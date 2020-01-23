7 Best Clarinets For Sale For Newcomers

Looking to get your little one into a new instrument? If so, you’re in luck, because we’re about the show you the best clarinets for sale you can buy right now.
It’s worth mentioning twice, Jean Paul is an established brand you can trust, so if you’re looking to take your playing to the next level, you’ll want the Jean Paul USA Intermediate Clarinet CL-400.
So, what is this clarinet? It’s a B flat with a Boehm 17 key system. The ABS body features a matte finish to create a faux wood grain and it looks beautiful.
Now, while B flat is recommended for beginners, this clarinet’s a little different. Instead of nickel-coated keys, this clarinet boasts silver-plated keys, which offer up a softer and warmer sound when compared to the other Jean Paul Clarinet on this list.
In terms of who is this for, it’s for people who can play clarinet but are looking to upgrade from the basic, beginner clarinet to something a little meatier.
On the accessory front, included with the clarinet are a professional carrying case, bari mouthpiece, Rico H ligature, a Rico reed 2.5, cleaning Cloth, swab, and cork grease. So everything you need to get up and running, essentially.
If you’re after the best clarinets for sale, the Herche Superior B Flat Clarinet is the best of the best.
This is a B flat clarinet, meaning it’s suitable for newcomers or students with a little experience under their belt.
The Herche Clarinet produces a killer sound. All the notes are in-key, and each clarinet Herche produces is individually checked for quality purposes. That means, when you get it, you’re good to go.
The family business has operated for over 30 years, so you know you’re buying quality when you buy Herche.
The entire instrument is built from textured ABS and Nickel-Silver, meaning it will last.
It also comes with one-year free maintenance and repair as well as a three-year warranty. Nice!
If you’re after an affordable option for newcomers, check out this B Flat Clarinet.
This ECL-300 student clarinet offers up a clear and steady sound. As it’s B Flat, this is a perfect clarinet for newcomers or those still new to clarinets.
It also features the Boehm 17 key system, which has a solid key response. In a similar vein, the cylindrical bore produces strong projection and a mix of tones.
In terms of durability, it will last. It’s made from Bakelite, which is a thermalized plastic made from synthetic components.
When it comes to clarinets for sale, you don’t want to go with something super cheap. It’s almost guaranteed to fall apart and that’ll only put them off playing. This clarinet is a good mix of quality and price for newcomers. You really can’t go wrong.
Jean Paul is a brand you can trust, so it’s no surprise the Jean Paul USA CL-300 Student Clarinet made it on our list of best clarinets for sale.
This is a B flat clarinet, so it’s perfect for newcomers or students, and features the Boehm 17 key system.
The body is made from sturdy ebonite while the keys are built are nickel-plated for a clear and focused sound.
This set also includes a carrying case, a Rico reed 2.5, cleaning cloth, and cork grease.
You can also head over to the Jean Paul website to view in-depth tutorials to get you up and running.
Another trusted, high-quality brand you need to be aware of is Cecilio. If it’s a clarinet for a beginner, then it’s safe to go with the Mendini by Cecilio B Flat.
In terms of what we’ve got here, as the name suggests this is a B flat clarinet, and in terms of the build, it’s got durable nickel-plated keys.
As with the Jean Paul clarinets, each instrument is tested at Cecilio’s overseas factories to make sure each meets the company’s high standards.
This clarinet also comes packed with useful accessories, namely a 4C mouthpiece with ligature, cap, a box of 10 reeds (Size 2.5), two barrels, case, foldable stand, pocketbook, cork grease, cloth, and a set of gloves. Quite a bit then!
As I’ve mentioned elsewhere, although there are cheaper clarinets, the key word here is “cheaper.” Not only are they cheaper in price, they’re cheaper in quality, which is why I’ll always recommend going with a well-known brand if you’re new to clarinets. Cheaper models will break, whereas spending a little extra will be more worthwhile in the long run.
We’ve got a lot of black clarinets for sale on here, but why stick with the boring traditional color when you’ve got an exciting red version?
The Kaizer Clarinet is one for the more adventurous child. If that sounds like your child, this one’s for you.
It’s a B flat clarinet, so as we’ve said previously, it’s perfect for newcomers or students.
What’s great about this clarinet is the leatherette pads, which helps with intonation control (the accuracy of the pitch) for a really smooth sound.
Something else that’s worth factoring in – this clarinet comes with a 45-day trial. Get it home, test it out, and if you don’t like the feel or the sound of it, you can send it back. You can’t say fairer than that.
Not only that, each clarinet comes with a lifetime warranty, so should you ever find a defect, Kaizer will provide the parts to replace it. NICE!
If the red clarinet on this guide is too garish, then check out this purple version. It’s gorgeous!
The Muslady 17-Key Clarinet is built from ABS material (read: Fancy, strong plastic) and the key themselves are made from cupronickel-plated nickel (read: Water-resistant metal).
In terms of what else comes with the clarinet, you’ve got a pair of gloves, cloths, a screwdriver, 10pcs reeds, and a padded carry case.
Let’s face it, that bright purple is going to get kids’ attention, which when you’re trying to get a child into something new that’s also difficult, you want every advantage you can muster.
So let’s ditch the boring black clarinets and go with something striking!