21 Best Lego Movie 2 Toys: Your Ultimate List

If you’re looking for the best Lego Movie 2 toys you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got 21 to get you going, all of which will be sure to suit every kind of shopper. Whether it’s a gift for someone else or an upcoming Birthday, here’s everything you need to know.

Rank Image Name of Product Price Action
1
The Lego Movie 2 Unikittys Sweetest Friends Ever
The Lego Movie 2 Unikitty’s Sweetest Friends Ever
$7.99 Shop now at Amazon
2
Lego Movie 2 Bennys Space Squad
Lego Movie 2 Benny’s Space Squad
$8.48 Shop now at Amazon
3
The Lego Movie 2 Emmets Thricycle
The Lego Movie 2 Emmet’s Thricycle
$11.99 Shop now at Amazon
4
The Lego Movie 2 Battle Ready Batman and MetalBeard
The Lego Movie 2 Battle-Ready Batman and MetalBeard
$15.99 Shop now at Amazon
5
The Lego Movie 2 Introducing Queen Watevra Wa Nabi
The Lego Movie 2 Introducing Queen Watevra Wa Nabi
$15.99 Shop now at Amazon
6
The Lego Movie 2 Emmet and Bennys Build and Fix Workshop
The Lego Movie 2 Emmet and Benny’s Build and Fix Workshop
$15.99 Shop now at Amazon
7
The Lego Movie 2 Duplo Sketchbook Stationery Set
The Lego Movie 2 Duplo Sketchbook Stationery Set
$19.99 Shop now at Amazon
8
The Lego Movie 2 Emmet and Lucy’s Visitors from the Duplo Planet
The Lego Movie 2 Emmet and Lucy’s Visitors from the Duplo Planet
$23.99 Shop now at Amazon
9
Lego Movie 2 Rexs Rex-treme Offroader
Lego Movie 2 Rex’s Rex-treme Offroader
$23.99 Shop now at Amazon
10
Lego Movie 2 Ultrakatty and Warrior Lucy
Lego Movie 2 Ultrakatty and Warrior Lucy
$24.00 Shop now at Amazon

