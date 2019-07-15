5 Best Prime Day Deals on Toys (2019)

Looking for the 5 Best Prime Day Deals on toys? If so you’ve come to the right place. We’ve found all the major Prime Day 2019 deals so you don’t need to spend all day searching Amazon.
We’ll be updating this article throughout the day with all the best offers, so be sure to check back regularly.
Also, if you’re unsure whether something is a limited-time deal only, just click on the item below and it’ll show you everything you need to know.
The price on the LEGO Star Wars Solo: A Star Wars Story Kessel Run Millennium Falcon is insane.
This is a really fun build, too.
Although it’s not as large as the classic Millennium Falcon, it’s still brilliant, and still opens up to reveal all the different rooms.
Whether it’s for a Christmas gift or just to have as a showpiece, this is a solid deal.
If you’re looking to kick off Prime Day 2019 in style, this is one of the best Prime Day 2019 toy deals out there.
Recommended Ages: 9 Years and Up
Thinking about getting a bike for the kids? This RoyalBaby Honey & Buttons Kids Bike has 20% off the above price during Prime Day.
It’s a good quality and affordable bike. Perfect for experienced riders or kids looking to get into biking.
And it’s available in different styles and colors, so there’s something for every child.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
If you’re after storage for a low price, go with the KidKraft Nantucket Storage Bench.
But act fast because this is a limited-time deal, so once it’s gone, it’s gone.
This large storage cabinet comes with three drawers and is the perfect size for storing toys or extra clothes.
It’s also pretty stylish, too.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Barbie Club Chelsea Clubhouse is a great set at an even better price.
This set is a dream clubhouse younger girls are going to love.
It’s got a living area to sit and chat over tea, complete with table and chairs.
Plus it comes with a Chelsea doll and a cutesy little teddy toy.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Got a kid who loves basketball? This Franklin Sports Over The Door Mini Basketball Hoop is sure to keep them entertained.
And don’t worry, it’s shatter-resistant, so when they do slam dunk, it won’t smash into a million and one pieces.
Plus anything that promotes exercise is good.
After all, an active kid is a happy kid.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated