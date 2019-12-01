15 Best Fortnite Cyber Monday Deals – Toys, Clothes, Games, And More!

The Fortnite Funko Advent Calendar is the perfect gift for Fortnite fans, and easily one of the best Fortnite Cyber Monday deals going.

Inside each door is a tiny, super cute Fortnite figure. Yes, every door (!!!!) has a toy behind it, and sure as heck makes chocolate advent calenders look lame in comparison.

I won’t spoil the surprise for who’s in there, but it’s safe to say there are a lot of fan favorites. I’m a massive Fortnite player myself and I recognize every single one of them.

If you do want to spoil the surprise, say, to make sure there’s characters your child likes in there, SuperParent has a lowdown.

Honestly, this is so cool it’s worth picking up as a general gift. Kids love Fortnite, they love Funko, so having 24 mini Fortnite Funkos is sure to go down well.

Recommended Ages: Not Stated