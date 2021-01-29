11 Best Smart Glasses: Your Buyer’s Guide

For all you fans of super cool tech out there, these Bose sunglasses are going to be a favorite in your wardrobe. Not only do they look great but they do something not a lot of other cool shades do. They feature Bose audio open ear speakers in the frames with Bluetooth capability so you can listen to your favorite tunes without messing with earbuds, headphones, or dragging your boombox around with you. The sleek and sexy design of these shades will pair well with any outfit and speaking of pairing you can pair these with your cell phone or MP3 player so all of your favorite track will play right through the sunglasses.

Because they are open ear speakers you can still hear what is going on around you while also listening to your favorite tunes. The shades work just like any other shades, they block almost 100% of UV rays to keep the sun from hurting your eyes. You can even hear phone calls and access your phone’s virtual assistant through the integrated microphone. The Battery Life is 3.5 hours streaming; 12 hours on standby and has a Charge Time of 2 hours. They are available in the featured M/L Alto frames, S/M Alto frames, and the rounded Rondo frames.