10 Best Outdoor Games for Kids (Updated)

Spring is here, and pretty soon, you’re going to be taking your kids to parks and playgrounds on the weekend. But there’s a problem: they’ve outgrown their old outdoor toys and games, which means you’ll have to pick up some new ones. Bummer.

Luckily, there are so many great kids outdoor games available right now that won’t break the bank. In fact, there are quite a number of great outdoor toys for kids that they’ll love (and you’ll love too, since you won’t be paying an arm and a leg for them). But if you’re looking for backyard games to play with them, we’ve got you covered.

Here are the top 10 best outdoor games for kids (you should also check out our list of the best gifts for boys if you’re looking for more ideas):

1. Wham-O Mini Frisbee Golf Set

If you haven’t played mini frisbee golf yet, you’re seriously missing out on a great game. It takes the fun of golf and uses mini frisbees. The idea is to get the frisbees into the basket, of course, which is a lot tougher than it looks (especially for kids).

You’re able to create your own mini frisbee golf course with these by placing them at different distances apart and around different obstacles, making the game as tough or as easy for your kids as you’d like. Of course, it also makes for a great party game for adults as well. It not only gets the whole family moving, but it has a moderate level of competition as well.

Price: $44.00

2. Boochie Game

Boochie Ball has been around for quite some time now, and we love it now more than ever. Like mini frisbee golf, it’s colorful and eye-catching, and your kids will love playing it. It is best played with four players, but just two players can play as well. It comes with four toss rings, four bean balls, a 12-sided Boochie target, and a vinyl bag (which admittedly didn’t last very long in my experience). Still, Boochie is a great game that will have your family roaring in laughter for your backyard barbecues. The game tasks players with throwing their ball in outrageous ways like between their legs, with their eyes closed, and other creative ways. Players throw the soft foam Boochie target, and then try to land their ball and hoop as close to it as possible. Score is kept on an included wristband for easy tracking, and the player with the highest score at the end wins.

Price: $26.01 (13 percent off MSRP)

3. Poof Jarts Lawn Darts

Lawn darts are always fun, and in our experience, Poof Jarts are the best of the bunch. The game comes with four jarts and two target rings. The goal of the game is to get the darts in the ring, assigning different points to the rings. But there’s a better way to play. If you have any old tires lying around, create two lines of tires, assigning different values to them as they get further away. Throwing the jarts in the tires nets you a certain amount of points. My son and I frequently play this game during the summer months, as it’s as competitive as it is fun, which is why I consider it to be one of the best outdoor games for kids.

Price: $17.99 (22 percent off MSRP)

4. GoSports Slammo

Slammo is one of the newer games to come out over the past couple of years, and it’s catching on quickly. We also included it on our list of the best beach toys, because you can pack it up and take it with you anywhere, the beach, backyard barbecues, a neighbor’s house, the park, etc. And, best of all, it’s easy to set up and easy to learn how to play. It basically plays like a 2 on 2 volleyball game, except the net is on the ground. Each team has three hits to return the ball to the circular net before losing a point. It’s a fun and althetic game that’s best played at the beach. Best of all, kids and adults alike can play it.

Price: $38.29 (4 percent off MSRP)

5. Jumbo Checkers Rug Game

Typically speaking, checkers isn’t an outdoor game. Of course, you can always take the game outside and put it on a table. But this Jumbo Checkers Game comes with a rug that’s perfect for outdoor play. So, playing a challenging game of Checkers while enjoying the sun and breeze is as easy as ever. Plus, they’re much bigger than the average checker pieces, and we all know that bigger is always better.

Price: $13.99

6. Giant Inflatable Bowling Set

Bowling is another game that you typically don’t play outdoors, but with the Giant Inflatable Bowling Set, you can. The bowling pins are 24 inches tall, and they’re easy to set up. This outdoor game for kids is perfect for all ages, and is an absolute necessity if you have a slip and slide to go along with it (so that you become the bowling ball). Simply blow up the pins and the ball, set up the pins, and you’re ready to shoot for 300 (although, technically, it’d be less than that because there are only 6 pins). With two uses for it, this giant inflatable bowling set is a must-have for the outdoorsy family.

Price: $24.97 (50 percent off MSRP)

7. Djubi Dart Ball

Djubi is becoming well-known in the world of outdoor toys for kids for their innovation and creativity. Sure, they could’ve made this Dart Ball game with a simple bean bag ball that you throw, but they went one step further and made it a slingshot-esque ball that you fling instead. They’re called Fjubi Balls, and you use a dart ball mini launcher to fling them with speed and precision at the net, with different sections of the net having a different point value. It comes with 6 Djubi balls, 2 mini launchers (one for each player), the target net and a score board with a marker. The first player to tally 500 dartball points wins the game. We also included Djubi in our list of the best gifts for boys.

Price: $24.99

8. Toss Boss Ring Toss

As lovers of all types of wooden toys, we can appreciate simple design that just works well. The Toss Boss Ring Toss game is a simple design that we can get behind. It comes with four rings and a large scoring board that has different point values assigned to each peg on the boards. Obviously, players throw their rings at the target to try and get the highest point value possible, and the player with the most points at the end of the game is declared the winner. It’s similar to the classic horseshoes game, but it adds a small twist, making it one of our favorite outdoor kids games.

Price: $21.97 (39 percent off MSRP)

9. Kubb

Another great wooden game is called Kubb, and it’s one of my personal favorite yard games. It comes with ten 6″ x 2.75″ kubb blocks, six 1.5″ x 12″ kubb tossing dowels, one 12″ x 3.5″ king kubb and four corner pegs. It’s a great lawn game that requires not only throwing skill but strategy as well. Teams set up their kubbs as they see fit, and then alternate throwing batons across a field at the other team’s kubbs. But once you hit them, they become a defense, so you have to strategically pick which ones you want to knock out. The idea is to be the first to knock over the King. The game plays out different nearly every time you play it, and for that reason, we consider it to be one of the best outdoor games for kids.

Price: $35.00 (42 percent off MSRP)

10. Bounce Off Game

Bounce Off is as fun as its name sounds. Players draw a card, and then teams race to recreate the pattern on the challenge card by bouncing balls into the grid. The first color (team) to complete the pattern on the card wins that card, and the team with the most cards at the end of the game wins the game (the rules state to play to 3 cards, but we usually play to 7 for a longer game). It comes with 9 cards and 16 balls, as well as the game grid that you’ll use to throw the balls into.

Price: $13.89 (23 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.