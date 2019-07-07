21 Best Toys for 1 Year Old Girls

Are you shopping for a birthday gift? Maybe you have a one year old girl at home and simply would like to shop for the best toys for 1 year old girls. Either way, there are tons of options and you want to make sure you choose something that aids with development, but that’s also fun and entertaining for the kid. Luckily, most of the best toys for 1 year old girls aren’t terribly expensive, so you can keep them coming throughout the year, making sure she always has something new at her tiny fingertips.
Check out this post on jungle gyms with a great explanation on why they’re one of the best toys for tots.
This highly rated toy for 1 year old girls is perfect for kids ages 1-3, a solid investment since you’ll get a few years out of it and it’s incredibly inexpensive. It has music and lights, making for a fun tea party.
Looking for a summertime toy that your kid can play with outside? This little kiddie pool is perfect for a one-year-old girl, with so many features to keep her entertained like a built-in slide (with a landing mat for extra cushioning at the bottom), water spray, and balls to throw through the candy hoop. Want to shop for other kiddie pools? Check out this post for a great buying guide.
Kids love to help their parents do all things adult – whether it’s cooking, vacuuming, mowing the lawn or gardening, they learn by repetition. If you love spending time in the garden, teach your little one to do the same with this awesome toy for 1-year-old girls. They’re made with durable, non-hazardous materials with plastic handles and rounded non-sharp edges that are ideal for small kids.
I don’t know what it is about young toddlers but they love diving head first into soft things. This couch is amazing, giving them their very own cozy retreat that they can read in, watch tv on, and more. The best part is that it opens up into a bed, perfect for sleepovers and lounging as they get older. The size is manageable, perfect for a playroom.
Every child deserves a space of their very own. This inexpensive play tent is the perfect toy to give your little girl a special hideout that she’ll love playing and spending time in. The tent is easy to build and comes with everything you need and assembly instructions. It’s durable and made with quality fabric that’s made to last making it a great investment.
The Cozy Coupe is an all-time favorite among one and two-year-old kids, both boys, and girls. It’s a super popular first birthday gift option, a true classic that doesn’t cost too much. This Amazon exclusive offers a unique color combo, perfect for a little girl with a fairy design. Like other Cozy Coupes, it has built-in cup holders and a gas gap for a real car experience.
Kids will love learning to make music from an early age with this drum set which has both light and sound for a fun experience. Each drum has its own unique sound and there are volume setting to prevent loud drumming in your ear all day long. The set is small, which is great as it won’t take up too much space in your home. It’s one of those toys that’s bound to keep your child occupied for hours on end.
It’s easy to choose a toy when it’s educational too. This LeapFrog teaches over 100 words in both Spanish and English, all of which are age appropriate to teach your children a larger vocabulary – with words having to do with pets, animals, food, mealtime, colors, activities, opposites, outside, vehicles, clothes, my body, and fruit. There are batteries included.
If you’re looking for an awesome first birthday girl for a special little girl, look no further. This push car classic is perfect and not insanely expensive so it won’t break the bank. The muted pink and purple is the perfect color combination and has the perfect seat with a built-in belt for neighborhood walks. This Mercedes model is a slightly upgraded version.
Teach your little girl to become a builder with this awesome stand-and-play table. At this age children rarely want to sit, which makes any toy that can be done standing a win. This set comes with 30 blocks, a folding table (for easy storage) and two cars that can be used within their creations.
This toy is an awesome option for girls who love music. While it is very small (check out some of the images to see the scale), it packs a big punch with tons of awesome features. The pink keyboard has an adjustable microphone, 24 keys piano, 22 demo songs, 4 musical instruments, and volume and rhythms control. As your child gets older, they can use some of the more advanced features like the record and playback buttons. It’s a great gift that will keep your child entertained for hours.
This is a really fun and affordable toy for 1-year-old girls – a true classic from Little Tikes. It has tons of awesome reviews and can be used for both indoor and outdoor play. The toy can be used up until 3 years of age, giving you a nice life span for the small investment. My twins are turning one this week and this is on their birthday gift list!
Puzzles are a perfect gift for girls who are in their first year, especially simple easy to assemble ones like these. We love the fun and colorful shapes. They’re made with nice quality wood that will last for years along with non-toxic water-based paint so even if one of the pieces winds up in your child’s mouth, you don’t have to worry.
While at first glance you might think this looks to advanced for a one-year-old, keep in mind that many kids learn how to climb before they learn how to walk. Even if they’re not quite walking yet, they’ll love using the bars to walk around, gain some height and explore. The fun and bright colors make this perfect for kids. Looking for an awesome first birthday gift? This hits the mark.
It’s never too early to start teaching kids how to save – right? Even if that aspect of this toy is a little bit over their heads, it’s something they can grow to understand and there are other great features they’ll love in the meantime. They can listen to the 40 plus songs and phrases, and practice their motor skills, putting the coins through the slot. This pink color piggy is great for any little girl.
There’s nothing my one-year-old twins love more than swinging at the park. They usually have huge smiles plastered to their faces the entire time, but unfortunately, it’s not always easy to make it there. This toy brings the park right to your very backyard, with a perfect size swing for an existing playset or large branch. It’s made of durable plastic that’s made to last and even withstand outdoor elements between uses.
There’s nothing that says little girls can’t play with trucks and we’re all about this toy to bring some equality into the children’s toy world. The purple and pink color is awesome and the truck is really well made. The price point won’t break the bank so if you’re looking to get a little girl a unique gift, this is a great option.
There are lots of musical instrument sets you can choose from for kiddos. What we like most about this one is the price point when compared to the quality and what’s included. The instruments are all made with non-toxic and high-quality materials that won’t break or chip. There are also quite a few instruments included, plenty to keep a one-year-old entertained for quite some time. With bright colors and fun sounds this toy is a sure winner.
Sensory water tables like this one provide endless fun and are a sure win for one-year-olds. They’ll love splashing around with the included toys, especially on hot summer days and you’ll love that they’re entertained. Check out the best of best water tables here if this one isn’t quite your style.
There are a lot of play kitchens on the market but what we like best about this one is the deluxe kitchen accessory set, which includes electronic stove burner features as well as fun lights and sound. It’s realistic in so many ways, and while the price isn’t cheap, it’s something that will be used for years to come. Don’t forget to include this 122 piece play food set for even more fun.
- This playhouse is a must have for every little one. It has tons of realistic features like a working doorbell, Dutch-style door, and a fun pass-through mail slot. Interior features a kitchenette, kitchen seat, fireplace, wall clock, and fun play phone. It’s easy to assemble, can be used both indoors and out, and comes in two colors if pink isn’t your thing.