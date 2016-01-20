16 Best Deadpool Toys for Sale (2018)

With the Deadpool movie just around the corner, we thought now is the perfect time to check out some of the best Deadpool toys for sale. Why? Because everyone loves the Merc With a Mouth, and he has some great toys and figures that are ridiculously cool.

Deadpool merchandise is easy to come by, as the character is so widely loved among comic book fans that Marvel would be foolish not to milk the merch for all they can. But, the majority of it is through clothing. That doesn’t mean there aren’t some great Wade Wilson toys out there — quite the contrary, in fact. And, there’s going to be even more merchandise coming in as we get closer to the movie’s release.

So if you’re looking to show your love for everyone’s favorite mercenary, here are the top 16 best Deadpool toys for sale:

1. Kotobukiya Deadpool Marvel Now ArtFX Statue (X-Force Version)

One of the coolest-looking iterations of Deadpool is the X-Force version, which seems him in a silver and black suit instead of the red and black that we usually see him in. Kotobukiya is a company that’s well-known for creating quality figures, especially their ArtFX+ line of statues, so when the company decided to make a Deadpool Marvel Now ArtFX Statue of the X-Force Version of Deadpool, we were excited. This highly detailed and beautifully sculpted statue stands 6″ tall, and it can be displayed with or without his swords. The statue has magnetic feet so that it can stand up with ease on the base. It’s a 1:6 scale figure, and it comes in at under $40.

Price: $38.59 (36 percent off MSRP)

2. Diamond Select Toys Deadpool Action Figure

Diamond Select Toys is also known for making high quality action figures, and their Deadpool Action Figure has 16 points of articulation on a deluxe base. It is sculpted by Gabriel Marquez, and it stands 7″ tall. It’s the classic red and black version of the mercenary.

Price: $21.42 (14 percent off MSRP)

3. Funko Deadpool Fabrikations Plush

Never has the ultra-violent Canadian mercenary looked so darn cute. The Funko Deadpool Fabrikations Plush can stand up on its own, and it’s over 6-inches tall. His head even rotates slightly, and it comes with his swords.

Price: $16.79 (16 percent off MSRP)

4. Rubie’s Classic Muscle Deadpool Costume

Playing dress-up isn’t only for the weekends. If you’re into cosplay (or just lounging around the house pretending to be Deadpool), check out Rubie’s Muscle Chest Deadpool Costume. It is a great-looking suit for the price, and you’ll find yourself wearing it everywhere — to the store, to bed, while doing the dishes; the possibilities are endless.

Price: Varies

5. Funko Pop Rides: Deadpool’s Chimichanga Truck

Deadpool’s obsession with chimichangas is unprecedented in comic books. In fact, I can’t recall any other comic book character ever harping on something so similarly. Funko Pop has a great Chimichanga truck that comes with a Funko Deadpool. And, needless to say, it’s incredible awesome.

Price: $24.99

6. Diamond Select Toys Marvel Minimates Deadpool Assemble Box Set

If you have dreams of Deadpool as Thor-Pool, Cable-Pool, Captain Ameri-Pool or Iron Deadpool, we’ve got the toy set for you: The Diamond Select Toys Minimates Deadpool Assemble Box set. The set is designed by Art Asylum, and they come with weapons for each character (is it now called Deadpool’s Hammer since it isn’t Thor’s? Hmm…).

Price: $18.99 (5 percent off MSRP)

7. Deadpool Wacky Wobbler

Wacky Wobblers are slowly growing in popularity, which is no surprise since they’re made by FunKo. This Deadpool Wacky Wobbler stands 7.5 inches tall. He’s giving you a thumbs up, all-the-while nodding his head repeatedly, as if to reassure you that you’re a cool guy. What has one thumb and is the coolest guy in the universe? This guy. The figure is on a stand.

Price: $11.87 (21 percent off MSRP)

8. Deadpool Bleacher Creatures

Bleacher Creatures have been around for quite some time, and it’s because we love them. These plush figures are great to beat around the house. The Deadpool Bleacher Creature stands at 10″ tall, and he comes with his two swords. You can throw him against the wall, dress him up for a chimichanga party, or cuddle with him on the couch.

Price: $19.70

9. Deadpool Mr. Potato Head Pop Taters

Honestly, we have no idea why themed Mr. Potato Heads are so popular, but we love them, too. These SDCC 2014 Marvel exclusive Deadpool Mr. Potato Head Pop Taters are available online. He stands at ten inches tall, and he comes with a variety of mix and match pieces that will allow you to customize your spud to your liking.

Price: $29.99

10. Pirate Deadpool

Funko has quite a few Deadpool Pop Vinyl figures, but one of our favorite is the Pirate Deadpool #113 from Hot Topic. He’s a replica of the Wade Wilson seen on the cover of Deadpool #14, following the Merc with a Mouth’s debut as Deadpimp (look it up). The Funko figure seen here has the pirate hat, and it’s the perfect addition to any Marvel or Funko collector.

Price: $21.97

11. Sideshow 1/6 Scale Deadpool

For the hardcore Deadpool toy collector, check out Slideshow’s 1/6 Scale Deadpool. The attention to detail is absolutely absurd. It’s an 11.8 inch figure that says numerous phrases, but the real draw of this baby is the fact that it’s fully articulated. He’s depicted in his iconic red and black costume, and he comes with long and short weapons, two pistols, an assault rifle, and Big Boomin’ Balls. The over-the-top attention to detail captures the over-the-top personality of everyone’s favorite mercenary.

Price: $276.92

12. Funko Pop X-Men Deadpool

Deadpool as a member of the X-Men is still one of the funniest iterations we’ve seen. The blue, yellow and black edition of Deadpool is super weird-looking, and he’s almost unrecognizable, but I think that’s part of the appeal of this figure. The figure is available as an Amazon Add-on, meaning you have to order it with an order that totals over $25 (which is why you can get it for so cheap).

Price: $5.87 (47 percent off MSRP)

13. X-Men Origins Wolverine Comic Series 3 3/4 Inch Action Figure

This X-Men Origins Wolverine edition of Deadpool is a 3 3/4 inch action figure that comes with a variety of weapons and interchangeable hands. He comes with two swords, an assault rifle, and a sai. Because of its small size, we don’t recommend it for children. Although, if you let your child read Deadpool comics then small weapons should be the least of your concerns.

Price: $69.95

14. Hsahne Nanoblocks LEGO Figure

Hsanhe is following FunKo’s model of having a figure for just about everything you can imagine, and although they’re not quite at FunKo’s level yet, they do have quite a number of great figures. The Deadpool Hsanhe LEGO figure consists of 230 tiny LEGO pieces that allow you to create details you wouldn’t normally be able to create with the average size LEGO. The result is a kick-ass Deadpool that can fit in the palm of your hand.

Price: $9.77

15. Marvel Infinite Series Deadpool

This highly articulated Marvel Infinite Series Deadpool stands at four inches, and comes with 6 accessories, including an alternate head that shows half of Wade’s face. With this highly detailed figure, you’re able to create adventures and scenes from the Marvel Universe.

Price: $18.98

16. Funko Mopeez Yellow Deadpool

Funko Mopeez are the cutest iterations of your favorite superheroes yet, and in just a couple of weeks, the company will release a brand new yellow Deadpool plush for the taking. The travel sized Deadpool stands at just 4.5 inches tall, and he’s the cutest Deadpool you’ll ever find.

Price: $12.31