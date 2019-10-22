15 Best Bikes for Boys: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Is there a more kid-centric thing than riding a bike? Bikes and kids are a perfect fit. By checking out the best bikes for boys, you’re doing your part to keep an important tradition going, as well as helping to maintain the strength of a crucial helix in the DNA of the kid-bike species. Read on to get inspired.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The TONY HAWK Dynacraft BMX Bike has some killer wheels, making this bike perfect for outdoor use.
The bike also boasts Promax alloy rear U-brakes, allow-threaded handlebars, and the seat comes with an adjustable alloy clamp.
It’s also got a lot of style. The green on black really makes this bike pop.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Now this is a bike!
The Mongoose Legion BMX Bike is designed for professional BMXing.
While kids won’t need that, necessarily, it means they’re going to get something that is designed to be stable.
Elsewhere, the 40x16T gearing with durable one-piece forged steel offers up simple, single-speed riding.
Just take a look at this thing. If you close your eyes and imagine a BMX, this is it.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Schwinn Koen Boy’s Bike features SmartStart to suit your child’s proportions.
What does that even mean? Well, it essentially comes with a durable steel frame and child-specific proportions which makes for easier pedaling and handling.
This bike also comes with training wheels, and rather handily, a lifetime warranty.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got a young child who’s looking for their first bike, you won’t go wrong with this Marvel Spider-Man Boys Bike.
Just look at it! It’s colored in the trademark Spider-Man red and blue and is decked out with Spider-Man decals and branding.
It also comes with training wheels, so once they do outgrow it, you won’t need to replace it for a good few years.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The RoyalBaby BMX boy’s bike has 12″ wheels and an adjustable height seat.
It features everything you’d expect from a bike – bell, water bottle and cage, along with heavy-duty training wheels.
The bike boasts a steel frame, a full chainguard and steel wheels with 2.4-inch wide pneumatic rubber knobby tires.
It also has a front caliper brake and a rear coaster brake. The adjustable seat features a quick-release seat post, which makes it very easy to adjust.
The majority of the bike comes assembled; the only assembly required is training wheel installation, pedals, handlebar, and seat.
And don’t worry, all the tools you need come with the bike.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We nominate this for the coolest name on the list.
The Magna Gravel Blaster (See? Just saying it feels cool!) is a metal frame bike for boys with 12-inch wheels.
The bike is green and black with fun decals affixed at several places on the frame.
The adjustable training wheels are removable and the bike has a coaster brake (no hand brakes).
This BMX style bike features a padded crossbar on the handlebars and bright green tire rims.
This bike is also super affordable, which makes it one of the best bikes for boys for people on a budget.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This 16-inch bike for boys is all about the Minions.
The Minion-yellow bike features Minions decals at various spots on the frame and chain guard.
The handlebar shield is a big picture of a Minion and the logo from the movie Despicable Me.
Best of all for the little bike rider in your life: this bike comes with a Minion fart blaster with lights and sounds!
The bike’s got a coaster brake, adjustable and removable training wheels, and an enclosed sprocket and chain guard assembly.
Did we mention the Minion fart blaster? (Sorry)
Is this one of the best bikes for boys? We’ll let you decide. Fart blaster.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This stylish bike for boys is a single speed cruiser that is perfect for kids just learning to ride.
The balloon tires and oversized seat with dual springs make for a very comfortable ride.
It also features a coaster brake, removable training wheels for when they outgrow it, and front and rear fenders.
The bike is 80 percent assembled, but does require light assembly.
According to Firmstrong, the bike is “just like the original beach cruisers, the boy’s Bruiser has a coaster braking system — simply pedal backward to glide to a stop.”
Sounds cool, right?
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is an 18-inch bike that’s all decked out with Hot Wheels logos and imagery.
What boy doesn’t like Hot Wheels?
The unique thing about this bike is that it includes a Turbospoke, which is designed to appear like a motorcycle exhaust pipe.
It also makes revving engine noises for that extra realistic feel.
The BMX style frame is sturdy steel, and elsewhere, the bike comes with a kickstand and the seat post is adjustable.
Front, rear, pedal and tire reflectors are included.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We’re including a larger version of the other RoyalBaby BMX in the list primarily because the RoyalBaby BMX gets good reviews.
Out of almost 1,400 customer weigh-ins, the bike averages 4.0 out of 5 stars.
The bike is orange with black 18-inch wheel rims, seat, handlebar and chain guard.
The front forks are in a pearly white, which offsets nicely with the rest of the ride.
This one does come with heavy-duty training wheels, which are definitely removable for when the young rider doesn’t need ’em.
For the braking system, there’s a front caliper brake and a rear coaster brake. Includes a water bottle and cage, a bell, kickstand, and assembly tools: the bike comes 95 percent pre-assembled.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The JOYSTAR Kids Bike with Training Wheels is probably the ugliest bike on this list.
Seriously, who combines baby blue with brown? WHO?!
Still, there’s other colors available in the same frame style, thankfully.
The good thing about these is you get to select the tire size (and color, which I need to reiterate!) and there’s the option of expert assembly if you don’t fancy putting this bike together.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Dynacraft Throttle Magna 20-inch bike for boys features a steel welded frame and fork and alloy wheels.
The BMX handlebar has a welded cross brace and includes a two-piece pad set.
This bike features a coaster brake.
It also comes with a kickstand and an adjustable black saddle seat.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Titan Tomcat BMX for boys features a heavy-duty, high tensile steel frame and 20″ wheels with 36 spokes with 28-hole, chrome-plated rims, and hubs.
The bike is silver with blue, black, white, and teal accents. In short, it’s stylish as hell.
It’s a single-speed bike with a coaster brake and a rear tire hand brake.
It also comes with a full complement of safety reflectors and includes a kickstand.
The bike arrives 85 percent pre-assembled. You have to put the front tire on, the handlebar, the brake, and the seat.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Roadmaster has been around since 1935, first manufactured by the Cleveland Welding Company.
Now, from its Madison, Wisconsin headquarters, Roadmaster continues to provide a wide range of bikes for riders of every size and skill level.
The 24-inch Roadmaster Granite Peak features a steel mountain bike frame with a front suspension fork.
This black 18-speed bike is easy to shift on the go with twist shifters on the handlebars.
The bike features front and rear linear hand brakes.
The seat is adjustable so the bike can grow with the rider.
If it’s style you’re after, this is one of the best bikes for boys around.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Giordano bike features 24-inch wheels and a 17-inch frame.
It’s a 16 speed Shimano drive train with integrated brake levers.
The rear and front derailleurs are both Shimano.
The frame is aluminum with a replaceable derailleur hanger and the fork is high tensile steel.
It also features dual water bottle mounts, which is perfect for longer rides.
On the review front, this one gets great reviews from customers, with a 4.5 (out of 5) star rating average.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated