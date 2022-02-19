10 Best Manual Log Splitters: Which Is Right For You?

Processing firewood makes for a hard day’s work. While there are lots of affordable and easy to use mechanized wood splitters on the market, a manual log splitter is a great way to efficiently and safely streamline your workload.
These style devices are perfect for folks who heat their homes with wood but don’t necessarily have the need for an industrial strength/speed splitter. That being said, there are a few innovative man-powered options listed below that offer exceptional splitting force in order to separate BIG rounds without the use of power, so don’t necessarily rule a manual splitter out if you have a heavy-duty job to complete.
We’ve tracked down the best manual log splitters for dealing with large and in charge rounds all the way to halving smaller pieces of kindling, so whatever your processing needs are, there’s something here for you!
Our Review
- Delivers 10-tons of force, able to split logs upwards of 18-inches long, and 20-inches in diameter
- Great for processing BIG rounds
- User-friendly option that anyone can use regardless of their strength
- Does not require you to swing an axe
- Log cradle prevents your split wood from falling to the ground after being split
- Built-in wheels enable you to easily move this heavy splitter around
- Can be stored upright in order to take up less space, and is compact in size
The Wel-Bilt Horizontal 10-Ton Manual Hydraulic Log Splitter is a powerful tool for separating large, otherwise difficult to split logs. If you have some wide diameter rounds that need processing and want to save your back and arms, this is a wonderful tool for the job. This style of hydraulic splitter is also exceptionally user-friendly and can be operated regardless of strength, so it’s a great choice for older folks and for people with physical handicaps.
Delivering 10-tons of force through the hydraulic levers, this device is able to split logs upwards of 18-inches in length, and 20-inches in diameter. Simply load a log onto the platform, and pull the levers until the piece of wood is driven through the wedge. There is even a log cradle in place to prevent split wood from falling on the ground, minimizing the amount of bending over you have to do.
No swinging an axe or hammer required, simply let the machine do all the work!
This is a pretty heavy and cumbersome machine, but integrated wheels on one end allow you to easily move it around your garage or workshop. The fact that this is a manual splitter and does not put out any exhaust furthermore means it’s safe to use inside. If you’re splitting stubborn, knotty wood, however, we don’t recommend using this splitter indoors because difficult pieces could potentially go flying off to the side when under extreme pressure.
When it’s time to store this machine until next season, you can at least prop it up on its side in order to take up less garage space.
- Hydraulic ram delivers up to 10-tons of force, able to split logs up to 18 inches long, and 8 inches wide (larger rounds can be processed depending on dryness/wood species)
- Can be used to split BIG rounds if you carefully position the log, and split it in sections
- User-friendly option that can be operated regardless of one’s strength
- Does not require you to swing an axe
- Log cradle prevents split wood from falling
- Steel frame construction is built to last
- Built-in wheels enable easy portability despite the heavy weight of 87 pounds
- Ram return spring quickly resets the splitter
The Sun Joe 10-Ton Hydraulic Log Splitter is another brilliant and innovative manual device that delivers astounding splitting force for its size and price point. Like other manual hydraulic splitters, this tool requires very little strength to operate and does not require you to swing an axe or hammer – simply pull the levers and watch the log at hand separate under pressure!
This is essentially a car jack on its side if that helps you to understand the physics here. You pump the levers until the log is driven all the way through the splitting wedge, and then remove it from the log cradle once separated. The ram then returns to the ready position via spring, so you’re quickly ready for your next log.
The hydraulic ram delivers up to a whopping 10-tons of force, able to split logs up to 18 inches long, and 8 inches wide. Customer testimonials furthermore insist that you can process even bigger logs and rounds with this device with a little bit of practice properly positioning bigger pieces of wood. The dryness of the wood and the tree species your wood consists of will also of course have a lot to do with how much this splitter can handle.
The steel frame construction is built with durability and lifespan in mind, so as long as you take decent care of this machine, it should perform for many years of service.
Not to be ignored with a machine of this size and power, built-in wheels are present in order to enable easy portability despite the heavy weight of 87 pounds.
- Delivers a whopping 14-tons of force, able to split logs up to 21.5 inches long, and virtually unlimited in diameter
- Great for processing BIG rounds
- User-friendly splitter that almost anyone can use no matter their size or strength
- Slim design is very easy to store and transport, weighing just 21 pounds
- Equiped with a spare striker bushing that prevents metal shards from forming and limits hazards
- Requires a base stump to operate, and must be drilled into place
The Logosol 14-Ton Manual Smart-Splitter is an innovative and unique approach to separating long and wide logs. Able to split pieces of wood up to 21.5 inches long, and virtually unlimited in diameter, there’s not much you can’t process with this lean and mean manual splitter.
This is a user-friendly splitter that almost anyone can operate no matter their size or strength. You simply position the log underneath the blade, and then lift the weight to the top of the device and drop it. It works especially well with rounds and pieces that offer a flat rather than angled impact surface, but will power through most anything once you get the hang of it.
If you don’t have a need for this amount of splitting force and you’re physically capable, then you can likely operate a different style splitter faster and more efficiently. Positioning the logs and raising the weight will take more time than simply knocking logs through the kindling splitters included on this list, but you’ll be far less tired at the end of your workday, and can process much larger logs if and when you need to.
This device also requires you to mount it onto a base stump, so although its slim, lightweight design is totally portable, you’ll have to take the time to quickly install it wherever you want to use it next.
There is no axe swinging or dangerous moving parts involved here, so this is a very safe alternative to traditional man-powered splitting – just keep your hands clear from underneath the wedge. The brand has even equipped this tool with a spare striker bushing that prevents metal shards from forming and limits projectile hazards boosting the Smart-Splitter’s safety stats even further.
A fairly expensive option yes, but considering the splitting force and ease of operation here, we find this purchase to be an excellent value.
- Kindling splitter that effectively splits logs with less force and greater safety than a standard axe
- No moving blade or sharpened object passing by your hands
- 17 inch height and 9 inch diameter ring allow you to split fairly large pieces of firewood
- 10.5 inch wide base with square feet holds steady during use and does not have to be mounted
- Bolt holes are present for permanent mounting
- Made of high-quality cast iron in Australia
- Essentially maintenance-free
The Kindling Cracker XL King Firewood Splitter is a plus-sized kindling splitter that can handle some fairly large pieces of wood compared to most devices of this style. Twice the size of the original Kindling Cracker, this is a great go-to if you want the ability to effectively split some bigger pieces of firewood.
Intended for halving cordwood into smaller, more manageable pieces for your hearth or woodstove, this device can split logs up to about 20 inches long, and almost 9 inches in diameter. Simply place the log on top of the blade, and strike it with a hammer in order to push the piece of wood through the splitter.
The safety ring around the top of the device ensures your hands get nowhere near the blade, so this method is both safer and less exerting than using an axe.
A 10.5 inch wide base with square feet holds steady during use and does not have to be mounted, but you can also utilize the integrated bolt holes for an even more secure splitting station.
Built from high-quality cast iron in Australia and featuring excellent customer feedback, you can furthermore rest assured you’re purchasing a high-performance product with this one.
- Kindling/small log splitter that effectively splits logs with less force and greater safety than a standard axe
- No moving blade or sharpened object passing by your hands
- Effectively splits logs up to about 14 inches long, and 9 inches in diameter
- Includes a solid steel handle 4-pound sledgehammer
- Weighs just 10 pounds it can be easily transported and stored
- Features bolt holes at the base for permanent mounting
- High carbon steel design coated with an anti-rust paint will hold up well over time
The Blue Home Kindling Splitter and Sledge Hammer is a great value purchase that gets you fully set up to split small, to fairly large logs.
This device efficiently and quickly splits logs with less force and greater safety than a standard axe, keeping your hands far from the hammer head and blade. It can handle logs up to about 14 inches long, and 9 inches in diameter, so you can halve some fairly chunky pieces from your wood pile.
The high carbon steel construction is coated with an anti-rust paint to ensure longterm durability, and the entire device weighs just 10 pounds, so it can be easily transported and stored. This makes this a great grab-and-go splitter for use at the campground, the hunting cabin, the beach, and beyond.
Bolt holes are present at the base for permanent mounting, so if you want to set this tool up with even more stability, or set it at the perfect personal working height, it’s easy!
If you don’t already own a sledgehammer, then the value of this purchase is particularly awesome. The 4-pound, solid steel-handle hammer included here is nicely balanced, and will perform wonderfully partnered with this tool.
- Kindling splitter that effectively splits logs with less force and greater safety than a standard axe
- No moving blade or sharpened object passing by your hands
- 15.6 inch height allows you to split logs close to 20 inches long, and about 8 inches in diameter
- Criss-cross blade layout encourages wood pieces to split into quarters, rather than halves
- High-carbon steel blades hold their edge wonderfully over time
- Powder-coated steel construction is built to last
- No holes present for permanent mounting
- Compact design and low 8.6 pound weight makes this splitter easy to store and transport
The SEHERTIWY Heavy Duty Cast Iron Log Splitting Wedge is a top-notch tool for splitting larger rounds and pieces of wood into quarters, rather than halves. While it may require a bit more force to push logs through this device (depends on tree species/how seasoned your wood is), you can work through your woodpile more or less twice as fast as with single-blade options of this style, because you’re making two splits instead of one.
Built with two crisscrossing blades rather than one straight blade, logs are separated at the center into four pieces as they get knocked through the splitter. The high-carbon steel blades hold their edge wonderfully over time, while the powder-coated steel construction is exceptionally durable. If you store this device out of the elements, there’s no reason it shouldn’t last for a lifetime of service.
The 15.6 inch height allows you to split logs close to 20 inches long, and about 8 inches in diameter, so you can process some larger rounds with this bad boy. The double blade design might require a bit more force to push logs through, but when it comes to separating large and in charge rounds, in particular, this tool will dramatically reduce your workload compared to single blade options.
The compact design and low 8.6 pound weight makes this splitter quite easy to store and transport, so it can come with you virtually anywhere despite its impressive splitting capacity.
Be mindful that there are no through-holes at the base for permanent mounting, so if you want to set this device up at a specific working height, you’ll have to rig something up in order to secure the base. That being said, the splitter is designed at a favorable height for most users and offers more than adequate stability while actively splitting as long as you’re set up on flat ground.
- Kindling log splitter that effectively splits logs with less force and greater safety than a standard axe
- No moving blade or sharpened object passing by your hands
- Tall base allows it to split logs up to about 15 inches long, but only 6 inches in diameter
- The frame functions as a carrying crate for the wood you split
- Built from durable cast steel with an attractive all-weather finish for great long term durability
- Compact design (comparable to the size of a milk crate) weighs just 12 pounds and is easily carried, transported, and stored
- Sturdy base does not require you to mount it
- Includes bolt holes for permanent mounting
The KABIN Kindle Quick Log Splitter is a mindfully designed, exceptionally easy-to-use wood processing tool that should last for a lifetime of service.
Designed comparably but slightly different than kindling splitters that feature a circular ring around the top, this device instead employs a more square-shaped frame, that actually doubles as a carrying crate for the wood that you split. There’s not much carrying capacity here, but it’s a handy feature that allows you to easily bring in a decent bundle of split wood – likely a few hours of heat in a woodstove or fireplace.
The compact design has dimensions similar to that of a milk crate, and weighs just 12 pounds.
Built from durable cast steel with an attractive all-weather finish for great long term durability, this splitter furthermore should hold up wonderfully over time, and look good doing it.
The inherent design of the base does not require you to mount it which makes this splitter that much more portable, but if you want to permanently secure it to a base log in order to adjust it to your personal preferred working height, there are bolt holes present at the base.
- Kindling splitter that effectively splits logs with less force and greater safety than a standard axe
- No moving blade or sharpened object passing by your hands
- 12 inch height enables you to split logs about 1 foot long and 7.5 inches in diameter
- Cast steel construction is built to last
- Includes bolt holes for permanent mounting
- Includes a cover to keep the splitter from being exposed to the elements, and to protect against accidents
- Compact, 10 pound design is easily stored and transported
The SnugNiture Firewood Kindling Splitter with Cover is another stellar value option for processing regular cordwood that can spit pieces upward of one foot long, and about 7.5 inches in diameter.
The cast steel construction is built with long lifespan in mind, and shouldn’t require any maintenance. This tool is furthermore just 10 pounds and is quite compact at 12 inches tall for easy transport and storage. You can therefore easily bring this splitter along for campouts, beach fires, and more.
There are also bolt holes built into the design if you prefer a more permanent splitting station that’s set up precisely to your preferred working height.
The brand even includes a cover to keep this tool sheltered from the elements as well as to protect against accidents. It’s a simple, but underrated feature in our opinion.
- Heavy-duty kindling splitter featuring an 8mm thick blade
- 10-inch height can handle logs up to about 1 foot long and about 6 inches in diameter
- Includes a sharpening file for maintenance
- Bolt holes are built into the base for permanent mounting (screws included)
- Strong carbon steel construction complete with a rust-proof coating
- Compact design is easily stored and transported
The JASONS Kindling Firewood Splitter is a simple and straightforward option for processing and scaling down regular cordwood that’s affordable and super easy to use. What you see is what you get with this one – simply place the log atop the 8mm carbon steel blade, and knock it through the splitter with a hammer.
This device can handle logs up to about one foot long, and roughly six inches in diameter. The 10-inch tall compact design is furthermore very easily stored and transported, so this is a great grab-and-go tool for the campground or hunting cabin to name a few potential applications outside of the home.
Bolt holes are built into the base for permanent mounting if you want to set this device up at your preferred working height, and the brand even includes the necessary screws for installation. There is also a file included with the purchase so you can keep the edge nice and sharp to maintain clean splits.
- Easy to use, portable log splitter is safer and less exerting than swinging an axe
- 9.5 inch height allows you to split logs about 1 foot long, and around 6 inches in diameter
- Includes built-in bolt holes for permanent mounting
- Powder-coated steel construction is built to last
- Compact, 9 pound design is easily stored and transported
The Hi-Flame Firewood Kindling Splitter is a wonderfully portable and simple to use option for halving regular cordwood to a more manageable size for burning.
Offered at a very reasonable price point, this handy log splitter will streamline your wood processing routine with just a little practice. The 9.5 inch height allows you to split logs about 1 foot long, and around 6 inches in diameter, so you can separate some fairly large pieces from your woodpile with this bad boy.
The powder-coated steel construction is built to last, and the compact 9-pound design is very easily stored and transported anywhere you might need it.
We suggest utilizing the bolt holes and permanently mounting this option for the best splitting experience.