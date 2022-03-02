11 Best Kindling Splitters: Which Is Right For You?

Log/kindling splitter that efficiently splits logs with less energy and greater safety than a standard axe

No moving blade or sharpened object passing by your hands

Measures 13.9 by 9.4 inches

Larger option that can process logs upwards of 15 inches long, and about 9 inches in diameter

Solid steel handle 4-pound sledgehammer is included

Weighs only 10 pounds despite the larger frame, and is very easily transported and stored

High carbon steel construction coated with an anti-rust paint is built for longterm durability

Integrated bolt holes allow for permanent mounting

The Blue Home Kindling Splitter and Sledge Hammer is a stellar value purchase that fully sets you up to split small, to fairly large logs into more manageable kindling.

This device efficiently and quickly splits logs with less physical effort and greater safety than a standard axe, keeping your hands far from both the blade and hammer head. Able to separate logs up to about 14 inches long, and about 9 inches in diameter, you can split some fairly chunky logs from your woodpile.

An anti-rust paint coats the high carbon steel construction to ensure long term durability, so you can plan on owning this tool for a lifetime of service with the proper care.

The Blue Home Kindling Splitter is furthermore quite lightweight at just 10 pounds, so it can be very easily stored when not in use, or transported where ever you want to use it. This makes this a great grab-and-go kindling splitter for use at the RV park, campground, beach, and beyond.

Integrated bolt holes for permanent mounting are also present, so if you want to make this splitter even more stable, or simply set it at your preferred personal working height, it’s a piece of cake.

Lastly, if you don’t already own a sledgehammer, maul, or suitable hatchet for knocking logs through your kindling splitter, then the value of this kit is especially great. The 4-pound, solid steel-handle hammer included with this purchase is well-balanced and perfectly compatible for use with this tool.