9 Best Wireless Meat Thermometers: Your Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

Our list of the best wireless meat thermometers features a variety of cooking and grilling tools you’re sure to love. We’ve got it all: the latest digital meat thermometer options, the coolest Bluetooth meat thermometer picks, and thermometers with all kinds of smart features, programs, and presets. There’s something on here for everyone. To find the best wireless meat thermometer for you or your favorite pitmaster , read on.

Wireless meat thermometers are game-changers in the kitchen and on the grill. Offering up all kinds of convenience and advanced technology, a wireless meat thermometer is a cool kitchen gadget that not only monitors the cooking progress but can even help you set up the cook, too.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Why Buy A Wireless Meat Thermometer?

Monitoring cooking progress is one of the most important processes in the kitchen. Is it done? How much longer does it have to go? Has it reached the perfect amount of pinkness? Unless you're a professional chef and just know the difference between medium-well and well-done based on touch, a digital meat thermometer is a necessity. And, if you're in the market for a good one, a wireless meat thermometer is the way to go.

A wireless meat thermometer is one of those cool kitchen gadgets everyone should have. While meat thermometers themselves are nothing new, wireless meat thermometers offer up all kinds of convenience, programs, and features not realized with the traditional alternative.

Advances in technology have even lead to the development of smart wireless meat thermometers and Bluetooth meat thermometer models that allow you to monitor the cooking progress from your phone. These digital meat thermometer options also offer step-by-step guides, cooking presets, estimate cooking times, send alerts and notifications, and give you the freedom to work on other projects up to 165 feet away without losing connection.

Both the MEATER and Yummly wireless meat thermometer options are classified as smart Bluetooth meat thermometers and come equipped with all kinds of crazy cool features. We've cooked with both models and we recommend them to any and all home cooks.

Why Are Wireless Meat Thermometers Important?

Cooking and grilling your meat safely is more than just making sure food has reached the appropriate temperature. Some types of meat require a specific rest time to ensure that the temperature remains high enough to kill off any harmful germs. Yes! Meat continues to cook once out of the oven or off the grill. Beef, lamb, veal, and pork are great examples of this. For instance, pork/ham requires up to three minutes of rest, as do some types of fresh beef, lamb, and veal.

The three top digital meat thermometer picks on our list are designed to take into account how many degrees the protein is expected to rise after it's removed from the oven or grill, and will alert you accordingly. These Bluetooth meat thermometer options even provide resting time notifications and progress reports. Pretty cool, huh?

Foodsafety.gov also provides a list of desired temperatures for common types of meat along with their suggested rest times.

Which Wireless Meat Thermometer Is Best For You?

Wondering which wireless meat thermometer is right for you? While there isn't a lot of variation between models, other than the smart wireless meat thermometer options on our list, certain features can help you decide on one over the other.

For example, some thermometers have a longer range than others. If you like the idea of hanging out inside while your food cooks on the grill or want the freedom to wander and work on other projects while you're cooking, a digital meat thermometer with a longer range is a better investment.

Another consideration is the screen type, and whether it's backlit. Some screens are relatively dim, which can make it harder to see the display numbers in the sunlight.

