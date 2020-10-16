101 Best Christmas Gifts for Parents

101 Best Christmas Gifts for Parents

Whether they’re brand new to the game with a newborn or they’ve been at it for a few decades, being a parent is a BIG job.

If you’re shopping for your parents, your in-laws, or someone else with children, this list has tons of awesome Christmas gifts for parents for you to peruse. We’ve also got you covered with inexpensive gifts great for stocker stuffers or some big-ticket items that are sure to wow.

It can be really hard to find a present for parents year after year. If they're anything like mine, they're in the "but we really don't need anything new" camp, which can make matters worse. As they get older, they start to accumulate gifts from years past, which can make it tricky to find something unique and original. 

Gifts for Parents Based on Hobbies 

If your parents or in-laws have a hobby they enjoy together, consider gifting something as it relates to that happy. Maybe they play golf? Consider this adorable golf couple salt and pepper shaker.  If your parents love to travel, consider a sentimental pair of passport holders with a beautiful design. Parents who love to spend time outdoors will enjoy this travel wine tote cooler with stemless wine glasses, great for outdoor concerts, boating, hiking, and more. 

Gift for Older Parents 

As your parents age, it does get harder for them to do things for themselves. There are a lot of awesome gifts to help ease some of the burdens of everyday tasks. Although they often don't want to admit they need help, sometimes all it takes is gifting something like a large display digital clock, an electric can opener, or even a cozy memory foam seat that can make it easier to sit for long periods of time. 

Sentimental Gifts for Parents

A little bit of thought can go a long way in gifting something that's really unique and special for your parents this year. If you're a daughter shopping for your dad, this father-daughter figurine is very special. If you're a son shopping for his mother, consider this beautiful and thoughtful mother-son picture frame and fill it with a photo of you two. Sentimental jewelry is always a nice option and there are so many lovely options to choose from. Consider personalized handwriting jewelry that features the actual handwriting of someone special in their life, like a parent or sibling. 

Gifts for New Parents

If you're shopping for a new parent, now's the time to find something that can make their life just a little bit easier as they adjust to life with a kid. These fleece hand muffs are awesome for enjoying a walk on cold winter days. How about a Christmas ornament that commemorates their newest addition? This gift might be more for the kids then the parents, but this little gift set of baby socks is a must for new parents. 

If you're still stuck on what to give, you don't want to miss this post, with more gift ideas for parents. 

 

