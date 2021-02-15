9 Best Wireless Meat Thermometers: Your Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

Wireless meat thermometers are game-changers in the kitchen and on the grill. Offering up all kinds of convenience and advanced technology, a wireless meat thermometer is a cool kitchen gadget that not only monitors the cooking progress but can even help you set up the cook, too.
Our list of the best wireless meat thermometers features a variety of cooking and grilling tools you’re sure to love. We’ve got it all: the latest digital meat thermometer options, the coolest Bluetooth meat thermometer picks, and thermometers with all kinds of smart features, programs, and presets. There’s something on here for everyone. To find the best wireless meat thermometer for you or your favorite pitmaster, read on.
-
1. MEATER Plus | 165ft Long Range Smart Wireless Meat ThermometerPrice: $92.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- 100% wire free design, first of its kind
- Smart meat thermometer that offers users a step-by-step guide in setting up the cook
- Features an extended 165 foot range so that you can roam around the house
- Real-time monitoring of cooking progress on phone and sends notifcations/alerts
- Estimates cook time and adjusts based on progress
- Ambient heat reading might seem off depending on where it's placed in the oven or grill
- Not dishwasher safe but easy to clean
- Other thermometers can withstand cooking temperatures
If you’re looking for the best wireless meat thermometer, this one from MEATER is it. Infusing technology and convenience into the cooking and grilling experience, the Meater Plus Long Range Smart Thermometer is a great option for anyone who wants to set it and let it go. It’s smart, too. Like, really smart.
The first truly wireless smart meat thermometer, this 100% wire-free device comes with the complimentary MEATER App that’s downloadable from Apple or Android Store. The app offers an easy-to-use and follow-along display so that you never lose track of progress. Not only that, but the MEATER App even helps you set-up the cook, provides estimates on when the meat will be done, and even sends you cooking alerts based on your preferences. We’ve been cooking with our MEATER for a few months now and we have to say, it lives up to the hype. The interface is incredibly easy to use and the results were completely spot on.
Featuring an extended range – 165 feet! – smart cooking technology, and the ability to monitor internal temperatures up to 212-degrees and external temperatures up to 527-degrees, they’ll absolutely love having this cool kitchen gadget to work with.
Find more MEATER Plus Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer information and reviews here.
-
4. ThermoPro TP20 Digital Meat ThermometerPrice: $45.04Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Comes with nine USDA-approved temperatures
- Wireless range up to 300 feet
- Probe made with food grade stainless steel
- No WiFi
- Temperature alert could be louder
- A few complaints of inconsistent probe readings
The ThermoPro TP20 Digital Meat Thermometer has a wireless range of 300 feet, which allows you to closely monitor the temperature of the meat even from a distance. This digital meat thermometer comes with preset temperatures, as suggested by the USDA, for nine types of meat. You can also set your desired temperatures manually. The probe is made with food grade stainless steel, while the probe wires are built to withstand temperatures up to 716 degrees Fahrenheit.
You can see the meat and oven temperatures on the LCD display, along with the timer. An audible alert informs you when the pre-programmed temperature is reached. The display is backlit for visibility in all light settings.
Find more ThermoPro TP20 Digital Meat Thermometer information and reviews here.
-
5. NutriChef Smart Bluetooth BBQ Grill ThermometerPrice: $56.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Can be controlled via an accompanying app
- Compatible with iOS and Android systems
- Push notifications available
- Range is somewhat limited
- Instructions could be better
- Can't actually connect to a WiFi network
If you’re looking for a Bluetooth-enabled BBQ grill thermometer, this model is worth considering. This thermometer has an outdoor range of 200 feet and an indoor range of 100 feet. Once Bluetooth is enabled, you’ll get push notifications for certain situations, such as when the thermometer is out of range or when the programmed temperature goes above what you want. You can also use the app to save cooking presets for your favorite recipes. The app is available on iOS and Android devices.
You can check on the current temperature, available in Fahrenheit and Celsius, with the LCD display. The probe is safe for temperatures up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit, while the wire can withstand up to 716 degrees Fahrenheit.
Find more NutriChef Smart Bluetooth BBQ Grill Thermometer information and reviews here.
-
6. Soraken Remote Bluetooth ThermometerPros:
- Comes with four probes
- Can set low and high temperature ranges
- Magnetic back for easy placement
- Limited Bluetooth range
- Probes get very hot
- Default measurement is Celsius
The Soraken Remote Bluetooth Thermometer allows you to monitor your food with your phone. You can expect a range of approximately 100 feet indoors, and up to 170 feet outdoors. You’ll find eleven cooking levels and temperatures as recommended by the USDA. If you need even more control over the food you can set low and high temperature ranges. You can also set a specific time or temperature. Once the time or temperature is reached, you’ll be notified with a beep and flashing light.
The wireless meat thermometer comes with four probes for monitoring, but it can hold up to six probes. The temperature measurement range is 32 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit. A magnetic back allows you to attach the thermometer to surfaces such as a fridge, oven or grill.
Find more Soraken Remote Bluetooth Thermometer information and reviews here.
-
7. Riida Digital ThermometerPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Can montior two types of meat
- Readings available up to 300 feet away
- Comes with a smoker mode
- Requires four AAA batteries
- Some say the Bluetooth range is lower than advertised
- Vague instructions
The Riida Digital Thermometer is just as handy for grilling as it is for smoking. That’s because there’s a smoker mode, which allows you to set the highest and lowest temperatures. You can keep track of the food temperature as it cooks with two separate probe readings. The thermometer comes with a wireless temperature gauge, which allows you to monitor either two types of meat or one type of meat along with the temperature for the grill, oven or smoker.
Another handy feature is the fact that in addition to the preset temperatures for various types of meat, you can choose between various types of desired tastes. The food grade stainless steel probe has a temperature range of 32 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit. Readings are available in Celsius and Fahrenheit. You can monitor the range up to 300 feet away.
Find more Riida Digital Thermometer information and reviews here.
-
8. Tenergy Solis Digital Meat ThermometerPrice: $57.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Backlit LCD display
- Comes with six measuring probes
- Probe wires can withstand up to 716 degrees Fahrenheit
- Limited wireless range
- Can't simultaneously monitor the smoker or grill
- Display can be tough to see in sunlight
This digital meat thermometer stands out for its accurate readings, which are within one percent of the actual temperature. The temperature range is 32 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit. The thermometer has Bluetooth technology so you can monitor the cooking and temperature process via the accompanying app. The app works with both Android and iOS devices. You can expect a Bluetooth range of approximately 100 feet.
Temperatures from a wide range of items, including meat, fish, poultry, candy and frying oil, are displayed on the LCD screen. The screen is backlit so that it’s easier to read in all lighting situations. The probe is made with FDA-approved stainless steel, and is heat resistant up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit. The probe wire can withstand temperatures up to 716 degrees Fahrenheit. There are six measuring channels, and six included probes.
Find more Tenergy Solis Digital Meat Thermometer information and reviews here.
-
9. Inkbird Bluetooth Wireless Meat Thermometer (IBT-4XS)Pros:
- Temperatures can be monitored with the accompanying app
- Temperature ranges for quick and continuous monitoring
- Compatible with iOS and Android systems
- Dim display screen when outdoors
- Vague instructions
- Loses Bluetooth connectivity fairly easily
The Inkbird Bluetooth Wireless Meat Thermometer (IBT-4XS) is available with two or four probes. This meat thermometer is compatible with Android systems equipped with Bluetooth 4.0 technology, along with iOS software. The thermometer has a Bluetooth range up to 150 feet. The built-in rechargeable Lithium battery can last up to 60 hours per charge.
The temperature range is 32 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit with quick measurements, and 32 to 482 degrees Fahrenheit with continuous temperature monitoring. You can keep track of the cooking temperatures via the graph function on the accompanying app. Temperature readings in Celsius and Fahrenheit are displayed on the LED screen.
Find more Inkbird Bluetooth Wireless Meat Thermometer (IBT-4XS) information and reviews here.
Why Buy A Wireless Meat Thermometer?
Monitoring cooking progress is one of the most important processes in the kitchen. Is it done? How much longer does it have to go? Has it reached the perfect amount of pinkness? Unless you're a professional chef and just know the difference between medium-well and well-done based on touch, a digital meat thermometer is a necessity. And, if you're in the market for a good one, a wireless meat thermometer is the way to go.
A wireless meat thermometer is one of those cool kitchen gadgets everyone should have. While meat thermometers themselves are nothing new, wireless meat thermometers offer up all kinds of convenience, programs, and features not realized with the traditional alternative.
Advances in technology have even lead to the development of smart wireless meat thermometers and Bluetooth meat thermometer models that allow you to monitor the cooking progress from your phone. These digital meat thermometer options also offer step-by-step guides, cooking presets, estimate cooking times, send alerts and notifications, and give you the freedom to work on other projects up to 165 feet away without losing connection.
Both the MEATER and Yummly wireless meat thermometer options are classified as smart Bluetooth meat thermometers and come equipped with all kinds of crazy cool features. We've cooked with both models and we recommend them to any and all home cooks.
Why Are Wireless Meat Thermometers Important?
Cooking and grilling your meat safely is more than just making sure food has reached the appropriate temperature. Some types of meat require a specific rest time to ensure that the temperature remains high enough to kill off any harmful germs. Yes! Meat continues to cook once out of the oven or off the grill. Beef, lamb, veal, and pork are great examples of this. For instance, pork/ham requires up to three minutes of rest, as do some types of fresh beef, lamb, and veal.
The three top digital meat thermometer picks on our list are designed to take into account how many degrees the protein is expected to rise after it's removed from the oven or grill, and will alert you accordingly. These Bluetooth meat thermometer options even provide resting time notifications and progress reports. Pretty cool, huh?
Foodsafety.gov also provides a list of desired temperatures for common types of meat along with their suggested rest times.
Which Wireless Meat Thermometer Is Best For You?
Wondering which wireless meat thermometer is right for you? While there isn't a lot of variation between models, other than the smart wireless meat thermometer options on our list, certain features can help you decide on one over the other.
For example, some thermometers have a longer range than others. If you like the idea of hanging out inside while your food cooks on the grill or want the freedom to wander and work on other projects while you're cooking, a digital meat thermometer with a longer range is a better investment.
Another consideration is the screen type, and whether it's backlit. Some screens are relatively dim, which can make it harder to see the display numbers in the sunlight.
