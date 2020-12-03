Segway Ninebot Scooters For Adults and Kids: What To Know, Where To Buy

A cool way to maneuver the streets, neighborhood cul de sacs, and park trails, electric scooters add some serious zip and fun to all kinds of adventures. Our favorite? The Segway Ninebot.

With all kinds of star-power and wow-factor, the Segway Ninebot line of scooters is incredibly awesome. Featuring models for everyone in the family including adults, teens, and kids, your entire crew can hit the pavement and scoot around in some serious style.

Great family gifts for the holidays, birthdays, and all the days worth celebrating, we’re giving you all the details on three of Segway’s most popular Ninebot scooter models. For the full scoop, read on.

The Segway Ninebot eKickScooter ZING E8

Released earlier this year, the Segway Ninebot eKickScooter ZING E8 is already an all-around best choice for kids. Featuring a powerful motor, a gorgeous design, and a lightweight and easy to fold & carry frame, this scooter will add all kinds of style and moderate-zip to your kids’ ride.

Available in two colors – blue and pink – the ZING E8 is designed for kids aged 6-12 who are between 3’9″ and 4’9″ tall, and who weigh no more than 110lbs. This scooter can also handle small hills with no more than 7% grade.

And, here’s what we love the most about this Segway Ninebot: safety features.

Segway thought of it all when designing this model for kids. With a dual brake system – a high-performance handbrake with EBS energy brake function, and rear fender braking mechanism – front shock absorption, a top speed of 8.7 miles per hour, and a travel range of 6.3 miles, you’ll know that your kids are safe while scooting around the neighborhood. There’s even a Segway Ninebot helmet for kids, sold separately.

As with all Segway scooters, speed is controlled through the thumb-throttle on the handlebars. With moderate resistance and responsiveness, kids will have no problem controlling the speed and will fully enjoy the fun of “driving.”

There’s one other incredibly cool feature with the ZING E8: the innovative Cruise Mode. Simply kick to start and the scooter will continue gliding without needing to press the throttle. The harder the kick, the faster the cruise. Pretty cool, huh?

Price: $199.99

The Segway Ninebot eKickScooter ZING E10

Released at the same time as the ZING E8, the Segway Ninebot eKickScooter ZING E10 is an awesome pick for big kids. With all the same bells and whistles, the ZING E10 only differs slightly from the ZING E8 in size and speed – but not by much.

Featuring a powerful motor and a lightweight and easy to fold & carry frame, the gorgeously made ZING E10 was designed for big kids, tweens, and some teens. Segway suggests riders be between 4’3″ – 5’3″ tall, and weigh no more than 132lbs.

Just as with the ZING E8, the ZING E10 also has tons of safety features: a dual brake system – a high-performance handbrake with EBS energy brake function, and rear fender braking mechanism – spring shock absorption in the wheels for an easy and smooth ride, a top speed of 10 miles per hour, and a travel range of 6.3 miles. It can also handle small hills with no more than 7% grade.

As with all Segway scooters, speed is controlled through the thumb-throttle on the handlebars. With moderate resistance and responsiveness, kids will have no problem controlling the speed and will fully enjoy the fun of “driving.”

The ZING E10 also features Segway’s newly introduced Cruise Mode. Simply kick to start and the scooter will continue gliding without needing to press the throttle. The harder the kick, the faster the cruise. We think that’s pretty awesome.

Price: $229.99

The Segway Ninebot MAX Electric Kick Scooter

As the most advanced Segway Ninebot scooter in the entire line, the MAX is all that and a bag of chips. Designed for older teens and adults, this heavy-hitter is seriously cool.

With a powerful 350W motor, the Segway Ninebot MAX can reach 18.6 miles per hour and travel up to 40.4 miles on a single charge – that’s the longest range of any scooter on the market. It can also handle hills with 20% grade, and per Segway, can travel from San Francisco’s Bay Area to Palo Alto without breaking a sweat. Recommended for riders 14-years-old and up, the MAX also has a maximum weight capacity of 220lbs.

Here are some other crazy cool features:

an easy fold & carry frame so you can take it and store it anywhere;

an anti-lock braking system, ensuring you brake safely every time;

front and rear wheel shock absorption and self-healing 10-inch pneumatic tires for an ultra-smooth and comfortable ride – even on rough surfaces and speed bumps;

and, an LED display, Bluetooth capabilities, cruise control, select riding modes, and mobile app connectivity.

With the Segway Ninebot MAX electric scooter, you’ll be stylish and functional wherever adventure takes you.

Price: $799.99

Segway Ninebot Scooters

There’s no better time for you and your family to start your own “scooter gang” than right now, and with Segway’s incredible line of Ninebot scooters, there’s no better way to travel. We’re featuring the best-sellers and fan-favorites here, but there are many other Segway Ninebot scooters to pick from. For a look at the full line, click here.

And, if you’re in need of helmets for your entire crew – we recommend one for everyone! – you can peruse the available options here.

