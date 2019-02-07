20 Best Unicorn Toys for Girls: Your Ultimate List

Looking for some awesome unicorn toys for your little one? We’ve got you covered with the list below.

Running through the forest in the pages of the fantasy book, the majestic unicorn stands out as a popular creature in not only the fantasy genre but pop culture in general.

Having the body of a horse, usually white fur, and a horn, unicorns are definitely considered majestic creatures and are favorites of many of all ages. Unsurprisingly, there are several toy options for fans of the beautiful creatures, ranging from stuffed plush toys to unicorn accessories to wear and be creative.

Here are the top 20 best unicorn toys for girls: