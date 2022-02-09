7 Best Electric Log Splitters: Which Is Right For You?

Read on below for some additional info on how to select the right splitter for your needs, and trust us when we say your spine will thank you later!

While most electric models may not offer quite as much splitting force as their gas-powered counterparts, they are more portable, simpler to run and maintain, and far less loud during operation. As long as you don’t require an industrial strength unit for splitting especially large diameter/length hardwood rounds, an electric splitter will provide you with more than enough power for processing standard cordwood.

Anyone who heats their home with cordwood knows that splitting logs is hard work . An electric log splitter is a brilliant tool for minimizing labor when it comes to stockpiling firewood that’s both safe and easy to operate.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Electric Vs. Gas Powered Splitters

If you want to leave the manual labor behind but can't decide which style wood splitter to purchase, there are a few things to consider:

First and foremost, gas powered splitters are far more powerful than electric splitters. Featuring upwards of 30 tons of splitting force depending on the model, gas splitters are built for heavy-duty jobs. If you need to process truly BIG rounds with wide diameters, then you'll likely want to lean towards a gas-powered unit. If you're splitting especially hard wood species, then the extra strength of a gas-powered unit is doubly important. That being said, electric splitters typically offer more than enough strength for standard firewood processing (just make sure your wood is properly cured!), so chances are your needs will be met by most of the models we listed here. There are even some electric models like the Swisher 22-Ton Timber Brute listed above that feature gas-like power, but they are quite expensive.

Electric splitters are MUCH quieter than gas-powered alternatives. This may or may not be important to you, but hours and hours of running a loud machine can become wearing on your ears and mental state - not to mention if you're working with a partner it gets tiring yelling over the engine all day in order to converse. If you live within close proximity to your neighbors and plan on splitting a lot of wood throughout the year, then consider this detail as a courtesy as well.

Gas splitters are not safe for use within closed spaces due to their exhaust/carbon monoxide output. If you want to run your log splitter within a garage or workshop in order to stay out of the elements or solely for convenience, then you'll be wise to purchase an electric option.

Electric-powered splitters are easier to operate and maintain compared to gas options. As with any gas engine, you'll need to complete regular oil changes and maintenance in order to keep a gas-powered splitter happily running. Electric models simply need to be plugged in and properly filled with hydraulic fluid. If you have minimal mechanical experience and are seeking a straightforward option, you'll likely want to lean towards a more user-friendly electric option.

Electric log splitters are far more portable. Due to their lack of combustion engine and therefore lighter overall build, electric splitters are typically much more easily transported (and stored) than their gas-powered counterparts. If you want to utilize your machine in the backyard, at the RV park, AND at the hunting cabin, then an electric splitter that easily fits within your truck bed or hatchback probably makes the most sense. Keep in mind however that you'll require a generator or an extension cord to utilize electric splitters far away from outlets (a 12-gauge or thicker extension cord is highly recommended in order to deliver enough current to run at full power).

Gas splitters are much more expensive. If you're shopping on a budget and don't require a particularly high-powered machine, why spring for a higher priced gas unit?

Splitting Force

The splitting force is by far the most important metric to consider when selecting any style of log splitter. This product spec describes the amount of power the machine can deliver, therefore determining the size and hardness of wood rounds that the machine can handle.

It's important to realize that the splitting force and therefore the maximum log size a splitter is capable of processing is not an exact science. The length and diameter of the wood rounds you can effectively split will dramatically vary depending on the type of wood, and how dry vs. green it is. If you're unsure if the machine you're considering has enough strength for your needs, be sure to read some customer testimonials - there are typically lots of reviews indicating a given splitter's actual tried and tested capabilities.

The maximum log length and diameters are listed for each machine we've selected above, but if you want to understand more about splitting force, check out some additional info over at The Wood Splitter Outlet - just remember the numbers listed there are a general guideline and are in reality dependent on what/when you're splitting.

Cycle Time

The cycle time is the time that it takes for a splitter to reset back into the ready-position between logs. If you have a large quantity of wood to split, a machine that cycles even slightly faster will shave some significant time off of your workday. That being said, it's difficult to physically work much faster than a 15-second cycle time allows, so don't think too deep into this detail unless you're really racing the clock!

Green Wood vs. Seasoned Wood

Keep in mind that newly harvested wood is not ready to be split until it dries out enough to cooperate. According to the experts at BILT HARD, "Green logs are freshly cut logs. They still contain much of the moisture that they held while they were part of a living tree. Freshly fallen wood is very moist and difficult to cut, so it takes more tonnage to split through it effectively. Professionals recommend waiting until your wood is cured to split it."

How long should wood dry/cure before splitting?

Most firewood when properly stored/stacked takes about a season to dry - but this of course depends on the type of wood and environmental conditions. Typically, wood that's cut in the early spring will be nicely dried and ready to burn by the fall, but you'll have to wait and see how your woodpile develops over the months to determine an ideal personal timeline for splitting and burning.

Gas Powered Splitters

If you need to process some BIG, knotty rounds and you're starting to realize an electric model isn't powerful enough or exactly suited for your needs, a few of our top picks for gas-powered options include:

If you are adamant about owning an electric-powered model but require some serious splitting force, then be sure to check out the Swisher 120V Timber Brute Eco Split Electric Log Splitter. It's a remarkable electric option offering a whopping 22-tons of splitting force!

Manual Log Splitters

Seeking a way to reduce your labor effort and increase efficiency while splitting and processing logs and firewood but not exactly in love with the idea of owning a mechanized tool? If this is the case, a manual log splitter might be more up your alley.

These devices of course still require man-power to function, but they greatly simplify and streamline log splitting compared to chopping wood the old-fashioned way. If you have a decent pile of wood to process each season, but don't plan on splitting countless cords, then consider a manual device for some assistance getting the job done, and save on shelling out the big bucks for an electric or gas powered unit.

Some of these units even feature impressive splitting forces capable of processing BIG rounds, so don't rule them out for heavy-duty work. A few of our affordable and effective favorites include: