7 Best Clarinets For Sale For Newcomers

It’s worth mentioning twice, Jean Paul is an established brand you can trust, so if you’re looking to take your playing to the next level, you’ll want the Jean Paul USA Intermediate Clarinet CL-400.

So, what is this clarinet? It’s a B flat with a Boehm 17 key system. The ABS body features a matte finish to create a faux wood grain and it looks beautiful.

Now, while B flat is recommended for beginners, this clarinet’s a little different. Instead of nickel-coated keys, this clarinet boasts silver-plated keys, which offer up a softer and warmer sound when compared to the other Jean Paul Clarinet on this list.

In terms of who is this for, it’s for people who can play clarinet but are looking to upgrade from the basic, beginner clarinet to something a little meatier.

On the accessory front, included with the clarinet are a professional carrying case, bari mouthpiece, Rico H ligature, a Rico reed 2.5, cleaning Cloth, swab, and cork grease. So everything you need to get up and running, essentially.