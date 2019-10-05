55 Best Unicorn Gifts: Your Ultimate List

Unicorns have always been one of the most magical, mysterious and best-loved fantasy creatures. Shopping for a unicorn lover? You will find the perfect surprise in our list of unicorn gifts for all ages.
If you want the ultimate unicorn gift for any kid, look no further. The Melissa & Doug Giant Unicorn is the star of the show with her pink hooves, horn, mane and tail and snowy white body with colorful stars.
This giant unicorn toy measures 32″ high – As tall as a toddler! It has a sturdy wireframe construction, fluffy fur, and beautiful blue eyes. Your kid will feel like she is with a real live unicorn in her very own room.
The Toymail Talkie Unicorn (as seen on Shark Tank) is a fantastic gift for children who have loved ones they miss. Whether they have a deployed parent, a grandparent far away, or aunts and uncles they want to call, the Talkie Unicorn allows kids to get in touch with their loved ones whenever they want.
Talkie pals allow kids to send voice messages without using a screen. Kids just squeeze the toy, record their message and it automatically sends. They can also listen to messages that are sent back.
Talkies are safe because no one other than authorized users is able to leave or receive messages for your child.
The UBTECH UnicornBot is a fantastic gift for girls aged eight and up who are interested in technology. This robot is a DIY kit that requires creativity and patience while helping her to hone her building ad coding skils.
The robot is App-Enabled with detailed, 3D building instructions available for every step of the process. The instructions show every step in 360 degrees so that there is no mistaking what pieces to use, or how to put them together.
This is a complex machine with 440 snap-together parts, a color sensor, 3 motors, and a light-up horn. After JIMU is built, she can use her Android or Apple phone or tablet to access the UBTECH App to program the magical unicorn horn to light up in different colors and program the unicorn’s behavior using the color sensor.
Kids can share their code with friends through the App. JIMU comes with various pre-programmed actions as well, including displays of emotion such as happy and angry, as well as actions like nodding her head and drinking water.
These unique and beautiful earrings will make a very special gift for any unicorn loving girl. These earrings are made of 18k rose gold plated sterling silver, so they are hypoallergenic and safe for little ears.
The stunning opals in these unicorn earrings are reminiscent of unicorns’ rainbow colors, and because they are synthetic they are still affordable. These earrings would make great stocking stuffers, as well.
Unicorns may be cute and cuddly, but they are also smart, and this unicorn robot is the perfect gift for kids who love a technical challenge.
This fun Build-A-Bot Unicorn Kit allows kids to easily make, customize and play with their very own unicorn robot. There are over 20 pieces in total that snap together, as well as stickers for decorating their robot.
Each unicorn comes with a build certificate for kids to name their robot. Once it is built, kids can use a magnetic accessory or hand clapping to train their unicorn to do walk, jump and do other playful tricks.
If you want a gift that combines unicorn with STEM subjects and is both educational and fun, this Unicorn Terrarium Kit is perfect. This tiny science project teaches kids about soil layers, plant life cycles, and how to care for living things.
The Unicorn Terrarium Kit is a great gift for girls and boys ages four and up. Each kit comes with seeds, soil, Unicorn figurines, jar, lid, LED string lights (plus mini USB charger), pebbles and water sprayer.
Girls of all ages, especially ballerinas, will adore this 19″ unicorn stuffed animal. This adorable plushie is well made in an adorable style and features pink and gold details. It also makes a wonderful baby shower gift.
The Lunaki Unicorn comes with a free E-Book ‘Unicorns and Wands.” Kids can even make their adoption official by registering their plushie on the included Adoption Certificate.
Thelma the Unicorn is a fun storybook that also teaches an important lesson on self-confidence and loving yourself just as you are. It is a strong message to send to any growing kid who loves to read.
Thelma the Unicorn is by award-winning children’s book author Aaron Blabey. It tells the story of Thelma, who wishes to be a sparkling unicorn, but finds after she gets her wish that her ordinary life was much more enjoyable.
If you are shopping for a silly kid who enjoys dressing up, she will love this inflatable unicorn costume. The costume is a one-size-fits-most large size measuring over 4′ tall.
This inflatable unicorn costume is made of 100% durable polyester, comes with its own blower for inflating and you can choose from four color combinations. Choices include Pink/Purple(pictured), Pink/Rainbow, Black/Gold and White/Pink.
Phoebe and Her Unicorn is a great book series for little girls who love to read. This box set comes with four of the books in the series, including Phoebe and Her Unicorn, Unicorn on a Roll, Unicorn vs. Goblins, and Razzle Dazzle Unicorn.
This set of paperback books is perfect for younger girls who are beginning to master reading on their own.
These headphones are a perfect gift for music lovers and budding singers. These are premium stereo headphones with crisp sound and bumping bass.
These Unicorn LED headphones come in four color combinations: Black, Multi (pictured), Pink/Blue and Pink/White. Their lightweight and compact design makes them comfortable to wear and easy to carry in a backpack.
The horns and ears both light up with LEDs, either flashing or solid.
This gigantic unicorn sprinkler takes outdoor fun to a whole new level. This toy is perfect for warmer climates or summertime fun.
This inflatable unicorn measures over 7′ long, 5′ tall and almost 3′ wide. It is easy to set up and will provide lasting fun all day long!
This Unicorn Surprise Plush toy is an adorable and fun toy for little kids that love to cuddle and nurture their stuffed animal pets. This is part of the Puppy Surprise brand of toys, but with a special twist as a colorful rainbow unicorn.
Each mommy unicorn comes with a surprise number of babies hidden inside – between one and five. The adorable babies are all unique and little girls and boys can practice taking care of and loving them.
This interactive toy is the perfect gift for any child who likes to play “Doctor” with her stuffed animals.
The Little Live Rainglow Unicorn Vet Set comes with everything little veterinarians need to care for their new pet unicorn. It includes dream cream, furomometer, magic bandage, magical UNI drops, and a sparklescope.
As Rainglow is being treated, her horn lights up and changes color to let kids know how she is feeling. Her eyes also change expression to show how she is feeling.
If you have a unicorn-loving kid that also loves to ride a bike, scooter or roller skates, they will be so excited to get a unicorn helmet. These fun helmets are a great way to make safety cool for kids.
This Unicorn Helmet is suitable for kids ages five and up. It comes in four color combinations – Purple (pictured), Bright Pink, Dark Pink and Pink Lazer With LED Lights
If your kid loves both Pusheen the cat and unicorns, this is their perfect gift! This soft and cuddly Pusheenicorn doll measures 13″ and has a rainbow mane, rainbow tail, and sparkly silver horn.
Sparke Toots is a hilarious toy that both boys and girls will love. When you squeeze his bag of tacos, he toots!
This cute talking unicorn plush says phrases like “Don’t squeeze me, I’ll toot!” or “Do you want to see how rainbows are made?”
The best way to give this gift is as a total surprise – Just tell your kid to squeeze it and make sure to get their hilarious reaction on video!
Each Sparkle Toots Tooting Unicorn Plush comes with a poster and two temporary unicorn tattoos.
This unique necklace is a lovely gift for girls who have their own special sense of style. This lovely sterling silver necklace is hand made in California.
The Origami Unicorn Charm Necklace is one of a series of origami animals that this artist creates. She also has origami unicorn earrings for sale.
ANy baby or toddler girl will adore this Cabbage Patch Cuties Opal Unicorn doll. After all these years, Cabbage Patch dolls are still some of the cutest around.
This Cabbage Patch doll can suck her thumb and the unicorn hood is removable, both great for fine motor skills development. It even has a sweet baby powder scent!
Get your toddler ready for preschool with this adorable unicorn backpack. The Skip Hop Toddler Unicorn Backpack measures 12″, perfect for younger kids.
This backpack has an adorable unicorn design with 3D horn and ears, in a bright pastel color scheme. It has one external zipper pocket and two side pockets, as well as rainbow zipper pulls.
Help your child learn to take care of their personal hygiene with this fun Sparkle the Unicorn Electric Toothbrush Set.
This kit comes with everything kids need to be self-sufficient with brushing teeth: An electric toothbrush with cover, extra brushing head, water cup and timer.
This set makes brushing fun instead of a chore, making it not only a great gift for your kid but for you, too!
Barbie lovers and unicorn fanatics will adore this gorgeous toy unicorn from Barbie Dreamtopia. Dreamtopia is the brightest, most colorful Barbie series yet with fairies, unicorns and more fantasy creatures.
The Barbie Dreamtopia Brush ‘n Sparkle Unicorn lights up with four different lights and sounds that will surprise and delight. It is easy for kids to use and they can even brush her long silky hair like a Barbie doll.
For kids with a spiritual side or who love nature, this unicorn dreamcatcher makes a lovely gift.
This dreamcatcher has the shape of a unicorn silhouette and features bright, colorful feathers, beads, and ribbons. The ribbons and accessories are all removable, so kids can DIY their own version if they prefer.
These silly earrings are a great gift for girls with pierced ears. These earrings are made of rainbow polymer with sparkly glitter on a hypoallergenic 18k nickel-free stud.
This pillowcase is a great gift for kids who like sparkly, shiny things. “Mermaid” style pillow covers are super popular, with sequins that you can flip from one side to the other in order to change their color.
Unlike other sequin pillowcases, this one has a colorful design on it instead of a solid color on both sides. The adorable unicorn design on this pillow cover comes with five different color combinations to match your kids’ style.
If you are shopping for a kid with a unicorn-themed room, she will love to add this unicorn-shaped marquee light to her bedroom decor. You can choose from either Pink (pictured), Black or White.
This marquee night light is made with LED lights so it will not get hot, and the bulbs have an extremely long life span. The light is powered by two AA batteries (not included). It also comes with a free unicorn keychain.
Are you shopping for a crafty unicorn lover? This I Love Unicorns Kit from Craft-tastic is an excellent choice.
This I Love Unicorns craft kit comes with the materials to make six unicorn-themed projects. Projects include a unicorn headband, an adorable stuffie, a magical necklace, a rainbow garland, and a unicorn tail.
For a child with a lot of stuffed animals and loves unicorns, this big cushy storage bean bag is the perfect gift. This comfy bean bag cover can either be used as a traditional bean bag, or it can store stuffed animals, blankets, pillows or any other soft things.
This Unicorn Stuffed Animal Toy Storage Bean Bag Chair is made of soft velvet material with a unicorn face design. It measures 24″x24″ and can hold almost 100 stuffed animals.
Fake taxidermy is a cute trend that little girls love, and any unicorn fanatic will appreciate this unicorn head to hang in her room.
This unicorn stuffed taxidermy head features a cute, happy, pink unicorn with a long white and gold horn. She has a colorful mane and will make girls smile every time they look at her. She measures approximately 22″x18″. She can also be used as a regular stuffed animal if you prefer, instead of wall decor.
If you are shopping for a baby, this wooden Unicorn stacking toy is a nice gift. These stacking rings are made of safe, durable wood with bright colors and patterns. The unicorn topper is cute and simple, and this toy will look great in any baby’s nursery.
Ths jewelry box would make a great gift for a girl who loves jewelry or collecting tiny, special objects. The Jewelkeeper Unicorn Rainbow Musical Jewelry Box features a musical theme and twirling unicorn.
This jewelry box has plenty of storage with a soft pink fabric lining, pullout drawer, and oval mirror. It has a lovely unicorn design on the exterior.
This fun book gives kids the chance to participate in an adventure and is perfect for creative children who love art.
In Unicorn Adventure Scratch and Sketch, kids follow a girl named Polly and her unicorn friend on a magical adventure to an enchanted castle. The included pen lets kids trace shapes of the characters and settings, and they get to scratch away the black pages to uncover the secret colors underneath.
This adorable mobile makes a great gift for new babies, or for pregnant women. This sweet nursery decoration is hand made in Canada.
The Unicorn Felt Baby Mobile is hand sewn using merino wool blend felt. The mobile includes stars, clouds, a moon, and a detailed snow-white unicorn. The hanger itself is also hand made. The artist who makes these mobiles also does custom, one of a kind creations.
What kid would not want to be a member of The Magical Unicorn Society? This cute book gives them the key. This book is filled with unicorn lore, facts, historical tidbits, how to find them and train them and learn about their powers.
This book also features beautiful color illustrations throughout.
The Magical Unicorn Society Official Handbook is a fantastic book for older kids who are more advanced readers, or for reading out loud to younger children.
Slime is one of the biggest toy crazes because it is so fun and relaxing to play with. If you are shopping for a slime enthusiast, they will love this DIY Unicorn Slime Kit.
The kit comes with goopy slime, fluffy slime, glitter, beads, and unicorn charms to mix in the slime. This kit has all the satisfaction of making your own slime, without the gooey mess.
Needle felting is a fun and relaxing hobby, and crafty kids will love this chubby unicorn kit. This kit is appropriate for older kids only, because it does come with needles.
This Fluffy Unicorn Needle Felt Kit comes with all of the materials needed to make an adorable, round little unicorn. It has different colors of wool, needles for felting, press on eyes, and of course finger protectors.
Kids of all ages will adore this silly little unicorn plush toy. This reversible unicorn can be flipped inside out to show different colors and emotions. It has the added bonus of teaching kids about expressing their feelings, even if they don’t want to use words!
Emoji fans will love this adorable Unicorn Poop Emoji Ornament for the Christmas tree. This clay ornament has a swirly rainbow design with glitter and a cute little smiley face. It is a one-of-a-kind ornament that will bring smiles to everyone’s face who sees it!
This special little necklace is a wonderful girl for a special little girl. This unicorn charm necklace has a cute unicorn pendant made of 24K gold plated pewter on a stainless steel chain. The chain has a two-inch extender so that it can fit perfectly on any girl.
If you are looking for a creative gift for someone who is an artistic free spirit, they will love this kit. This kit lets kids create their own mythical creature in the color and design that they want.
The Paint Your Own Unicorn Kit comes with a resin unicorn, five paint colors and one paintbrush. It is suitable for ages six and up.
Anyone who is more of a low-key unicorn fan will love this unicorn horn charm necklace. Some people love unicorns, but may not necessarily love glitter, rainbow, and sparkles.
This Sterling Silver Small Unicorn Horn Charm Necklace comes on aN 18″ chain. It is dainty and cute, and will look great with all kinds of casual and fancy outfits. This necklace is handmade in California.
Give your favorite unicorn enthusiast something fuzzy to cuddle with this giant fleece unicorn blanket. This blanket has a double-sided design with silky soft, warm fleece on both sides.
This Unicorn Blanket measures 59″x78″ and can be used on a bed, or as a lunging blanket on the couch. It is grey with a white and pink unicorn design.
Unstable Unicorns is a competitive card game that is a fun gift for kids ages 14 and up. This game was one of the most popular Kickstarter campaigns of all time and continues to be a massive hit.
Unstable Unicorns is a game where players build their own unicorn army to compete with each other. As each player tries to build their own army, other players try to attack their unicorns and destroy their army. This fast-paced game is said to destroy friendships… in a good way.
This slightly macabre unicorn skull belt buckle makes a perfect gift for the more mysterious unicorn fan, who may not enjoy rainbows and sparkles quite as much. This belt buckle is made to symbolize abundance and happiness.
Made in Ukraine, this Unicorn Skull Brass Belt Buckle is made of solid cast brass and handmade by true artisans.
This adorable wooden puzzle is a thoughtful, personalized gift for babies and toddlers who are learning shapes and colors. This puzzle is hand made in New York and is heirloom-quality with real wood and bright painted colors.
The maker of the Personalized Unicorn Name Puzzle uses non-toxic paint, eco-friendly ink and food-grade wood sealer to color and seal the puzzle and make it safe, long-lasting and colorful for kids.
This cute unicorn shaped power bank makes a nice gift for kids with smartphones or tablets. This battery charger is nice to keep in their bag or backpack in case they need to charge their device.
Kids may forget to keep their phones or tablets charged, but with this Unicorn Battery Power Bank they won’t need to worry about running out of juice. This power bank uses high-quality lithium rechargeable batteries for reliability and long life.
This magical unicorn tent is guaranteed to be a much-loved gift for any young child who likes unicorns. This pop-up tent is easy to set up and to clean up. It comes with a storage bag and a unicorn headband for make-believe.
This Unicorn Play Tent measures 51″ high and 40″ wide. It is the perfect size for pretending to be in a magical unicorn castle!
This stuffed unicorn toy is unlike any other and makes the perfect gift for creative, artistic kids. This unicorn may look plain on the outside, but that is only because it is up to the child to create a colorful masterpiece!
The Crayola Deluxe Color ’N Plush Unicorn comes with four colorful washable markers for coloring patterns and colors. Let your child’s imagination run wild, and then you can wash it off and start all over again.
This playset is perfect for kids who like to play make-believe with their unicorn toys. The set comes with three unicorns – Pink, Blue, and White/Purple. The unicorns have a realistic velvety texture and long, silky manes and tails.
This Horse Stable Unicorn Playset comes with a take-along stable for easy travel. Accessories include a mirror, comb, barrettes, and removable saddles and bridles. Junior farmers will also love this playset!
Twinkle the Magical Unicorn is a fantastic gift for any young child who loves unicorns. This VTech interactive toy talks, rolls and lights up for a super fun experience.
VTech’s Twinkle the Magical Unicorn comes with a unicorn as well as a fairy Prisma character who rides on Twinkle’s back. They come alive with fun phrases like “Let’s ride to a beautiful place!”.
This toy requires two AAA and four AA batteries (included for demo only) and is safe for ages 18 months and up.
This bright and colorful Barbie UNicorn head is a thoughtful gift for kids who love to brush and style hair. This Dreamtopia unicorn head has a long, colorful and beautiful mane and comes with barrettes, hair ties, and a hairbrush so that she can style it in any way she wishes.
For lovers of everything cute and fluffy, this “World’s Cutest Dog” plush makes a wonderful gift. Kids will be delighted when they unwrap this adorable, soft puppy dog in a unicorn costume.
This Itty Bitty Boo Plushie also comes with other costumes, including dragon, monster, frog prince and mermaid.
This pogo bouncer is the perfect gift for kids who are active and always on the move. It features a soft, comfortable foam handle and base that squeaks when they bounce. It is great for toddlers and older.
The Flybar My First Pogo Pals Unicorn Jumper has a fun, pink unicorn design that fantasy lovers will adore. My extremely active son was gifted a pogo bouncer for his birthday and he loves it!
This fairy garden play set os a wonderful gift for kids who like to pretend and play make-believe. This play box will transport kids to a magical realm with fairies, unicorns, toadstools and more.
PLAYMOBIL is a leading brand in kids’ toys and their Fairy Garden Play Box comes with thoughtfully crafted, detailed pieces to create its own little world. This set includes one adult fairy, one child fairy, unicorn, wand, leaf chair, flower tables, Lutes, and lots of other accessories.
This magical unicorn hopper is a fun gift for kids who love to bounce. They will feel like they are riding on a real unicorn as they bounce around!
This inflatable Starshine unicorn hopper is designed in a fun pink with a white horn and dark pink stars. It is the perfect size for kids ages three and up.