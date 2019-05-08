Kindi Kids: Where to Buy & What’s Available Right Now

Moose Toys has unveiled the Kindi Kids, the company’s latest line of dolls aimed at children in between preschool and kindergarten.

The Kindi Kids first wave is made up of four different dolls – Marsha Mello, Jessicake, Peppa-Mint, and Donatina. As you can probably guess, the naming conventions here are sure to grab every child’s attention.

Each of the dolls come with gorgeous glittery eyes, rooted hair – each with its own unique style – as well as changeable clothes.

What’s more, every doll is set to come with magical food-themed accessories that move, which we’re certain will be interesting to see in action.

As well, there will also be three playsets to go alongside the four dolls, which included a bear fridge, kitty supermarket, and a bunny shopping cart. We have no idea what a bear fridge is, but it sure sounds awesome.

Moose Toys have been on fire as of late. In fact, not so long ago we included the company’s range of Fortnite figures in our Best 50 Toys for 8 Year Old Girls. Between Fortnite and capitalizing on a target demographic that isn’t particularly being catered to, there’s a strong possibility you’ll be seeing the Kindi Kids on every Christmas list when they release this fall.

If you want to avoid tears at Christmas, as much as we all hate to think about Christmas this early in the year, we’d strongly advise in pre-ordering ahead of time.

If you’re interested in pre-ordering the Kindi Kids in the hopes of avoiding trouble when they do launch, here are the best places to go:

Amazon is always a solid choice when it comes to pre-ordering.

Not only do they offer a pre-order guarantee, they also have some of the most understanding and compassionate aftersales support staff.

So far, only Marsha Mellow is in stock, but we expect more to be added in the coming weeks.

