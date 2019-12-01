15 Best Fortnite Cyber Monday Deals – Toys, Clothes, Games, And More!

Shop The Best Cyber Monday Toy Deals Here
Looking to grab some killer bargains? We’ve tracked down the best Fortnite Cyber Monday deals that are sure to save you some money on gifts you probably needed to buy anyway.
The Fortnite Funko Advent Calendar is the perfect gift for Fortnite fans, and easily one of the best Fortnite Cyber Monday deals going.
Inside each door is a tiny, super cute Fortnite figure. Yes, every door (!!!!) has a toy behind it, and sure as heck makes chocolate advent calenders look lame in comparison.
I won’t spoil the surprise for who’s in there, but it’s safe to say there are a lot of fan favorites. I’m a massive Fortnite player myself and I recognize every single one of them.
If you do want to spoil the surprise, say, to make sure there’s characters your child likes in there, SuperParent has a lowdown.
Honestly, this is so cool it’s worth picking up as a general gift. Kids love Fortnite, they love Funko, so having 24 mini Fortnite Funkos is sure to go down well.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
With 25 percent off, the Fortnite Squad Mode Four-Pack is another great Fortnite Cyber Monday deal.
This set comes with four, four-inch figures, namely Trog, Moisty Merman, Omen, and Ravage. That’s a great selection of figures and has something for every kind of Fortnite gamer.
And don’t let the fact these toys are four-inchers fool you. They’re packed full of detail and articulation.
In terms of accessories, there are quite a few. There’s the heavy shotgun, tactical shotgun, bolt-action sniper, pump shotgun, as well as three pickaxes in the iron beak, oracle axe, bottom feeder, and disco brawl.
Again, Fortnite Cyber Monday deals are all about saving as much as you can, and they don’t come any better than four great figures for under 30 bucks.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, every family should have at least one copy of Monopoly.
That said, getting kids interested in property management isn’t easy, that’s why games like Fortnite Monopoly are always worth considering.
Gone are the boring real-world landmarks, and in their place are locations from Chapter One of Fortnite – places that mean something to kids.
The other main change is instead of collecting money, players collect health points, with the goal to accumulate the most health points and finish off other players. It’s like the game in that respect.
If you like board games that pit brother versus parent or daughter versus Mother, this is one deal that’s worth taking advantage of.
Recommended Ages: 13 Years and Up
I figured the Fortnite Cyber Monday deals would be good, but with 46% off this Fortnite Battle Royale Collection, this offer has surpassed my expectations.
I haven’t tested this set, but I have tested some of the others from this range. The short version is my kids love them.
The figures are two-inches in height, but they’re still packed full character and are surprisingly durable. And they come with guns, back bling, and pickaxes, which is neat.
The other sets I test all slot together easily, so I expect this one would as well.
Part of the fun of these sets is completely ignoring the instructions and building your own creation how you see fit. It’s got an air of Lego about it.
Plus, you know, at this price it’s awfully tempting. It’s affordable enough not to put a massive dent in a child’s Christmas budget.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Don’t take my word for it, Amazon named the Fortnite Battle Bus Set one of the sites holiday toys, meaning it’s going to be a heavy hitter.
But because it’s going to be so popular, I strongly advise picking it up before it sells out. I’ll never tell a reader to buy something, that’s your choice to make, but as a parent of two Fortnite gamers, I need to point out this toy will be in high demand.
Other than the brilliant Battle Bus, this set also comes with two exclusive figures in Burnout and Funk Ops.
Neither are the most popular characters in Fortnite but are liked enough that kids will get a kick out of playing with them.
And as I said on the other Battle Royale Collection entry on this gift guide, they are surprisingly durable, so don’t let their size fool you.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Jenga is one of those games that’s great for when your kids are saying they’re bored. Add Fortnite to the mix and it’s even more appealing.
The Fortnite Jenga set comes with different colored blocks so they look like items from the world of Fortnite. Not only that, you also get some Fortnite character cards.
There is a whole ruleset to Jenga, but like 99 percent of the population, my family tends to ignore them in favor of jumping right into the action.
Take turns stacking them up, then take turns pulling them out. Whoever causes a mega crash is out and the remaining players start again.
It’s fun, and given how tense Fortnite the game and Jenga are in the final stages, this crossover lends itself really well.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
One of the best things about new Fortnite Nerf coming out is when the series before gets a price drop.
The Fortnite AR-L is one of the most popular guns in the game, so you can imagine how much fun kids will have running around with the Nerf version blasting down pretend targets.
This blaster comes with 20 official Nerf darts, 10 of which can be loaded into the motorized clip.
It also features flip-up sights, and the clip can be detached with ease.
Nerf blasters rarely see mega discounts, so with a meaty 20% off this one, it’s safe to say this is one of the best Fortnite Cyber Monday deals going. Just don’t expect it to be around for too long…
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
As with the AR-L, the Nerf Fortnite TS-1 Blaster is based on another hugely popular Fortnite gun.
This Nerf blaster really does a great job of capturing the gun it’s based on. Sure, the colors are changed to avoid mistaking it for the real thing, but in terms of shape, Nerf has nailed it. It’s even got the same pump-action feature.
This blaster comes with eight official Nerf darts, four of which can be loaded into the chamber.
Although pump-action blasters lack the speed of the motorized versions, I personally prefer them because I loathe buying batteries.
As I said elsewhere, Nerf has since released newer models of these guns, so if you’re looking to grab a bargain, act fast because once they’re gone, they’re not coming back*.
*Statement ignores people who resell for ridiculous prices online
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Right. The Nerf Fortnite Rocket Launcher only has a saving of $3.11, so let me ask you a question: If you were picking it up anyway, would you rather save $3.11 or pay $3.11 extra when you don’t need to?
As I say, it’s not the best Fortnite Cyber Monday deal in the world, but I like saving money. Even more so when it’s something I was going to buy anyway.
This massive rocket launcher comes with two official Nerf rockets that are surprisingly meaty.
With Nerf blasters, bigger is always better, and given how popular the rocket launcher is in the Fortnite video game, I can only imagine what mischief kids will get up to with this. It’s super cool!
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The Nerf Fortnite Sp-L Blaster was already the most affordable blaster in the line, and now with 25 percent off, this is the perfect stocking filler.
While I’m not massively into the smaller Nerf guns, this one rocks! It works both with and without the silencer, and if take the silencer off, this blaster still looks like the regular Fortnite pistol. It’s two Fortnite guns in one.
In terms of darts, this blaster comes with six official Nerf darts, three of which can be stored in the clip.
I keep mentioning official Nerf darts because I strongly advise against buying fake Nerf darts. Nerf has really high safety standards, so when you buy Nerf, you know you’re buying something the team has spent a long time on making as safe as possible. The same can’t be said about imitations.
So shop smart and keep it official.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
I normally always remove the word “premium” from my reviews because it’s normally marketing spiel. But with the McFarlane Fortnite Toys, “premium” is the exact right word.
These figures nail the likeness they’re emulating, and they are packed with articulation that’s perfect for recreating Fortnite dances.
They also come with super-detailed accessories, in Skull Trooper’s case it’s the pickaxe, gun, and backpack.
Although the McFarlane range does cost slightly more than other Fortnite figures, they are worth it. That said, with the Cyber Monday discount, this one’s actually cheaper than the rest!
Don’t you just love Cyber Monday deals?
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
Funko Pops make for the best gifts, and with 35 percent off the Fortnite Loot Llama Pop, it’s time to stock up on stocking fillers.
Funko Pops are super affordable even before factoring in discounts. And with such a wide array of different properties to collect, kids can truly build a collection that spans all of their interests.
And yes, because I’m a massive nerd I have a load of Fortnite and other video game Pops. Sue me. They’re great!
This Loot Llama Pop captures the character’s likeness effortlessly. It’s cute, fun, and sure to put a smile on any Fortnite kid’s face.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
If you’re after fun Fortnite clothing, look no further than this set of Fortnite Pajamas.
These are long pajamas that are perfect for the winter weather. Ain’t nobody got time for shorts!
They’re also made from cotton, meaning they’re comfortable, and feature the most iconic Fortnite emote, the floss, in large on the t-shirt and all over the bottoms.
I don’t know about you, but my kids somehow always manage to wreck pajamas. If yours do, affordable but stylish solutions like this are a godsend.
Recommended Ages: 7 to 10 Years
While this isn’t one of the largest savings when it comes to Fortnite Black Friday deals, a saving is a saving.
This Fortnite Hoodie is perfect for younger kids. It’s stylish, features one of Fortnite’s rarest in-game skins, Black Knight, and is available in a selection of different sizes.
Every kid is different, but judging from my kids, I’d avoid picking this up for a teen unless they’ve explicitly said to.
Teens are way more fussy than younger kids and even though all their friends are likely into Fortnite, for some reason wearing a Fortnite hoodie would be considered lame. It’s kid law, don’t question it.
But for younger kids? This is absolutely worth thinking twice about.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The short version: Kids love Fortnite and they love Ninja, and this Lamo Ninja Vinyl Figure is a sure-fire gift choice.
The longer version: Ninja is the biggest streamer on the planet (a streamer is someone who plays video games online and people watch them). His rise to super Internet fame is in part thanks to Fortnite.
As kids love both of these things, it makes sense they’ll want a Ninja toy.
This Lamo figure, while brilliant, isn’t just another vinyl toy. Through the use of a mobile device, kids can unlock in-game content from this toy to use in the Lamo mobile game. Cool!
It’s a toy in the real world and in a mobile game.
Although this saving isn’t massive, these things have been selling A LOT, so any saving is a win in my book.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up