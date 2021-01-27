11 Best Smart Alarm Clocks: Your Buyer’s Guide

Seeing how Amazon started the whole smart clock trend, it should come as no surprise that the Amazon Echo Show 5 marks significant changes from its predecessors. It is still built on the same platform as the Echo Spot but has a scaled-back form factor that deviates from the gigantic original Echo Show. If you’ve been following along, you already know that Alexa is a capable tool for setting alarms and streamlining your evening routine.

The difference between the Echo Show 5 and the Echo Spot is that this model has a 5.5-inch touchscreen that is helpful for navigating the OS and watching videos. You can also make voice calls using a built-in microphone but only to other people with the Alexa app.

Despite being just a bit larger than the Echo Spot, this screen looks noticeably better at a 960 x 480 resolution. The display is actually designed to be seen clearly from across the room, too, so you don’t have to place it right next to your bed if it’s within earshot.

Speaking of ears, the Echo Show 5 also has upgraded audio. It sports two 4W speakers and actually sounds decent. The speaker gets fairly loud without distorting. Of course, you can’t play music too loud or else it won’t catch your voice commands.

While the smaller form and lower price of the Echo Show 5 are both appealing for bedside use, Amazon has taken a step backward by removing the Zigbee smart home hub from its repertoire. If you want a smart alarm clock that can act as a central hub for a smart home, then you’ll have to look elsewhere.

One big win on this new smart display is added privacy options, which were requested by many users in response to disturbing news articles about Amazon employees being asked to listen in on recorded conversations. The Echo Show 5 now has a discreet mute button and a camera shutter, which doesn’t entirely earn my trust but marks a step in the right direction.

The Echo Show 5 may be able to do a lot but keep in mind that it is far from perfect in its current state. Many tasks feel a little more involved than they should be, which can scare off those who aren’t technically savvy. Also, the microphone array for this device seems like it is the same one from the Echo Spot, as it isn’t powerful enough to hear you when listening to audio at over 50% volume.

The assuring part is that the Fire OS and Alexa voice assistant are both constantly improving, so even if a certain feature you need is missing now, it will likely be an option in the future.

Love the concept but want a bigger display? The Echo Show 8 performs all the exact same functions but with a more practical 8-inch touchscreen.