50 Best Outdoor Toys for Kids in 2020

Looking for the best kids outdoor toys for summer 2020? We’ve got you covered with the ultimate list of toys they’ll ACTUALLY want to play with. Here are the 50 absolute best outdoor toys for kids in 2020:
One of the best things about the summer is water fights, and when you’ve got yourself an arsenal of water balloons to play with, the battle between you and the rest of your family is going to be EPIC. But one of the WORST things about the summer is having to fill all of those balloons individually then carefully stacking them in a tote.
Now, that’s no longer a problem, thanks to Zuru’s awesome Bunch O Balloons that allow you to fill and TIE 100 balloons in just 60 seconds. This Outdoor Toy of the Year award-winner is especially great for hot days when going to the community pool or a public beach is not an option. Simply grab a tub big enough to hold 100 balloons, grab your garden hose and a pack of Bunch o Balloons, and start filling.
WIthin a minute, you’ll have a hundred water balloons ready to throw.
If you’ve got the yard space for it and are looking to amuse kids under 7, check out the classic Little Tikes Jump ‘n Slide Bounce House. This sizeable bounce house has a large jumping area of 12′ x 9’ with tall walls and mesh netting surrounding it. Built-in to the front of the bounce house is a slide for getting in and out of it.
It holds up to 250 pounds and has a maximum of three children, making it the perfect bounce house for backyard play.
It comes with a heavy-duty blower, as well as a repair kit and all of the stakes you need to keep it on the ground. This large and colorful bounce house will undoubtedly tire your kids out by bedtime.
Cut through the waters with a boat you can really be proud of. Show off what all of your hard work has allowed you to purchase and make all of your neighbors jealous with the Altair Aqua Fast Boat.
Okay, so it’s a remote-controlled RC boat, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less awesome! The Altair Aqua Fast RC Boat is great for both adults and kids, so don’t let anyone tell you differently. This sleek red and black propelled boat comes with two battery packs, so there is no limit to the amount of fun you can have on rivers, lakes, and, if you’re further inland, a really big pool!
Control the Altair Aqua Fast RC Boat with the included remote and watch it reach speeds of up to 18 mph. The 390-size brushed motor gives you the power you’re looking for while the child-safe propeller ensures the littler ones can handle the remote-controlled boat without safety concerns. It won’t kick on unless a sensor detects that it’s in water.
Afraid of losing your boat to the vastness of a large lake? The anti-capsize hull should reduce that concern a bit while the Out of Range and Low Battery Alarm helps to prevent mishaps while in use. A water-cooled engine prevents overheating, so you’re good to enjoy your RC boat for as long as the battery lasts – which is approximately 10 minutes per full charge.
What’s most appealing about the Altair Aqua Fast RC boat is the look, which mimics some of the most attractive, full-sized speed boats. At a fraction of the cost and maintenance, you can take to nearby lakes and speed around with your very own pint-sized speed boat.
Feeling competitive? Buy two and race against a friend or loved one. Win and rub it in their face forever.
For the slightly older crowd, the backyard-ready Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course is a great option that a lot of their friends won’t have (simply because they probably haven’t heard of it yet). If they’re familiar with American Ninja Warrior, they’ve probably seen something similar. It’s a training slackline that helps them to hone their balance skills while honing a competitive spirit and having fun.
These two-inch wide nylon webbings are attached with ratchets in between two trees, and it’s easy to set-up and use (takes less than 10 minutes on average). This is the LONGEST available ready-made Ninja Warrior course for kids, coming in at a whopping 65′ in length. It has monkey bars, a spinning wheel, freestyle rings, gymnast rings, a climbing ladder, and more. On top of all that, the kit is adjustable so that kids are able to create their very own custom Ninja Warrior Line.
One of the best-selling water slides of the year so far is the Intex Kool Splash Inflatable Play Center, which has a climbing side that leads to a slide. It’s simple to inflate and use, as you simply attach a garden hose to it. What does the garden hose do, you ask? Simple – it sprays water down the sides of the slide to ensure a super wet canvas every time!
It has a max weight limit of 176 pounds, and it’s made with sturdy 20 gauge vinyl for the ultimate in longevity. This isn’t a one-summer-and-you’re-done inflatable slide. Instead, this will last you for many summers to come.
Let’s be honest – the best part of your childhood was going outside for recess at school, heading straight to the jungle gym, climbing to the top and then hanging upside down with your friends for the rest of recess. Now, your kids can do that right in their own backyard (which is a blessing, considering that the majority of local playgrounds are closed to the public right now).
The Zupapa outdoor geometric jungle gym has an impressive 750-pound weight capacity and has enough room for up to six kids. And with their latest model (which the company released earlier this year), it’s now even easier to assemble.
This jungle gym is durable and weather-resistant, and it won’t rust, thanks to the galvanized steel used to make it. On top of that, it comes with a three-year warranty.
It’s recommended for ages 10 and under.
Skateboarding is rising in popularity among teens and preteens, and the sooner they’re able to get out there and practice, the sooner they’ll be on their way to landing their first ollie.
There’s a lot to consider when buying someone else a board, including their preferred size, wheel type, grip tape, and art on the board. I highly recommend getting a deck from one of the well-known brands like Enjoi or Birdhouse, as they’re less likely to snap.
I bought my 11 year old son his first board just a few weeks ago, and it has been a great hobby for both of us to do together, as I know a lot about skateboarding and can teach him some things. In fact, he’s already learned how to ollie and is now working on perfecting it!
If your child is a lacrosse player but doesn’t have anyone to practice with them, a lacrosse rebounder is a great option for them. The Victorem lacrosse rebounder can be positioned at five different angles, allowing bounce backs from all different angles to simulate real opponents.
Essentially, a lacrosse rebounder is a great way to allow your kid to practice his/her skills on their own, without the need for a sibling who also plays the sport. With this rebounder, they’ll be able to perfect their shots thanks to the customizable target strip. And thanks to its metal frame and 45-ply nylon net, you can rest assured knowing it’ll last longer than other nets on the market.
Playhouses are oftentimes either inconvenient or just not safe enough for toddlers. In that case, there are alternative solutions for a great outdoor playset like this one from UTEX. The kit comes with four small tents that are connected by four tunnels, and you can connect them in different ways for a different tunnel experience for your child.
It’s super affordable and easy to setup, and the fact that you’re able to change how it’s assembled keeps playtime from becoming monotonous to your child. The UTEX Play Tent kit is great for both indoor or outdoor use.
The Slackers brand also has another one of the best outdoor toys for kids with its Ninja Line Combo Bundle. This simplistic design provides an endless amount of fun. It’s basically like monkey bars on a tightrope, except each of the “bars” aren’t bars — they’re balls, rings, and other types of grips. If you’re planning to build an American Ninja Warrior type of obstacle course for your kids this summer, this is an essential piece.
The Ninja Line products make great outside toys for kids because it keeps them active while having fun and challenging them physically.
From video games to paintball, capture the flag has captivated the minds of many young folks. However, finding something similar that is suitable for kids is not that easy. With that said, we stumbled upon this awesome capture the flag set that brings this game mode to a whole new level. Capture The Flag REDUX is a full game set that is designed to be used at night.
All of the elements glow in the dark and there are many of them. You get two glowing orbs which are the flags, 8 jail markers, 6 territory markers, and 16 team bracelets. All of the components are battery powered and will give you great battery life per charge. This particular game is intended to be played by two teams of 8 players, making it perfect for outdoor birthday parties. If you were looking for an exotic outdoor activity for your kids, this is it.
The Pure Fun Rocker Seesaw is such a simple concept that we’re surprised it didn’t hit the market sooner. It works like a large rocking chair, except it has room for two children (up to 75 pounds per seat). It’s made using durable powder coated steel and injection molded plastic, and it’s super easy to put together.
Pogo sticks will never get old, as kids of all ages love to jump. But the typical pogo stick is too big for the little ones, so if you’re looking for children of all ages, check out Kidoozie’s Foam Pogo Jumper. It’s a safer way to pogo, thanks to the foam it’s covered in. And, it squeaks with every hop (we know how much kids love to make noise). The bungee stretches to accommodate children and even adults, and it can support up to 250 pounds. It can be used indoors or outdoors, and its limitless fun is what makes it one of the best kids outdoor toys for summer 2019.
Step2 has a ton of great toys for kids, and the Step2 Naturally Playful Lookout Treehouse is one of their best outdoor toys for toddlers. In fact, it’s the #1 best seller in Playground Climbers on Amazon. It has a large 19″ platform with a “shingled” roof that provides some shade, and the periscope pivots 180 degrees for a wide field of view. It has steps and a slide, and it’ll keep your toddlers amused for hours.
It’s one of the best outdoor toys for kids under 5 years old.
For more formidable playsets, check out the best wooden playsets here.
While this toy doesn’t require your kids to be outdoors, it works best outdoors because you need a lot of room (unless you want to break stuff in your house). When outside, your kids can put these Sumo Bumper Boppers on and bump into each other as much as they’d like.
The objective of the game is to knock your dog out of the circle. They’re made to protect your kids as they fall and roll all over the ground, and they’ll have endless amounts of fun. See more great gift ideas for 10 year old boys here.
The Little Tikes Easy Store Junior Picnic Table is obviously aimed at little kids, but every little kid needs a toy picnic table in their lives. It’s perfect for kids aged 18 months to 5 years, and it seats up to 4 children. It comes with an umbrella to give them a shady break on the hotter summer days. And when they’re not using the toy picnic table to play, they’re able to use it for snack time.
The best way to think about Boochie is to think of it as a ring toss game with various twists. First, players throw out the soft foam Boochie Ball, and then they try to land their beanball and hoop as close to it as possible. On their wrists, players wear a spinwheel-type device that gives different twists on how they throw their ball and hoop every round, such as throwing on one foot, between their legs, behind your back, and more.
The game can be played with up to four players, and each game lasts roughly 15 minutes (but it will be played more than once). It’s one of the most fun kids outdoor toys there is, and it’ll keep them amused for hours. We also included Boochie on our list of the best outdoor games for kids.
Grilling outdoors is the absolute best, and nothing beats standing next to dear old Dad by the grill as he chars your chicken kabobs. With the Little Tikes Cook ‘n Play Outdoor BBQ, they can pretend to be the outdoor chef during all of the family BBQs. It comes with working oven and fridge doors, clicking knobs on the grill, and the grill has two-levels for twice the pretend cooking capabilities! It also has a small side sink and a side rest for their grilling utensils. At $50, it’s a great value for the amount of fun your kids will get out of it.
We also included the Cook ‘n Play in our list of the best toy grills – your kids will love it!
Let your kids discover how high they can make a missile launch with the Blast Pad Advanced Missile Launcher. It’s simple to set up, and your children will have a blast. It folds down to store neatly into the base for easy storage, and when in use, the launch tube extends to 31″ tall. It’s one of the best outdoor toys for boys that will allow him to get the energy out, as it’s a safe way for them to get out their need to create some “havoc.” It’s one of the best outdoor toys for kids for ages 6 and up.
If there’s one thing we’re certain of, it’s that kids love water toys, getting dirty, and playing together. The Little Tikes Garden Table allows them to do all three. It comes with 4 flower pots, 2 soil discs, 2 flowers, a rake, a shovel, a sifter tray, and a watering can.
The table itself encourages multiple children to play at once, and it has a basin that can hold water (there’s a drain plug for draining purposes). Of course, we’d encourage you to allow them to use real dirt instead of those soil discs, but they’ll have fun either way.
The Tikes Garden Table is easily one of the best kids outdoor toys for toddlers and those up to age 5.
Looking for the best water tables? We’ve got you covered there, too.
Previous dump truck set we have shown you was a pretty basic one. It is time to step up the game and go introduce you to one awesome set from Tommy. This kit includes a John Deere inspired dump truck as well as a front loader. Both of these are made of high-quality plastics which are perfectly safe even when exposed to direct sunlight. Wheels on both the truck and the front end loader are free rolling, meaning that they probably won’t break down anytime soon.
The size of the truck and loader is pretty small, making it a great choice for younger kids. With this particular combination of toys, TOMY has given you a chance to make your kid’s sandpit experience that much better. In terms of build quality, we are looking at a pretty outstanding model. It is much smaller than our previous dump truck, however, it has its benefits that are too good to ignore.
Check out more awesome John Deere toys here, and if you don’t have a good sandbox yet, check out our list of the best kids sandboxes to find one within your budget.
When summer time comes around, any playtime involving water will get kids excited to no end. Since water parks are not always an option due to their distance or your schedule as a parent, why not bring one to your backyard? Buckets Of Fun 6 in 1 backyard water park does exactly that. It is a lightweight construction that includes awesome features such as water and sand tables. There is also an automatic bubble maker, a side sprayer, and even a play car wash.
Needless to say, your kids will spend hours playing with this thing on those hot sunny days. Putting everything together is pretty easy thanks to a rather decent manual that comes with the package. All you really need is a water hose to feed into the system and you are set. Once it’s time to get dry and back into the house, you can easily disassemble the water park for easy storage.
Want more water fun for your kids this summer? Check out our list of the best kiddie pools you can buy.
One of the most popular toys of the 2015 Christmas season were these swivel rolling ride on cars, and PlasmaCar has them for just $50.58. There are a variety of colors available, including red, pink, green, sky blue, and more. It’s easy to put together, and it’s fun for all ages. It’s made of heavy-duty materials, and the rubberized wheels make for a faster ride on rougher surfaces. Your kids will have a blast, regardless of their age.
Mini golf is great, but you can’t exactly set up a mini golf game in your yard (unless you have the time and dedication, which if you do, kudos, Parent of the Year). But what you can do is pick up the Wham-O Mini Frisbee Golf Kit, which your kids will enjoy immensely. It’s able to be used both indoors and outside, and it plays like Par 3 golf. The kit comes with six mini Frisbee discs and one target.
The Djubi Classic Game brings a new twist to catch — instead of throwing the ball, you use a launching hook that is attached to the racket and a ball that sends the ball flying up to 100′ in the air. The other player catches the ball with the deep net, and then it’s their turn to launch the ball. Players aim their shot by pointing the racket towards their target.
Water toys are absolutely essential for the hot summer months ahead, and the Sprinkle N Splash Mat is perfect for getting your young ones wet. It sends multiple streams of water into the air, and it creates what I’d like to call a big puddle (because it’s not deep enough to be considered a pool by any standards). It’s also great for dogs to run through for a quick cool off. Best of all, it comes in at under $20.
The Little Tikes Spiralin Seas Waterpark Play Table is the best water fun play table on the market. It has a unique spiral in the center that allows your child to put a ball into it, and after doing so, the ball goes round and round and down into the water. It comes with a water cup and five round characters that squire water for them to play with. It’s one of the best outside toys for toddlers there is.
Bean bag toss games are nothing new, but Melissa & Doug’s version is perfect. It’s a double-sided bean bag game that’s great fun for babies and small children. It’s highly portable, and it can be played with at the park, the beach, or in the yard. It’s bright and colorful, and it’s made with high quality materials (like all Melissa & Doug toys are). It’s a great children’s outdoor toy for babies and toddlers.
We’ve seen plenty of illuminating frisbees before, but FlitebyNite’s Lumi-Niter is better, since it uses glow sticks instead of LEDs. It gives extended hours of fun out of the sun for when the moon comes up. Because it uses glow sticks, you don’t have to worry about batteries or chargers. It’s just ready when you are, and it includes 16 glowsticks.
The idea of having to bend down to draw with your kids is not a good one, which is why this company created Walkie Chalk. Now, you’re able to stand up and draw (as are your kids) with the adjustable extendable stick that basically holds your chalk. Not only does it provide some relief for back pain prone parents, but it also allows kids to have a unique way to draw with their chalk — one that doesn’t result in chalky clothes, either!
Premier Kites is the #1 kite manufacturer in the country, and if you want to take your kite flying to an entirely new level, check out their massive, 21 ft Dia De Los Muertos Skeleton Kite. This beautifully designed kite has a skeleton face designed in a Dia de Los Muertos-themed colorway, and the head, itself, works as the kite, while the skeleton’s body serves as the tail, dancing as it blows through the wind. There’s also a 21 ft pirate kite available as well, and there are smaller versions, too.
When we typically think of NERF, we typically think about toy guns, but the company also has some interested venture into toy blades. One of the coolest in their arsenal of toy weapons is the Nerf Zombie Strike Blade Toy, which looks ridiculously cool. It lets you strike your zombies silently (and safely), and it can be carried on their back for the ultimate roleplaying opportunity. At just $12.99, it’s a GREAT option for some simple outdoor fun. Buy two. Trust me.
What we have next is another awesome water table, this time from Step2. Compared to the previous water tables on our list, this one features a more creative design. You get two main tubs with individual compartments. These are sitting on a sturdy base that has supports on three sides, preventing the table from tipping over easily. The entire table holds up to 5.5 gallons of water.
What’s cool about the Step2 Spill & Splash Seaway water table is that it comes with a couple of toy divers, dolphins as well as various other accessories. If it is too hot and sunny outside, you can deploy the umbrella that comes with the table. This way your kids will spend hours of fun in shade, completely safe from exposure. Overall build quality of the table is pretty good even though it is made of plastic. It can easily support the weight of the water and is simple to assemble.
If you have a sand pit or plan on taking a beach vacation with your kids, Big Dig Ride-On working crane is something you need to check out. As its name states, we are looking at a fully functioning crane that has a loader bucket at the end. Unlike most real front end loaders, this crane is purely mechanical. It comes in two versions, one that features a static base and one that comes with wheels. In terms of build quality, you are looking at a pretty bullet proof.
We are talking all metal construction with decent joints and a very solid base. In order to operate the crane, the entire linkage is connected to two control arms. It might take some getting used to, but chances are your kid will figure it out in a matter of minutes. Best of all, this crane comes in at a very reasonable price.
Bubble makers are among the oldest toys we have today. However, the designs of modern ones have pushed this fun toy to a whole new level. WOWmazing bubble kit isn’t your ordinary bubble maker. This thing is capable of making humongous bubbles large enough to fit a small child. Kit includes everything necessary. You get a set of bubble makers, which are essentially two handles with a closed string attached. These particular bubble makers actually set the world record not so long ago.
Up next you have the pouch where you store the WOWmazing concentrate. Lastly, they also included a booklet with instructions on how to get the best possible results. Overall, this is one of the best bubble makers on the market. Where others fail to deliver on their claims, WOWmazing kit works almost every time. Make sure to read the instructions if you want to create super huge bubbles.
Horseshoes are one of the oldest, simplest and most entertaining outdoor games out there. While adults are perfectly fine with playing with the traditional set, having kids flinging metal horseshoes might not be a good idea. For that purpose, we have set such as the Champion Sports Rubber Horseshoe Game. The set includes two stakes, four horseshoes, and two playing mats.
These horseshoes are made entirely of rubber. This way each horseshoe has enough weight for the game to work, but is much safer for kids to use. The stakes you get are meant for outdoor use. All you have to do is stick them into the ground and you are set. If you want to play on a concrete surface, just use the play mats instead of stakes. Either way, the components of the set are made of pretty durable materials and will withstand numerous games of horseshoes without showing signs of wear.
No matter how advanced our toys have become, nothing beats a good old toy wagon. The one we see here is very reminiscent of vintage designs and is meant for the youngest of kids. Green Toys has made this model out of tough recycled plastics from top to bottom. Some may find this to be a flaw, but using anything heavier is just an overkill for what this wagon was made for.
As you could expect, it is a pretty simple toy that is controlled using a handle at the front. The storage area is fairly large. Definitely large enough for fun playtime on a beach or in a sand pit. One cool thing about this wagon being built from plastics is that it’s really easy to clean. All you have to do is spray it down with a hose and it’s ready for indoor use if necessary.
This is easily one of the best outdoor toys for 4 year olds and 5 year olds.
Little Tikes offers a whole range of great kids outdoor toys. While most of their current lineup is made up of more popular toys, they also offer some not so common ones. Little Tikes Gas Go Mower is a perfect example of what we mean. What we are looking at here is a very realistic toy lawn mower. It is perfect for kids of any age to play with, while it comes with an abundance of cool features.
For one, it is capable of producing convincing sound and even comes with the pull string to ‘start’ the motor. All of the sounds Little Tikes Gas Go Mower produces are purely mechanical, meaning that you don’t need any kind of batteries for it to work. Your kids might not be old enough to take on the lawn duties anytime soon, but at least this way you can get them used to this chore.
When it comes to inexpensive toys that can really give your kids hours upon hours of fun, nothing beats a set of colored chalk. We have found an awesome pack from Crayola. However, this chalk is not your ordinary stuff. Crayola actually infused these pieces with glitter, making it that much more interesting to use on pavement. Colors they’ve chosen for this set are some of the brightest found in Crayola’s lineup.
At this point, you are probably wondering who is going to wash off all that chalk from your driveway. Don’t worry a thing as this particular chalk can be easily washed away using nothing more than a water hose. In few minutes time, your driveway will be as good as new. On top of that, Crayola went with a shape that can’t roll, so the risk of your kids ending up on the street is minimal.
By most unwritten but well-respected standards, a proper dump truck is an important piece of any sand pit kit. Green Toys dump truck fits this role perfectly. It is not too big but not too small either. You could say it is a perfect toy for a toddler. As such, it comes with a fully functional dumper and features no metal parts. The entire truck is made from recycled plastics and comes in recyclable packaging.
This way you can get your kid a perfectly fun but also an eco-friendly toy. Plastics used are safe for kids and so is the paint. For a dump truck that is made completely in the USA, this offer from Green Toys is pretty affordable. If your kids love playing in the sand, get them the right tools for the job. You probably had something similar when you were a kid, so you know exactly how much fun these are.
Play Playtoon has the perfect backyard toy for you to add to your yard this summer: the Flying Saucer Tree Swing. It’s essentially an updated take on the classic swing that makes it safer and cleaner than a tire swing.
This spinner swing is easily installed on most backyard swingsets, or it can be easily installed on a sturdy tree branch as well. With it, kids can swing, spin, or do both at the same time. It also holds more than just one kid at a time, so multiple kids can swing at once. In fact, it’s built to hold up to 400 pounds!
And that’s how the spinner swing sets itself apart from other, similar swings; it’s intended for use by multiple children at once.
It’s also available in a variety of colors, including blue, green, red, purple, pink, yellow, and hunter green. The Super Spinner Swing also made our list of the best tree swings here to find others.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
Outdoor playsets for kids are essential for the warmer months, but the problem is that they’re usually quite expensive. But Iron Kids has it right, both with what their playset is used for and its lower-than-average price point.
What we really like about this playground set is that it has a large ladder climber on the side that’s as tall as the swingset, itself, as well as a UV protective sunshade on top. Assembly is easy and will take just a couple of hours with two people.
Kids love to climb, and that’s why jungle gyms are always a solid choice for things to play with outside. In fact, the jungle gym was always my favorite of the outside toys typically found on the playground. The Eezy Peezy Monkey Bars Climbing Tower is perfect for your own yard, allowing you to bring the playground fun to your home.
It’s incredibly easy to assemble, and the result is a safe and strong structure that children will play with for hours. It measures 70″ x 65.5″ x 47″. And, it’s a sound investment for your children’s fun this summer, especially when you factor in that the majority of your local playgrounds are closed right now. It’s one of the best summer toys for kids of all ages.
Kids love collecting bugs, and if you’re looking to spark an interest in the sciences with cool science toys, check out the Carson BugView Bug Catcher Tool. It has a thumb operated trapping slider that makes it incredibly easy for your little ones to safely catch bugs (without killing the bugs, of course). On the top of the device lies a 5x Power Crystal Magnifying lens that will allow them to examine all of the details.
Seesaws will never get old, and it’s their simplicity that keeps them so relevant. Now, there are versions of the classic teeter-totter with a slight twist: the ability to also spin 360 degrees while going up and down. It’s also durable, so it will withstand the test of time and weather.
If you are going out to a beach or have a decently sized sandpit in your back yard, chances are your kids love spending time there. Now, with G & F 10018 JustForKids Kids Garden Tools Set they will have all the necessary tools to get the job done. This particular set comes with a spade, a rake as well as a hoe. These tools might not be suitable for everyday heavy duty use, but they are more than capable of performing their original tasks to a certain extent.
The only thing to remember is that these are made of plastics, making them a bit susceptible to hard use. With that said, they are more than good enough for a beach day out. Add a bucket or two, and you have a true castle building equipment. If your kids love spending time in the garden, this set could act as a positive educational tool.
Garden toys are classic kids outdoor toys, and hey – it might lead to your kids helping you with your yard work!
So far we have shown you some awesome swing sets. However, this next one is a really cool design aimed at younger kids. Compared to most of its competition, this swing set requires very minimal assembly and installation. Happy Turtle Toys has built this set completely out of heavy duty polyester rope. The seat is actually a web of ropes spread over a light weight frame.
The frame is also bound in the rope so the whole thing is rather flexible. In order to mount the swing set, all you have to do is find a tree with a thick enough branch and wrap the weight bearing strap around it. From then, it is all about mounting a locking carabiner to the strap and connecting two metal rings to it. These rings are located at the end of the load bearing ropes of the swing. All in all, it will take you less than a minute to assemble everything.
I don’t know if you’ve noticed yet, but, uhh, it’s HOT outside right now. We’re in the middle of a heatwave here in New York, and in other parts of the country, it’s even hotter. So if you’re looking for a great gift to give your son this summer, check out this awesome trampoline sprinkler that will keep him cool all season long.
It’s easy to install, as it just ties around the top of your trampoline’s netting. A hose is then mounted on the outside of the trampoline then voila – you’ve got yourself a wet and wild trampoline session.
There really isn’t a better brand of water gun than Nerf, as they have the biggest variety to offer summer water fight lovers. The Nerf Super Soaker Tri Strike Crossbow Soaker fires like other Nerf water guns, but it has that cool crossbow look that Daryl Dixon lovers will want (that’s a Walking Dead reference for those keeping score at home). The crossbow soaker holds up to 40 fluid ounces and fires up to 38 feet away. The Crossbow arms are actually deployable via a switch, and when they’re deployed, the soaker will fire three streams of water. It’s a pretty sizeable water gun that’s incredibly fun to use.