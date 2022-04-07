11 Best NFT Displays: Compare and Save

The term NFT or non-fungible token has become increasingly more popular over the past few years. With some NFTs selling for millions, public interest has risen to an all-time high. Built with the same kind of programming as cryptocurrency, NFTs can be sold and purchased very easily. IF you are buying, then you are going to need a great NFT display or NFT displays to show off your new investment. These digital assets are expanding portfolios at a rapid rate and make tremendous gifts depending on the content.
If you are interested in learning more about NFTs check out the comprehensive information here.
1. EDITOR’S CHOICE: Canvia Smart Digital Canvas Display and FramePrice: $527.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- NFT compatible
- 4 different colors
- Both vertical and horizontal
- Great reviews
- Easy to set up
- Price point
- Only one size
- Max 16GB of memory
Our Editor’s Choice pick is a popular one for a number of reasons including being available in 4 different colors to match nearly any home decor. There are currently at the time of publication three horizontal options and one vertical frame. Each frame has similar measurements at 27 x 18 x 1.5 inches and works well as a focal point or just an accent piece for homes or offices.
This frame can connect directly to your NFT wallet and display a number of different videos and pictures and can also cycle through to show something different based on time settings. With how easy it is to set up it makes a great gift to someone special on your list or, for yourself. With great reviews and a ton of popularity, it is no wonder why we chose this as the best mix of function and budget-friendly price point.
Find more EDITOR'S CHOICE: Canvia Smart Digital Canvas Display and Frame information and reviews here.
-
2. RUNNER UP: Samsung QN65LS03AAFXZA The FramePrice: $1,597.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Trusted brand
- 4K resolution
- QLED
- 6 different sizes
- Easy to program
- Price point
- Heavy
- Max 4 HDMI ports
For most folks, NFTs are like a work of art as well as a type of currency so they need something truly amazing to display them on and this Samsung option is available in 6 different sizes, one for every budget. These frames are beautifully crafted and built by a trusted name in the tech game, Samsung. Now you can appreciate your investment like a piece of art.
These frames make NFT more of a conversation piece than anything else. Not only is it a great digital frame, but it also doubles as a smart TV too. The 4K resolution and QLED screen will provide you with crisp colors and details along with a warmth you can’t get from traditional pictures. Just like an expensive piece of artwork, NFTs are meant to be displayed so that the world can see them and enjoy them. Great gift for graduations, birthdays, and holidays.
Find more RUNNER UP: Samsung QN65LS03AAFXZA The Frame information and reviews here.
-
3. Digital Picture FramePrice: $125.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with App
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- Lightweight design
- Multiple sizes
- 32GB of memory
- Cannot connect to NFT wallet
- No bigger than 11.6 inches
- No warranty
The digital picture frame is like having a photo album that also plays videos and will cycle through a slideshow of your absolute favorites and this frame is available in a number of different sizes and options. While you can’t sync this frame or display to your NFT wallet, you can still download the NFT to a video file and play it on the display for your friends, guests, and family to see.
With sizes ranging from 7 to 11.6 inches, there is a size and budget option for everyone. The 32GB memory is massive for such a small device. The lightweight design makes it easy to set up and move around until you are able to find the ideal spot for it. The display can sync to your home or office’s Wi-Fi so you can pull pictures and videos from the cloud or your email with the touch of a button. To make things easier for you, there is an App that can be downloaded for total control over your new NFT display. Give it as a gift and rest assured it will be well-received.
Find more Digital Picture Frame information and reviews here.
-
4. Skylight Frame: 10 inch WiFi Digital Picture FramePrice: $159.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great resolution
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- Lightweight
- Easy to use
- Displays pictures and videos
- One size option
- Only one color available
- Warranty is not included
The Skylight digital picture frame is a fan favorite on Amazon with tons of positive reviews and is listed as an “Amazon’s Choice” this product is easy to use and has a ton of memory. A simple and durable design and a 1280×800 display resolution make this a great purchase for your office or your home and can be given as gifts to kids going away to college, grandparents, and anyone else that has pictures and videos that they need to share. Even though you cannot connect to your NFT wallet, you can still download the NFT and play it directly on the frame. The item’s dimensions are 10.7 x 7.4 x 0.9 inches which are pretty standard for smaller picture frames for desks and nightstands.
Find more Skylight Frame: 10 inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame information and reviews here.
-
5. Nixplay Smart Digital Photo FramePrice: $156.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Motion detection
- Multiple sizes
- Easy to operate
- Shows and stores NFTs
- Works with Alexa voice control
- Nothing bigger than 15 inches
- Cannot sync to NFT wallet
- Limited color choices
Looking for an NFT display that has budget-specific options? Maybe you need something a little bigger than that standard 10-11″ display that you have seen? Either way, we have found a great compromise of all the things you need and none of the stuff that you don’t. With tons of great reviews from happy customers to the “Amazon’s Choice” tag, this product is going to serve you well and is a great investment of your hard-earned money.
You can send and receive photos and videos (including NFTs) safely and securely. One feature that this display has that some of the others don’t is a motion detection sensor. So when you walk by the frame or are occupying the room that it lives in, the frame will activate and show your favorite pics and videos. Once the idle time is reached the frame will turn off so as to not waste electricity. Pretty cool stuff huh?
Find more Nixplay Smart Digital Photo Frame information and reviews here.
-
6. Meural Digital Photo Frame with WiFiPrice: $262.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- NFT compatible
- Wall mount capability
- Resizes images and videos on the fly
- Easy to control
- Anti-glare technology
- Minimal color choices
- One size
- Warranty is extra
Originally designed to download, send and share NFTs between multiple users, this picture and video frame can do a lot more than just share. IT can cycle through multiple videos and pictures. It is hella easy to control from your phone or from the device itself. The dimensions of this item are 16 x 10 x 1.68 inches and it can be hung on a wall or placed on a table.
Unlike some of the other choices out there, this frame and screen can actually sync to your NFT wallet so you can easily put your favorite and newest NFTs on the screen to show off to guests and family. After all, if you are going to invest money in an NFT, you should be able to enjoy it and share it with friends. The frame can even resize images on the fly so they fit perfectly within the dimensions of the frame itself.
Find more Meural Digital Photo Frame with WiFi information and reviews here.
-
7. Digital Touch-Screen Photo FramePros:
Cons:
- 32GB of memory
- Plays videos and pictures
- Great reviews
- High resolution
- Easy to operate
- Only one size available
- One color choice
- Cannot sync to NFT wallet
Whether you are tech-savvy or not, this digital picture and video frame is designed to be easy to use. There is an app that you can download that pairs with the frame so you can pull pics and videos directly from your phone or social media. Just a few button taps and your picture or video will appear right in front of you on the screen.
The screen to this display is also a touch screen so cycling through pics and videos has never been easier. With 32GB of extended storage, you can store up to 40,000 photos and/or videos. Even though you cannot directly sync this device to your NFT wallet you can turn the NFT into a regular video format and have it replicated onto the screen of this frame.
Find more Digital Touch-Screen Photo Frame information and reviews here.
-
8. Dragon Touch Digital Picture FramePrice: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Touch screen
- Easy to use
- App available on iPhone and Android
- Holds 40,000 pictures
- Durable
- Only two color choices
- Will not sync to NFT wallet
- Wi-Fi needed to download pictures and videos
The ten-inch digital IPS touchscreen is a really nice touch for this digital frame. The frame is available in two colors that will match most decors, but it really isn’t about the exterior of the frame it is about what the frame can do. The pictures, videos, and NFTs that can be loaded onto the frame make it one of the cooler inventions of the past couple of decades. You don’t need a computer science degree from Harvard to figure out how to use this item either. Just download the app and sync your pics, videos, and NFTs right to the frame. Even though you can’t link your NFT wallet directly to the frame, all it takes is a few extra steps to have your NFT playing within the display. The item dimensions are 11.4 x 8.2 x 1.5 inches and it weighs approximately 2lbs. You can swap out SD cards and USB drives to add even more photos and videos to the already robust storage capacity.
Find more Dragon Touch Digital Picture Frame information and reviews here.
-
9. Atatat WiFi Digital Picture FramePros:
Cons:
- Multiple sizes
- Controlled via app
- Motion sensor
- Easy to use
- Tons of memory
- Limited color choices
- Warranty not included
- Requires Wi-Fi or phone data to change pics
While the featured image is a 10.1-inch digital frame there are more options on size and you can check those out here. Crystal clear images and a quick response time via the app on your smartphone this is one of the most reliable displays out there. Now you can’t connect the display to your NFT wallet, but you can import the videos into a separate folder and play them that way. It is a few extra steps but it still gets the job done.
The 1920×1080 High Resolution and a super wide-angle will give you a view of the entire picture without stretching or ruining the image. You can even use that app we mentioned about to rotate and edit the pictures or videos prior to sending them to your display. Not tech-savvy? No worries. This display or frame is incredibly easy to use and features a motion sensor so when someone walks by the frame it will start the slideshow you built. As far as smart tech goes, this digital frame is SUPER intelligent.
Find more Atatat WiFi Digital Picture Frame information and reviews here.
-
10. XXGA 20-Inch WiFi Digital Picture FramePrice: $374.57Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Larger size
- Clearer picture
- Great resolution
- Looks great mounted
- Will play NFTs
- Only three options
- Be conscious of battery life
- Price point higher than others
If the 10-12 inch digital picture frames and NFT displays aren’t going to cut it for you then we have found a solution. This display measures 20 inches diagonally and is one of the larger displays out there that doesn’t necessarily need to be mounted on the wall. It does feature a lot of the same tech as the others just in a bigger size. This is a great addition to any home that has a video or NFT they want to show off live and in living color.
You can control this device with your phone or the remote provided. When connected to Wi-Fi you can download pictures from your cloud and even sync with your phone to pull photos and videos from your smartphone and other smart devices. You won’t be able to sync to your NFT wallet and grab videos directly from there, but you can add a few extra steps and still get those same videos to play on your display.
Find more XXGA 20-Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame information and reviews here.
-
11. Digital Picture Frame IPS ScreenPrice: $124.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with remote
- Vibrant colors
- Loads of memory
- Easy to program
- Slideshow feature
- Cannot pull from NFT wallet
- 12 inch max size
- No app availability
At first glance, this may look like a regular digital picture frame, but taking a closer peek at the specs on this item and you will realize it is so much more. It features a ton of memory, a touch screen, and a motion sensor and can be controlled via the remote control that comes in the package. With old school photographs, you can lose a lot of the “life” that is supposed to be captured. With digital screens like this, the colors are vibrant and full and make you feel like you are still there. You can also play videos and NFTs on this device however you won’t be able to pull NFTs right from your wallet, you would have to change the format to fit the device and download them one at a time.
Find more Digital Picture Frame IPS Screen information and reviews here.
What exactly is an NFT? With buying, selling, and trading NFTs becoming a multi-billion dollar industry, it helps to understand exactly what is going on. The good people at Forbes put together an article with everything you need to know about the booming NFT market. Owning an NFT is a great way to expand your portfolio. Some of them even sell for millions and feature a large range of content. From a Lebron James dunk to run-ins during a WWE pay-per-view the NFT world is exponentially expanding and now is as good a time as any to start collecting.
If you are purchasing an NFT for personal use or display then you are going to need something to show it off within your home or office. NFT displays are becoming more and more popular and the prices are only going to rise so get yours now before you see a jump in average item price. NFT displays or NFT frames are easy to set up and have the ability to show off your investment in an artsy and really cool way. Another great thing about NFTs is that even if the display breaks or is stolen, you still own the property because it is, like cryptocurrency, totally digital.
What are the Best NFT Displays that Sync to NFT Wallet?
There are a few displays on this list that will connect directly to your NFT wallet. This means you can pull in any NFT you personally own and add it to the slideshow or standing display. This is especially cool for folks that have NFTs of sporting events or milestone moments in their personal or family life that they would like to proudly display in their homes or offices. NFT displays that sync directly to NFT wallets are cool because they take away a step from the other frames that are available on this list. Instead of downloading a single NFT to your new digital frame or screen, you can select from every NFT you own outright and play straight from the wallet. Pretty cool stuff.
Our "Editor's Choice" on this list is a great example of the ever-expanding technology surrounding NFT displays. Not only does this display feature a crisp clear picture but it can also sync directly to your NFT wallet allowing you to load any NFT you own right onto the screen. The presentation of this display is also pretty neat. It looks like a frame for a piece of artwork that you would hang on your wall. The reasoning behind this design feature is that NFTs are artwork for the technology age. If you are the only person on the planet that has an awesome NFT to display why wouldn't you want to show it off like it was hanging in a museum? This display allows you to do so with the press of a button.
What do you get when you mix an NFT display with a smart TV? Well, the good folks at Samsung have taken the mystery out of that question and provided you with multiple options for your next display. There are sizes ranging from 45 inches to 75 inches and everything in between. This specific smart TV can link right up to your NFT wallet and play any NFT you may own and can even be set to a slideshow feature to play multiple NFTs. As far as technology goes, this pick has a bit of everything and is a great investment, especially for someone that is expanding their NFT portfolio.
What are the Best NFT Digital Picture Frames?
The digital picture frame is a supremely cool invention that allows you to feature multiple pictures on the same screen. Most of the new age digital picture frames can play videos, can sync to voice activation like Alexa, and are even touch screens. These frames are completely customizable and are the perfect gift for folks that have thousands of pictures in photo albums. Instead of rifling through those albums for hours or days, you can just cycle through with the click of a button or swipe of the finger to find that picture you have been looking for. They make great wedding and anniversary gifts and are relatively inexpensive.
One of the more impressive items on our list is this digital picture frame that can be wall-mounted or placed on a flat surface. You can also decide whether you want it shown horizontally or vertically. You can send and share NFTs directly from this device which will make exhibiting your investment that much easier. Even if you aren't the best with technology, this frame or display is ridiculously user-friendly and can be set up in minutes. Get the most out of your NFTs and the money you spent to own them but display them properly in your house or apartment or office.
Let's face it. So many of us are on our phones most of the day and night that it only makes sense to have these digital displays easily accessible from our smartphones. This digital frame can hold tens of thousands of pictures and videos. Has the ability to be voice-controlled and has a clearer picture than you have ever seen in a frame. The price is right and the tech is easy to use. This is a great gift idea for people of all ages and will definitely take you down memory lane with all of the amazing photos and videos you can upload with the press of a few buttons.