12 Best Industrial Storage Racks for Your Garage

The MonsterRax Overhead Garage Rack is a brilliant method for organizing already cluttered garages and storage rooms lacking open floor space. Enabling you to tuck up to 500 pounds of gear and equipment safely above your head, this storage solution is the best tactic for retaining as much floor and wall space as possible.

Built with industrial-grade, powder-coated steel and equipped with heat-treated, case-hardened hardware, the brand has built this rack to hold up nicely over the years. There is even a lifetime warranty included with this purchase – a sure sign of a quality product.

This style of rack will allow you to line your walls with additional storage and keep the floor open for vehicles and other items while supporting quite a bit of gear, so the price point is in our opinion fair when you consider the benefits.

MonsterRax states this rack is designed for easy DIY installation, but getting this device properly mounted onto the ceiling will likely take a little elbow grease, and maybe even some help from a friend. The extra effort mounting (rather than solely assembling) this rack is however more than worth the out-of-the-way storage and organization potential it offers.