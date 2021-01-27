11 Best Smart Alarm Clocks: Your Buyer’s Guide

Do you have trouble getting to sleep and waking up on time? Same here. That’s why we went hands-on with the latest digital bedside assistants to find the best smart alarm clocks for getting your sleep patterns back to normal. Read on below to find out how these Wi-Fi connected clocks could transform your sleeping habits.
1. Amazon Echo Show 5
Cons:
- 5.5-inch touchscreen to make calls and play video clips
- Privacy options like mute and camera shutter
- Loud and clear audio
- No more Zigbee smarthome hub
- No backup battery
- Microphones could be stronger
Seeing how Amazon started the whole smart clock trend, it should come as no surprise that the Amazon Echo Show 5 marks significant changes from its predecessors. It is still built on the same platform as the Echo Spot but has a scaled-back form factor that deviates from the gigantic original Echo Show. If you’ve been following along, you already know that Alexa is a capable tool for setting alarms and streamlining your evening routine.
The difference between the Echo Show 5 and the Echo Spot is that this model has a 5.5-inch touchscreen that is helpful for navigating the OS and watching videos. You can also make voice calls using a built-in microphone but only to other people with the Alexa app.
Despite being just a bit larger than the Echo Spot, this screen looks noticeably better at a 960 x 480 resolution. The display is actually designed to be seen clearly from across the room, too, so you don’t have to place it right next to your bed if it’s within earshot.
Speaking of ears, the Echo Show 5 also has upgraded audio. It sports two 4W speakers and actually sounds decent. The speaker gets fairly loud without distorting. Of course, you can’t play music too loud or else it won’t catch your voice commands.
While the smaller form and lower price of the Echo Show 5 are both appealing for bedside use, Amazon has taken a step backward by removing the Zigbee smart home hub from its repertoire. If you want a smart alarm clock that can act as a central hub for a smart home, then you’ll have to look elsewhere.
One big win on this new smart display is added privacy options, which were requested by many users in response to disturbing news articles about Amazon employees being asked to listen in on recorded conversations. The Echo Show 5 now has a discreet mute button and a camera shutter, which doesn’t entirely earn my trust but marks a step in the right direction.
The Echo Show 5 may be able to do a lot but keep in mind that it is far from perfect in its current state. Many tasks feel a little more involved than they should be, which can scare off those who aren’t technically savvy. Also, the microphone array for this device seems like it is the same one from the Echo Spot, as it isn’t powerful enough to hear you when listening to audio at over 50% volume.
The assuring part is that the Fire OS and Alexa voice assistant are both constantly improving, so even if a certain feature you need is missing now, it will likely be an option in the future.
Love the concept but want a bigger display? The Echo Show 8 performs all the exact same functions but with a more practical 8-inch touchscreen.
-
2. Reason ONE Smart Alarm ClockPrice: $25.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Plays media on a sleep timer
- Smart home compatible
- Added privacy options
- Weak speaker
- Cannot link with other Alexa devices
- No backup battery
The Reason ONE offers a lot of functionality for a value price, which makes it a great Wi-Fi alarm clock upgrade for techies on a budget. Most of its functionality comes from its ability to connect with Amazon Alexa, which allows you to set music alarms, play media on a sleep timer, and ask it questions about the news or weather. But you probably already knew all of that if you’ve been following along.
You do have to download the Reason Home app to set it up, but this is to be expected for any phone-powered device. True to its name, the Reason ONE only has one physical button on it. The button handles invoking voice assistant, canceling alarms, and muting the microphone, but everything else must be done via a connected smartphone. The functionality is great and the speaker automatically dims the display via an ambient light sensor.
As for the build quality, you shouldn’t expect anything amazing considering the price tag. There are no built-in features like charge ports or radio scanners. The built-in speaker is pretty weak too, so keep that in mind if you need a really loud alarm to wake up in the morning. But while it does not have a backup battery, it will automatically reconnect to the Internet if the power is lost, which puts it a step ahead of the competition. The Reason ONE may not be perfect but it is easily the best smart alarm clock in its value price range.
-
3. Amazon Echo Dot 4th GenPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compact clock face
- Can play news, audiobooks, music, or ambient sound on a sleep timer
- Compatible with many smart home products
- Microphones could be stronger
- Audio quality could be better
- No backup battery
The Echo Dot is Amazon’s most bedside-ready Alexa-powered Echo speaker. Its compact size and LED clock make it a natural fit for your nightstand. Alexa offers a diverse library of skills that can be used once you unlock the device with a somewhat customizable wake word (“Alexa” by default).
Some of the more gimmicky skills can really come in handy from under your sheets, even though this cloud-based service is still growing.
Its functions include reading audiobooks, playing music from your favorite streaming service, ordering a pizza, controlling other smart home devices, and more. You can find an even more comprehensive list of things to try with Alexa on Amazon’s help page.
However, the most important Alexa feature for this device is its ability to set alarms with ease. You simply have to say, “set an alarm for [time of day]” for single alarms, or “set a repeating alarm for [day of week] at [time]” for repeating ones. Alexa can manage up to one hundred alarms.
Your alarms will play even if your Echo Spot loses Internet connectivity, although it does not have a backup battery, so don’t count on total infallibility.
You can use the Alexa web app to choose between a number of stock alarm sounds, including some peculiar ones like Alex Baldwin’s voice. The coolest option is to use your own music as an alarm. You can set Alexa to play a playlist or track from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, TuneIn, SiriusXM, and iHeartRadio.
The speaker is just loud enough to make for an effective alarm, yet it distorts considerably at max volume. It has an aux out port for those who’d rather port audio to a more robust speaker.
Alexa offers some neat tricks to encourage restful sleep in the evening too. For instance, you can put on your favorite ambient sounds or audiobook and then use the phrase, “Alexa, set a sleep timer for 30 minutes.”
If you are an Amazon Prime member, you have instant access to a number of free options, including some guided meditation tracks. In the morning, you can use Alexa to play the news or turn up the lights, but sadly, this isn’t yet something you can directly integrate into your alarm.
While Amazon’s Echo Show 5 might have a little more functionality because of its built-in touchscreen, the sheer simplicity of the Echo Dot is what makes it such a viable pick for a bedside companion. Unless you absolutely have to wake up to your favorite YouTube videos, this is one of the best smart alarm clocks available.
-
4. Witti Beddi Style Smart Alarm ClockPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Programmable ambient light strip
- USB charge port
- Ambient noise generator helps you fall asleep easier
- Requires a Bluetooth connection
- Ambient noise loops are very short
- No backup battery
The Witti Beddi Style is part Bluetooth speaker, part alarm clock, and part smart home hub, all in one. This bedside concierge has a bunch of useful features built right in. This includes a digital clock display, a Bluetooth speaker (with white noise generator), a USB charging ports, and an ambient light strip.
At the top of the speaker, you have a snooze button, a light button, a play/pause/alarm button, volume up/down buttons, and a smart button. The smart button can be assigned three commands each (activated by a single press, a double press, and a long press) through the Beddi smartphone app.
The app is also used to control the ambient light strip and set alarms. You can set four different alarms on a weekly schedule and can set it to play audio from your phone as the alarm. You can use it as a regular speaker too, and the Beddi app has a library of relaxing nature sounds and random noise generators for use as a sleep aid. Just note that you have to have your phone connected via Bluetooth for any of this to happen.
The device is far from perfect but it does everything you would need a smart alarm clock to do. I definitely wish it had a backup battery but this is clearly no longer a standard feature for clocks. The app can also be a little buggy, but that said, the Beddi Style offers a ton of utility for the price.
Find more Witti Beddi Style Smart Alarm Clock information and reviews here.
-
5. LaMetric Time Wi-Fi ClockPrice: $199.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Customizable display
- Compatible with many apps
- Solid built-in speaker
- Display fits limited info
- High price tag
- No battery backup
The LaMetric Time is such a cool Wi-Fi alarm clock that it is almost a shame to confine it to the bedside. Its pixelated color display specializes in providing visual notifications on your desk and its sheer customizability allows it to do some things that other smart alarm clocks cannot.
Though its pixelated color display is a visual notification device first and foremost, it clearly lends itself to the task of keeping your morning and evening routine in order as well. The Time connects to several Wi-Fi enabled services to display notifications, progress trackers, and give you basic information like the time, date, and weather.
It then presents the information from these services on a pixelated display that I find charming despite its limitations.
Yes, an LCD display would open up new avenues for use (and allow the screen to show color in more than just one corner), but maybe that’s all too much for when you’re just waking up. To the display’s credit, it still has some advanced features like automatic dimming via an ambient light sensor.
As for what you can fit on this display, you have a wide variety of compatible apps to connect to, including Alexa. Netatmo, Philips Hue, WeMo, IFTTT, and more. If you have the know-how, you can even write your own custom apps and clock faces.
This does require full programming knowledge though, so don’t expect plug-and-chug ease of use if you want to get custom.
Unique applications include tracking YouTube subscriptions, scrolling SMS messages, and pretty much anything else you can dream up.
It has three easy to find buttons, two for cycling between apps displayed, and one for performing relevant functions.
As for alarm clock duty, you’ll want to connect your clock to Alexa, with which you can set alarms with your voice and choose an Internet radio station as your alarm. Its built-in speaker is of decent enough quality, and its microphone is accurate enough to pick your voice up over music.
The Time might not be the most technologically advanced bedside companion, but it is certainly the most customizable. And as every smart device starts to reach toward a standard feature set, that’s certainly worth something.
Find more LaMetric Time Wi-Fi Clock information and reviews here.
-
6. Google Nest HubPrice: $89.99Pros:
Cons:
- 7-inch touchscreen
- Custom morning and evening routines
- Smart home compatible
- Bulky design
- No backup battery
- High price tag
The Google Nest Hub might be best suited for the kitchen counter but it also makes an excellent bedside command center for the smart home power user. Its 7-inch touchscreen won’t have a place at everyone’s nightstand but there are many reasons why having a bigger screen by your bed is a good idea. The Nest Hub syncs with your Google Photos account to become “the ultimate digital photo frame” (their words, not mine).
You can also play YouTube videos or listen to Spotify, Pandora, and iHeartRadio. You can access a visual weather forecast or get the morning news. Google Assistant is always learning new features too so there is simply too much to list. Google Assistant can integrate any of these things into a morning or evening routine. These are custom commands that you can set up to execute when you say “Hey Google, good night” or “Hey Google, good morning.”
As a hub device, the Nest Hub can serve as a nexus of control over other smart home devices like a Nest doorbell, security camera, or thermostat. If you aren’t using it for this purpose, though, it may not be smart to spend more for the larger screen when there are so many smaller options available. On the other hand, if you like falling asleep to content and then waking up with more content, this is a solid pick.
-
7. Lenovo Smart ClockPrice: $69.88Pros:
Cons:
- 4-inch touchscreen
- 2.1A USB charge port
- Smart home compatible
- No backup battery
- No voice calls
- Cannot watch videos
The Lenovo Smart Clock is a direct alternative to the Amazon Echo Show 5 as the two are almost the same size and shape. The difference is in their OS, as the Lenovo Smart Clock uses Google Assistant to program your morning and evening routines. As we’ve already mentioned with other Google Assistant products, you can set up a Good Night Routine to play music, dim the lights, lock your doors, and more. You can issue on-the-fly voice commands to change your alarms or control other devices that you have paired to this device.
Pairing it to the Google Home ecosystem is easy, especially if you have a smartphone or tablet on the same network. Simply select the Lenovo Smart Clock from the pairing list and follow the instructions. There are tons of features available to explore on this device, so many that you are better off looking through them yourself on the Google Assistant help page.
This device does have some limitations that Amazon’s clocks do not. For instance, the Lenovo Smart Clock’s OS isn’t equipped to play videos or make voice calls. Some might consider the fact that it doesn’t have a camera a plus. It does a long-reaching microphone, though, you so can make commands from across the room relatively easy. There is a physical mute button for the microphone.
If you prefer, you can use the 4-inch IPS touchscreen to browse weather, news, and more on the UI. You can cycle through tracks on Spotify, set an alarm, make a phone call, or check your calendar. The screen automatically dims when you turn the lights down.
This bedside device’s 3.5W speaker is fairly impressive. It sounds a little tinny but it gets loud enough to partially fill the room. It also has a 2.1A USB charge out port on the back for recharging your phone at night. The Lenovo Smart Clock is simple in concept but incredibly rich in utility. A lot of what it does can be handled by any modern smartphone but it’s just nice to have something else to blame all your problems on when you wake up in the morning.
Find more Lenovo Smart Clock information and reviews here.
-
8. Philips Somneo Sleep and Wake LightPrice: $176.41Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in sleep and wake-up light
- Battery backup
- Responsive touch display and app
- No smarthome integration
- Phone connection required for music alarms
- High price tag
The Somneo Connected is the first of Philips’ sleep and wake lights to feature app-enabled customization, making it easy for anyone to set their own sleep schedule using sunrise and sunset lights.
The standout feature of this alarm clock is its built-in light, which uses a color-changing LED to simulate a natural sunrise and sunset. You can program either light change as a part of your morning or evening routine and you can combine it with audio alarms as well.
You can customize the colors of these light alarms and schedule them from a touch screen on the Somneo Connected. You can also use the SleepMapper App, which additionally allows you to view data from the built-in AmbiTrack sensor. This measure’s your room temperature, noise, light, and humidity levels to give recommendations for better sleep. You can also disable this feature if you find it invasive.
You can also use the app to program audio alarms. You can schedule 16 different alarm profiles and specify what combination of light and sound you want. You can use eight preset “natural wakeup sounds” but if you want to wake up to music, you’re limited to FM radio or a device plugged in via aux port.
The Somneo Connected is one of the few smart alarm clocks we reviewed that actually has a battery backup. This is nice for absolute assurance that you will hear your alarm. It also has a USB port to charge your phone.
Those who live north of the 45th parallel already know that seasonal depression can make it pretty hard to get out of bed. The Philips Somneo Connected remedies this issue elegantly and provides some awesome features to match. It might not have smart home functionalities but it stands on its own as a so-called smart alarm clock.
Find more Philips Somneo Sleep and Wake-up Light information and reviews here.
-
9. iHome iAVS16 Alexa Bedside Speaker SystemPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Alarms can be customized with music and smart home actions
- Clear and balanced speakers outperform smaller units
- 2.1A USB charge port
- Some LEDS cannot be turned off
- Smart buttons only work with other iHome products
- No backup battery
For many, the iHome brand will bring you back to the day of plugging your iPod into a 30-pin dock before bed every night. Possibly before you even had a smartphone.
But now that wireless communication reigns supreme, iHome has upped the ante with the iHome iAVS16 Alexa Bedside Speaker System, an Alexa-powered alarm clock with a pair of speakers that outclass the competition. Out of all the smart alarm clocks we’ve seen, this one most closely resembles a traditional bedside radio.
It has a large LED display that shows the time, date, weather, Wi-Fi status, and the next upcoming alarm. On the backside, there is a 2.1A USB port for charging phones or tablets.
You get a myriad of onboard controls (even though you still can’t set an alarm without the use of Alexa), and a nifty accent light bar which can be used for ambiance or as a part of your wake up routine.
As for its smart functionalities, the iAVS16 uses Amazon’s Alexa service, and so it is capable of performing pretty much every Alexa skill.
Two of the top buttons are smart buttons meant to be connected to iHome devices like smart plugs. Unfortunately, you can’t connect them to other brands of smart home products. You can, however, still use Alexa voice commands to activate compatible smart home devices.
Alexa’s alarm setup is as easy as saying “set an alarm for 8:30am” for single alarms, or “set a repeating alarm for Wednesday and Thursday at 9am” for repeating ones.
To customize your alarms beyond Alexa’s scope, simply install the iHome AVS app on your Android or iOS device.
This allows you to customize your alarm to stream audio from services like Spotify (if you have Spotify Premium) or iHeartRadio. Plenty of services are missing, though, including the ability to play music from your phone’s storage.
Like other Alexa devices, you can use this speaker to put on audio before bed and then set a sleep timer. This helps you sleep better at night, and ideally, wake up easier afterward.
One feature that may prove distracting at night is the display LEDs. The front LED display can be dimmed or turned off, but the top button LEDs cannot, which may light your room up at night.
Ultimately, these small issues don’t at all take away from the fact that iHome mostly nailed it with their first Alexa-enabled bedside speaker. The iAVS16 is a versatile nightstand companion, and it will only continue to grow in usefulness with future firmware updates.
Find more iHome iAVS16 Alexa Bedside Speaker System information and reviews here.
-
10. Latme Sunrise Alarm ClockPrice: $39.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in sleep and wake-up light
- USB charge out port
- Backup battery
- Only saves 4 alarms by default
- No aux port
- No custom music alarms
If the Latme Sunrise Alarm Clock looks familiar, that is probably because it is modeled after the Philips Somneo Wake Light. This is a solid budget alternative that incorporates a special lighting system to help you get to sleep and wake up more naturally.
You can set this clock to wake you up with your choice of light, sound, or both. The Latme Sunrise Clock has several sunrise and sunset patterns built in but you can also choose from other colors if you prefer a blue or green light (I’m not sure why you would). Unfortunately, the only wake-up audio options are FM radio and the internal library of seven preset peaceful sounds. There is no way to play your own music as an alarm.
This is disappointing as the clock advertises full connectivity with either Alexa or Google Assistant. What this means is you can use these voice assistants to modify the clock’s settings but you can’t access all the features of the voice assistant through the clock. Alexa controls are limited to toggling the light, toggling alarms, and turning off the audio.
It is fairly easy to schedule alarms and customize them but this device can only hold four alarms before you connect it to a voice assistant. Thereafter you can store additional alarms on the cloud service.
The Latme Sunrise Alarm Clock has a built-in backup battery and a USB charge out port, both of which are nice to have for bedside use. It might not be the most customizable smart alarm clock but it is an inexpensive way to add light therapy to your evening and morning routines.
Find more Latme Sunrise Alarm Clock information and reviews here.
-
11. Anker Soundcore Wakey SpeakerPrice: $74.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compact clock face
- Clear and balanced speakers
- Built-in wireless charger
- No smarthome integration
- Phone connection required for setting alarms
- No backup battery
While the Anker Soundcore Wakey Speaker may not have the built-in smart home connectivity that you get from the Echo Dot, it is still a highly capable speaker and alarm clock. Since it runs on the Soundcore app via your smartphone, it seems fair to call this speaker a smart alarm clock. But that said, this device is missing some pretty big features that you can get on cheaper devices.
Let’s get these shortcomings out of the way. The Wakey has no smart home support and no built-in ability to choose a wake-up playlist or song. It does, however, have 10 built-in alarm sounds and the option of using FM radio, none of which require your phone to be actively connected. You will have to connect your phone if you want to edit one of the 15 stored alarms, though, which kind of puts this speaker in an awkward place.
Thankfully, though, the 5W speaker sounds great, so if you like to listen to music in your bedroom then you will probably already want to be connected to the Wakey anyway. Plus, the Wakey has the added utility of a built-in wireless charger as well as an ambient sound generator. And, at risk of stating the obvious, it has an LED clock face and onboard controls for clearing your alarms.
To be honest, the Soundcore Wakey is far from my first choice for a Wi-Fi alarm clock but it still checks a lot of the boxes that some users could be looking for. For that reason, it is still at least a viable pick, especially for those who simply don’t care about Amazon Alexa.
What Is a Smart Alarm Clock?
If your alarm clock's old ways don't get you out of bed the way they used to, then you need to incorporate all the tricks in the book to adjust your sleep pattern back to normal.
Smart alarm clocks are ideal for this as they can use features like custom music alarms and smart home integration to enhance your morning mood and get you out of bed sooner.
Imagine how much easier it is to roll out of bed when you know you have a limited number of snooze presses, or when you can already smell the coffee maker you remotely activated. You can also set a bedside screen to turn right on to the news — whatever you need to get through the morning.
All you need to use most of these platforms is a home Wi-Fi connection, though some instead need to be connected to a Bluetooth-enabled smartphone.
Amazon Alexa Vs. Google Assistant
Although there is a continually growing number of devices that are compatible with voice assistant software, there are still only two main voice assistants these devices use: Alexa and Google Assistant.
As far as their performance as alarm clocks, both platforms perform equally well depending on your needs. Amazon has simple instructions on how to use Alexa as an alarm clock. Google has a guide on how to set alarms with Google Home Assistant as well.
Third-party platforms are usually more limited in scope but can offer some highly specialized functions as well. They aren't to be completely overlooked.
Ultimately, deciding which voice assistant is best for you depends on how your home's electronic ecosystem looks. If you subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited and have a Fire Stick for streaming, then you may get more mileage from an Alexa device. However, if you have Google Play Music and/or a Chromecast, then the Google Assistant will have more value to you. Either is good.
Do You Really Need a Smart Alarm Clock?
With smart home technology rapidly expanding its presence in all aspects of our life, one can't help but wonder if a Wi-Fi alarm clock is really deserving of a spot on your cluttered home network. But I would argue that it is overall worth it but there are some caveats.
There is no denying the usefulness of being able to use voice commands and change settings from your phone but these features come at a trade-off. Smart alarm clocks are a radical departure from the traditional atomic clocks that usually sit by our bedside and are currently missing some classic features.
You typically won't have clock buttons to set an alarm the old-fashioned way. Your Internet connection needs to be reliable, too, lest you want your clock caught up in a reboot cycle overnight. Many smart alarm clocks also lack backup batteries, so they aren't ideal if you lose power easily in a storm.
For most modern users the pros will outweigh the cons. But that entirely depends on the user. Either way, things will only get better for smart alarm clocks, as the most popular platforms are gaining new features constantly.
Investing in one now means that your purchase will only grow more useful over time. And whenever a breakthrough new feature puts a new device on the map, we'll be the first to update our comprehensive guide on the best smart alarm clocks.
