Animal Crossing Switch Console Revealed

The new Animal Crossing Switch console is absolutely stunning. Yeah, sure, it’s another game-branded console, but just look at it! How could you not fall in love with this cutesy console?

Below you’ll find all the info you need including when this thing will be hitting both store shelves and online.

Animal Crossing Switch Console

It’s safe to say the Animal Crossing Switch console is one of – if not the – best designs Nintendo has come out with. It is everything the doting Animal Crossing fan could ask for.

There’s a lot of work that’s gone into this beauty. The joy-cons come in pastel green and blue fronts with white backing. The Nintendo Switch dock is a brilliant white with a super-cute Animal Crossing: New Horizons decal on the front. And the Nintendo Switch console itself features tiny Animal Crossing logos in a glossy black to contrast the matte black.

It really is gorgeous. If you’re an Animal Crossing fan and don’t own a Nintendo Switch yet, this is the one to go with. Heck, even if you own a Switch this is a tempting proposition! Just keep in mind, the console doesn’t include a copy of the game, so don’t forget to order Animal Crossing: New Horizons as well as the console if you plan on playing the latest adventure.

As of writing stores have yet to open pre-orders, but feel free to bookmark this page as I’ll be keeping an eye out for pre-order info and will update as soon as they go live.

When is the Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch Console Out?

This lovely Switch console is due to release on March 3, 2020 with a recommended retail price of $299.99.

For reference, the regular Nintendo Switch costs around the same price, give or take a buck. These game-branded consoles don’t last forever, and will eventually fall out of circulation, so I’d definitely recommend picking it up sooner than later if you’re looking to add it to your collection.

Pre-Order Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are currently two versions of Animal Crossing: New Horizons available for pre-order – physical and digital. Both versions are identical, it all just depends how you prefer to game. If you like having a box and game card, and don’t mind sitting around waiting for the mail to turn up, go physical.

But if you’re impatient like me, and hate having to switch in and out different game cards (what can I say, I like having all my games on my Switch at once!), go digital and download the game with a code.

What Is Animal Crossing?

I’ve played several Animal Crossing games and I’m still not even sure! It’s kind of a life and business simulation. You start with a modest home and through foraging for different items – fish, apples, frogs – can amass a small fortune. It’s capitalism in a cuddly, wholesome way.

Although building up your furry empire is a huge part of the game, so is decorating your house and threads. How will people know you’ve made it unless your house has all the latest tech?

It’s one of those games where you can lose yourself in for hours or minutes at a time and come away feeling like you’ve accomplished something. And with such a fun, warm aesthetic, it’s a game that’s perfect for both kids and adults who want a break from shooting and looting. It’s the ultimate chill game, in other words.

For reference, Animal Crossing: New Leaf on 3DS was awarded a 9.6 by IGN. That’s how great they are!

Best Nintendo Switch Accessories

Although there aren’t any specific accessories needed to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons, if you’re a new Switch owner there are some that are definitely worth considering.

This Nintendo Switch Accessory Bundle is a great way to get everything you need for one price. The pack includes screen protectors (which are a must!), a case, stylus, earphones, USB cable, and a game card case.

If you plan on using the Animal Crossing Switch console hooked up to the TV, the joy-con controllers will do the job, but if you plan on branching out into other Switch games, a controller is well worth picking up.

The PowerA Enhanced Controller is my personal choice. While the joy-cons are great on Mario and Pokemon games, when it comes to Fortnite or DOOM they – to put it bluntly – suck. The PowerA controller has convex thumbsticks, which makes controlling the thumbsticks so much easier. Plus as it’s a two-handed controller, gamers coming from the Xbox One or PS4 will feel right at home.

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons EditionThis special Nintendo Switch bundle has everything you need to start your new island life, including an island-themed console, dock, Joy-Con controllers and straps, as well as a download code for Animal Crossing: New Horizons! Official Website: https://www.nintendo.co.uk/Games/Nintendo-Switch/Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-1438623.html?utm_medium=social&utm_source=youtube&utm_campaign=AnimalCrossingNewHorizons%7CHardwareAnnouncement%7Co1%7Cm_id_6whgfW25RW%7C1438623%7Cw5 Facebook Nintendo Switch: https://facebook.com/NintendoSwitchUK Facebook Animal Crossing: https://facebook.com/AnimalCrossingUK Twitter Nintendo UK: https://twitter.com/NintendoUK Twitter Animal Crossing: https://twitter.com/AC_Isabelle Instagram Nintendo UK: https://www.instagram.com/nintendouk/ YouTube Nintendo UK: https://bit.ly/2cREWfu #AnimalCrossing #NintendoSwitch 2020-01-31T09:00:11.000Z

See Also: