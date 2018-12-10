Pop It Pimple Toy: Where to Buy the Pimple Popping Toys

Buy them on Amazon

On the hunt for the extremely gross new Pop It Pimple toy that appeared on Shark Tank? Wondering where the best place to buy them is? We’ve got you covered here at Heavy.com.

The new pimple popping toy is sweeping the nation thanks to its appearance on Shark Tank. It tasks your kids with popping fake zits to get the gooey payoff that makes popping zits such an appeal for some. It’s admittedly incredibly gross, but that’s why the Pop It Pimple toy is on the Christmas wishlist of many kids the year.

They’re undeniably super unique, and that’s why they’re getting so much attention. In case you didn’t know, kids LOVE gross toys, which is why this zit-popping toy and all of those poop-themed toys are hot sellers this year.

On top of that, many are uses it as an anxiety coping mechanism.

So, where can you buy Pop it Pimple toys and who still has them in stock?

Your first destination for toys now that Toys R’ Us is dead should be Amazon, as they not only have the biggest stock of toys but they also allow you to pre-order many toys before they’re actually released.

Unfortunately, Pop It Pal, which typically retails for $19.99 on Amazon, is currently sold out.

Luckily, Amazon has a super cool feature where you can opt to be emailed immediately when the product comes back in stock so that you can order. So, check out the listing and do that if you want to be notified when it’s back in stock (which is likely to happen sooner rather than later).

There are also other pimple popping toys on Amazon, with the highest-rated knock-off being Squeeze Zit, which IS actually available right now!

Yes, you can buy Pop It Pals on the official Popitpal.com site for $19.99 plus free shipping. Allow 3-5 days to ship if you’re looking to pick it up in-time for Christmas.

Buy them here.

Target (Not Available)

Target is apparently too cool to sell Pop It Pal, as the cool new toy isn’t available on Target.com.

Walmart- (Not Available)

You can’t buy Pop It Pals at Walmart yet, either.

