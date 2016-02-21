11 Best Gifts for 10 Year Old Boys (2018)

It seems that kids these days only want to watch Netflix and play video games. I’m a huge gamer myself, so I’m okay with doing those things, but there’s more to life than what’s on a TV screen. Like many parents, getting your kids to do other things can be a hassle. But, as a fellow parent of a young boy, I’m here to assure you that there are some great gifts for 10 year old boys out there that don’t involve a screen.

Whether you’re looking to get them active with some cool outside toys, or you’re looking to cure the indoor boredom blues that the winter months bring, there are tons of cool new toys for them to play with. Here is our list of the top 11 best gifts for 10 year old boys available right now:

1. Nerf Zombie Strike Crossfire Bow Trigger

There’s a rise in the popularity of Nerf guns. What could have been seen as a dormant toy market even 10 or so years ago has been revamped by incredibly cool new toy guns. One of their coolest, in my expert opinion, is the Nerf Zombie Strike Crossfire Bow Trigger gun, which allows users to role-play as Daryl Dixon. If a crossbow isn’t their style, take a look at our list of the best Nerf Guns for sale for other cool toys.

Price: $30.59

2. Ozobot Bit 2.0

Gaming is a common hobby for many ten-year-old boys. The Ozobot is a tech toy which helps kids explore their passion for gaming kicked up a notch by allowing them to easily design, create, and program their own games, mazes, and other coded DIY activities. The toy allows kids to draw their own coded mazes using paper and marker as well as code their own games using a website that links to the toy. The Ozobot provides kids with hours of creative entertainment while also helping prepare them for life in a technologically-savvy world by advancing their coding and computer science skills. It’s one of the best gifts for boys who show an interest in technology and tinkering.

Price: $114.99 (4 percent off MSRP)

3. RampShot Backyard Game

RampShot Backyard Game is an all-inclusive outdoor game kit that allows kids to play together in groups of three or four to compete against each other and score points by tossing and catching catching balls while interacting with the included ramp. The RampShot game is one hundred percent American-made and is designed to be durable under harsh weather conditions. This game is the perfect gift for any ten-year-old boy because it provides them with fun as well as advances their hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills and encourages much-needed physical activity and outdoor time.

Price: $59.99

4. Snap Circuits SC-300 Electronic Discovery Kit

The Snap Circuits electronic discovery kit allows kids to explore the world of electric construction and learn about electricity, design, and engineering while also having fun. The kit includes sixty versatile parts that kids can easily snap together to design and construct more than three hundred real projects. These projects include a burglar alarm, a doorbell, and even a radio. The kit also includes a comprehensive and detailed instruction manual to aid kids and their parents in the design and construction process. All parts are safe for kids to handle and no tools are required.

Price: $42.75 (36 percent off MSRP)

5. Elenco 75-in-1 Electronic Project Lab

This electronic project lab is the perfect gift for ten-year-old boys who are science-savvy or interested in scientific projects and education. The lab provides kids with plenty of entertainment while also helping them advance their skills and knowledge in physics, magnetism, and the properties of electricity. The toy uses the simple spring/wire construction method to help kids easily design, build, and troubleshoot real projects, including a water level meter, sound level meter, motion LED, logic tester, and more, using only the included materials.

Price: $43.52 (27 percent off MSRP)

6. OWI 14-in-1

The OWI 14-in-1 solar robot is a kit which allows kids to hone their creativity, engineering, and construction skills while also having fun. It includes a colorful robot which can be transformed into fourteen different robot modes, allowing kids to get creative by easily creating their own robot from the standard model included. The robot modes include two levels of building skills so that kids who are just starting out with building an still participate well as continue to be challenged as their skills advance. Plus, the robot is one hundred percent solar-powered, so there is no need to purchase or replace batteries at any time.

Price: $22.99 (41 percent off MSRP)

7. Splendor Board Game

Splendor is a board game in which players role-play as merchants from the Renaissance era and compete to buy property, form relationships with members of the nobility class, create the best jewelry, and more. Splendor helps teach kids about basic economic principles, practices, and applications in a simple and fun way that is easy for them to understand without frustration or confusion. The game can be played with up to ten players and each round takes only approximately thirty minutes to complete in order to prevent kids from getting bored or losing interest in the middle of a game. For more board game ideas, check out our list of the best new board games.

Price: $29.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

8. Edu Science Intro to Chemistry Set

This Intro to Chemistry Set is a great gift for kids who are aspiring chemists or show a particular interest in science or experiments. The chemistry set is an extensively-stocked kit which includes a plethora of basic chemistry substances, tools, and safety materials. With the items included within the kit, kids can enjoy hours of educational fun as they perform unlimited experiments. While the chemistry set does include real chemistry substances and tools and relevant safety precautions are recommended, all materials are safe for a ten-year-old to use and experiment with.

Price: $95.97

9. Guidecraft PowerClix Organics Magnetic Building Toys

The Guidecraft Powerclix Magnetic Building Set allows kids to design and construct their own magnetic creation using more than one hundred colorful plastic non-repelling magnetic shapes that are modeled after shapes found in the natural world. Kids can form unique magnetic creations using the simple connect and click magnetic system and inspiration from the included Creativity Guide. By designing and creating their own unique magnetic shapes, kids can advance their knowledge of magnetism and develop their fine motor skills and spatial thinking patterns as well as an extended appreciation for the beauty of nature.

Price: $57.50 (18 percent off MSRP)

10. SpyGear Ultimate Night Vision

The SpyGear Ultimate Night Vision is a great gift for any ten year old boy who is a fan of spy books or movies or is an aspiring spy or secret agent himself. This night vision tool uses infrared technology to create an invisible beam that extends out from the eyepiece in order to allow kids to see objects up to fifty feet away even in one hundred percent darkness. The night vision scope can be attached around a child’s head to be used completely hands-free or detached for use with hands.

Price: $53.91

11. Lumi-Niter by FliteByNite

The Lumi-Niter by FlitebyNite is a simple idea that works really well: basically, you’re putting glow sticks (included) into a frisbee. It illuminates the frisbee at night, as well as under water (which is something that you can’t do with similar LED products). It’s one of the best gifts for 10 year olds whom frequent the outdoors past dark.

Price: $17.28