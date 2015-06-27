Top 101 Best Cool Toys for Boys: The Ultimate List 2018

Toys can be a lot of things. They can be magical, enchanting, educational, awe-inspiring or simply just awesome. Undoubtedly, we all have our own fond memories of some great toys from our childhoods. When I was a kid, I was all about Spider-Man toys and cool Batman toys, with maybe a few Power Rangers and Ninja Turtles in there as well (imagine Spider-Man vs Batman in a WWE wrestling ring…purely awesome). Now, it’s time to create new memories for someone else.

The list below contains the top 100 best cool toys for boys, including some of the best new toys of 2017, a few toys from 2016, and some new twists on old classic toys. These great Christmas gifts for boys will provide you with some cool toys that boys will love, ranging from ages 4-16. Of course, many girls will love these toys, too, but we’ve separated the two to make your shopping a little easier (you can check out the cool toys for girls list here). For even more gifts ideas, check out our list of the new toys of 2018.

So without further ado, here are the top 101 best cool toys for boys:

1. Plox Death Star Speaker

The Plox Death Star Speaker is the coolest new gift for boys this year, bringing a futuristic feel to their room or computer desk. Not only does this Star Wars-inspired speaker float above its magnetic base, it’s also portable so they can take their tunes with them on the go.

With a 5-hour charge, it will last through their daily adventures, whether they’re outside shooting hoops, inside doing homework at their desk or hanging out with their friends, the Plox Death Star Speaker can be right there with them. The floating speaker connects via Bluetooth, requiring no wires or plugs of any sort when in use. Because of its spherical design, the 5W speaker enables a full 360 degrees of sound output, filling the room around it with high-quality sounding music.

With The Last JEDI launching this December, the Death Star will be brought to a whole new generation, so add a bit of coolness to his bedroom and let them show their love for Star Wars with this amazing new speaker. Also check out the best K-2SO toys available right now if you’re looking for more Star Wars gifts.

Price: $179.99

2. Xbox One X

This year’s hottest new console is the Xbox One X, which touts itself as the most powerful console ever made. It’s the creme de la creme of video game consoles, and buying them any other sort of Xbox is just going to be disappointing.

It has 40% more power than any other console on the market, which means that all multi-console games will play the best on the Xbox One X. It has 12GB DDR5 RAM and a 6 Teraflop GPU that’ll help push the graphical capabilities to the max. It also has a 4K Blu-ray player and has 4K streaming capabilities. It’ll also make their current collection of Xbox One games better, as most games will soon get an update to be enhanced for Xbox One X.

Price: $499.99

3. Star Wars ‘Rogue One’ Micro Machines Death Star Playset

Last week, a brand new MASSIVE line of Star Wars: Rogue One toys were announced. And, while there are many great new action figures and cool ideas (like a massive Millennium Falcon XL drone), our pick of the litter is the new Micro Machines Death Star Playset. It comes with a super cool-looking white Death Star and 3 exclusive micro figures, 2 micro vehicles, and it has movie-accurate scenes inside of the Death Star. It’ll be tons of fun for those who dabble in galactic warfare, and it’s going to be one of the year’s best toys.

Price: $34.00 (32 percent offf MSRP)

4. Plantronics Rig 800LX Xbox One Headset

The new Plantronics Rig 800LX Xbox One Headset gives you a full 24 hours of wireless gaming, and not just wireless in the sense that it’s wireless to the console, but also entirely wireless; there’s no cord running from the headset to the controller, either. Best of all, it uses Dolby Atmos for headphones which uses moving audio that sweeps around you and above you in the most realistic way (it also comes with a prepaid code for it).

These have a noise cancelling mic that flips up to instantly mute as well, so other players don’t have to hear your snack break in between rounds.

The Rig 800LX is the most advanced Xbox One headset in the price range, and it’s our pick for the best new gaming headset of 2017.

Price: $149.99

Buy the Plantronics Rig 800LX Headset here.

5. PlayStation VR

Ignoring virtual reality is simply not an option, and the coolest VR headset on the market right now is easily the PlayStation VR. Best of all? It’s also the cheapest. At $399.99 (if they already have a PS4 and required accessories), they’ll be able to play the newest PSVR games available. Whether they want to become Batman, jump into the cockpit of a racing car (coming soon), or hang out in a virtual world with their friends in Sports Bar VR, there’s something here for every kid to enjoy. PlayStation VR is here to stay, so letting them jump onboard early will make you one of the coolest parents to all of his friends.

Price: $399.99

6. Funko Pop Figures

You’re probably seeing these toys everywhere this year, as their popularity has exploded. If you’re not up on your Funko Pop Figure knowledge, these toys are basically cute-editions of some of the biggest names in pop culture, including Jon Snow from Game of Thrones, Captain America, Batman, Baymax from Big Hero 6, Elsa from Frozen, and so much more. There is a seemingly endless flow of new Funko Pop toys, and they start at around $7, with the majority of the newer figures being in the $11-$13 range. Funko Pop has literally hundreds of cool toys for boys, and chances are they have action figures from his favorite TV show, video game or movie. There are even new Ant-Man toys already from Funko Pop. See more of the best Batman toys here.

We love Funkos, and they’ve been some of the best toys under $10 for the past couple of years.

Price: Starting at $6.69

7. One Night Ultimate Werewolf

One of the most popular new board games this year is the One Night Ultimate Werewolf game by Bezier Games, makers of Castles of Mad King Ludwig and the America Board Game. With over 500 Amazon reviews, it holds a whopping 4.8 out of 5.0 rating. In One Night Ultimate Werewolf, each players takes on a unique role: a werewolf, seer, troublemaker or another, all of which have their own special abilities. After a night phase that secretly changes roles, players will have only five minutes to find who the new werewolf is. What’s more, there’s already other expansions out there for it that take the game to an entirely new level of fun. It’s recommended for ages 8 and up, and works best with roughly 5-6 players (although it supports up to 10).

Price: $12.27

8. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Blimp

All kids need Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in their life. The show is brilliant and fun, and the toys are even better. This TMNT blimp vehicle holds 5 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turltes action figures (not included) and inflates to 30″ long. The turtles are able to rappel down from the blimp to unsuspectingly sneak up on their foes.

Price: $13.16 (56 percent off MSRP)

9. DBPower MJX X400W FPV HD Camera Drone

RC quadcopters and drones are also seeing huge demand this year. The DBPower MJX X400W has a brilliant design, with a slim shape that gives it a unique, stealth-inspired look. It has searchlights on the front of it, giving the head of the drone eyes. It comes with a 720P HD camera for FPV purposes and has Wi-Fi FPV Real Time Transmission capabilities (there’s a smartphone app that can be downloaded and installed). It has stable flight, and it also has a headless mode that makes it great for beginners.

It’s easy to fly, great for beginners, and it’s compatible with various VR headsets. It also has tall landing feet so that you don’t land on the camera or damage the drone. Of course, it’s also incredibly fun to fly, as it can do full 360 degree flips in all directions. Its flight time is around 10 minutes, and it takes two and a half hours to fully charge the battery fully.

Price: $59.40 (15 percent off MSRP)

10. Atomik RC Barbwire Self Righting RC Boat

RC boats make great gifts for boys, although some of them shouldn’t be considered a toy. But the Atomik RC Barbwire Self Righting RC boat (which is the best-selling RC boat) is the perfect price for a birthday or Christmas gift, coming in at $150. It’s fast — super fast — and fun to drive, and self-corrects itself so that you can literally throw it in the water and you’re ready to ride. RC boats are a great new hobby to get into.

Price: $149

11. BMW Vision RC Car

The BMW Vision RC car is another great cool toy that has three separate frequency bands to allow up to three head-to-head racers at once. It’s easy to control, and looks great (since it’s an incredibly detailed replica of a concept car).

Price: $59.74

12. Razor MX350 Dirt Rocket Electric Bike

The thought of getting your kids a dirt bike is probably terrifying. Not only are real dirt bikes super fast and, therefore, unsafe for kids, they’re also expensive. But Razor has a different idea in mind to sell you on: the Razor MX350 Dirt Rocket Electric Bike. It is a scaled down, battery-powered moto-cross style dirt bike that’s super quiet, using a chain driven motor that’s controlled like a real dirt bike (with a twist grip throttle). It only hits speeds up to 12 mph, and it has a hand operated rear brake. This “dirt bike” serves basically as a safe dirt bike for teenagers, as it’s designed for ages 13 and over. It’s one of the best new cool toys for big boys in 2016.

Price: $228.99 (21 percent off MSRP)

13. Anki Overdrive Starter Kit Racing Game

Anki Overdrive is a great mashup between toys and video games. It’s an upgraded version of last year’s HOTTEST toy for boys. You simply roll out the track, download the free app and take control of your cars. It allows you to battle up to three friends using your iOS or Android device. There are expansion cars and tracks available as well, so the toy never grows stale. Don’t believe how cool it is? Check out the Amazon reviews: nearly 800 reviewers have given it an average of 4.3 out of 5.0 stars.

Price: $149.99

14. Nerf Super Soaker Zombie Strike Deadshot Blaster

One of the hot new toys of 2015 is Nerf’s new Super Soaker Zombie Strike Deadshot Blaster. It looks cool and is held with one hand, shooting two streams of water. It holds up to 24 fluid ounces of water, and lets you soak your target from up to 30 feet away. I mentioned its bigger brother in our post of the best toy guns of 2015. We included a Zombie Strike super soaker in our list of the best water guns for sale, and you can also check out our ultimate list of the 20 best Nerf guns for sale.

Price: $26.69

15. Fire Kids Edition, 7″ 16GB Tablet

The biggest problems with kids tablets is that they are easily broken and they’re sluggish. But Amazon sought out to fix that with their awesome Fire HD 7 kids tablet, which runs very well and has a whopping 2-year worry-free guarantee which means Amazon will replace it for free when your kid drops it and breaks it. And, trust me, he will break it at some point. The Fire HD 7 is a fully featured Android tablet, and it’s available with a green, blue, or pink shell.

Comes with 1 year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited.

Price: $99.99

16. OWI 14-in-1 Solar Robot Kit

If your child loves tinker toys, the OWI 14-in-1 Solar Robot Kit is a must have. This innovative new toy is solar powered — that’s right, no batteries! — and can be transformed into 14 different robots. Even if your child is a beginner they’ll be engaged with this fun kit. Your boy (or girl) will be able to build cool robots with ease. We also included this in our list of the best building toys. We LOVE it.

Price: $24.28 (38 percent off MSRP)

17. Star Wars Anakin to Darth Vader Color Change Lightsaber Toy

Star Wars is one of those sci-fi franchises that spawned some cool toys for boys. There’s a color changing lightsaber available (don’t worry, it’s made of plastic not plasma) that changes from Anakin’s cool blue glow to Darth Vader’s evil red with the click of a button. It also makes the iconic lightsaber power-up and power-down sounds you hear in the movies.

Price: $54.00

18. Scientific Explorer Magic Science for Wizards Only Kit

If you’re looking for some cool AND educational toys for boys, look no further than the Scientific Explorer Magic Science for Wizards Only kit. This kit will help teach science behind “magic,” with chemicals including citric acid, baking soda, vegetable oil, polyarcrylate copolymer, red cabbage powder, color tablets and zinc sulfide. The idea is that these different experiments create cool chemical reactions that will be awe-inspiring. It’s recommended for children 6+, and requires adult supervision.

Price: $14.75 (33 percent off MSRP)

19. LEGO Coast Guard Helicopter

The LEGO Coast Guard Helicopter is a pretty hefty LEGO toy kit, including the helicopter, a great white shark, 4 minifigures and a Catamaran sailboat. It’s one of the more inclusive LEGO kits we’ve seen.

Price: $64.95

20. Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Voyager Class Protectobot Figure

Transformer toys will always be prominent in the world of cool toys for boys. This year’s biggest Transformer is the Generations Combiner Wars Voyager Class Protectobot figure. He changes in 17 steps, fully converting from firetruck mode to robot mode.

Price: $31.61

21. Big Bucket of 100 Zombie Action Figures

Remember those buckets of green army figures you had as a kid? Now, there’s a better version: zombie action figures! These grey and light grey figures are perfect for undead battles or a zombie invasion, as you get 100 in every bucket. The kit includes zombie pets, zombies, humans and tombstones. Sigh, if they only had these when I was a kid.

Price: $17.95 (40 percent off MSRP)

22. ‘The Walking Dead’ Daryl Dixon with Chopper

Easily the most popular character on The Walking Dead is Daryl Dixon, and if your kid loves the show, this action figure by McFarlane Toys makes a great gift for boys. It includes Daryl’s iconic chopper and features the likeness of actor Norman Reedus, including his iconic crossbow. It’s one of the many well-done Walking Dead toys for sale.

Price: $36.84

23. RipStik “G” Grind Caster Board

You’ve probably seen RipStik’s around town by now, as they’re incredibly popular among kids ages 7-14. The new RipStike “G” Grind Caster Board adds a grinding bar to the middle of the board, allowing kids to grind with their RipStik. This new RipStik will surely be one of the most popular outdoor toys this upcoming holiday season.

Price: $59.87 (50 percent off MSRP)

24. Loot Crate Subscription

Loot Crate also saw a significant rise in popularity this year. Basically, if the boy loves pop culture and video games, he’ll like the Loot Crate subscription box, which ships a box with toys, books, comic books and shirts worth over $40 every month. Each month is a new theme (for example, the theme above was “Play.”

Price: Starting at $11.95-$13.95/month

25. Baden Pugg Pop-Up Soccer Goals

For kids who love sports and playing outdoors, the Pugg pop-up soccer goal is one of the best Christmas gift ideas you’ll find. It folds down to a small carrying size, and it springs up to a sizeable goal for kids. When erected, it measures in at 4 x 2.5 x 2.5 feet, making it a great fit for an impromptu soccer match at the park.

Price: $39.95

26. Star Wars Millennium Falcon Model Kit

Every Star Wars fan needs a millennium falcon replica in their room. It’s not an opinion — it’s a fact of life. This Star Wars Millennium Falcon Model Kit is easy to assemble and doesn’t require any glue. It also comes pre-painted, so you don’t have to do that yourself, either. It includes an opening cockpit with two figures and a boarding ramp. We also included it on our overall list of the best cool gifts for boys.

Price: $83.35

27. PS4 Pro

The PS4 Pro was just recently announced, and it will serve as a better Playstation 4 that will allow for better graphics and gameplay. It comes with the ability for 4k Streaming and auto-upscaling to 4K resolution, making your movies and games look better than ever before. Plus, Sony has added HDR capabilities to all PS4 devices, meaning their games will look even better. The PS4 Pro will support faster frame rates that will deliver super-sharp action for select PS4 games. It’s also on our list of the 30 hottest new Christmas toys of 2016. The PS4 Pro will provide the best experience for playing the best PS4 games, and it’s going to make it virtually impossible for gamers to enjoy their standard PS4 knowing that the Pro exists and provides a better experience.

Price: $399.00 (11 percent off MSRP)

28. Boon Glo Nightlight with Portable Balls

One of the most popular toys last year was the Boon Glo Nightlight, which has portable nightlight balls that glow. It not only provides a great ambiance to go to sleep to, but it’s always a great way to play ball at night in the dark. The colors can be changed to different colors to provide different glows.

Price: $56.84 (19 percent off MSRP)

29. Akai Professional MPK Mini MKII 25-Key USB Keyboard & Pad Controller

When you look at the Akai Professional MPK Mini MKII, you’ll notice it is colorful but still looks professional. This is the best selling computer recording midi controller system on the market today, and Akai’s quality is second to none. If you don’t know what it does, it’s basically a tool that helps create electronic music via a computer. There are tons of tutorial videos on YouTube to help them learn how to use it, but simply put, the Akai MPK Mini is a fun way for them to make great music.

Price: $99

30. Sphero Robotic Ball Smartphone Controlled Gaming System

The Sphero Ball is a way way to play for kids. It’s a ball controlled by a smartphone, and has its own games via an app on iOS or Android. You’re also able to change its colors to virtually any color you can imagine. There are endless possibilities for play, and will satisfy kids of all ages. See the video above to see some of the cool things this little toy can do.

Price: $84.99 (35 percent off MSRP)

31. New Nintendo 3DS XL

Nintendo announced the new Nintendo 3DS XL, which has a C Stick for enhanced controls, is faster than its predecessor, and has a bigger screen. It also has built in amiibo support. If your child loves Nintendo — and let’s be honest, who doesn’t? — they’ll love the brand new version of the Nintendo 3DS XL.

Price: $199.43

32. LEGO Dimensions Starter Pack

The next hot LEGO game is going to be LEGO Dimensions, which takes characters from some of the best LEGO universes and sees them join forces in worlds outside of their own. Think of it as Disney Infinity for LEGO. Players set their NFC-enabled LEGOS onto the base, and they’ll see their characters come to life in the game.

33. Sphero Lightning McQueen

Sphero’s new Lightning McQueen RC Car is absolutely, ridiculously awesome. It has an emotive suspension and the car interacts with whoever is using it. It has real engine/tire sounds, and it’s one of the most technologically advanced cars we’ve seen. Plus, it has expressive LCD eyes, and it’s on our list of the 100 best new toys of 2017.

Price: $298.98

34. Pool Side Height-Adjustable Portable Basketball Hoop

Nothing beats a great game of basketball — except a great game of basketball in the pool! The Lifetime portable basketball system has a 44-inch clear acrylic backboard and an all-weather nylon net to allow for pool-side play.

Price: $179.00

35. PlasmaCar Blue

The PlasmaCar is a cool ride-on that doesn’t require any batteries or pedals. It has won many awards for its innovations, and gives kids great exercise both indoors and outdoors. Basically, the PlasmaCar is set in motion by turning the steering wheel and moving it back and forth. It works like a charm, and my son loves his.

Price: $50.99 (27 percent off MSRP)

36. Fluxx 5.0 Card Game

The new Fluxx 5.0 card game is a great way to spend some quality time with your son. Games last anywhere from 5-30 minutes and is suitable for ages 8+. It’s easy to learn, and it’s a truly unique game with rules changing as you go.

Price: $13.68 (14 percent off MSRP)

37. Compose Yourself Music Card Game

For another unique game, check out the Compose Yourself Music Card game. It allows players to create their own music easily using the cards and a web-enabled computer (not included, of course). Simply arrange the cards how you want, enter the codes online, and then tweak your composition as you see fit to create music.

Price: $14.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

38. BB-8 Sphero

The BB-8 Sphero, based on the brand new droid from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, is one of the most sought-after toys this holiday season. It’s an incredibly cool app enabled droid that’s controlled with your smartphone or tablet, allowing you to send your toy droid about the galaxy as you please. You can even record and play videos. It has authentic BB-8 movement, looks exactly like the droid from the movie, and it recognizes and responds to your voice. Seriously, it’s one of the best BB8 toys on the market.

Price: $149.95

39. Meccano Meccanoid G15 KS

The Meccano Meccanoid G15 KS is a completely revolutionary toy that allows kids to build, program and play with an intelligent robot. It’s powered by an 1800 mAh battery and has 10 motors to make it move. It can capture motion and repeat it, as well as be configured in many different ways for different functions. It teaches kids basic programming while providing them with endless hours of fun.

Price: $399.99

40. Ozobot

The Ozobot is the world’s smallest programmable robot available to the public. It uses colors and basic lines and symbols to follow directions. It’s a simple, fun and engaging tool that can also be used with a tablet. Users can create their own color coded courses for their Ozobot, complete with speed changes, direction changes and more. It encourages STEM learning activities, but most importantly it keeps your kid’s creative juices flowing and encourages problem-solving.

Price: $49.01

41. Cubelets Six

Another great tinker toy is the Cubelets Six kit. It’s the starter kit for these cool blocks that can be configured in many different ways to create functional robots. Each individual block has its own simple computer that tells it what to do. For example, one is a flashlight, one is a sensor, one is a battery, etc. When you put them together in different combinations, they do different cool things. They snap together easily without any wires or plugs using magnets.

Price: $159.99

42. Cheerson CX-10 Mini 29mm Quadcopter RC drone

The Cheerson Nano drone is a cute little guy, isn’t he? This is one of the most highly regarded toy drones, and it’s incredibly easy to fly. It comes in a variety of different colors, including orange, green, black, and blue. It has a flight time of up to 8 minutes per battery. It charges via USB, so no matter where you are, you’ll be able to plug it in to something.

Price: $16.29

43. Nintendo amiibo

Nintendo amiibo are little NFC-enabled figures that are simply tapped to the Wii U or 3DS to be used in-game in all sorts of exciting new ways. They look great and they work with just about every new Wii U and 3DS game. Amiibo are going to be THE hot toys of 2015 this Christmas.

Price: Starting at $12.99

44. Air Kicks Anti-Gravity Running Shoes

Remember moon shoes? Well, the Air Kicks Anti-Gravity Running Shoes are the same idea, but are an updated and less bulky-version. They strap to your child’s feet and use jumping jax t-spring technology. They have them for adults, too. You know, in case you wanted to join in on the fun.

Price: $149.99

45. Nanoleaf Aurora Smarter Kit

The Nanoleaf Aurora Kit is one of my best pick-ups of the past year. These incredible tiled lights can be controlled with a smartphone, and they’re luminous, colorful, and easy to setup and use. While the price tag might seem a bit steep for what it looks like, know that these lights are not only decorative, adding a cool vibrant glow to their bedroom, but also super functional, thanks to the ability to work with Amazon Alexa, IFTTT, and Apple Homekit.

There’s also a plug-in you can buy separately that makes them reactive to noise, meaning they’ll dance with whatever music he’s playing.

Price: $199.99 (9 percent off MSRP)

46. Marvel Avengers Titan Hero Hulk Buster

This interactive Hulk Buster from Avengers: Age of Ultron is definitely going to be a highly sought out toy this holiday season. It lights up, and looks like the Hulk but has Iron Man’s armor. It’s certainly one of the coolest toys of 2015.

Price: $34.97

47. LEGO Mindstorms EV3

The LEGO Mindstorms EV3 kit allows users to create and command their own robot using truly intuitive software that allows for drag and drop programming. It has a built in ARM9 processor, WiFi USB port and internet connectivity, as well as a Micro SD card reader and back-lit buttons. It comes with over 600 pieces and is intended for ages 10+. Watch the video above for a full demo.

Price: $349.95

48. Silverlit Toys Nano Falcon

Another cool toy for boys is the Silverlit Toys nano falcon helicopter. It’s in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s smallest I/R helicopter. It’s just 3.19 inches long and 2.8 inches high and weighs just 8.8 ounces. It has an LED spotlight which can be triggered from the remote. It is fun and easy to fly, and will engage kids of all ages.

Price: $39.60

49. Osmo Gaming System for iPad

Another great educational and fun toy is the Osmo Gaming System for iPad. It encourages creative thinking and social interaction by taking gameplay off of the screen and putting it right in front of them with pieces they can actually touch.

Price: $78.73

50. Redcat Racing Brushless Electric Tornado EPX RC Buggy Car

One of the best-selling RC cars is Redcat Racing’s electric tornado EPX RC buggy. It’s fast, hitting speeds of up to 30mph. The Tornado EPX is also durable and looks great. Most importantly, of course, is that it is an incredibly fun toy. And, RC cars are always hot toys come Christmas. See our list of the best RC cars for sale here.

Price: $199.99 (23 percent off MSRP)

51. SpyGear Ultimate Night Vision

Nothing is cooler than seeing in the dark and looking like a cyborg while you’re doing it. Kids love to feel like spies, which is why the Spygear Ultimate Night Vision goggle is so appealing to them. This is a great toy for kids of all ages, and it’ll keep them amused in the evening when it’s dark outside.

Price: $53.91

52. Nerf Zombie Strike Crossbow Bow Trigger

If there’s one thing kids love more than pretending to be a cyborg, it’s pretending to slay zombies. So when Nerf debuted their Zombie Strike line, we knew it was going to be a big hit. Their coolest product in their line is the Nerf Zombie Strike Crossfire Bow Trigger, which will have your boy feeling like Daryl Dixon from The Walking Dead. It’s super fun to use, and it has real pullback crossbow action.

Price: $26.59

53. Blast Pad Advanced Missile Launcher

When kids think they’re causing mayhem, they have fun, especially boys, who love to get into a little bit of trouble. The Blast Pad Advanced Missile Launcher has that mayhem-causing aura, but it doesn’t actually harm anything (of course, that’s important). They’ll be able to get their energy out by jumping as high as they can and slamming down on the launcher as hard as they can, in an effort to get their rocket to go as high as humanly possible. It’s a lot of fun, and there’s no explosions. So, that’s a plus.

Price: $29.99

54. Zing Air Hunterz Z-Curve Bow

Nerf doesn’t have anything that feels like this Zing Air Hunterz Z-Curve Bow. It’s hard to explain “on paper,” but the pullback action of this bow creates an incredible experience — they’ll feel like The Green Arrow, one of DC Comics’ most beloved arrow-slinging good guy. The bow is designed with safety in mind, though, so you won’t have to worry about the projectiles poking any eyes or bruising anyone. Instead, it’s a safe alternative to real bow hunting.

Price: $15.57 (38 percent off MSRP)

55. BugView Quick-Release Bug Catcher Tool with Magnifier

If your child has a fascination with nature or creepy crawlies in general, check out the BugView Quick-Release Bug Catcher tool. It has a quick sliding trap door on the bottom and a magnifying glass on the top, so that the bug is easily captured and observed without being harmed. What’s more, it comes in at under $15 (we’ve found it for as low as $8.54 on Amazon).

Price: $11.54 (18 percent off MSRP)

56. Hsahne Nanoblocks LEGO Deadpool Figure

Deadpool has blown up in popularity with the release of the Deadpool movie earlier this year, and now, Deadpool toys are being picked up like hot cakes. The Merc with a Mouth, as he’s called in his Marvel Comics, has now become one of the best-selling superheroes of the year, as far as his merchandise is concerned. These cute little Hsahne Nanoblock LEGO figures come in a box of 230 pieces, and instructions on how to put him together.

Price: $9.77

57. Vintage Wooden Toolbox Set

Vintage wooden toys are seeing a surge in popularity, with more and more parents looking for basic toys that don’t use chemicals and plastics in their creation. This Vintage Wooden Toolbox Set is one of the best gifts for boys under the age of 7, as they’ll love to whack away at whatever is around them. See more of the best wooden toys for kids here.

Price: $34.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Vintage Wooden Toolbox Set here

58. Go Baby Go Poppity Pop Musical Dino

The Go Baby Go Poppity Pop Musical Dino toy is incredibly fun for toddlers. Each time a ball pops up and out of the dinosaur, your toddler will be enticed to crawl after it and put it back, which helps your toddler boy learn what cause and effect means. The dinosaur is colorful, and each ball is a different color. It’s one of the best baby toys for boys.

Price: $29.90

59. Xbox One Elite Controller

If they’ve got an Xbox One, it’s likely that they won’t be able to afford the Xbox One Elite Controller on their own, but trust me when I tell you that it’s one of the best gifts for gamers this year. This controller will feel like their secret weapon; their Lucille; their own Thor’s Hammer, so to speak. It has interchangeable parts, including thumbsticks and two different d-pads. It will easily become their favorite controller, and I don’t mean their favorite controller just for the Xbox One, I mean their favorite controller of ALL-TIME.

Price: $149.00

60. Monster Plush Bowling Game

We’re huge fans of Melissa and Doug toys, and their Monster Plush Bowling Game is so many levels of great, especially for toddler boys. Kids love silly-looking monsters, and they don’t get any sillier-looking than these. They’re brightly colored, and they’re made using high quality materials.

Price: $23.77

61. Buzz Bee Toys Air Warriors Ultra-Tek Snipe

When looking at airsoft guns, most people gravitate towards the NERF brand. In fact, it’s safe to say that Nerf and toy gun is virtually synonymous at this point. But NERF doesn’t have anything I love as much as this Air Warriors Ultra-Tek Snipe, a toy sniper gun that shoots as good as it looks. Not only does it have a removable stock and barrel, but it comes with a top scope, which adds to its aesthetic. It’s also made out of high quality, heavy duty plastic, and it doesn’t feel cheap or flimsy like some of the off-brand stuff you see on the market today. If you’re looking for cool toys for boys, this Air Warriors Ultra-Tek Snipe is a great option.

Price: $33.49

62. HedBanz Game

HedBanz has become one of my son’s favorite games to play with the family. It’s a simple idea: each player places a card on their forehead (using the included headbands), and on each card is an object (person, place, thing). Other players are tasked with giving the other players clues about what’s on their head by answering the player’s questions. The player must try to guess what’s on their head through their questions, and it’s perfect for an evening of family fun. We included it in our list of the best board games for kids, too.

Price: $12.99 (24 percent off MSRP)

63. Swim Thru Rings

Pool toys are always a safe bet when you’re looking to buy a gift for kids, and these Swim Thru Rings are a great option. They’re inflatable rings that allow kids to submerge them in water so that they hold their place, allowing kids to swim through them underwater. They’re 31 inches in diameter, and you get three to a pack. Your kids will have a blast setting them up and showing off their swimming skills. It’s a great way for them to compete with their siblings or friends, as they can use the rings to craft an underwater race track.

Price: $19.99

64. Nerf N-Strike Elite Tactical Vest Kit

Nerf battles are a great deal of fun, and really immersing yourself in a battle is the best way to make the most of it. With the Nerf N’Strike Elite Tactical Vest, your kids are able to strap ammo to themselves so that they’re always ready for a quick reload. It can store both standalone darts and full clips, giving kids the ability to carry extra firepower with them so that they’re always ready in the heat of battle. Sure, it’s not the most stylish of vests, and you could probably craft one up yourself, but this is a great out of the box solution that requires no effort on your part.

Price: $28.35

65. Giant Tumbling Timbers

Everyone loves a fun game of Jenga, but what if those blocks were bigger — much bigger! Check out these Giant Tumbling Timbers by Yard Games that measure 7.5 x 2.5 x 1.5 inches each. It comes with 56 mega sized blocks for a much bigger game of Jenga. The game starts with 19 levels, measuring 2.5-feet tall. It can grow to over 5-feet while playing, and it’s the perfect outdoor game for kids.

Price: $99.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

66. Beginner Microscope Kit

Finding what interests your child is one of the joys of parenthood, but steering them towards one passion is a great way to help shape their minds. Check out the Beginner Microscope Kit by AmScope, which has everything your little scientist needs to fuel their curiosity. It comes with 52 accessories, including a carrying case for them to take their studies with them on the go. It has LED, mirror illumination, and a built-in color filter wheel. It has 120x, 240x, 300x, 480x, 600x, and 1200x magnification levels. It’s a great gift for the scientifically-inclined.

Price: $38.88

67. Perplexus

If you’re looking to keep them quite for a couple hours, check out the Perplexus, a challenging 3D labyrinth contained within a sphere. It has 22 feet worth of track and over 100 challenging barriers within, and the goal is to flip and twist it to get the ball to the finish line. It’ll keep them occupied, quiet, and entertained for hours, and it’s truly challenging. It’s a great car toy, too, so you’ll be able to keep them occupied while you’re trying to drive. And at just $20, you can get one for each of the kids without breaking the bank (so they won’t fight over it).

Price: $19.99

68. Overwatch Funko Pop 4 Set

You know that game he has been playing lately? It’s called Overwatch, and all of his friends are playing it as well. Now, there’s an Overwatch Funko Pop set that comes with four heroes, including Tracer, Widowmaker, Winston, and Reaper. Undoubtedly, there will be more Overwatch Funkos added soon, as the game contains a massive roster of unique characters. For now, check out this four pack that would look perfect on his shelf or desk.

Price: $79.99

69. Zing Stikbot Studio Pro

Animation is interesting to most children, and with the Zing Stikbot Studio Pro, they’ll be able to create their own animated shorts and watch and share them with friends. It comes with two figures, a tripod, and a 2 in 1 stage green and blue screen. This will allow them to use Z-screen technology to animate their own videos. It’s a lot of fun, and it’ll keep them busy for hours.

Price: $16.92 (32 percent off MSRP)

70. Smart Circuits Electronics Lab

As I stated above, it’s great when kids start to show an interest in things; it makes buying gifts for them much easier. The SmartLabs Toys Smart Circuits Lab is for those that are interested in electronics. It comes with 6 base boards, battery module, variable resistor module, microprocessor module, tricolor LED module, and a speaker module, as well as photodiode, tilt switch, 2 push bottons, 31 jumper wires and a 48 page book that teaches them how to build some cool gadgets and doohickeys.

Price: $43.16

71. Banzai Blast Force PC-26 Water Gun

Water guns don’t typically come with a ton of thought behind them, but the Banzai Blast Force PC-26 Water Gun isn’t your average water gun. Instead of a pump and trigger system that’s typical with most water guns, this gun doesn’t have a trigger at all. Instead, you fill it via the hole in the top, and you simply pull back the handle, aim, and push to fire. It doesn’t cause your fingers to get cramped like many water guns do. With the Banzai Blast Force, you’re able to shoot water up to 32 feet with ease.

Price: $16.97

72. Space Scooter Ride On

Typical scooters are about to become an embarrassment to those who own them, thanks to the newly introduced Space Scooter Ride On. Essentially, what you’re getting with the Space Scooter is a pump action scooter that allows kids to propel themselves into motion without having to push with one foot off and one foot on. Instead, it’s a continual up and down motion where both feet always stay on the scooter, allowing them to quickly reach the speed they’re looking for. It is going to be one of the hottest buys when Christmas comes around, so you’d better swoop one up now before they all sell out this holiday season.

Price: $149.95

73. Sphero SPRK Edition

Last year, the BB-8 Sphero was a big toy for the holiday season, and this year, Sphero is back with an all-new SPRK Edition, which for all intents and purposes is a clear edition. But the clear edition is cooler, because you can change its color, and see how your programming instantly takes effect inside of the ball.

Price: $129.99

74. Celestron Portable Table-Top Spotting Scope for Kids

Honestly, I can’t explain how much fun looking at stuff from far away can be as a kid. I have no idea why, either. But if you were like me, you were always finding binoculars or scopes to check out things from far away. The Celestron Portable Table-Top Spotting Scope is a scope intended for kids. It uses a 30mm objective lens for up to 40x magnification possibilities. What’s more, it has a folding table top tripod that allows them to set it on a table or any flat surface.

Price: $17.99

75. The Swurfer Tree Swing

Tree swings can often be used to stand on, but the typical swing isn’t built specifically for that purpose. Introducing the Swurfer Tree Swing, which is built with the intentions of standing and maneuvering while you’re standing on the swing’s board. The board is curved, and the ropes have two handles to allow kids to properly hold onto them (without getting rope burn or cramping their hand). Instead, these handles provide a comfortable grip that will allow them to move the board below them. It’s a lot of fun, and it makes for a great replacement for your current tree swing.

Price: $129.99

76. Franklin MLB Pitching Machine

The Frankling MLB Pitching Machine is a pitching machine for kids, that shoots out six plastic balls (included) for their hitting pleasure. The ball pitches every 10 seconds, and it has an adjustable height. At less than $30, it’s a worthy tool to help them up their swing game.

Price: $27.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

77. Jump N Dunk Trampoline

Where was THIS when I was a kid? One of the many joys of childhood was spending hours jumping on a giant trampoline, doing flips, cartwheels, and powerbombing your siblings. Skywalker Trampolines now has a Jump N’ Dunk Trampoline which comes with a basketball hoop. It comes with a safety enclosure as well so that your children don’t fall out of it. It’s tons of fun, just throw a ball in there and let them play a game of 1v1 basketball.

Price: $161.17 (5 percent off MSRP)

78. Zing Sky Ripperz (2pk)

Zing Sky Ripperz are these little screaming rockets that work sort of like a slingshot, with the rockets shooting up to 250 feet. What’s more, they’re easy to use, and they’re accuracy is virtually unmatched in the slingshot market. Keep in mind these aren’t intended to be used as a weapon like slingshots are, but they have the same slingshot mechanic that allows you to pull them back and let them fly. Set up targets around the backyard, and let them test their skill!

Price: $10.65

79. Aquaticz Skeball

Skee ball is a classic arcade game that involved rolling a ball up an inclined surface to attempt to make balls into certain holes. Now, that fun is brought to the backyard and the pool with the Aquaticz Skeball. Instead of rolling the ball, you’re shooting it (like a game of water pong or a bean bag toss. There are five different tiered scoring targets, and the foam allows these targets to float or sit on the ground — your choice!

Price: $34.99

80. Quest Skateboards Super Cruiser Longboard Skateboard

You’ll frequently see longboarders on sidewalks and roads during the summer. This Quest Skateboard Super Cruiser Longboard is a gorgeously designed board made of artisan bamboo and hardwood maple. It’s 44 inches in length and it has a kick tail. There are also two color variants as well, green and purple, each of which look even better. You won’t find better-looking boards for the price.

Price: Starting at $68.49

81. Paper Mario: Color Splash Wii U

If your child already has a Wii U, and you’re not planning on buying a new console this Christmas, a video game is always a safe bet to throw in some wrapping paper. Paper Mario: Color Splash is currently the biggest Wii U game that has been announced for the Wii U this fall, and it’s available for pre-order right now. The game will place Mario on a colorless island called Prism Island, and Mario will use his paint hammer to splash color back to the island as he progresses through each level. Even if it weren’t the only major AAA game coming to the Wii U this holiday season, we’d still suggest picking up Paper Mario: Color Splash for your child.

Price: $47.99 (with Prime), $59.99 (without)

82. Wet Head Game

Zing’s Wet Head game is quickly becoming the new Pie Face (which was last year’s big hit family game). With Wet Head, you’re playing a game of Russian Water Roulette, where each spin could mean a soak for the wearer. Water is filled into the top of the Wet Head, then the starting player puts it on their head. Then, the player uses the spinner to determine how many rods they have to pull out. After pulling their assigned number of rods,and if water doesn’t come out, the wearer passes the Wet Head to the next player. It’s a fun game for your kids to play, especially in the summer months when it’s hot out.

Price: $11.99

83. LEGO Super Heroes Super Hero Airport Battle

One of the biggest action sequences of the year is in the recently released Captain America: Civil War movie, which brings together numerous Marvel superheroes into one film. This Lego set, the Super Heroes Super Hero Airport Battle, recreates the now iconic action sequence in the movie, or rather, gives your children the tools required to recreate it. The kit comes with 807 pieces, including Giant Man, Ant-Man, Agent 13, Scarlet Witch, Winter Soldier, Captain America, War Machine, and Iron Man. Unfortunately, Spider-Man isn’t included — bummer. But, it alsocomes with an air traffic control tower, a massive Quinjet, and more cool toys that your child will love.

Price: $74.47 (7 percent off MSRP)

84. Fender Squier Guitar Set

For a now timeless gift, check out this royal blue Fender Squier electric guitar kit, which not only comes with a great looking (and more importantly, a great-sounding) Fender guitar, but it also comes with a 10W box amp, a whammy bar, picks, cables, a tuner, and an instructional DVD to get them started. Kids love to make noise, so providing them with an instrument to help them do that will help fuel their interest in making music. The Fender brand is the leading electric guitar brand, and the Squier is the perfect starter guitar, with a maple neck and a 21-fret rosewood fingerboard. I’ll also note that the amp has a headphone jack. You know, because as a parent, that’s important.

Price: $167.26

85. HyperX Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset PC/PS4

I frequently rave about the quality of HyperX’s gaming products, and they’ve come out with a brand new gaming headset, the HyperX Cloud Revolver, that takes quality to an entirely new level. It uses studio-grade sound design to provide extreme clarity while gaming, and they’re compatible with all platforms, including the PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Macs. It has a durable steel frame, and it has a detachable noise-cancelling microphone that makes chatting with their friends easy. Their design is mostly black, but it has cool red highlights that give it a professional look — it’ll make them feel like a professional esports gamer. It uses 50mm drivers to push out powerful sound, and it has controls on the wire so they don’t have to take the headset off and look at it while they’re gaming. For under $120, it’s easily the best gaming headset on the market right now.

Price: $117.95 (2 percent off MSRP)

86. WolVol Electric F16 Military Fighter Airplane Toy

The WolVol electric F16 military fighter toy airplane is a cool toy for anyone between the ages of 4-8 years old. Turn off all the lights, and watch this airplane glow brightly, make noise, and change directions when it runs into something all on its own. It looks great and is fun to play with.

Price: $24.34 (51% off MSRP)

87. Minecraft Wall Torch

I can’t believe that I’ve made it to #87 without even mentioning Minecraft, the incredibly popular game that still has millions of players. In Minecraft, players can build themselves wall torches to light their homes, the mines, or caves they’re digging in. Now, they can actually hold one of those torches in their hand with the Minecraft Wall Torch by ThinkGeek. It’s a super cool light that can hang on their wall, sit on their nightstand, or be carried down the hall with them for their nightly bathroom trips. It only requires 3 AAA batteries to work, and it’s recommended for kids Ages 6 and up.

Price: $16.49

88. Playskool Heroes Transformers Rescue Bots Hoist the Tow-Bot

Transformers toys are always popular among boys, but there’s never anything made for the younger crowd. Now, there’s the Playskool Heroes Transformers Rescue Bots Hoist the Tow-Bot action figure. This robot toy can be converted to a tow truck and back into a robot with ease. It doesn’t sport many points of articulation like an action figure made for older children might, but it’s perfect for ages 36 months to 7 years old.

Price: $14.99

89. Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes Millennium Falcon

Another great Playskool toy for young boys is the Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes Millennium Falcon. It not only comes with a reimagined (read: bigger and cutesy) version of the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars, but it also comes with Han Solo, Chewbacca, and R2-D2 figures. The vehicle, itself, includes a sensor disc, cannon, a ladder, and a label sheet. The Falcon opens up to allow kids to play with their figures within, and it has a carrying handle. It’s perfect for recreating the iconic escape scene from Episode IV.

Price: $34.49 (14 percent off MSRP)

90. Sands Alive Glow Sand Car Crashers Kit

Playing with sand typically requires you to take your kids to the beach. Now, there’s indoor sand by Play Visions, who have manufactured a product called Sands Alive, a mess free, non-toxic and anti-bacterial sand. You’ve probably seen it in stores by now, but have you seen the Sands Alive Glow Sand Car Crashers Kit? It comes with a pound of glow sand, and molds to create cool-looking cars, including 3 chassis, 3 car body shapes, and a smoother roller. It also comes with its own play mat, and all of the included plastic components reach in the dark with the UV LED glasses or the UV Pen. It never dries out, and it’s great for children 3 ages and up.

Price: $27.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

91. Xbox One S

The Xbox One S is Microsoft’s gorgeously redesigned new console that makes the old Xbox One look even more like the massive, ugly console that it is. The new Xbox One S is, first and foremost, 40% smaller than its predecessor. It also comes with 4K video streaming possibilities, and a 14 day Xbox live gold trial. What’s more, it has a 500GB hard drive (and can be upgraded to 1TB or 2TB for an upcharge. The power brick is now inside the console, so you won’t have any ugly, giant block to look at, either.

Price: $299.99

92. Titanfall 2 Action Figures

The Titanfall franchise is going to see a major uptick in popularity come Christmas 2016 with the release of Titanfall 2, which not only adds numerous upgrades that flesh the game out more, but also a single-player campaign for the first time. There’s no denying the coolness that is a titan, and soon, you’ll be able to own a brilliantly-designed toy titan replica in the form of a BT-7274 deluxe action figure.

Price: $49.99

93. Fun N’ Roll Deluxe Marble Run

There are so many great building toys available now, that any kid who loves to tinker has something to keep them occupied. But, the Fun N’ Roll Deluxe Marble Run is an entirely different feeling type of building set. It comes with over 1400 pieces that your children can use to build a glorious Marble Run that will allow them to watch a marble traverse the contraption that they’ve made. It’s not only fun to build, but it gives a big payoff for your kids!

Price: $167.25 (2 percent off MSRP)

94. Munchkin Marvel Edition

The game of Munchkin is one that’s incredibly fun to play with family and friends, and it was just made even better. Introducing the Munchkin Marvel Edition by USAopoly. It comes with 168 cards (99 door/69 treasure cards), 6 level trackers, custom die, and a set of game rules. It makes for a great gift for those Marvel Comics lovers. In the Marvel edition, the monsters are villains and the allies are the heroes.

Price: $19.98 (20 percent off MSRP)

95. LEGO Creator Brick Bank Kit

Kids love to play cops and robbers, and one of the most exciting things to rob is a bank. With the LEGO Creator Brick Bank Kit, your child will be able to build their own highly-detailed bank, including a secretary’s office, atrium foyer, bank manager’s office, and more. It measures in at over 10″ x 10″, and it comes with 5 minifigures, including the bank manager, teller, a mom and child, and a secretary.

Price: $169.95

96. Beats Solo2 Wireless Active Headphones

Beats have been a top brand in consumer headphones for a few years now, and there’s two good reasons — they sound great and they look cool. Sure, you could just as easily buy your son a cheap pair of headphones or a knockoff pair, but there’s something about the vibe that a pair of Beats headphones give off that make them ultra cool. Take these pair of blue headphones for example, which scream style. It uses a 12 hour rechargeable battery too, and it has fine-tuned acoustics for clarity and balance. When it comes to buying them a “cool pair of headphones,” the only choice is a pair of Beats Solo2 Wireless Headphones.

Price: $199

97. Spy Gear Alarm Pad

Kids love to play with spy gear to pretend that they’ve got a super secret mission or some special, high value property that no one else should be allowed to touch. With the Spy Gear Alarm Pad, no one else WILL be allowed to touch whatever they place on it. It’s a movement-activated sensor pad alarm system that has a slim design and a large surface. It uses invisible IR beams to detect motion, so that when someone takes whatever object you chose to place on its surface, the loud alarm sounds. It’s incredibly fun, especially if your children want to pretend their Ethan Hunt from Mission: Impossible.

Price: $29.99

98. Superhero Cape and Mask Set

Kids love to pretend that they’re a superhero, but what if they could pretend that they’re four different superheroes for a low price? With this Superhero Cape and Mask Set, they can pretend to be Batman, Superman, Spider-Man, and/or Iron Man (which might seem a bit odd since two are from Marvel and two are from DC. It’s a great little costume set for the younger crowd, and it comes with cool tattoos and stickers as well.

Price: $19.99

99. Kidoozie Foam Pogo Jumper

The Kidoozie Foam Pogo Jumper is a great toy for kids of all ages, as it supports all sizes and up to 250 pounds. It can be used indoors or outdoors, and it doesn’t leave scuff marks on your floors. It squeaks when you jump with it, giving it a unique sense of goofy fun. In fact, your kids won’t stop laughing while they’re using it, and it’s a great way to let them burn some energy.

Price: $14.95 (12 percent off MSRP)

100. Air Hogs Smash Bots

Now that the Battle Bots show is coming back, your kids are going to want to destroy some robots, themselves. Check out Air Hogs’ Smash Bots kit, which comes with two remote control robots that are ready for battle. These robots are built tough to take hits from their opponent, and they are easily put back together. In fact, they’re intended to look broken when defeated but be easily reconfigured for more rounds. If your kid likes the idea of fighting robots — and what kid doesn’t? — the Air Hogs Smash Bots is perfect for them.

Price: $23.99

101. Aerodrums Air Drumming Kit

Have you ever noticed your child drumming in the air while they’re listening to music? The air drumming motion is frequently used when someone is jamming out to their favorite songs, and now, there’s the Aerodrums Air Drumming Kit, which will put that motion to good use to actually create music. It’s an incredibly cool toy that is highly portable. What’s more, it can be used with headphones (so it’s silent to those around the user). This air drumming kit gives the opportunity for musical expressiveness that’s on par with any real drum kit, and it creates high quality sound, thanks to over a full gigabyte of high quality drum samples.

Note: the version you see above uses a virtual reality headset, the Oculus Rift, but it’s not required for use. It does, however, require a Windows PC with at least an intel Core 2 Duo 2GHz processor, or an Apple computer that was released from 2009 or later.

Price: $199

