7 Best Electric Scooters With Seats

The Nanrobot D4+ is one of the most powerful seated electric scooters available, making it a top choice if you need a ride with some serious max travel distance. This scooter can take you 45 miles off a single charge and its dual 1,000 Watt motors reach speeds up to 40 MPH on flat ground.

Of course, you can’t achieve both ends of the spectrum at once. This max speed is calculated with the dual-motor mode engaged (and in optimal riding conditions with a lightweight rider). The max travel distance is calculated with the scooter in both single-motor mode and Eco Mode engaged. These two settings combined reduce the D4+’s total power output to about 500 Watts. As lame as that sounds, these two features are practical when you don’t need to climb hills or ride over rocky terrain. Still, it would be odd to spend the extra cash on a dual hub motor and only use it sometimes.

After all, this scooter is meant to be driven fast. It has tough 10-inch pneumatic tires with a full suspension system. It has front and rear EBS brakes for quick stopping. The D4+ is so seriously powerful that you would be wise to look up your local requirements of street-legal vehicles before you buy one. And while you should 100% wear a helmet anytime you ride an e-scooter, you don’t need to be intimidated by the D4+’s power.

The scooter has a low center of gravity and a hefty trigger throttle, so it is easy to control. All of its controls are easily accessible by the handlebars and are clearly labeled. The left handlebar has a horn, a switch to toggle the lights, two buttons to toggle the Eco Mode and the secondary motor, and a front EBS brake. The right handlebar has a key ignition, an LED display for speed and battery, a button to switch “gears,” a power button, and the rear EBS brake. You can use the LED screen to edit rider settings in the firmware, including kick-start, cruise mode, electric brake strength, and more.

Click here to check out a video review of the non-seated version of this scooter by Brent McCluskey.

This scooter is available with or without the seat post, as it is fully removable on the seated model. Note that you will have to remove the seat to fold the scooter down but this is still a pretty quick process.

If budget wasn’t an option, this would be an easy choice for most any commute. But since this scooter is over $1,000, it is quite disappointing that there are still a couple categories where the D4+ falls short. For instance, the front headlight and two rear brake lights are decent but could really be better. For how fast you can potentially go with this scooter, an aftermarket light is a safety necessity. It also takes an agonizing 12 hours to charge, so you’ll have to prepare this scooter overnight for a ride. Granted, it does have a second port so you can buy an extra charger to reduce the charge time significantly.

But the charge time isn’t unjustly long, as it is easy to forget how much juice it takes to power a 2,000 Watt motor. When you have double the horsepower of the competition, a little extra time on the charger is a fair ask.

Top speed: 40 MPH

Battery life: 60 minutes

Charging time: 12 hours

Max travel distance: 40 miles

Motor power: 1,000 x 2 Watts

Weight: 77 pounds

Max rider weight: 330 pounds