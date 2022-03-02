11 Best Kindling Splitters: Which Is Right For You?

Splitting kindling can be a tedious and time-consuming task, not to mention potentially dangerous if you don’t have the right tools. Our list of the best kindling splitters highlights the top devices for quickly and efficiently processing cordwood into kindling with greater safety than using an axe.
If your woodpile is already processed into burnable logs that don’t require heavy-duty processing, a kindling splitter will prove itself to be an invaluable tool for you.
Our Review
- Log/kindling splitter that efficiently splits logs with less energy and greater safety than a standard axe
- No moving blade or sharpened object passing by your hands
- Measures 13.9 by 9.4 inches
- Larger option that can process logs upwards of 15 inches long, and about 9 inches in diameter
- Solid steel handle 4-pound sledgehammer is included
- Weighs only 10 pounds despite the larger frame, and is very easily transported and stored
- High carbon steel construction coated with an anti-rust paint is built for longterm durability
- Integrated bolt holes allow for permanent mounting
The Blue Home Kindling Splitter and Sledge Hammer is a stellar value purchase that fully sets you up to split small, to fairly large logs into more manageable kindling.
This device efficiently and quickly splits logs with less physical effort and greater safety than a standard axe, keeping your hands far from both the blade and hammer head. Able to separate logs up to about 14 inches long, and about 9 inches in diameter, you can split some fairly chunky logs from your woodpile.
An anti-rust paint coats the high carbon steel construction to ensure long term durability, so you can plan on owning this tool for a lifetime of service with the proper care.
The Blue Home Kindling Splitter is furthermore quite lightweight at just 10 pounds, so it can be very easily stored when not in use, or transported where ever you want to use it. This makes this a great grab-and-go kindling splitter for use at the RV park, campground, beach, and beyond.
Integrated bolt holes for permanent mounting are also present, so if you want to make this splitter even more stable, or simply set it at your preferred personal working height, it’s a piece of cake.
Lastly, if you don’t already own a sledgehammer, maul, or suitable hatchet for knocking logs through your kindling splitter, then the value of this kit is especially great. The 4-pound, solid steel-handle hammer included with this purchase is well-balanced and perfectly compatible for use with this tool.
- Kindling splitter that efficiently separates logs with less energy and greater safety than a standard axe
- No moving blade or sharpened object passing by your hands
- Measures 12 by 8 inches
- Can process logs upwards of 14 inches and about 7.5 inches in diameter
- Cover included to keep the splitter from environmental exposure and to protect from accidents
- Cast steel construction is built with long lifespan in mind
- Compact, 10 pound design is very easily transported and stored
- Integrated bolt holes allow for permanent mounting
The SnugNiture Firewood Kindling Splitter with Cover is a reliable device for processing regular cordwood upwards of one foot long, and about 7.5 inches in diameter that’s offered at a very reasonable price point considering the quality of craftsmanship and inclusion of a cover.
Built with a cast steel construction, this tool is built for long lifespan, and shouldn’t really require any maintenance. The SnugNiture Splitter is furthermore just 10 pounds and inherently quite compact at only 12 inches tall, so it stores nice and out of the way when not in use. It’s also easily brought along on campouts, beach days, and more.
There are also bolt holes built into the design if you want to precisely set this splitter to your ideal working height, or simply prefer a more permanent workstation.
SnugNiture even includes a cover to protect this tool from the elements and to protect against potential accidents which we find to be a simple, but underrated feature.
- Kindling splitter that efficiently splits logs with less energy and greater safety than a standard axe
- No moving blade or sharpened object passing by your hands
- Measures 15.6 inch by 8.3 inches
- Taller height is able to process logs close to 20 inches long, and about 8 inches in diameter
- Crossing blade design splits logs into quarters rather than halves, further minimizing workload
- High-carbon steel blades hold their edge nicely over time
- Relatively compact frame and low 8.6 pound weight make this splitter easy to transport and store
- Powder-coated steel construction is built to last
- No bolt holes included in the design for permanent mounting
The SEHERTIWY Heavy Duty Cast Iron Log Splitting Wedge is a top-notch tool for splitting larger pieces of cordwood into quarters, rather than in half. It may require a bit more energy to knock logs through this device (greatly dependent on the tree species/how seasoned your wood is), but because you’re making two splits rather than one, it will enable you to work through your woodpile essentially twice as fast as with single-blade splitters of this style.
Designed with two crisscrossing blades as opposed to one straight blade, this splitter separates logs at the center into four pieces. The high-carbon steel blades effectively hold their edge over time, while the powder-coated steel construction ensures long-term overall durability. If you store this tool out of the elements and are careful not to abuse it, there’s no reason it shouldn’t perform for a lifetime of service.
The taller 15.6 inch height allows you to process longer logs close to 20 inches in length, and about 8 inches in diameter, so you can split some bigger pieces of cordwood with this option compared to a lot of kindling-specific splitters. The double-blade design will likely require a bit more energy to knock wider diameter logs through, but remember this tool more or less “splits” your workload in half compared to single blade alternatives.
The low 8.6 pound and inherent compact design make this splitter very easy to transport and store, so it can be brought along virtually anywhere despite its impressive splitting stats.
Be aware that there are no bolt holes included at the base to enable permanent mounting, so if setting this tool up at a specific working height is important to you, you’ll have to rig up your own solution in order to anchor the base. That being said, this option has been engineered to sit at a favorable height for most users, and to be adequately stable while actively splitting as long as you set it up on flat ground.
- Efficiently splits logs with less energy and greater safety than a standard axe
- No moving blade or sharpened object passing by your hands
- Measures 9 by 10.25 by 15.5 inches
- Tall base allows it to split logs upwards of 17 inches long, but only 6 inches in diameter
- The frame also functions as a carrying crate for the kindling you split
- Compact design (about the size of a milk crate) weighs just 12 pounds and is very easily carried, transported, and stored
- Durable cast steel design features an attractive all-weather finish to ensure long term durability
- Sturdy base does not require you to mount it for safe operation
- Includes bolt holes for permanent mounting
A mindfully designed, exceedingly easy-to-operate kindling processing tool that’s engineered to last for a lifetime of service, the KABIN Kindle Quick Log Splitter is a crowd-favorite for good reason.
Designed similarly but slightly different than kindling splitters that employ a circular ring around the top, the KABIN Kindle Quick Splitter instead utilizes a square-shaped frame that conveniently doubles as a handy carrying crate for the wood that you split. You can’t carry a huge load of wood, but it’s an awesome feature that allows you to bring in more than enough kindling to get a fire started.
Built with dimensions similar to the size of a milk crate, and weighing just 12 pounds, the brand has furthermore engineered this tool to be wonderfully portable and easy to store.
The durable cast steel construction treated with an aesthetically sharp all-weather finish ensures long-term durability, so this device will work flawlessly for many years to come, and look good doing it.
The inherent design of the crisscrossed frame at the base is stable enough to be utilized without any permanent mounting (making this splitter that much more portable), but if you want to install this splitter to a base log in order to set it at your perfect preferred working height, there are through-holes present.
- Efficiently splits logs with less energy and greater safety than a standard axe
- No moving blade or sharpened object passing by your hands
- Measures 12 inches by 6.5 inches
- Can process logs upwards of 14 inches, and about 6 inches in diameter
- Made of high-quality cast iron in Australia
- Measures 12 inches by by 6.5 inches
- to ensure long lifespan
- Includes bolt holes for optional permanent mounting
The Kindling Cracker Firewood Splitter is arguably the most popular option currently on the market – and for good reason. This is a tried and true kindling splitter that’s built from quality materials and engineered for a lifetime of maintenance-free service.
Measuring just 12 inches by 6.5 inches, this is a compact little splitter that can separate logs up to about 14 inches long, and 6 inches in diameter.
There are bolt holes for permanent mounting if you choose to set this device up on a base log, so those who want to raise the working height while utilizing this splitter can easily do so.
The quality of craftsmanship here is furthermore quite excellent. Built from high-quality cast iron in Australia, this tool should handle the effects of the elements and years of heavy service just fine.
- Efficiently splits logs with less energy and greater safety than a standard axe
- No moving blade or sharpened object passing by your hands
- Measures 17 inches by 9 inches
- Can process logs upwards of 19 inches, and about 9 inches in diameter
- 10.5 inch wide base with square feet holds steady during use, even when not mounted
- Made of high-quality cast iron in Australia
- Bolt holes are present for permanent mounting
Simply a larger model of the popular Kindling Cracker, the Kindling Cracker XL King Firewood Splitter is a plus-sized option that can separate some fairly large pieces of cordwood when compared to most devices of this style. Double the size of the original Kindling Cracker, this is a stellar choice if you want to the ability to process larger logs from your woodpile.
Intended for halving cordwood into kindling and smaller, more manageable pieces for your woodstove or fireplace, this tool can separate logs up to around 20 inches long, and almost 9 inches in diameter. Operation is as easy as placing a piece of wood on top of the blade, and then knocking it with a hammer, hatchet, or maul in order to force the log through the splitter.
Designed with a large safety ring around the top of the device, your hands never get anywhere near the blade or hammer head, so this splitting method is absolutely safer (and less exerting) than swinging an axe.
Rather than a circular base, the bottom of the frame features two 10.5 inch long legs that hold nice and steady during use. You can utilize the integrated bolt holes to further secure your splitting station if you choose to, but this option will perform just fine on its own. This makes it an awesome grab-and-go option for campouts and other applications where you don’t necessarily want to mount your splitter.
Constructed from high-quality cast iron in Australia and sporting some truly stellar customer feedback, you can you purchase in confidence knowing this is a high-performance product from a trusted brand.
- Efficiently splits logs with less energy and greater safety than a standard axe
- No moving blade or sharpened object passing by your hands
- Can split logs upwards of 15 inches in length, and about 7 inches in diameter
- Removable secondary blade allows you to split one piece of firewood into 2 or 4 pieces
- Measures 13 by 7.75 by 7.75 inches
- 13 pound weight is nice and robust, but remains lightweight for easy transport
- Built from high quality cast iron to ensure long lifespan
- Includes bolt holes for permanent mounting
The OKRONIS Firewood Splitter is an innovative and highly effective option that features a removable secondary blade allowing you to split one piece of firewood into either two or four pieces – dramatically reducing your workload.
Measuring 13 by 7.75 by 7.75 inches and weighing just 13 pounds, this compact tool can split logs upwards of 15 inches in length, and about 7 inches in diameter. When operating this splitter with both blades, you can quarter a stack of cordwood into narrow diameter kindling in no time!
With bolt holes included at the base, you can mount this tool to a stump or block if you choose to, but it doesn’t require permanent installation for effective use. Its smaller size is awesomely portable, so you may find it to be a more valuable and versatile tool if you choose not to mount it. This is of course a matter of personal preference.
Built from high-quality cast iron, the OKRONIS Splitter is furthermore built to perform for a lifetime of service.
- Effectively splits logs with less energy and greater safety than a standard axe
- No moving blade or sharpened object passing by your hands
- Measures 10 by 6 by 16 inches
- Can effectively process logs upwards of 18 inches, and about 7 inches in diameter
- Cross in the middle of the device splits logs into four pieces rather than two – further minimizing workload
- Center spike provides awesome assistance setting up your log before striking
- Heavier 17.6 pound weight feels especially solid while actively splitting
- Built from heavy-duty and rustless cast iron to ensure long lifespan
- Includes bolt holes at the base for permanent mounting
- Easy to operate, portable kindling splitter featuring a robust 8mm blade
- 9.5 inch height can split logs up to about 1 foot long, and around 6 inches in diameter
- Compact, 9 pound design is very easily transported and stored
- Powder-coated steel construction is built for long lifespan
- Integrated bolt holes present for permanent mounting
The Hi-Flame Firewood Kindling Splitter is a wonderfully portable and especially easy to operate splitter for halving regular cordwood up to about a foot long, and 6 inches in diameter.
Priced quite reasonably, this simple but innovative kindling splitter will bring greater speed and overall efficiency to your wood processing regiment with just a bit of practice. Simply place the piece of wood on top of the robust, 8mm blade, and knock it through the wedge with a hammer, maul, or hatchet-back. You can work quite quickly with this device, just be careful not to let your hands come all the way down to the blade when separating pieces shorter than the splitter’s height (<9 inches).
The powder-coated steel construction is engineered for long life span, while the compact and lightweight 9-pound design is conveniently transported anywhere you want to use it. This tool is furthermore very easily stored when it’s not in use, so it won’t take up any precious garage space.
We recommend taking advantage of the bolt holes and permanently mounting this tool for the most user-friendly splitting experience.
- Heavy-duty kindling splitter equipped with a robust 8mm thick blade
- 10-inch height can split logs upwards of 1 foot long and about 6 inches in diameter
- Comes with a sharpening file for maintenance
- Strong carbon steel construction features a rust-proof coating
- Compact design is very easily transported and stored
- Integrated bolt holes at the base for permanent mounting (screws included)
The JASONS Kindling Firewood Splitter is an easy to operate, straightforward option for separating and scaling down cordwood into kindling that’s very reasonably priced, and built to last. Simply rest the piece of wood or log on top of the 8mm carbon steel blade, and push it through the splitter with a hammer, maul, or hatchet back.
This simple tool can process logs up to about one foot long, and six inches in diameter. The 10-inch tall design furthermore stores nice and compact and is easily transported, making it a versatile go-to tool for splitting logs at the campground or the beach to name a few potential contexts outside of the home.
Integrated bolt holes at the base enable permanent mounting if you want to quickly fix this device at your preferred splitting height, and the brand even includes the necessary hardware for installation. There is also a file included so you can do some routine upkeep on the edge and maintain nice, clean splits long into the future.