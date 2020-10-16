101 Best Christmas Gifts for Parents

The JBL Flip 5 is a durable waterproof speaker that stands up to rugged conditions without compromising its high-quality audio playback.

This mid-sized speaker won’t win any beauty contests, but its silicone case is durable enough to handle even the roughest use.

It is IPX7 rated and can be fully submerged in shallow water for up to 30 minutes. It reportedly survived a trip through one reviewer’s washing machine.

This speaker has simple controls and a lanyard to carry it on the go. It has semi-useful extra features like speakerphone calling and the ability to pair up with other JBL Connect-compatible speakers.

The built-in mic for taking calls is fairly low quality, but it works in a pinch. It has a max 12 hours battery life and recharges in around 3.5 hours.

On top of all this, the Flip 5 delivers fantastic audio playback. It reaches a high max volume without majorly distorting, and has a frequency range of 70Hz – 20KHz.

Its sound signature is balanced, offering strong low-mids and detailed highs. The bass feels present, but it rolls off just shy of that powerful thump bass heads crave.

It’s not the most detailed sound ever, but it outperforms most speakers in its price range.

Output Power: 16 Watts

Inputs: Bluetooth, Aux

Battery Life: Up to 12 hours

Dimensions: 6.9 x 2.8 x 2.7 inches

Weight: 1.1 pounds

IP Rating: IPX7