21 Best Game of Thrones Pops: The Ultimate List (2019)

One of the newer Funko Pop series is the ‘sitting on throne’ line. If you want Daenerys to hold all the power in Westeros, then this Daenerys Sitting on Throne Pop is for you.

Funko has a bit of a rough time when it comes to detail, but it’s safe to say this model is a must-have for collectors.

The iron throne is detailed enough, but when you get up close with Daenerys and see the detail in her gown, or the sculpt of her hair, it’s amazing how much effort has gone into making this model the very best it can be.

Recommended Ages: 17 and Up