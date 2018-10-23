50 Best Christmas Gifts for Kids: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

Jenga is a classic game that tasks you with removing blocks from a standing tower and adding those blocks to the top of the tower without knocking it over. The person who knocks it over, loses. That’s the basic game.

Now, there’s Jenga GIANT, and awesome twist on the classic game that comes with MUCH bigger blocks. It starts at just 18 inches high, but it can safely stack up to 3 feet high during play. It’s great for ages 6 years and up.

(Great for BBQs and family get togethers as well).