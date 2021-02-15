9 Best Wireless Meat Thermometers: Your Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

9 Best Wireless Meat Thermometers: Your Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

Wireless meat thermometers are game-changers in the kitchen and on the grill. Offering up all kinds of convenience and advanced technology, a wireless meat thermometer is a cool kitchen gadget that not only monitors the cooking progress but can even help you set up the cook, too.

Our list of the best wireless meat thermometers features a variety of cooking and grilling tools you’re sure to love. We’ve got it all: the latest digital meat thermometer options, the coolest Bluetooth meat thermometer picks, and thermometers with all kinds of smart features, programs, and presets. There’s something on here for everyone. To find the best wireless meat thermometer for you or your favorite pitmaster, read on.

These Are The Best Wireless Meat Thermometers Available Right Now

Best Grilling Gifts - Meater
MEATER Plus Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • 100% wire-free
  • Smart features & functions
  • 165 foot range
Price: $92.00 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Yummly
Yummly Premium Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • 150 foot range
  • Smart features
  • Preset cooking functions
Price: $99.00 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
MEATER Block
MEATER Block | Premium Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Extended cooking range
  • Multiple thermometers
  • Smart features
Price: $269.00 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
wireless meat thermometer
ThermoPro TP20 Digital Meat Thermometer
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • LCD display
  • Audible alert
  • Backlit display
Price: $45.04 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
meat thermometer
NutriChef Smart Bluetooth BBQ Grill Thermometer
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Target temperature setting
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • LCD display
Price: $56.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
best meat thermometer
Soraken Remote Bluetooth Thermometer
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Multiple cooking levels
  • Temperature notification
  • Bluetooth connectivity
Price: $49.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
wireless meat thermometer
Riida Digital Thermometer
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Wireless temperature gauge
  • Preset temperatures
  • Food grade probe
Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
wireless meat thermometer
Tenergy Solis Digital Meat Thermometer
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Compatible with iOS and Android
  • Accurate measurements
  • Bluetooth Smart technology
Price: $57.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
cooking thermometer
Inkbird Bluetooth Wireless Meat Thermometer (IBT-4XS)
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Rechargeable battery
  • Two models available
  • LED screen
Price: $49.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. 1. MEATER Plus | 165ft Long Range Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer

    Best Grilling Gifts - Meater
    Price: $92.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • 100% wire free design, first of its kind
    • Smart meat thermometer that offers users a step-by-step guide in setting up the cook
    • Features an extended 165 foot range so that you can roam around the house
    • Real-time monitoring of cooking progress on phone and sends notifcations/alerts
    • Estimates cook time and adjusts based on progress
    Cons:
    • Ambient heat reading might seem off depending on where it's placed in the oven or grill
    • Not dishwasher safe but easy to clean
    • Other thermometers can withstand cooking temperatures

    If you’re looking for the best wireless meat thermometer, this one from MEATER is it. Infusing technology and convenience into the cooking and grilling experience, the Meater Plus Long Range Smart Thermometer is a great option for anyone who wants to set it and let it go. It’s smart, too. Like, really smart.

    The first truly wireless smart meat thermometer, this 100% wire-free device comes with the complimentary MEATER App that’s downloadable from Apple or Android Store. The app offers an easy-to-use and follow-along display so that you never lose track of progress. Not only that, but the MEATER App even helps you set-up the cook, provides estimates on when the meat will be done, and even sends you cooking alerts based on your preferences. We’ve been cooking with our MEATER for a few months now and we have to say, it lives up to the hype. The interface is incredibly easy to use and the results were completely spot on.

    Featuring an extended range – 165 feet! – smart cooking technology, and the ability to monitor internal temperatures up to 212-degrees and external temperatures up to 527-degrees, they’ll absolutely love having this cool kitchen gadget to work with. 

    For our full review click here.

    Find more MEATER Plus Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer information and reviews here.

  2. 2. Yummly Premium Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer

    Yummly
    Price: $99.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • 150 foot cooking range
    • Connects to phone via Bluetooth, cooking progress is monitored from mobile app, notifications and alerts
    • Comes with cooking presets for a variety of proteins
    • Available in black and white
    Cons:
    • Fish preset isn't as accurate as it could be
    • More expensive option
    • Takes a few cooks to get the feel for the program

    The Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer offers up a wireless experience with all kinds of smart features to help you cook and grill better. Connected to your phone via Bluetooth, this thermometer provides you with real-time progress and temperature monitoring from Yummly’s app, which also aids you in setting up your cook with settings for beef, chicken, fish, and more.

    This thermometer even has an extended range of 150 feet so you can monitor progress from afar. Yummly monitors internal meat temperatures up to 200-degrees and external temperatures up to 572-degrees, which is more than enough for all your potential grilling activities.

    We’ve been testing out our Yummly wireless meat thermometer for the past month and we’re enjoying the experience. The app is easy to use and there’s even a manual option available should you not want to follow along with a specific preset. The one thing we will say, however, is that we’ve experienced some hiccups with the fish preset. Other presets have been great and the timing has been spot on. 

    Find more Yummly Premium Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer information and reviews here.

  3. 3. MEATER Block | Premium Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer

    MEATER Block
    Price: $269.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Extended cooking range of 165 feet
    • Comes with four thermometers so you can cook and monitor multiple items at once
    • Connects to phone so you can monitor from anywhere in the house, sends notifications/alerts
    • Offers up a step-by-step guide and cooking presets
    Cons:
    • Larger block so it needs more space
    • Not dishwasher safe but easy to clean
    • More expensive option

    Featuring four dual-sensor wire-free meat thermometers, you’ll have no issues cooking up a round of steaks on the grill or roasting multiple things in the oven with the MEATER Block. Connecting to your phone or tablet via Bluetooth, the MEATER Block integrates the latest in smart technology to provide all kinds of convenience and cool-factor to the cooking process.

    Using the MEATER App helps you set-up the cook, provides estimates on when the meat will be done, and even sends you cooking alerts based on your preferences. With dual-heat sensors on each thermometer, you can monitor internal cooking temperatures up to 212-degrees, and exterior temperatures up to 527-degrees. They’re all dishwasher safe, too.

    Here’s what sets the MEATER Block apart: it comes with built-in WiFi that offers an extended range of 165 feet – no other tablets or phones required to move freely around the house. And, if you’d prefer to not use the app, the MEATER Block also features a stand-alone mode that allows you to monitor the cook from the OLED display. It also sends audible alerts. The wooden block also acts as the recharging station and works and only requires AA batteries.

    Find more MEATER Block | Premium Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer information and reviews here.

  4. 4. ThermoPro TP20 Digital Meat Thermometer

    wireless meat thermometer
    Price: $45.04
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Comes with nine USDA-approved temperatures
    • Wireless range up to 300 feet
    • Probe made with food grade stainless steel
    Cons:
    • No WiFi
    • Temperature alert could be louder
    • A few complaints of inconsistent probe readings

    The ThermoPro TP20 Digital Meat Thermometer has a wireless range of 300 feet, which allows you to closely monitor the temperature of the meat even from a distance. This digital meat thermometer comes with preset temperatures, as suggested by the USDA, for nine types of meat.  You can also set your desired temperatures manually. The probe is made with food grade stainless steel, while the probe wires are built to withstand temperatures up to 716 degrees Fahrenheit.

    You can see the meat and oven temperatures on the LCD display, along with the timer. An audible alert informs you when the pre-programmed temperature is reached. The display is backlit for visibility in all light settings.

    Find more ThermoPro TP20 Digital Meat Thermometer information and reviews here.

  5. 5. NutriChef Smart Bluetooth BBQ Grill Thermometer

    meat thermometer
    Price: $56.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Can be controlled via an accompanying app
    • Compatible with iOS and Android systems
    • Push notifications available
    Cons:
    • Range is somewhat limited
    • Instructions could be better
    • Can't actually connect to a WiFi network

    If you’re looking for a Bluetooth-enabled BBQ grill thermometer, this model is worth considering. This thermometer has an outdoor range of 200 feet and an indoor range of 100 feet. Once Bluetooth is enabled, you’ll get push notifications for certain situations, such as when the thermometer is out of range or when the programmed temperature goes above what you want. You can also use the app to save cooking presets for your favorite recipes. The app is available on iOS and Android devices.

    You can check on the current temperature, available in Fahrenheit and Celsius, with the LCD display. The probe is safe for temperatures up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit, while the wire can withstand up to 716 degrees Fahrenheit.

    Find more NutriChef Smart Bluetooth BBQ Grill Thermometer information and reviews here.

  6. 6. Soraken Remote Bluetooth Thermometer

    best meat thermometer
    Price: $49.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Comes with four probes
    • Can set low and high temperature ranges
    • Magnetic back for easy placement
    Cons:
    • Limited Bluetooth range
    • Probes get very hot
    • Default measurement is Celsius

    The Soraken Remote Bluetooth Thermometer allows you to monitor your food with your phone. You can expect a range of approximately 100 feet indoors, and up to 170 feet outdoors. You’ll find eleven cooking levels and temperatures as recommended by the USDA. If you need even more control over the food you can set low and high temperature ranges. You can also set a specific time or temperature. Once the time or temperature is reached, you’ll be notified with a beep and flashing light.

    The wireless meat thermometer comes with four probes for monitoring, but it can hold up to six probes. The temperature measurement range is 32 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit. A magnetic back allows you to attach the thermometer to surfaces such as a fridge, oven or grill.

    Find more Soraken Remote Bluetooth Thermometer information and reviews here.

  7. 7. Riida Digital Thermometer

    wireless meat thermometer
    Price: $39.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Can montior two types of meat
    • Readings available up to 300 feet away
    • Comes with a smoker mode
    Cons:
    • Requires four AAA batteries
    • Some say the Bluetooth range is lower than advertised
    • Vague instructions

    The Riida Digital Thermometer is just as handy for grilling as it is for smoking. That’s because there’s a smoker mode, which allows you to set the highest and lowest temperatures. You can keep track of the food temperature as it cooks with two separate probe readings. The thermometer comes with a wireless temperature gauge, which allows you to monitor either two types of meat or one type of meat along with the temperature for the grill, oven or smoker.

    Another handy feature is the fact that in addition to the preset temperatures for various types of meat, you can choose between various types of desired tastes. The food grade stainless steel probe has a temperature range of 32 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit. Readings are available in Celsius and Fahrenheit. You can monitor the range up to 300 feet away.

    Find more Riida Digital Thermometer information and reviews here.

  8. 8. Tenergy Solis Digital Meat Thermometer

    wireless meat thermometer
    Price: $57.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Backlit LCD display
    • Comes with six measuring probes
    • Probe wires can withstand up to 716 degrees Fahrenheit
    Cons:
    • Limited wireless range
    • Can't simultaneously monitor the smoker or grill
    • Display can be tough to see in sunlight

    This digital meat thermometer stands out for its accurate readings, which are within one percent of the actual temperature. The temperature range is 32 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit. The thermometer has Bluetooth technology so you can monitor the cooking and temperature process via the accompanying app. The app works with both Android and iOS devices. You can expect a Bluetooth range of approximately 100 feet.

    Temperatures from a wide range of items, including meat, fish, poultry, candy and frying oil, are displayed on the LCD screen. The screen is backlit so that it’s easier to read in all lighting situations. The probe is made with FDA-approved stainless steel, and is heat resistant up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit. The probe wire can withstand temperatures up to 716 degrees Fahrenheit. There are six measuring channels, and six included probes.

    Find more Tenergy Solis Digital Meat Thermometer information and reviews here.

  9. 9. Inkbird Bluetooth Wireless Meat Thermometer (IBT-4XS)

    cooking thermometer
    Price: $49.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Temperatures can be monitored with the accompanying app
    • Temperature ranges for quick and continuous monitoring
    • Compatible with iOS and Android systems
    Cons:
    • Dim display screen when outdoors
    • Vague instructions
    • Loses Bluetooth connectivity fairly easily

    The Inkbird Bluetooth Wireless Meat Thermometer (IBT-4XS) is available with two or four probes. This meat thermometer is compatible with Android systems equipped with Bluetooth 4.0 technology, along with iOS software. The thermometer has a Bluetooth range up to 150 feet. The built-in rechargeable Lithium battery can last up to 60 hours per charge.

    The temperature range is 32 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit with quick measurements, and 32 to 482 degrees Fahrenheit with continuous temperature monitoring. You can keep track of the cooking temperatures via the graph function on the accompanying app. Temperature readings in Celsius and Fahrenheit are displayed on the LED screen.

    Find more Inkbird Bluetooth Wireless Meat Thermometer (IBT-4XS) information and reviews here.

Why Buy A Wireless Meat Thermometer?

Monitoring cooking progress is one of the most important processes in the kitchen. Is it done? How much longer does it have to go? Has it reached the perfect amount of pinkness? Unless you're a professional chef and just know the difference between medium-well and well-done based on touch, a digital meat thermometer is a necessity. And, if you're in the market for a good one, a wireless meat thermometer is the way to go.

A wireless meat thermometer is one of those cool kitchen gadgets everyone should have. While meat thermometers themselves are nothing new, wireless meat thermometers offer up all kinds of convenience, programs, and features not realized with the traditional alternative.

Advances in technology have even lead to the development of smart wireless meat thermometers and Bluetooth meat thermometer models that allow you to monitor the cooking progress from your phone. These digital meat thermometer options also offer step-by-step guides, cooking presets, estimate cooking times, send alerts and notifications, and give you the freedom to work on other projects up to 165 feet away without losing connection.

Both the MEATER and Yummly wireless meat thermometer options are classified as smart Bluetooth meat thermometers and come equipped with all kinds of crazy cool features. We've cooked with both models and we recommend them to any and all home cooks.

Why Are Wireless Meat Thermometers Important?

Cooking and grilling your meat safely is more than just making sure food has reached the appropriate temperature. Some types of meat require a specific rest time to ensure that the temperature remains high enough to kill off any harmful germs. Yes! Meat continues to cook once out of the oven or off the grill. Beef, lamb, veal, and pork are great examples of this. For instance, pork/ham requires up to three minutes of rest, as do some types of fresh beef, lamb, and veal.

The three top digital meat thermometer picks on our list are designed to take into account how many degrees the protein is expected to rise after it's removed from the oven or grill, and will alert you accordingly. These Bluetooth meat thermometer options even provide resting time notifications and progress reports. Pretty cool, huh? 

Foodsafety.gov also provides a list of desired temperatures for common types of meat along with their suggested rest times.

Which Wireless Meat Thermometer Is Best For You?

Wondering which wireless meat thermometer is right for you? While there isn't a lot of variation between models, other than the smart wireless meat thermometer options on our list, certain features can help you decide on one over the other.

For example, some thermometers have a longer range than others. If you like the idea of hanging out inside while your food cooks on the grill or want the freedom to wander and work on other projects while you're cooking, a digital meat thermometer with a longer range is a better investment.

Another consideration is the screen type, and whether it's backlit. Some screens are relatively dim, which can make it harder to see the display numbers in the sunlight.

