55 Best Unicorn Gifts: Your Ultimate List

The UBTECH UnicornBot is a fantastic gift for girls aged eight and up who are interested in technology. This robot is a DIY kit that requires creativity and patience while helping her to hone her building ad coding skils.

The robot is App-Enabled with detailed, 3D building instructions available for every step of the process. The instructions show every step in 360 degrees so that there is no mistaking what pieces to use, or how to put them together.

This is a complex machine with 440 snap-together parts, a color sensor, 3 motors, and a light-up horn. After JIMU is built, she can use her Android or Apple phone or tablet to access the UBTECH App to program the magical unicorn horn to light up in different colors and program the unicorn’s behavior using the color sensor.

Kids can share their code with friends through the App. JIMU comes with various pre-programmed actions as well, including displays of emotion such as happy and angry, as well as actions like nodding her head and drinking water.