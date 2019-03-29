21 Best Lego Movie 2 Toys: Your Ultimate List

If you’re looking for the best Lego Movie 2 toys you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got 21 to get you going, all of which will be sure to suit every kind of shopper. Whether it’s a gift for someone else or an upcoming Birthday, here’s everything you need to know.
What happens when you make the cutest possible Lego set imaginable? This happens, that’s what.
This is a simple build with a price that reflects that. If you’re after characters to pad out an existing playset, or maybe you’ve got a shelf that needs filling, this set is the one you’re after.
It even comes complete with a mini food trolley. How cute is that?
Sometimes the best sets are the ones kids can buy with their allowance.
Normally with the smaller sets, Lego opts for two to three minifigures – one of which is someone no one wants. But with this set, you get Benny and three other space cadets, so enough for a child to form their own space corps.
Although, yes, this is technically for children, it’s worth keeping in mind anyone over the age of 30 may very well have grew up on Lego space sets.
If you’re after a nostalgic present that doesn’t break the bank, this is the way to go.
Sometimes with the smaller sets you get some really insane (but amazing) designs. Case in point, the thricycle.
Although this looks quite larger, it’s only 173 pieces, and is perfect for younger children or kids new to Lego as the building side of things is fairly straightforward.
Once the driver’s section is constructed, the rest is mostly just wheels and rods. It’s perfect for people who don’t want to spend four-plus hours building something they’re worried will fall apart if they play with it.
True story: When I took my kids to see the first Lego Movie, they both came out wanting Batman toys. Not the actual Lego people, but Batman. Because Batman is timeless, I assume?
This set not only comes with a Batman minifigure, but also includes Batman’s throne with a seat and a poseable ‘You’re Welcome’ sign.
The real star of this set, however, is the Lego MetalBeard buildable minifigure, complete with an opening treasure chest and flip-down crow’s nest.
The Lego Group has really hit it out the park when it comes to the cheaper sets. In the company’s own words “good quality play enriches a child’s life,” and it’s easy to see why.
This set includes Sweet Mayhem and Susan mini dolls, and a Lucy minifigure. On the building side of things, there’s Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi in horse form, and Banarnar.
Here’s another one for the inexpensive but tons of fun category.
What’s better than a mini car with flames coming out the back? Add a spaceship to the equation and you’ll get the answer.
Not only is there two easy to build vehicles, but this set also come with Emmet and Benny.
Benny even comes with a host of mini tools for fixing up his ship, too, which is a nice little added touch.
It may not be a toy, but drawing sets make brilliant gifts if you’re not sure what the child is into.
This set includes everything a child will need to spark their imagination, and comes with a sketchbook, a pencil, stickers, an eraser, and six colored pencils.
What’s more, the paper is FSC certified. Basically what that means is it’s been certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, which, explained by MNN, is “an organization that works to promote the practice of sustainable forestry worldwide.”
When kids see the Lego Movie 2, you can pretty much guarantee they’ll want some playsets. It’s a kid thing. Don’t question it.
That said, it’s not the best idea to get toddlers Lego. Small parts and a tendency to put things in their mouth is a recipe for disaster.
Thankfully, there’s The Lego Movie 2 Duplo, which features bigger bricks and larger figures that are near indestructible.
This set comes with the main characters Lucy and Emmet along with three easy to build alien invaders, making it arguably the best Lego Movie 2 toys for youngsters out there.
Inexpensive Lego sets are great for gifts, but it’s always important to see what’s in the set and whether they contain something that’s actually fun.
The Rex’s Rex-treme Offroader set is a shining example of cheaper sets done right.
Not only do you get two beloved characters in Emmet and Rex, but you also get a raptor with mounted turret, a buildable plantimal, and an easy-to-build but freaking awesome buggy to build.
For the price, this set is without question the perfect gift.
Kids absolutely adore Princess Unikitty. But how do you follow up on a cute cat that turns into a beast? Turn it into an even bigger beast.
Including both Wyldstyle (Lucy) and Emmet, this set lets kids build the hulking Ultrakitty, complete with three interchangeable heads and poseable tail.
What makes this set stand out is the sheer amount of detail that’s gone into Ultrakitty. Each of the legs contain three hinges along with a ball-socket joint at the top, so getting just the right pose won’t be an issue.
And the volume of spikes and extra armor pieces really help bring this set to life.
Standing at over eight-inches tall, this minifigure isn’t so mini.
What’s more, it still functions like a normal Lego figure. If you want to move the arms and legs or spin the head, you still can regardless of its size.
As for how it functions as a torch, light comes out of the feet and the eyes.
Batteries are included, as well.
Okay. This technically isn’t a Lego toy, but it is super handy, nevertheless.
If you’ve ever stepped on rogue Lego bricks, you know how painful they can be. Worse still is when kids step on them.
To avoid having to worry about Lego randomly appearing when you least expect it, it’s worth investing in a storage box. And if you want the kids to be the ones tidying up, then get a fun box so it can be a game for them.
On the back of this giant Emmet alarm clock are two switches. The left switch simply turns the alarm setting on and off, while the right switch has three modes: Lock, time set, and alarm set.
WHY CAN’T ALL ALARM CLOCKS BE THIS EASY TO USE?
The figure itself stands at six-inches tall, features articulation, has a light up display and makes characterized noises.
Batteries are included as well.
We’ve already covered the Emmet light up alarm clock, and it just wouldn’t be right to leave out the Wyldstyle alternative.
As with the Emmet version, this alarm clock features an easy to use set up via switches on the back, and plays characterized sounds.
The alarm function also has a snooze option should they want to pretend to be an adult in the morning trying to avoid getting up.
Batteries are included, of course, and it comes with a two-year warranty should anything go awry.
Now this is a set for people who like to build then rebuild then rebuild some more.
It’s themed around Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi turning into different forms – including an octopus, hammer, bat, gorilla, toaster and rocket.
There’s a total of 15 possible builds in this set split across five different sections. Basically, it’s a box full of bricks with a guide on how to build each of the mini designs.
It’s safe to say this set is going to last a while thanks to its rebuildability (if that’s even a word) options.
Just look at this! Lego really needs more monster truck builds.
Not only do you get this epic vehicle, it also comes with a good selection of minifigures in Emmet, Lucy, Sharkira, and three mini-build figures – MetalBeard, Star, and Heart.
Whether it’s adding this set to an already existing collection, or starting a new one from scratch, this set is a solid pick.
Vehicles have a tendency to be quite difficult to build, but with the mix of Lego and Bionicle construction pieces, this shouldn’t require a diploma to complete.
This. Is. Cool. Ever wanted to direct your own Lego Movie? Now you can with the Lego Movie 2 Movie Maker.
This 482 piece set comes with all the usual Lego bells and whistles. In terms of minigures there’s Warrior Kitty, Star, Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi, alien invader figures, and a raptor figure.
But what sets this apart from other builds is everything you’re building has a purpose.
The mobile phone’s stand can be built to create a steady camera shot, angled arms at the top of the diorama allow mini spaceships to zoom in-and-out of the frame. Rather than just being built for play, which there’s nothing wrong with, this set is something more.
And for the price, you can’t help but think this is easily one of the best Lego Movie 2 toys out there.
One of the greatest things to come out of the Lego movies are sets for young girls.
There’s nothing wrong with girls playing with the traditional boys Lego, of course, but it’s still nice when girls get sets that cater specifically to them. Sweet Mayhem’s Systar Starship is one of those types of sets.
If they’re looking to recreate a space scene from the movie and want a challenging build, this one’s for them.
And while this is aimed more at girls, I am certain boys would love this set just as much.
This set has a lot!
First up is the main attraction, Emmet’s dream house. Although this looks fairly simplistic, the house actually opens up down the middle, revealing a detailed inside which features a sofa, TV, chair and table, and just about everything you could need to decorate a mini house.
Next up, the set comes with Emmet, Lucy, and Rex Dangervest, as well as buildable versions of Planty and Warrior Kitty.
Drop in a load of buildable accessories and outdoor furnishing and you can see why this is one of the best Lego Movie 2 toys about.
Plus it turns into a rocket. What’s not to love?
If there’s ever a time to use the word ‘fabulous’ it’s here, because this set is FABULOUS!
Imagine a disco bus. Now imagine it but it’s able to open up to reveal a disco floor with hidden speakers that pop out at the back. There’s even a light-up brick and DJ turntables. Cool, right?
Add in Tempo and Melody mini-doll figures and Disco Kitty to sweeten the deal, and this set is utterly F.A.B.U.L.O.U.S.
This set has just about everything you could possibly need.
On the minifigure front you’ve got both Emmet and newcomer Rex, as well as two velociraptors – one of which comes with a buildable mounted turret.
Then on the building side of things is Rex’s Rexplorer spaceship, a goliath-like tank which features two opening cockpits, spring-loaded stud shooters, rotating engines and a removable stud-shooting speeder.
Add Plantimals, a skateboard-like speeder, and this 1172 piece set is sure to keep kids and adults entertained for hours. Is this one of the best Lego Movie 2 toys? Yes. Yes it is.
