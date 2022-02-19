10 Best Manual Log Splitters: Which Is Right For You?

Delivers a whopping 14-tons of force, able to split logs up to 21.5 inches long, and virtually unlimited in diameter

Great for processing BIG rounds

User-friendly splitter that almost anyone can use no matter their size or strength

Slim design is very easy to store and transport, weighing just 21 pounds

Equiped with a spare striker bushing that prevents metal shards from forming and limits hazards

Requires a base stump to operate, and must be drilled into place

The Logosol 14-Ton Manual Smart-Splitter is an innovative and unique approach to separating long and wide logs. Able to split pieces of wood up to 21.5 inches long, and virtually unlimited in diameter, there’s not much you can’t process with this lean and mean manual splitter.

This is a user-friendly splitter that almost anyone can operate no matter their size or strength. You simply position the log underneath the blade, and then lift the weight to the top of the device and drop it. It works especially well with rounds and pieces that offer a flat rather than angled impact surface, but will power through most anything once you get the hang of it.

If you don’t have a need for this amount of splitting force and you’re physically capable, then you can likely operate a different style splitter faster and more efficiently. Positioning the logs and raising the weight will take more time than simply knocking logs through the kindling splitters included on this list, but you’ll be far less tired at the end of your workday, and can process much larger logs if and when you need to.

This device also requires you to mount it onto a base stump, so although its slim, lightweight design is totally portable, you’ll have to take the time to quickly install it wherever you want to use it next.

There is no axe swinging or dangerous moving parts involved here, so this is a very safe alternative to traditional man-powered splitting – just keep your hands clear from underneath the wedge. The brand has even equipped this tool with a spare striker bushing that prevents metal shards from forming and limits projectile hazards boosting the Smart-Splitter’s safety stats even further.

A fairly expensive option yes, but considering the splitting force and ease of operation here, we find this purchase to be an excellent value.