7 Best Electric Scooters With Seats

Electric scooters are the crux pin of the “micro-mobility” movement. They are lighter and less expensive than most electric bikes while being just as fast. Plus, there are seated electric scooters so you don’t have to sacrifice comfort on longer commutes. Here are our picks for the best electric scooters with seats.
1. Nanrobot D4+ 2.0 Seated Electric ScooterPrice: $1,499.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High max speed
- Long battery life
- Full suspension system
- Powerful EBS brakes
- Long charge time
- High price tag
- Heavy and bulky
- Front and rear LEDs could be brighter
The Nanrobot D4+ is one of the most powerful seated electric scooters available, making it a top choice if you need a ride with some serious max travel distance. This scooter can take you 45 miles off a single charge and its dual 1,000 Watt motors reach speeds up to 40 MPH on flat ground.
Of course, you can’t achieve both ends of the spectrum at once. This max speed is calculated with the dual-motor mode engaged (and in optimal riding conditions with a lightweight rider). The max travel distance is calculated with the scooter in both single-motor mode and Eco Mode engaged. These two settings combined reduce the D4+’s total power output to about 500 Watts. As lame as that sounds, these two features are practical when you don’t need to climb hills or ride over rocky terrain. Still, it would be odd to spend the extra cash on a dual hub motor and only use it sometimes.
After all, this scooter is meant to be driven fast. It has tough 10-inch pneumatic tires with a full suspension system. It has front and rear EBS brakes for quick stopping. The D4+ is so seriously powerful that you would be wise to look up your local requirements of street-legal vehicles before you buy one. And while you should 100% wear a helmet anytime you ride an e-scooter, you don’t need to be intimidated by the D4+’s power.
The scooter has a low center of gravity and a hefty trigger throttle, so it is easy to control. All of its controls are easily accessible by the handlebars and are clearly labeled. The left handlebar has a horn, a switch to toggle the lights, two buttons to toggle the Eco Mode and the secondary motor, and a front EBS brake. The right handlebar has a key ignition, an LED display for speed and battery, a button to switch “gears,” a power button, and the rear EBS brake. You can use the LED screen to edit rider settings in the firmware, including kick-start, cruise mode, electric brake strength, and more.
Click here to check out a video review of the non-seated version of this scooter by Brent McCluskey.
This scooter is available with or without the seat post, as it is fully removable on the seated model. Note that you will have to remove the seat to fold the scooter down but this is still a pretty quick process.
If budget wasn’t an option, this would be an easy choice for most any commute. But since this scooter is over $1,000, it is quite disappointing that there are still a couple categories where the D4+ falls short. For instance, the front headlight and two rear brake lights are decent but could really be better. For how fast you can potentially go with this scooter, an aftermarket light is a safety necessity. It also takes an agonizing 12 hours to charge, so you’ll have to prepare this scooter overnight for a ride. Granted, it does have a second port so you can buy an extra charger to reduce the charge time significantly.
But the charge time isn’t unjustly long, as it is easy to forget how much juice it takes to power a 2,000 Watt motor. When you have double the horsepower of the competition, a little extra time on the charger is a fair ask.
Top speed: 40 MPH
Battery life: 60 minutes
Charging time: 12 hours
Max travel distance: 40 miles
Motor power: 1,000 x 2 Watts
Weight: 77 pounds
Max rider weight: 330 pounds
2. Evo UberScoot Electric ScooterPrice: $599.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High max speed
- Full suspension
- Powerful disc brakes
- Battery life could be better
- No horn
- Bulky and heavy
The Evo UberScoot Electric Scooter is a high-performance transportation device whose midrange price makes it a great choice for heavier riders looking for torque at a value.
This is the cheapest scooter we found that has a chain-driven 1000 Watt motor. It can reach its top speed of 26 MPH in around 5 seconds and handles slopes surprisingly well (depending on how far below the max 265-pound load limit the rider is). It does slow down on the uphill but it will climb most hills without you having to hop off.
The UberScoot rides smoothly over rough terrain thanks to its 10-inch pneumatic tires as well as its front and rear spring suspension. Its braking is equally impressive, as both its front and rear disc brakes have interrupters that cut the motor for even faster stopping. The one point where performance falls short is battery life.
The Uberscoot can only handle about 40 minutes of max speed use. If you are concerned about battery life, you can always disable the Turbo mode, which can get you closer to the factory estimated 10 miles max travel distance. If you are technically inclined, you could also easily upgrade the 36V battery for improved performance.
But for most people, the only modification they’ll be able to make is to occasionally change a tire tube or remove the seat post. The seat post is detachable and must be removed to fold the scooter down, but you likely won’t fold it down too often as it is far too heavy and bulky to carry onto a crowded bus.
For how many moving parts the UberScoot has, its controls are fairly barebones. All you have on the handlebars are its front and rear brakes, a three-LED battery indicator, and the Turbo button. There is no horn or light control. This scooter does come with front and rear light but the lights have their own power button. They provide decent visibility but you should consider additional lights (and a bell) if you plan to ride at night.
This scooter might not be sleekest looking or the most feature-packed, but it is an outstanding deal for the performance and its definitely a viable option for an urban commute.
Top speed: 26 MPH
Battery life: 60 minutes
Charging time: 8 hours
Max travel distance: 10 miles
Motor power: 1000 Watts
Weight: 75 pounds
Max rider weight: 265 pounds
3. Nanrobot X4 2.0 Seated Electric ScooterPrice: $679.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High max speed
- Long battery life
- Lightweight and durable
- No rear suspension
- Front and rear LEDs could be brighter
- Slows down on hills
Though Nanrobot’s X4 2.0 Electric Scooter is easily outclassed by the sheer performance of the Evo UberScoot, the X4 still makes for one of the most lightweight and convenient commuter options in its price range. It is more portable and more comfortable to ride than the UberScoot and that goes a long way if you aim to make this scooter your daily driver.
The X4 scooter has Nanrobot’s advanced firmware, so you have the option of toggling kick-start or cruise mode as well as setting max speed and electric brake strength all from the onboard LED display. You can also use the LED display to monitor current speed, battery life, and voltage. This is housed on the right handlebar with the key ignition, the trigger throttle, and the dedicated voltage monitor. The left handlebar houses a horn, a toggle for the LED lights, and a single hand brake. The LED lights are decent but they should be brighter considering how fast this scooter can get.
The X4 reaches a top speed of 24.8 MPH but its 500 Watt motor does not handle hills as well as the Evo UberScoot can with its 1,000 Watt motor. For the most part, this ride can get you up any hill a car can but it will slow down significantly in the process. It has 8-inch pneumatic tires, front suspension, and a shock-absorbing seat post to make short offroad rides fairly comfortable but you won’t want to do any real trailblazing on this scooter. It is ultimately designed to be used on the street or sidewalk (depending on your local laws)
I find it odd that this scooter’s front and rear brakes are both controlled by a single hand brake, but it makes total sense in practice. After all, there are rarely situations where you only want to use one. The X4 has a front disc brake and a rear EBS hub brake. The electric brake is so effective that you may even want to turn it down in the settings when you first start riding.
One last thing about this scooter is that it gets great battery life, offering over an hour of riding from one charge. You won’t be able to ride at top speed the whole time, but this is perfectly fine, as the slim profile of the X4 is as equally well-suited for the sidewalks as it is for the bike lane. Just be sure to drive courteously around pedestrians—they always have the right of way.
Top speed: 24.8 MPH
Battery life: 65 minutes
Charging time: 6 hours
Max travel distance: 28 miles
Motor power: 500 Watts
Weight: 33 pounds
Max rider weight: 264 pounds
4. Razer EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter With SeatPrice: $440.35Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rear luggage rack
- Variable speed throttle control
- Large rider deck
- No LED lights
- Battery life could be better
- No front brake
The Razor EcoSmart Metro is an incredibly convenient commuter tool whose comfy seat and wide rider deck make it one of the most luxurious electric scooters with a seat. Its cushioned seat post even houses a detachable rear fender and luggage rack, which is ideally sized for some school books or a bag of groceries.
This is one of the more comfortable scooters for tall folks but because its frame and lead-acid batteries are so heavy, its 500 Watt motor has a surprisingly low 220-pound load limit. This doesn’t mean that it is unusable for heavy folks but rather that its performance will suffer from a heavier rider on top.
The EcoSmart Metro has 16-inch pneumatic tires, which makes it sluggish to accelerate but makes it easier for the scooter to achieve its quoted 18 MPH max speed. In practicality, you will probably top out below this speed, especially where slopes are involved. The scooter has a variable speed throttle control, which makes it easy to maintain a slower speed while you navigate a crowd. Its rear disc brake is connected to a cable lever on the handlebar, but it has no front brake. Consequentially, the EcoSmart Metro won’t stop as quickly as other scooters of its size.
Another shortcoming is that this scooter is quite feature-light. It has neither built-in lights nor a horn. This scooter’s power switch is found under the footpad near the batteries. It only has a primitive battery status indicator, which simply lights up when you need a charge. The battery is good for around 40 minutes of go-time, which is enough for a couple of short rides.
The biggest bummer about this is that it basically has to be charged overnight after each use. The manual says to charge for up to 12 hours and a max of 24 hours for the best battery health. You can keep riding day to day with just a few hours of charging here and there, but in the long run, this will negatively impact its battery life.
Though it is bulky in design and light on features, the EcoSmart Metro is still a promising commuter option if you are willing to make some modifications. If you add some LED lights and a bell to this scooter, you are off to the races. If you maybe upgrade the electrical system with a lithium-ion battery down the road, you are looking even better. But right out of the box, it’s still not bad for the price.
Top speed: 18 MPH
Battery life: 40 minutes
Charging time: 12 hours
Max travel distance: 11 miles
Motor power: 500 Watts
Weight: 67 pounds
Max rider weight: 220 pounds
5. SKRT Metro Electric Scooter With SeatPrice: $399.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Variable speed throttle control
- Lightweight and durable
- Powerful LED lights and horn
- Small rider deck
- Battery life could be better
- Requires some setup before use
Despite its modest size, the SKRT Metro Electric Scooter is a fairly powerful vehicle that is fully equipped for use in the city. Its sturdy aluminum frame feels like it can take a beating and its handlebars fold down, making it easy to toss into the trunk of a car.
The portability is nice and the scooter is decently light at 52 pounds. It has a comfortable seat but its smaller footboard may feel cramped for riders taller than 6 feet. That said, this scooter packs a surprising amount of power for such a small package.
The SKRT Metro is powered by a 350 Watt motor that can reach a max speed of 18 MPH. It feels pretty zippy but still struggles with hills steeper than 15 degrees. Riders under the 220-pound load limit will get the best results. This scooter has two sets of shock absorbers for its front and rear 8.5-inch pneumatic tires. You also get a lot of control over acceleration with its full-twist throttle, making for an all-around smooth ride.
This scooter has plenty of safety features including keyed ignition, powerful front and rear LEDs, a loud horn, and two brakes. The SKRT utilizes a front disc brake and a rear hydraulic brake for quick deceleration. Just be aware that they need some calibration out of the box.
This scooter’s built-in battery lasts for about an hour and can be easily tracked using a charge indicator on the right handlebar. The battery recharges in about 6 hours via an extra-sturdy cord that screws into the power port.
Ultimately, the SKRT Metro doesn’t promise the same travel distance or top speeds of a high-end electric scooter but it is sturdy enough to survive to a short daily commute.
Top speed: 18 MPH
Battery life: 60 minutes
Charging time: 6 hours
Max travel distance: 18.6 miles
Motor power: 350 Watts
Weight: 52 pounds
Max rider weight: 220 pounds
6. Goplus Foldable Electric Scooter With SeatPrice: $599.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Convertible design for seated or standing rides
- Lightweight and durable
- Built-in Bluetooth speaker
- Battery life could be better
- 250 Watt motor struggles with slopes
- Small rider deck
The GoPlus Foldable Electric Scooter is a versatile personal transportation device that functions as either an electric push scooter or a seated electric scooter according to your mood. You can stand on the wide rider deck for shorter trips or you can fold the deck at the lock pin and take a seated ride for a multi-mile commute.
Despite the unusual design, this scooter still feels durable thanks to its aluminum parts. The only copmonent that feels somewhat flimsy are the fold-out footrests on the front wheel. Those with larger feet may look funny using them but they still get the job done. Unfortunately, this scooter only supports a max rider weight of 221 pounds, which affects the performance even for riders who are near the max weight but still under.
That is because the estimated top speed of 15.5 MPH and the maximum travel distance of 12.5 miles are calculated using about half this weight. So with my 200-pound frame on top of this scooter, I typically get closer to 9 MPH. This isn’t bad if you plan to ride on the sidewalks, as you don’t want to go too fast around pedestrians anyway, but its 250 Watt motor is already barely capable of climbing slopes. Unless your planned ride is totally flat, expect to have to hop off and walk at some point.
The front wheel has a spring shock absorber but it is also made from solid rubber, which kind of cancels out the work the suspension does. Its rear tire is air-filled and both of them have an 8-inch diameter. The battery life is decent but could certainly be better. You get less than an hour from one charge and it takes at most 6 hours to recharge from empty.
This scooter has a dual thumb throttles for accelerating and activating the electric EBS brake. The rear fender also works a stomp brake. The handlebars also house an LED display that shows current speed and power level. This scooter has decent LED lights on the front and rear as well as a colorful accent light on the sides of the front post. As an added bonus, it also has a built-in Bluetooth speaker so you can bump some music while you ride.
While this scooter’s convertible design is incredibly innovative, the extra money you spend on different riding options is money not spent on actual performance. To that point, those looking for a high-performance scooter may want to invest in a more straightforward scooter design like the SKRT Metro or even the Hiboy S2. Those that want to ride in style, though, will absolutely love the flexibility of the GoPlus Foldable Scooter.
Top speed: 15.5 MPH
Battery life: 45 minutes
Charging time: 6 hours
Max travel distance: 12.5 miles
Motor power: 250 Watts
Weight: 40 pounds
Max rider weight: 221 pounds
7. Hiboy S2s Electric Scooter with SeatPrice: $469.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Solid max speed
- Long battery life
- Lightweight and durable
- 350 Watt motor struggles with slopes
- No suspension
- No front brake
The Hiboy S2s may be an entry-level electric scooter but it still delivers value performance for those who are new to micro-mobility and not wanting to spend an arm and a leg for a secondary mode of transportation. This scooter performs surprisingly well for the price and as long as you don’t need to go more than 17 miles in a day, the Hiboy S2s can probably get you there.
I say probably because results will vary based on the weight of the rider. The max rider weight for the Hiboy S2s is 260 pounds but the top speed will diminish well before you reach that limit. Losing a little speed should be alright, though, as this scooter is capable of reaching 18.6 MPH in optimal conditions. That is about as fast as you want to go if you are riding on the sidewalk.
This scooter’s 350 Watt hub motor is decently peppy but it will struggle to go up any grade steeper than 20 degrees. Be mindful of this limitation as it is not fun to have to hop off and walk a 33-pound scooter. That said, the Hiboy S2s is one of the lightest scooters we’ve reviewed, making it easy to load onto a bus or train for use as a last-mile type commuter tool. The one sticking point with this is that you have to remove the seat post to fully fold it up.
This scooter has solid rubber 8.5-inch tires and no suspension system, so you should be careful riding it on anything other than pavement. It also only has one rear EBS disc brake, so it is a little slower to stop than other scooters. Despite that, the electric braking is still quite responsive. It even uses your kinetic energy to regenerate its battery and extend the length of your ride. If you ride on a completely flat track, the scooter can theoretically get up to an hour of runtime from one charge. Actual results may vary, though.
This scooter has an LED display to measure your current speed and battery life but you can also install the Hiboy app for even more comprehensive metrics. The app is essential for its ability to toggle the front and rear LED lights as well as the side accent lights. These are nice for nighttime visibility but you should consider additional lights if you plan to ride on the roads at night.
However, given the compact size and expert maneuverability of the Hiboy S2s, it is probably best suited for sidewalk surfing. If you want a scooter that is fast enough to hang in the bike lane, you should expect to spend a couple hundred dollars more than you would on this ride.
Top speed: 18.6 MPH
Battery life: 55 minutes
Charging time: hours
Max travel distance: 17 miles
Motor power: 350 Watts
Weight: 31.8 pounds
Max rider weight: 260 pounds
How We Picked the Best Seated Electric Scooters
While one's individual needs for a scooter may vary greatly depending on the distance and the slope of the terrain one needs to cover, a few factors remained important for any type of use. The best electric scooters with seats must be comfortable, portable, long-lasting, and responsive. We made sure to only include scooters with durable frames, comfortable seats, and high-performance brakes on this roundup.
We also used a combination of research and testing to calculate top speeds, average charge time, max travel distance, motor power, and max rider weight. Just keep in in mind that we made an effort to find an option for any budget, so you will find a wide disparity in these figures from one pick to another.
And while we are talking about metrics, it is important to point out that all of the specs we listed were achieved in ideal settings with the ideal rider weight and no slope or wind resistance. In reality, results will vary considerably so be very mindful that you only consider scooters that are appropriate for your size and weight.
Seated Electric Scooters VS E-Bikes
If you are looking for a personal commuter vehicle that is both fast and environmentally friendly, then you probably came across electric bikes right alongside e-scooters. So what is the functional difference between the two?
The main two advantages of a seated electric scooter are its price and portability. Electric scooters have fewer moving parts, and therefore, are typically a couple hundred dollars cheaper and a couple pounds lighter than an e-bike of equivalent specs.
Another key difference is that e-scooters are typically easier to ride. They are designed to be lower to the ground so their center of gravity is closer to the rider deck. This means it is easier to balance even when going slow.
On the flip side, electric bikes typically go faster and farther than e-scooters, making them the preferred choice if you have a 10+ mile commute. They are also the preferred option if you have a larger budget.
Keep It Legal
This roundup features scooters of a wide variety of performance, so be sure to research your local laws on street-legal vehicles before you buy a scooter that cruises at speeds over 25 MPH. Depending on where you live, some of these scooters will be legal to drive on the street while others must be kept to the sidewalk or bike lane. Faster scooters may even require a motorcycle license.
But even if you just plan to cruise around the neighborhood, wearing a helmet is an absolute must. A 2018 study by the Public Health Department of Austin, Texas surveyed 271 riders who had potential e-scooter-accident-related injuries and found that 45 percent of the incidents involved head injuries. The real kicker? Less than one percent of riders were wearing a helmet. 15 percent of the non-helmeted riders suffered from "traumatic brain injuries," when at speeds below 20 MPH, that percentage could easily have been zero.
So don't be a statistic and practice safe riding every time you take your seated electrics scooter out.
