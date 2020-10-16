101 Best Christmas Gifts for Parents

Whether they’re brand new to the game with a newborn or they’ve been at it for a few decades, being a parent is a BIG job.
If you’re shopping for your parents, your in-laws, or someone else with children, this list has tons of awesome Christmas gifts for parents for you to peruse. We’ve also got you covered with inexpensive gifts great for stocker stuffers or some big-ticket items that are sure to wow.
Our Review
Who had time (or money) for daily trips to Starbucks? Daily coffee outside the home adds up quickly, plus it’s so nice to enjoy your morning cup of coffee while still snuggled in your pajamas. This Nespresso machine comes with both the coffee maker and milk frother so you can make your favorite fancy coffee house drinks at home.
Parents understand more than anyone, safety is key. We love this simple piece of technology for parents of kids of any age. Not only does it work with Alexa to let you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone or tablet, but it alerts you as soon as motion is detected so you can see what’s happening even when you’re not home. This is an especially great gift for parents who need to leave their kids home alone.
What’s something every parent needs in their life? Less stress. Help them achieve a little bit of zen with this awesome and affordable essential oil gift set. It has everything they need to start diffusing, including some really great starter oils. Lavender is especially great for those high-stress parental moments.
One of my favorite items as a parent is my Apple watch. It’s hard to always have my phone accessible, especially when I’m taking care of my kids. The Apple watch makes it easy to intercept phone calls and texts quickly, even when I don’t have a free hand. It’s also great for fitness tracking, access to apps, and for all the great features you’d find with a standard watch.
Taking pictures is easy, but printing them can be a hassle, especially for busy parents. Polaroid cameras are regaining popularity because of the ability to have immediate prints of your favorite memories. Grab this white Fujifilm camera either with or without a case, choosing your favorite color. Don’t forget to invest in some extra film.
This hilarious book is perfect for parents – especially those in the thick of it. Obviously, there’s some humor to both the title and the contents, but let’s face it, we’re all ruined to some extent. If you’re on the hunt for some other comedic parenting books, check out this title and this one.
Let’s face it, if you’re a parent, you need copious amounts of caffeine and we absolutely love these mugs as a vehicle for coffee and tea. The glass mugs hold 13 oz. of liquid, with a fun classic design that’s printed on both the front and back. Don’t forget some gourmet coffee for an extra special gift for any parent. d
Gifts for parents can also be a bit about the entire family. We love this option, for a unique family photo album or vacation scrapbook. It’s inspired by the Pixar movie Up and mimics the design of the book featured in the film. Parents and kids can fill this book with their own memories, great for looking back on in years to come.
Treat mom and dad to a movie night with a simple but sweet AMC gift card, good for two tickets and a few snacks or drinks. They can select the flick and date without having to shell out any cash for the occasion. They’ll love it.
I laughed when I came across this awesome gift because it’s something we definitely need in our own home, and for under $10, everyone can purchase this gift. We’re constantly texting or calling each other to confirm if our dog has eaten, and there have definitely been a few instances where our lab has been fed twice (lucky girl). This product makes this problem easily avoidable. Simply keep this panel by the dog food and flip the switch once the dog has been fed.
This 6-quart Instant Pot is currently on sale for 30 percent off, making it an awesome investment. If you’re shopping for parents who love to cook but might not have the time they used to, this is an awesome mealtime solution. It comes with steam, saute, pressure cooking, slow cook features that can be programmed to a specific time. If you think a larger Instant Pot would be better, the 8 quart option is only $139 and perfect for larget families.
If you’re a parent, you’re probably struggling to remember the last time you had a decent shower, let alone a luxurious bath. Time is of the essence and it tends to be a “get in, get out” type of situation. This gift is perfect for parents who need to slow down and indulge in a little R&R, even if only in their home. This set has everything you need for a spa-like experience in at home.
Quick access to wine is a must for parents and this easy to use electric wine opener makes it possible. It’s inexpensive and has awesome reviews. The set comes with a few other great trinkets including a wine pourer, a vacuum stopper, and a foil cutter.
Do you know some wine enthusiasts who don’t have a proper place for storage? This wine fridge is the perfect solution. Place it in the kitchen, garage or basement, so you can stock up on your favorite bottles and keep them stored at the perfect temperature.
Every parent could use a bit more chill in their life. This essential oil roll-on is perfect for keeping in a purse, on a desk, or even in the car for a breath of relaxation on the go. This inexpensive gift is a great add-on option if you’d like to purchase a few inexpensive gifts.
If you know someone who travels a good amount, this is the perfect gift for them and their kids. The two-way device allows for quick messages to be transmitted without the use of a screen. Kids can sleep or play with the animal, pressing a button whenever they want to hear a message from mom or dad. Happy kids make for happy parents, making this an awesome gift for parents.
Looking for an inexpensive gift for new parents? We love a good sleep masking, helping to minimize outside light and help parents fall and stay asleep. This one is made of silk on both sides, with a super soft and comfortable fit.
If you’re shopping for new parents or grandparents, this is a must-have item. It gets tiring and repetitive to “shhh” a crying baby all day long, which is why this product is genius. It has three time settings and adjustable volume for the perfect amount of calming noise to get any baby to quiet down.
Parents who like information will love this advanced baby monitor. It goes beyond the standard baby monitor screen to track oxygen levels, breathing, and heart rate. If you know a nervous first time mom who can’t sleep because she’s too worried about baby, this is the gift for her.
Not sure what to gift for the parents on your list? A Whole Foods gift card is a great go-to gift. They can grab some premade food for an easy dinner, splurge on an extra special bottle of wine, or simply shop for groceries for the week without having to swipe their own credit card, which is a major win.
Bring digital photos to life with this awesome printer. The paper is very high quality – with sticky peel-backs great for scrapbooking. The prints are each two by three inches for a cute and convenient size.
This cozy blanket is the perfect gift for any parent. They can use it as a decorative throw or more practically for a movie night on the couch. This one is made with 100 percent cotton and comes in a plethora of colors.
Home chefs, novice or advanced, will love the easy and quick recipes in this cookbook. It included recipes for tasty main dishes and flavorful side dishes, plus a sprinkling of sweet treats. The recipes in this book are separated them by cook time: 15–25-minute meals and 30-45 minute meals.
If you’re looking for some top of the line Bluetooth speakers, these Sonos speakers are an awesome option. They work with Alexa for voice control and the smaller size is great for fitting in any space. The setup is easy, allowing them to stream from all the best music apps. These can be ordered in sets from one to four speakers depending on your budget.
Shopping for a couple of parents who love to travel? This push pin map is a winner for a great gift, allowing them to document their destinations in an awesome piece of artwork. It’s available in several colors and can be personalized, making it even more special.
Maybe you’re shopping for parents who love to experiment with craft cocktails at home. Make sure they have the right setup and tools with this affordable but comprehensive barware kit. It contains all of the essentials as well as an attractive storage solution for under $60.
You don’t have to spend a ton for an awesome gift for parents. This wine rack is minimalistic, with a clean look that will look great in any home and house their favorite bottles of wine. If you’re shopping for a true wine lover, check out these other wine gifts.
Parents will love to jazz up their barware with some awesome and unique whiskey glasses like these. The map motif is especially awesome for parents who love to globe trot. The price makes these an easy choice but if you have room in your budget, you might want to consider adding this matching decanter for under $50.
Is there a song that’s particularly special to the parents you’re shopping for? Maybe their first dance song, or something that brings back a good memory. You can capture and gift that song with one of these awesome soundwave prints, made especially with your personalized song choice. It can take up to 10 days to create so make sure you order it with enough time to spare.
This beautiful piece of luggage is an awesome gift for parents of any age, especially those who love to travel. The luxurious luggage is fully lined with two sizeable packing compartments, divided by a zipper. If you’re shopping for a couple, we recommend purchasing two pieces of luggage. Don’t miss the larger size of this luggage, meant to be checked.
This tea bottle is the perfect gift for tea lovers, allowing them to infuse their favorite loose leaf teas on the go. Not only is it great for hot tea, but also for cold tea, keeping your beverage at any given temp for up to eight hours. Don’t forget to purchase some loose leaf tea to go with this awesome bamboo bottle for a great gift for parents.
Teapots tend to be an outdated kitchen appliance, which is why we love the modern and beautiful look of this rose gold tea kettle. Not only is it beautiful, but it’s also inexpensive, great if you’re shopping on a smaller budget. It has a 70 oz capacity and whistles when the water is ready. Shopping for parents who like coffee and tea equally? Check out this matching rose gold coffee press.
Home decor makes an awesome gift for parents. This one especially fitting for the fall/winter season, with a cozy farmhouse vibe. The wreath is packed full of artificial cream pip berries and is perfect on any front door. Prefer something that’s more suitable year round? Check out this boxwood and fern wreath.
Getting a picture of the whole family can be challenging, if not downright impossible. This awesome and inexpensive tripod is an awesome gift for parents, helping with the task at hand. It’s one of the tallest cell phone tripods on the market and even has a wireless remote control for taking photos of large groups and selfies.
Free hands are kind of non-existent when you’re a parent, which is why we love the GoPro for capturing all of life’s important moments. Sure, it’s marketed to extreme sports enthusiasts, but isn’t that sort of what parenting is? An extreme sport? Parents can take this on their next family adventure for video footage they will cherish forever.
As a parent, a bathtub isn’t just a place for getting clean. It’s a mental and physical escape, a place to unwind, and maybe drink a glass of wine and catch up on some Netflix. This bath caddy is the perfect tool for all of the above, with a reading tray, a cup holder, and ridges to keep everything from falling into the tub.
Are you shopping for parents who love to plant? This is a great gift for anyone with a green thumb, with the abilities to house countless planters indoors or out. It’s built to last, with the ability to withstand even the toughest weather for up to 10 years and longer, if you choose to keep it inside.
Travel junkies will love this book, with 500 awesome trips worth taking. It’s impossible to get to them all, but hopefully, this will entice parents to pack a bag and spend some time exploring somewhere new.
This robot vacuum has similar reviews to the Roomba, but at a cheaper price point. What’s better than being able to sit back, relax, and enjoy while this handy machine cleans around the house? It’s built with durable protective bumpers that ensure it stays as good as new, and so do you walls and base boards.
If you’ve never heard of a sous vide before, you’re definitely living in the dark when it comes to culinary technology. It’s a magic kitchen tool for home chefs, cooking all meat perfectly. This is the smallest, sleekest sous vide tool available and heats up incredibly fast. If you’re shopping for someone who always has the latest and greatest in cookware, this might be the perfect special gift for them.
Apple isn’t the only brand with awesome tablets. You might want to branch out and check out this Samsung tablet, which makes an awesome gift for the parents on your list. The resolution is outstanding, with crisp clear pictures. Watch movies, browse the web, and connect to all of your favorite apps on here.
Don’t forget about those who are parents to pets instead of humans. We love this treat dispenser for pet parents on the go, allowing you to dispense treats from a mobile app when you’re not home. The audio system also allows you to hear and speak to your pet when you are away, great for dog training.
Everyone loves to display pictures of family and friends proudly, especially parents. You can gift this as is, or go the extra mile of printing some photos so they’re ready to hang on the fridge. This is a great inexpensive option if you’re shopping on a budget.
As parents, it’s hard to find time to make it to the gym, which is why home workouts are awesome and often necessary. Gift some cool workout gear to enhance any home gym. We love this relatively inexpensive exercise balance ball, which adds a bit of challenge to simple exercises like squats or pushups. This one comes with added arm straps for upper body conditioning and to help with balance.
Cocktails aren’t only for the evening. We love this bloody mary mix, with all of the essentials to make your favorite brunch cocktails at home. The set comes with gourmet hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, bloody mary mix, and celery salt.
This inexpensive vase is super unique and has an awesome look to it. It’s colorful, with various small bud vases all combined into one singular container. It’s great for adding a pop of color to any space and some beautiful floral.
Stuck on a gift for parents? Food is the way to everyone’s heart. This basket has a little bit of everything complete with lots of cheese, cranberry infused summer sausage, gourmet crackers, and a special sweet treat.
One of our favorite gifts for adults, parents included is a great cutlery set. This one is reasonably priced and has everything you might need to cook a meal. It includes an 8″ chef’s knife, 8″ bread knife, six 4.5″ steak knives, scissors, 5″ utility knife, 3.5″ paring knife, 8″ sharpening steel, 6″ Nakiri knife, and a storage block.
Backseat drivers are the worst, especially when they come in the form of unruly children who have been cooped up in a car for way too long. The best gift you can give any parent is the gift of peace and quiet, and this head mount is the answer. Simply pop on a movie or TV show and drive.
If you’re shopping for parents who love the outdoors, we love the idea of a beautiful bird feeder, meant to be placed just outside a window. Even if they don’t own a house, the bird-house is meant to be fixated to any plain glass window.
If you take a look in your cabinet you probably have spices in there from 2007. It’s a reality. You buy cardamom for a recipe and then never use it again. Fast forward to 2018, and your spices might just need a clean out and refresh. Your parents are probably in the same boat, which is why this $50 gift, is the answer.
Check out this awesome matcha tea gift set – with everything you need for an herbal cup of green tea. It comes with a bowl, a whisk, a whisk holder, a spoon, and an oz of tea. Want to make this gift even more special? Purchase some high-quality matcha powder.
This time of year can be seriously dark and dreary, leading to feeling a bit sad and blah. If you’re stuck inside with children all day, this feeling can be magnified, which is why we love this gift for parents. The energy lamp provides safe, comfortable natural spectrum light therapy in a compact solution that can be placed on a desk or countertop for a little bit of extra vitamin D, even when the sun sets at 4pm.
This affordable gift has the look of a retro old-school radio, but with modern technology. You can connect it to your modern devices like your phone and tablet, while still maintaining a cool look on the outside. Snag it while it’s currently on sale for 30 percent off.
If you’re shopping for parents who love to read, this classic book set is a perfect holiday gift. The books are beautifully bounded with sharp bold colored covers and stamped with gold foil accents. The set includes classics like Great Expectations, Hard Times, Oliver Twist, A Christmas Carol, Bleak House, and A Tale of Two Cities.
Breakfast for the kids or breakfast in bed (we know all parents are praying for the latter), is made possible with this affordable and awesome waffle maker. The surface is made with non-stick ceramic that ensures nothing will stick. Unlike other waffle machines, this one flips 180 degrees to evenly spread batter for waffles that are crispy outside and tender inside.
For under $15, we love these beautiful decorative stone coasters. The top decorative layer is made with absorbent ceramic, while the bottom is made with a soft cork that won’t scratch even the most delicate surfaces. They’re great to place on a bar, coffee table, or even bedside.
If you are looking to splurge, this pot is a kitchen must have. It’s awesome for family-friendly soups and stews that you can prep, set and forget (necessary with kids running around). This is a piece that will last for years to come and is totally worth the investment.
This is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on an outdoor furniture set. Even if they don’t live in a warm weather climate, it’s worth setting this dining table aside until the spring when it can be used daily. The set comes with a coffee table, two chairs, and a loveseat, for a great amount of seating.
What does a salt lamp do? By releasing negative ions that trap air pollutants including allergens, mold, bacteria, and electromagnetic radiation the lamp absorbs dust and purifies the air. Health benefits include fighting fatigue, anxiety, and insomnia. This is a gift every parent needs.
Decorative pieces for the home tend to be great gifts for parents, especially when you can find a beautiful piece so reasonably priced. This crystal bee-hive honey jar would make a beautiful addition to any kitchen, made with beautiful crystal materials.
Stumped on a gift for parents? Keep it simple with a classic and lovely scented candle, designed with a clean modern design. Decide on the colors and scents that you prefer best.
What’s something every parent wants? Something that entertains their children. We couldn’t think of a better gift for parents than the gift of peace and quiet and this game has got you covered. The game is inspired by Cards Against Humanity but is made just for kids and is 100 percent family-friendly!
What could be a better gift for parents than a subscription to Parent’s magazine? It’s full of great parent tips, activities, recipes, advice and more.
This isn’t just a piece of artwork, but a personalized gift for parents with tons of thought and sentimental value. The sign showcases all of the family’s most important dates (i.e. wedding dates, the birth of children, etc.) in a beautiful print that can be customized with the colors and dates of your choice.
If you’re shopping for younger parents, they might love this print (or any of the other hilarious options from this shop). Choose the size at checkout, start as small as 5×7 and going to as large as 11×17.
This doormat isn’t just about Christmas but works as a festive piece of decor for the entire winter season. It’s an affordable gift for parents that they’re sure to love, adding a bit of seasonal spirit to their home.
Ornaments that speak to a persons hobbies and interest are an affordable and easy gift for anyone on your list, parents included. If your shopping for someone who sits down to a morning cup of coffee alongside bacon and eggs, this ornament might be the answer. Shopping for a pizza and beer lover? Check out these ornaments instead.
The goal might seem simple, but it’s not as easy as it seems. The perfect gift for all parents on your list. Parenting is hard.
Hot chocolate lovers will be very into getting this gift for Christmas. Whether you’re shopping for parents or the whole family, remember that chocolate is the way to anyone’s heart. Throw in some cute Christmas mugs for good measure.
The JBL Flip 5 is a durable waterproof speaker that stands up to rugged conditions without compromising its high-quality audio playback.
This mid-sized speaker won’t win any beauty contests, but its silicone case is durable enough to handle even the roughest use.
It is IPX7 rated and can be fully submerged in shallow water for up to 30 minutes. It reportedly survived a trip through one reviewer’s washing machine.
This speaker has simple controls and a lanyard to carry it on the go. It has semi-useful extra features like speakerphone calling and the ability to pair up with other JBL Connect-compatible speakers.
The built-in mic for taking calls is fairly low quality, but it works in a pinch. It has a max 12 hours battery life and recharges in around 3.5 hours.
Click here to watch a video review of this speaker.
On top of all this, the Flip 5 delivers fantastic audio playback. It reaches a high max volume without majorly distorting, and has a frequency range of 70Hz – 20KHz.
Its sound signature is balanced, offering strong low-mids and detailed highs. The bass feels present, but it rolls off just shy of that powerful thump bass heads crave.
It’s not the most detailed sound ever, but it outperforms most speakers in its price range.
Output Power: 16 Watts
Inputs: Bluetooth, Aux
Battery Life: Up to 12 hours
Dimensions: 6.9 x 2.8 x 2.7 inches
Weight: 1.1 pounds
IP Rating: IPX7
There’s nothing quite as yummy, healthy and appreciated as a gift basket of delectably roasted nuts. This #1 Amazon best seller is filled to the brim with six varieties of savory nuts for snacking. Perfect as an office or client gift, anyone in your family would love it too. It features roasted salted cashews, pistachios and mixed nuts, raw walnuts, honey pecans and smoked almonds.
Another healthy snacking box from Oh! Nuts includes dried fruits like sweet and chewy pineapple, kiwi, pears, apples and apricots, along with heart-healthy pistachios and roasted almonds. How can you even choose between them? Both of these snack boxes are great $30 gifts.
Bookends make great gifts because they are functional as well as beautifl, and something that many people would not think to purchase for themselves. These bookends combine a rustic and industrial style and will look great in any home or office.
If your parents are wine lovers, this beautiful gift set is a perfectly elegant and indulgent present for them. The seven piece wine set comes in a gorgeous Rosewood gift box that beautifully displays a wine stopper, a rabbit lever-style wine opener with two extra corkscrews, a wine aerator, a wine thermometer for serving at the perfect temperature, a drip ring, wine foil cutter, and a wine stopper set.
To make this a true surprise, order them some Riedel stemless wine glasses, which really do change the wine drinking experience because of their unique design, thickness, and shape.
If you have a gardener on your list, a young gardener-in-training or even someone who wishes they had a green thumb, MakersKit Mason Jar Herb Garden is a fun gift to stuff in their stocking. This kit includes four half pint glass jars with everything they need to start a tiny herb garden. Each jar contains organic peat and vermicullite as well as seeds for cilantro, parsley, basil and mint, and even wooden plant markers and stickers to label each jar. This could be a fun activity to start together on Christmas morning! To see more entertaining maker kits, click here to browse MakersKit products.
Silly or genius? We’re thinking a little bit of both. What a great way to entertain kids in the winter months when a campfire just isn’t an option. Plus what parent does love the classic combination of marshmallows, graham crackers and chocolate.
This classic and sophisticated candelabra is the perfect dining table accent year round. It’s made with high-quality metal with a black matte finish. The layered rows of varying heights make for a beautiful centerpiece. Keep in mind the candles are not included.
Shopping for new parents? This diaper bag is stylish and sophisticated, perfect for toting around all of baby’s belongings without sacrificing style. The chic diaper bag has 17 total pockets for amazing organization on the go.
This can be the centerpiece of someone’s next wine and cheese night. The sizeable 10×14 slate board is adorned with rustic rope handles and is big enough to house a large assortment of cheeses. At under $15, you can’t beat the price on this awesome gift.
Sprucing up even the smallest of spaces can make a big difference in the way a room looks. Whether it’s a bathroom or a living room corner that needs a little update, this ladder is the perfect solution and a great gift for parents. It has a weathered vintage finis. Store and display blankets, towels, scarves, etc.
For true coffee snobs, there is no other way to drink coffee than with a french press. These types of coffee machines can get pricey, which is why we especially love this affordable alternative. The sleek and simple design is perfect for any recipient, available in three colors. It brews coffee in just four minutes without the waste of filters and is entirely dishwasher safe.
If you’re not writing funny messages on a felt letter board and posting them to Instagram, are you even a parent? All signs point to no. These felt letter boards are all the crazy, meant for seasonal messages, the first day of school, or other family announcements.
The holidays are made so much more special by the presence of kids. Family dinners are a must when the kids get older, and it’s nice to set the table with something a bit more elevated than your everyday dinner plates. This set is perfect for a family of four and would make a very special gift for any parents.
If you’re shopping for parents who love to snowboard, then this piece of holiday decor will be an extra special gift for them. The snowboard Santa comes with a snowboard and goggles and is perfect for a mantle, counter, or table during the holidays.
Are you shopping for parents who go all-out with their Christmas decor? This house is a splurge, but a wonderful addition. What is more Christmas-y than the home of Clark Griswold? The house can change the lights from steady to flashing and looks incredible when it’s all lit up.
This special gift for parents represents home, customized with unique GPS coordinates and a personalized family name. Each high-quality canvas is produced by hand upon ordering. You can pay extra for larger size canvases depending on your preference.
If you’re a parent, then chances are you’re a little crazy. It comes with the territory. Chalk it up to lack of sleep, crying kids, a racing mind of worry, etc. This sign is a great gift for any parent, ’cause let’s face it, we’re all nutty.
Shopping for someone who’s new to the role of mom and dad? This ornament is a must-have for their tree. The keepsake ornament has a vibrant design on both sides and comes with a red ribbon to hang on your tree.
Parents understand the humor behind this one. If you weren’t a big drinker, just have kids, and wait. A nightly glass of wine might become the normal after the kids go to bed, and this is the perfect glass to enjoy it in.
Bigger family = bigger Christmas tree. You can never have too many ornaments as a family, and this sweet set is simple and classic. It will look great placed among any existing ornaments and is a nice affordable holiday gift. Consider adding this personalized family album.
Parents need a special place for storing all of the special items from a baby’s first year. This beautiful personalized box is the perfect spot for the safekeeping of baby’s first outfit, hospital bracelet, hospital tags, sonogram pictures, etc. The box comes in two various sizes.
Once you have kids, you’ll be hosting a slew of families parties. You’ll want something like this on hand for birthdays, graduations, and holiday celebrations. The personalized nature of this beverage tub makes it great gift material. At under $50, you can’t beat the price.
Craft parents will love assembling their family tree and putting it on display in their home. This kit makes it easy and the finished product is a beautiful piece of artwork that can be hung in the family room. The kit includes an 11×14 glossy plaque, 45 painted wood birds, adhesive dots, and a silver gel pen.
If you’re shopping for someone with school-age children, this is such a thoughtful and special gift. For all those notes to teachers, in lunch boxes, etc. this stationery is perfect. Customize the size, font color, and of course, the names.
Make the decor in someone’s family room extra special, with this personalized throw pillow cover. Parents will love the sweet gesture, with each family member’s name on the cover. You can choose how many names you’d like to include. Customize your pillow with the names of your choice before placing your order.
Anything that makes mealtime a bit more manageable is a great gift for parents. This affordable panini press is a great gift for just about anyone on your list, parents included. It heats up quickly and makes awesome warm sandwiches that kids will love.
Mac and cheese tops the list of kid’s favorite foods. Spice things up with some unique mac and cheese recipes that go beyond the blue box. Add a few kitchen basics to this gift for parents.
The days are long but the years are short. There isn’t a truer saying as a parent. Before you know it, the kids will be going off to college. With the hustle-bustle of everyday life with kids, it’s hard to put effort into a baby book that preserves memories and milestones. This book makes it easy, with just a minute or two of effort each day.
Half of the battle of running a house with kids is keeping life organized. These OXO containers are one of my most used items as a mom – great for snacks, leftovers, and keeping the pantry neat and aesthetically pleasing. This gift set is a great go-to gift for parents.
How many times have I left my phone in the aisle of a store? Too many. I’m typically trying to look up ingredients to a recipe or my shopping list, while also watching my kids and throwing things in the card. This helps keep shopping with kids a bit easier and manageable. Plus for $15, you can’t beat this gift for parents.
Feel comfortable and at ease knowing that your home is always under a watchful eye. With 24/7 live video and a 130° wide-angle view, you can look at your home day and night, whenever you can’t be there. The biggest hassle with cool technology is typically the setup but this can be set up quickly and easily. Simply plug in Nest Cam and download the Nest app to get started. If you have a pet at home, consider this home cam instead, which can dispense a treat and allows for two-way audio.