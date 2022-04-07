11 Best NFT Displays: Compare and Save

The term NFT or non-fungible token has become increasingly more popular over the past few years. With some NFTs selling for millions, public interest has risen to an all-time high. Built with the same kind of programming as cryptocurrency, NFTs can be sold and purchased very easily. IF you are buying, then you are going to need a great NFT display or NFT displays to show off your new investment. These digital assets are expanding portfolios at a rapid rate and make tremendous gifts depending on the content.

What exactly is an NFT? With buying, selling, and trading NFTs becoming a multi-billion dollar industry, it helps to understand exactly what is going on. The good people at Forbes put together an article with everything you need to know about the booming NFT market. Owning an NFT is a great way to expand your portfolio. Some of them even sell for millions and feature a large range of content. From a Lebron James dunk to run-ins during a WWE pay-per-view the NFT world is exponentially expanding and now is as good a time as any to start collecting.

If you are purchasing an NFT for personal use or display then you are going to need something to show it off within your home or office. NFT displays are becoming more and more popular and the prices are only going to rise so get yours now before you see a jump in average item price. NFT displays or NFT frames are easy to set up and have the ability to show off your investment in an artsy and really cool way. Another great thing about NFTs is that even if the display breaks or is stolen, you still own the property because it is, like cryptocurrency, totally digital.

What are the Best NFT Displays that Sync to NFT Wallet?

There are a few displays on this list that will connect directly to your NFT wallet. This means you can pull in any NFT you personally own and add it to the slideshow or standing display. This is especially cool for folks that have NFTs of sporting events or milestone moments in their personal or family life that they would like to proudly display in their homes or offices. NFT displays that sync directly to NFT wallets are cool because they take away a step from the other frames that are available on this list. Instead of downloading a single NFT to your new digital frame or screen, you can select from every NFT you own outright and play straight from the wallet. Pretty cool stuff.

Our "Editor's Choice" on this list is a great example of the ever-expanding technology surrounding NFT displays. Not only does this display feature a crisp clear picture but it can also sync directly to your NFT wallet allowing you to load any NFT you own right onto the screen. The presentation of this display is also pretty neat. It looks like a frame for a piece of artwork that you would hang on your wall. The reasoning behind this design feature is that NFTs are artwork for the technology age. If you are the only person on the planet that has an awesome NFT to display why wouldn't you want to show it off like it was hanging in a museum? This display allows you to do so with the press of a button.

What do you get when you mix an NFT display with a smart TV? Well, the good folks at Samsung have taken the mystery out of that question and provided you with multiple options for your next display. There are sizes ranging from 45 inches to 75 inches and everything in between. This specific smart TV can link right up to your NFT wallet and play any NFT you may own and can even be set to a slideshow feature to play multiple NFTs. As far as technology goes, this pick has a bit of everything and is a great investment, especially for someone that is expanding their NFT portfolio.

What are the Best NFT Digital Picture Frames?

The digital picture frame is a supremely cool invention that allows you to feature multiple pictures on the same screen. Most of the new age digital picture frames can play videos, can sync to voice activation like Alexa, and are even touch screens. These frames are completely customizable and are the perfect gift for folks that have thousands of pictures in photo albums. Instead of rifling through those albums for hours or days, you can just cycle through with the click of a button or swipe of the finger to find that picture you have been looking for. They make great wedding and anniversary gifts and are relatively inexpensive.

One of the more impressive items on our list is this digital picture frame that can be wall-mounted or placed on a flat surface. You can also decide whether you want it shown horizontally or vertically. You can send and share NFTs directly from this device which will make exhibiting your investment that much easier. Even if you aren't the best with technology, this frame or display is ridiculously user-friendly and can be set up in minutes. Get the most out of your NFTs and the money you spent to own them but display them properly in your house or apartment or office.

Let's face it. So many of us are on our phones most of the day and night that it only makes sense to have these digital displays easily accessible from our smartphones. This digital frame can hold tens of thousands of pictures and videos. Has the ability to be voice-controlled and has a clearer picture than you have ever seen in a frame. The price is right and the tech is easy to use. This is a great gift idea for people of all ages and will definitely take you down memory lane with all of the amazing photos and videos you can upload with the press of a few buttons.