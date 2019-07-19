Boppi The Booty Shakin’ Llama: Where to Buy & What’s Available Right Now

Buy Them on Amazon Here

Sometimes, a toy comes along that is so cute it should be a crime.

Boppi The Booty Shakin’ Llama is one cute toy. Press the button on its rear and this thing shakes its booty, whips its hair around, and does 360-degree spins.

Honestly, take a look at the video down below, you won’t regret it.

It’s geared towards kids above the age of three, and I can genuinely see this selling bucket loads over the Christmas period, so as always, it’s best to buy this one in advance if you want to avoid tears over the holiday season.

With all that said, where are the best places to pick up this must-have Christmas gift? Read on to find out where has Boppi Llama in stock.

Amazon: $30.80

Amazon is always the first place I check. Because it has multiple sellers, there’s always the option one of them may drop the price slightly.

You also want to keep in mind Amazon has a great and easy returns policy. Hopefully nothing will go wrong, of course, but having that peace of mind is always nice.

Target: $19.99

Target currently has the Boppi Llama in stock, so if you’re a Target shopper, feel free to head on over to there.

Wallmart: Not Available

As of writing, there’s currently no sign of the Boppi Llama. Should they change, we’ll be sure to update with all the info.

