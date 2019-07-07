21 Best Toys for 1 Year Old Girls

Are you shopping for a birthday gift? Maybe you have a one year old girl at home and simply would like to shop for the best toys for 1 year old girls. Either way, there are tons of options and you want to make sure you choose something that aids with development, but that’s also fun and entertaining for the kid. Luckily, most of the best toys for 1 year old girls aren’t terribly expensive, so you can keep them coming throughout the year, making sure she always has something new at her tiny fingertips.

