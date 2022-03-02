11 Best Kindling Splitters: Which Is Right For You?

Splitting kindling can be a tedious and time-consuming task, not to mention potentially dangerous if you don’t have the right tools. Our list of the best kindling splitters highlights the top devices for quickly and efficiently processing cordwood into kindling with greater safety than using an axe.

If your woodpile is already processed into burnable logs that don’t require heavy-duty processing, a kindling splitter will prove itself to be an invaluable tool for you.

Splitting Mauls

A maul is a brilliant tool to own for your manual wood splitting endeavors. It's a heavy tool that can be used as a hammer to knock logs through your kindling splitter, and can also be swung like an axe to separate logs too large for your device. 

The heavy axe head on a maul is difficult for folks with low strength to swing overhead, but it's nice to own a tool that can be used to split heavy duty logs and wide diameter rounds if and when you need to.

Some of our favorite splitting mauls include:

Kindling Hatchets

While kindling splitters safely streamline the processing of cordwood, don't forget the effectiveness and versatility of a high-quality hatchet.

With a little practice and a sharp tool, you can quickly and efficiently split smaller diameter logs - just always remember to be extra mindful of your hand placement. You can also use some hatchets (depending on their head design and weight) as a hammer for knocking logs through your manual splitting device. 

More importantly, a hatchet is a super versatile tool that can be used for all sorts of applications other than simply chopping wood; so campers, hunters, and outdoorsmen, in general, will most definitely find a friend in this style tool.

A few of our favorite hatchets for splitting kindling, felling small trees, hammering tent stakes, and knocking rounds through your kindling splitter include:

Mechanized Log Splitters

If you have some heavy duty wood processing to complete, your kindling splitter will only go so far. A gas or electric powered log splitter is an invaluable tool for separating bigger, beefier logs that will take the vast majority of labor out of working through your woodpile. 

If you have downed trees on your property that you want to turn into cordwood once properly seasoned, or are in possession of some particularly wide diameter rounds, a mechanized splitter is hands down the best way to go.

