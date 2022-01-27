12 Best Industrial Storage Racks for Your Garage

In need of some effective storage and organization within your garage? A garage storage rack from our top list will make a world of difference when it comes to keeping your space neat and coherent.
We’ve tracked down the best overhead options, wall-mounted shelving, and large and in charge stand-up units so you can pin down just the right storage system for your needs!
-
1. MonsterRax Overhead Garage Rack
Cons:
- Multiple sizes available
- Holds up to 500 pounds
- Out of the way stoarge solution that keeps floor and wall space open
- Easy DIY installation
- Heat-treated, case-hardened hardware won't warp or snap during install
- Built with industrial grade steel with a powder-coated finish
- Lifetime warranty
- Although installation is easy to do yourself, it's still more intensive than other garage rack alternatives
- Fairly expensive considering the amount of storage space this option provides
- Only one aesthetic available
The MonsterRax Overhead Garage Rack is a brilliant method for organizing already cluttered garages and storage rooms lacking open floor space. Enabling you to tuck up to 500 pounds of gear and equipment safely above your head, this storage solution is the best tactic for retaining as much floor and wall space as possible.
Built with industrial-grade, powder-coated steel and equipped with heat-treated, case-hardened hardware, the brand has built this rack to hold up nicely over the years. There is even a lifetime warranty included with this purchase – a sure sign of a quality product.
This style of rack will allow you to line your walls with additional storage and keep the floor open for vehicles and other items while supporting quite a bit of gear, so the price point is in our opinion fair when you consider the benefits.
MonsterRax states this rack is designed for easy DIY installation, but getting this device properly mounted onto the ceiling will likely take a little elbow grease, and maybe even some help from a friend. The extra effort mounting (rather than solely assembling) this rack is however more than worth the out-of-the-way storage and organization potential it offers.
Find more MonsterRax 4 by 6 Foot Overhead Rack information and reviews here.
-
2. FLEXIMOUNTS 4 by 8 Foot Overhead Storage Adjustable Garage Rack
Cons:
- 96 by 48 inch ceiling rack keeps your wall and floor space clear for additional storage
- Holds up to 600 pounds
- Easy DIY installation
- Adjustable drop-down height of up to 40-inches enables you to stash large objects up there - totalling to 105 cubic feet of storage space
- Can be easily outfitted with hanging hooks, straps, and other accessories
- Heavy duty cold-rolled steel construction and superior hardware ensures long lifespan and no-worry mounting
- Powder coated for enhanced integrity
- Wire deck and frame are welded together to further boost sturdiness
- Ceiling brackets are designed to be attached to three joists for further mounted stability
- Several color options available
- Can NOT be mounted to metal
- May be difficult to install depending on the spacing of your garage ceiling joists
- Fairly expensive option
Supporting up to 600 pounds and measuring four by eight feet, the Overhead Storage Adjustable Garage Rack from FLEXIMOUNTS is a brilliant solution for maximizing your garage’s storage potential and floor space.
Built with a heavy duty cold-rolled steel construction and superior hardware, the brand has taken the necessary steps to ensure long lifespan and worry-free mounting. The wire deck and frame are furthermore welded together to further boost sturdiness, and the entire unit is powder-coated for an even longer lifespan.
While the installation process might be a bit more intensive, the ceiling brackets are designed to be attached to three joists rather than two for superior mounted stability.
The distance between the rack and the ceiling can furthermore be adjusted, so you can mount this storage system as tight to the top of your garage as you need to. You can also of course equip this rack with hanging hooks, straps, and other accessories for further boosting its organizational potential.
There’s a lot of square feet up there (32 to be exact), so those seeking a method for clearing their garage clutter off the ground and up and out of the way will find a friend here!
Be sure to check out the construction/dimensions of the ceiling within your garage or storage space before purchasing – this rack can not be mounted to metal, and is only compatible for mounting if the ceiling studs/joists are spaced accordingly.
Find more FLEXIMOUNTS 4 by 8 Foot Overhead Storage Adjustable Garage Rack information and reviews here.
-
3. FLEXIMOUNTS Floating Garage Shelving
Cons:
- Multiple sizes available
- Heavy gauge steel construction features a load capacity of up to 200 pounds (per shelf)
- Utilizes wall space in order to keep your garage floor clutter free
- Suitable for securing to standard wall studs, or concrete walls
- Wide variety of installation configurations enable you to get creative with this storage system
- Can easily hang items from the brackets for even greater storage/organization potential
- Easy DIY installation
- Black and white color options available
- Wire shelves are connected to the brackets via velcro (safe, but slightly more intensive design)
- Can NOT be mounted to metal walls
- Installation is not difficult, but certainly more involved than standard storage racks due to the mounting measurements
Available in an array of different sizing, FLEXIMOUNTS’ Floating Garage Shelving offers a wonderful off-the-ground storage solution for your garage space without forcing you to reach high overhead, or clamber up a step ladder to access your gear.
The heavy-gauge steel construction features a load capacity of up to 200 pounds per shelf, so don’t let the low profile and slim design here fool you into thinking these racks aren’t capable. A wide variety of installation configurations furthermore enable you to get creative with this storage system, so you can really orient these shelves to ideally work with your space.
Keep in mind you can also easily hang items from the brackets for even greater storage/organization potential, so the benefits of this style rack go beyond the shelf space.
DIY installation is easily completed when mounting on standard wall studs or concrete walls, but these shelves are not designed to be mounted to metal (at least not without being modified).
An easy and effective method for minimizing clutter on the ground within storage spaces, FLEXIMOUNT has engineered a very handy and versatile tool with this one.
Find more FLEXIMOUNTS Floating Garage Shelving information and reviews here.
-
4. Dewalt 4-Foot Tall Industrial Garage Storage Rack
Cons:
- Each rack includes two stacking plates so you can easily and securely join two racks together vertically or horizontally
- Each deck can support 1,500 pounds totalling to a 4,500 pound capacity
- Composite and wire deck options available
- Locking pins secure the crossbeams and wall mounting anchor bracket prevents accidental tipping
- Nylon foot pads protect powder coat from damage and also prevent damage to flooring
- Industrial powder-coated finish on the steel uprights, support straps, and crossbeams won't fade or chip
- Shelves are adjustable in 2.35-inch increments
- Easy DIY construction comes with pre-installed horizontal and diagonal support beams
- Each shelf has two types of support straps in addition to the crossbeams to prevent them from buckling under pressure
- Black and yellow color options available
- Complaints about the clarity and font size of the assembly instructions
- There are a few (common) tools neeed for assembly not included with the purchase including a screwdriver and mallet
- Fairly expensive option
A trusted name in the trade work world, Dewalt has engineered an absolute workhorse of a storage system with their 4-Foot Tall Industrial Garage Storage Rack.
Able to support up to 1,500 pounds on each deck, this heavy-duty unit features a whopping total weight capacity of 4,500 pounds. This makes it a great solution for storing particularly heavy items such as automotive parts, power tools, and more. Each shelf even features two types of support straps in addition to the crossbeams to prevent them from buckling under pressure, so you can rest assured this rack can handle even the most aggressive of long-term loads.
Nylon foot pads are equipped to protect the powder coat from damage while also preventing abrasion to flooring while a wall mounting anchor bracket secures the rack to the wall in order to prevent accidental tipping. Dewalt has hit all the bases to ensure this industrial-level rack is safe and sound knowing you’re going to push its limits.
Best of all, each rack includes two stacking plates so you can easily and securely join two racks together vertically or horizontally. The ability to customize the rack configuration dramatically opens up a plethora of storage possibilities, so if you intend on precisely setting up your garage space, this could be a great fit.
The shelves (available as composite or wire deck) are furthermore adjustable in 2.35-inch increments, so you can set up the tier spacing to your liking.
A bit on the expensive end, yes, but considering the quality of construction, integrated safety features, and customization potential, we find this option from Dewalt to be of truly excellent value.
Find more Dewalt 4-Foot Tall Industrial Garage Storage Rack information and reviews here.
-
5. Topeakmart Storage Shelves
Cons:
- Rack measures 44 by 23.6 by 59 inches
- Multiple purchase options available allowing you to connect these racks in a number of different configurations
- Iron frame can support up to 706 pounds per tier
- Rack can be split into several smaller racks for various applications
- Height adjustable tiers allows you to customize the rack configuration
- Easy to build, boltless construction
- Affordable option
- No color or variable aesthetic options
- No integrated hardware for wall mounting in order to prevent tipping
- Complaints about the MDF board decking becoming easily scratched (only an aesthetic issue)
Topeakmart’s Storage Shelves are a simple and straightforward, as well as affordable solution to effectively organizing one’s hectic garage space. Measuring 44 by 23.6 by 59 inches, there are many purchase options available enabling you to connect multiple racks in a variety of different manners.
The iron frame of this rack can support up to an impressive 706 pounds per tier, and can furthermore be divided into several smaller racks by simply separating the shelves. This makes this particular rack a great choice for folks who want some freedom to customize the size, orientation, and configuration of their storage system.
The brand has even designed this storage rack with a boltless assembly, so setting it up is a piece of cake no matter your level of handyman skills.
There are some complaints about the MDF decking becoming scratched and scuffed, so be mindful of what you place on the shelving, or consider laying something down if maintaining aesthetics is important to you.
All things considered, Topeakmart offers a solid choice for garage organization with this no-frills rack that won’t break the bank!
Find more Topeakmart Storage Shelves information and reviews here.
-
6. FLEXIMOUNTS Garage Shelving Unit with Adjustable Steel Wire Decks
Cons:
- 3-tier storage shelf built from powder-coated, heavy duty steel
- Each tier supports up to 1550 pounds, totalling to a 4650 pound total weight capacity
- Adjustable shelves enable you to customize the rack's tier spacing
- Multiple racks can be attached horizontally and configured in a number of different ways
- Shelves features a total of 4 support straps to prevent twisting or spreading under heavy loads
- Pre-installed horizontal and diagonal support beams make DIY assembly easy
- Expensive option
- No color or aesthetic options
- Extreme weight capacity may be overkill for your needs depending on what needs storing
The FLEXIMOUNTS Garage Shelving Unit with Adjustable Steel Wire Decks is a no-nonsense, exceptionally heavy duty option that features a 1550 pound weight limit on each shelf, totaling to a max load capacity of 4650 pounds! This makes this option one of the best reliable units for storing particularly heavy items and gear loads.
Built from powder-coated, heavy duty steel for superior durability and lifespan, the brand has furthermore equipped the shelves of this rack with four support straps to prevent twisting or spreading under heavy loads. Pre-installed horizontal and diagonal support beams go on to boost structural integrity even further while also simplifying DIY assembly.
If you’ve struggled to find a storage system that’s rugged enough for your needs in the past, then we’d be willing to wager FLEXIMOUNT will exceed your expectations with this one.
Not to be ignored, multiple racks can be attached horizontally and configured in a number of different ways in order to precisely adhere to your garage’s ideal floor schematic. The brand has also of course designed this unit with adjustable shelving in order to set up the tier spacing to suit your needs.
For those who are serious about owning a truly rock-solid storage rack, you get what you pay for and more with this virtually indestructible unit from FLEXIMOUNT.
Find more FLEXIMOUNTS Garage Shelving Unit with Adjustable Shelf Steel Wire Decks information and reviews here.
-
7. Edsal Steel Welded Storage Rack
Cons:
- Measures 24 by 77 by 72 inches
- Total weight capacity of 2000 pounds
- Alloy steel construction is built rock solid
- Shelves adjust on 3-inch centers in order to customize the tier spacing
- Easy DIY construction
- Multiple purchase options available (for additional racks)
- No hardware for securing the rack top to the wall to prevent tipping
- No color or aesthetic options
- Complaints about components arrived damaged
The Edsal Steel Welded Storage Rack is another simple and straightforward storage solution for garages, workshops, sheds, and beyond that offers reliable service at an affordable price point.
Measuring 24 by 77 by 72 inches and featuring a total weight capacity of 2000 pounds, you can fit quite a bit of gear on this bad boy. The shelves furthermore adjust on 3-inch centers in order to customize the tier spacing, so awkwardly shaped items can be accommodated.
The alloy steel construction is built rock solid and is quite easy to assemble on your own, so you don’t need to be especially handy in order to get this rack set up.
A no-frills, well-reviewed storage rack with a neutral aesthetic and ample capacity for large/heavy loads, you can’t go wrong with this choice from Edsal.
Find more Edsal Steel Welded Storage Rack information and reviews here.
-
8. Yaheetech Industrial 5-Tier Heavy Duty Garage Shelving
Cons:
- Wide array of sizing available to precisely match your storage/organization needs
- Five height-adjustable tiers enable you to customize the shelving configuration
- 386 pound weight capacity per tier
- Each rack can be split into two units for different uses
- Rubber foot pads provide further stability and prevent floor scratching/scuffing
- Boltless construction is easy to assemble on your own
- Galvanized, powder coated treatment ensures long lifespan
- Aesthetically neutral design can easily be utilized in the home as well
- Reasonable price point
- Complaints about the rack being flimsy/wobbly despite its weight capacity - so those looking to store especially heavy loads may want to look elsewhere
- Lacks hardware for securing the top of the rack to the wall in order to prevent tipping
- No color or aesthetic options
The Yaheetech Industrial 5-Tier Heavy Duty Garage Shelving is an awesome go-to option for those looking to purchase a ton of storage space due to the wide array of sizing available, high customization potential, and reasonable price point.
These racks can be split into two units, enabling a number of different potential set-up configurations. The five height-adjustable tiers further allow you to customize the shelving spacing, so you can really arrange these racks just the way you want to.
It should also be noted that the aesthetically neutral design can easily be set up in the home as well without being an eyesore, so consider how you might utilize these racks out of an industrial context if storage space is lacking within your home in general.
Featuring a 386-pound weight capacity per tier, Yaheetech has not engineered these racks to handle extreme weights, so be mindful of this detail if you’re seeking a storage system to house particularly heavy items. Where this model really excels, is storing large quantities of lower-weight items.
The feature-rich design here goes on to include foot pads for preventing floor scuffing, and a galvanized, powder-coated treatment to ensure long lifespan. The boltless construction is furthermore quite easy to assemble on your own.
Offering an excellent degree of customization potential and priced to sell, this storage solution from Yaheetech is tough to beat unless you require an especially robust option able to support extreme weight loads.
Find more Yaheetech Industrial 5-Tier Heavy Duty Garage Shelving information and reviews here.
-
9. Tangkula 72-Inch Heavy Duty Steel Storage Shelves
Cons:
- Multiple purchase options available - up to four connectable units
- 5-tier storage rack featuring a 585 pound weight capacity per tier totaling to a 2925 pound load capacity
- Each singular unit measures 18 by 36 by 72 inches
- Non-slip foot caps prevent sliding of the rack as well as floor scratching/scuffing
- Height-adjustable tiers can be spaced however you see fit
- Easily attached and configured in a number of different ways to other racks
- Easy DIY, boltless assembly requires no tools
- Multiple color options available
- Farily expensive option
- Complaints about the end caps cracking during installation
- Detachable MDF boards are according to some customers, susceptible to mildew/mold
The Tangkula 72-Inch Heavy Duty Steel Storage Shelves are another excellent option for those looking to set up an especially expansive storage system within their garage that offers loads of space, and a high weight capacity.
There are multiple purchase options available here so you can arrange up to four connectable units, each measuring 18 by 36 by 72 inches. These are 5-tier storage racks featuring a 585-pound weight capacity per tier, totaling to a 2925 pound capacity. When you consider the storage potential of connecting several racks, it becomes immediately apparent that you can stash a lot of clutter by strategically employing this option.
Non-slip foot caps prevent sliding of the rack as well as floor scratching/scuffing, while the shelves are of course height adjustable. The brand even offers this unit in a few different color aesthetics so you can match the decor of your garage or designated storage space.
Not to be overlooked, the easy DIY assembly is boltless and requires no tools, so there’s no hassle involved with erecting this unit.
One thing to keep in mind is that some customers reported that the MDF boards used for the shelving are susceptible to mold and mildew. If your storage space is effectively dry, then this is a non-issue. If your garage is often muggy or especially humid, then consider if a bit of mildew on your shelving is problematic or not. It all depends on the context of what you’re storing really!
Find more Tangkula 72-Inch Heavy Duty Steel Storage Shelves information and reviews here.
-
10. Husky Steel Commercial Shelving Unit
Cons:
- Four tier storage rack measuring 77 by 78 by 24 inches
- Each shelf features a load capacity of 2000 pounds
- Heavy duty, powder-coated steel construction
- Adjustable wire shelves can be configured however you see fit
- Easy DIY assembly requiring no tools
- Expensive option
- Weight bearing ability may be dramatically over your needs unless you're storing particuarly heavy items
- Lacks anti-skid feet, so be mindful of your floors if loading this storage rack with a heavy load
Featuring a 2000 pound weight limit on each tier, the Husky Steel Commercial Shelving Unit is a great choice for those seeking a storage rack to support particularly HEAVY items.
This four-tier storage rack measures 77 by 78 by 24 inches, so there’s quite a bit of space here. The adjustable wire shelves can furthermore be configured however you see fit, so if you need to, creating extra space for awkwardly sized or shaped items is easy.
The heavy duty, powder-coated steel construction is built to last, and the DIY assembly is a piece of cake, requiring no tools.
Those who don’t require a storage system for exceptionally heavy items will want to steer clear of the high price point here, but folks seeking a no-nonsense, rock-solid garage rack will most definitely find a friend in the Husky Steel Commercial Shelving Unit.
Find more Husky Steel Commercial Shelving Unit information and reviews here.
-
11. Raybee 72-Inch Industrial Garage Shelving
Cons:
- Alloy steel storage rack measuring 16.5 by 31.5 by 72 inches
- 400 pound load capacity per tier, totalling to a 2000 pound total weight limit
- Can be divided into two shelving units
- Adjustable tiers allow you to configure the shelving however you see fit
- Easy DIY assembly
- Utilizes steel boards with support ribs rather than flimsy particle board
- Affordable price point
- No foot pads present to prevent floor scuffing
- Lacks hardware for securing the top of the rack to the wall to prevent tipping
- No color options available
If you’re seeking a simple and affordable unit for adding some organization to your garage space, the Raybee 72-Inch Industrial Garage Shelve is a great straightforward go-to.
This is a no-frills alloy steel storage rack measuring 16.5 by 31.5 by 72 inches. The unit can be divided into two separate racks if you choose to, while tiers allow you to configure the shelving however you see fit.
Each shelve has a weight capacity of 400 pounds, so this rack is not suitable for particularly heavy loads. That being said, the 2000 pound total weight limit is far from shabby. Raybee has furthermore utilized steel boards with support ribs rather than flimsy particle board in the design, so this rack will feel just as solid as it looks,
Easy to assemble on your own, built to last, fairly priced, and offering great customization potential, this is an excellent go-to worth buying.
Find more Raybee 72-Inch Industrial Garage Shelving information and reviews here.
-
12. VASAGLE Large Coat Rack Stand and Shoe Bench
Cons:
- Versatile storage rack great for the garage, mudroom, or home
- Multifunctional coat stand with coat hooks and a shoe bench can be used for apparel or equipment
- Black iron frame and rustic brown wooden accents are aesthetically sharp
- Measures 39.4 by 15.7 by 73.2 inches
- 12 hooks in two rows offer a plethora of space to hang coats, bags, hats, and other gear/items
- Very reasonably priced
- Does not provide you with an abundance of storage space for large or awkwardly shapred items
- Only one wood grain aesthetic available
- 220 pound maximum load capacity of the bench is not terribly impressive
This isn’t exactly an industrial storage rack, but we wanted to include the VASAGLE Large Coat Rack Stand and Shoe Bench within this list anyways for its awesome versatility and functionality. If you like the idea of owning a one-stop station for your boots, coat, bag, and hat before running out the door, this is a truly awesome (and affordable) go-to.
This is a multifunctional coat stand with coat hooks and a shoe bench that can be used for both apparel and equipment. It furthermore features a charming aesthetic between the black iron frame and rustic brown wooden accents that will nicely complement any mudroom, foyer, or living space if you rather set it up in the home as opposed to the garage.
Measuring 39.4 by 15.7 by 73.2 inches, this is a large, but not a huge piece, so it won’t occupy too much space. That being said, 12 hooks in two rows offer a plethora of room to hang coats, bags, and hats, in addition to other gear and items – not to mention the added capacity of the three-tier bench seat.
Unfortunately, there is only a 220-pound maximum load capacity on the bench, so storing particularly heavy items under there is not recommended – especially if you want to sit on the bench and lace up your shoes!
All things considered, this is a wonderfully priced piece for one’s garage or home that will effectively enhance organization and order, and look good doing it!
Find more VASAGLE Large Coat Rack Stand and Shoe Bench information and reviews here.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.