21 Best Electric Chainsaws In 2022

When used with other electric tools such as lawnmowers , string trimmers , and leaf blowers , electric chainsaws are perfect for keeping your trees trimmed and your yard looking sharp.

These days, chainsaws have not only gotten smaller and easier for the average person to handle successfully but they’re more sustainable as well. Electric chainsaws are much lighter and quieter than gas-powered chainsaws without giving up much effective power. Battery-powered chainsaws are portable like gas chainsaws , too.

Chainsaws have traditionally been one of those power tools best left in the hands of professionals. They used to be large, heavy, noisy, and, quite frankly, very dangerous. They were used by those who worked in forestry and landscaping folks. You know who I’m talking about: lumberjacks .

Do I Need an Electric Chainsaw?

I don’t use my chainsaw often but when the occasion calls for it (like when a freak winter storm or a hurricane downs trees in the neighborhood), it’s supremely good to have on hand. Chainsaws are excellent for slicing up fallen tree limbs or trimming up thick brush and loading up the resulting firewood in your utility wagon.

If you don’t fall trees for a living, that’s okay; chainsaws come in a variety of different sizes and power sources depending on your needs and skill levels.

Most people who need a chainsaw for work around the yard will want one for knocking down trees on their property, cutting firewood, and general (or emergency) cleanup. For that, a chainsaw that measures around 14 to 16 inches with the appropriate sized motor makes the most sense.

What you have in mind to use your chainsaw for will be the determining factor for what you eventually purchase. Bigger isn’t necessarily better when it comes to chainsaws. Understanding the size of your workload will help you decide what you actually need.

You don’t need to be a lumberjill (or jack) to own and use a chainsaw but temper your enthusiasm and start slowly, especially if you have no experience. Downing a 30-foot tall pine tree is best left up to a professional crew (with a log splitter!). At the very least, consider taking a chainsaw safety class from your local community college.

Are Electric Chainsaws Better Than Gas-Powered Chainsaws?

Gas-powered saws are typically large, powerful machines that feature a 2-cycle engine and require a mixture of fuel and gas along with some basic maintenance. Gas models are widely used in the timber industry since they’re portable, strong, and may have blades more than five feet in length.

That’s not to say that all gas-powered chainsaws are unwieldy behemoths. Smaller gas models are well-liked by do-it-yourselfers, too. I’ve got an older Husqvarna chainsaw that I still use for various tree care and that I really enjoy. The engines have great torque and they get the job done no matter where you are.

They have serious challenges, however. They can be finicky to get started and require significant maintenance. You also must mix oil and gas together for fuel, they’re loud, and they can belch out a significant amount of exhaust.

On the other hand, electric saws can be just as powerful as their gas-powered cousins while doing without most of those issues. They require virtually no maintenance, are much quieter, generally more lightweight, and, when using a cordless variety, just as portable. Electric chainsaws can handle just about anything a gas chainsaw can.

Electric chainsaws, both corded and cordless, for home use are typically equipped with a blade between eight to eighteen inches which is perfect for any yard work you need done. Motors can get as large as fifteen Amps. Battery-powered chainsaws can have anywhere from 20 to 60 Volt rechargeable batteries however larger models may be found. Stick with a moderate size that is easy to operate for what you’ll most likely use your chainsaw for.

Which Type of Electric Chainsaw is Best?

Whether you go with a battery-powered chainsaw or a corded variety will ultimately depend on where you’ll be using it. Think about the size of your property and how you plan on using the saw. If you’re falling small trees back in the woods (lucky you), you’ll need a battery-operated saw. If you live on less than a half-acre, a corded saw may do the job.

You can’t beat the portability that a rechargeable battery-powered chainsaw brings but make sure to either have a spare battery on hand or be prepared to wait a bit to allow the battery to recharge between uses. On the other hand, you’ll never have to stop and wait with a corded chainsaw however watch out for the cord; you don’t want to chop through it or trip on it while working.

Pay attention to how much Amperage the chainsaw will take. The Amp rating will tell you how much power the saw will use before the motor will be damaged. Eight Amps are good for light-duty work, 14 is a good middle of the road saw, and it goes up from there.

Get the right tool for the job. Using a saw without enough power for what you need it for will make for a really lousy workday. That said, getting a 15 Amp chainsaw for limbing up your willow tree doesn’t make much sense either.

Along with Amps, consider the voltage of your cordless chainsaw battery. 20 Volt batteries are just fine for most things but understand you’ll have a lot more power with a 60 Volt battery. Each battery has an Amp-hour rating (that’s the number before Ah on the casing) which will give you an idea of how long it will power the saw. 4Ah-rated batteries are probably fine for average yard work but if you’re knocking down trees, make sure your battery is rated higher than 6Ah.

What Size of Electric Chainsaw is Best?

Your electric chainsaw will be most effective with the right size of bar (sometimes called a blade) for what you need it for. The size listed corresponds to the length of that bar and works with the specific size of motor to work the best. The longer the chain, the more power the saw needs to do its job.

As you might expect, the longer the bar, the heavier the saw, and the more vibration you’ll have while using it. Get a saw that you’ll be comfortable with for a reasonable amount of working time. It’s no fun using a tool that wears you out right out of the gate.

Depending on what you need to cut through, your electric chainsaw bar should be slightly longer than the diameter of what you’re cutting. If you want to cut through a 14-inch trunk, use a saw with a 16-inch bar. You get the idea. This isn’t a hard and fast rule; you can use smaller saws to cut down larger things but it’ll take longer.

Small saws between eight to twelve inches are convenient and fun to use all day. When you’re trimming small trees and tree limbs, they’re great. You may need a larger saw for cutting down trees and slicing up firewood but like I stated above, the larger the saw, the more weight you will take on. Plan on an electric chainsaw that is around 14 to 16 inches for general use.

What Should I Know About Electric Chainsaw Safety and Maintenance?

They might not be gas-powered machines but electric chainsaws are still very, very dangerous. Learning to operate one safely should be of the utmost importance. A safety feature included on electric chainsaws is a manual chain stop located between the grip handle and chain bar. This stops the chain from spinning with a quick flick of the wrist.

Also, make sure that the chain on your saw stops moving when you release the trigger. If the saw you’re looking at doesn’t sport these features, move on. You really don’t want to mess around with an electric chainsaw without adequate safety elements.

Many local community colleges and municipalities offer classes on how to use chainsaws and other power equipment safely. These classes can be in person or online. If you have little to no experience, this would be an excellent idea for you to consider. The folks who teach these classes will show you what to look for when purchasing a saw, what safety equipment to use and how to use it, and how to use the saw properly.

Every cut with an electric chainsaw should be made by using the bottom flat of the bar and pressing down firmly. Never, ever use the top flat and lift up. And until you get some experience, avoid using the tip of the chainsaw bar. This may cause kickback, where the saw jolts violently toward you when the tip makes contact with what you’re cutting.

Respect your chainsaw. This means wearing the right clothing while using one: long pants, closed-toe shoes, and long-sleeved tops. Wear work gloves, safety goggles, ear protection, and maybe even a face shield.

Electric chainsaws require much less maintenance than gas-powered saws but you’ll still have to take care of some things. Bar oil is required to make the chain turn smoothly in the bar’s grooves without overheating. Oiling allows the saw to run effectively to cut fast and prevents the chain from wearing out. It also prevents the bar from burning from the speed of the chain.

Make sure that the saw you’re looking at features an automatic oiler. This will continuously add oil to the bar during use. Make sure the bar oil tank is kept full.

You wouldn’t think the chain on a saw would change length (it’s made of metal, after all). However, because of the force and heat involved while using an electric chainsaw, chains regularly stretch quite a bit. A new chain will stretch more than an old one as part of the breaking in process. Your chainsaw bar will feature bolts to adjust the tension to account for this.

You must adjust the bar forward and back at times or else your chain may slip off the bar; that’s really not a good thing while using your saw. The nicer chainsaws have toolless systems to adjust quickly with hand-tightened knobs. Otherwise, you’re looking at a hex head wrench to handle things.

Sharpening your chain is incredibly important after each and every time you use your electric chainsaw. It’s not that difficult, especially with handy tools available now like this 2-In-1 Easy Sharpener from Stihl. You need to know what size chain your saw uses (the chainsaw manual should have this) so you get the right sharpening tool for the job.

I have a ritual after I use my chainsaw each time. After the saw has cooled down, I wipe down the bar and motor housing using a clean rag. I then adjust the bar tension, fill the bar oil reservoir, then I sharpen the chain. It doesn’t take that long and is certainly less expensive than taking the saw in to be repaired if the maintenance isn’t taken care of.

One last thing: moving a large number of log rounds can really wear you out. Think about making a timberjack part of your tool collection. Something like this LogOX 3-In-1 Forestry Multitool will help your back and arms stay healthy when loading up your log splitter. A simpler log hauler tool is available as well.

