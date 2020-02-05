AEW Toys to Be Shown at New York Toy Fair 2020

Jazwares and Wicked Cool Toys are to show off the first line of AEW toys at Toy Fair 2020.

Originally spotted by Toy News International, unfortunately, it looks like Jazwares and Wicked Cool Toys are keeping things quiet until the official reveal at the end of February.

Mattel’s WWE series of wrestling figures and toys have proved immensely popular. When AEW first launched, it wasn’t so much as a question of if, as it was when.

As for who will make up the first wave, we’ll have to wait until Toy Fair. Although it’s easy to imagineJazwares and Wicked Cool Toys will want to hit the ground running with the biggest stars, so Chris Jericho or Kenny Omega AEW toys seem like a safe bet.

We’ve reached out to Jazwares for confirmation and will update as soon as we hear back.

What is AEW?

ALL HELL BREAKS LOOSE AT THE END OF DYNAMITE | AEW DYNAMITE 1/29/20, CLEVELAND#AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite airs Every Wednesday 8/7c on TNT Buy Now on B/R Live – http://AEWonBRLive.com Follow All Elite Wrestling on all social media platforms https://Twitter.com/aewrestling https://Twitter.com/AEWonTNT https://Facebook.com/allelitewrestling https://instagram.com/allelitewrestling https://instagram.com/AEWonTNT 2020-01-30T18:03:09.000Z

Founded on January 1, 2019, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) first entered the squared circle with pay per view events. Less than a year later, AEW would launch a weekly episodic TV show, Dynamite, in October of the same year on the TNT network – the first major wrestling promotion to air on TNT since the fall of World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

While AEW may not be on the same level as WWE in terms of worldwide reach and revenue, wrestling fans have been taken by AEW’s fresh and more contemporary feel. In fact, with WWE’s modern brand NXT in direct competition with AEW on Wednesday nights, wrestling fans are spoilt for choice when it comes to quality content.

AEW features wrestling stars from all over the world, including Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, Luchasaurus, Orange Cassidy, Awesome Kong, Dr. Britt Baker, Riho, Nyla Rose, and many more.

Who Are Wicked Cool Toys and Jazwares?

Founded by toy-lover and comic-book geek Judd Zebersky, Jazwares was founded in 1997 following Zebersky’s decision to leave his legal practice and enter the toy world.

Jazwares has made a name for itself with successful toy brands spanning popular video games Roblox, Minecraft, and Fortnite, as well as kids brands Peppa Pig.

Conversely, Wicked Cool Toys joined the toy industry in 2012 and shot into the limelight thanks, in part, to Cabbage Patch Kids and an excellent range of Pokemon toys.

On October 1, 2019, it was revealed that Jazwares had acquired Wicked Cool Toys.

When Is New York Toy Fair 2020?

The New York Toy Fair 2020 is set to run from February 22 until February 25 and takes place at the Jacob K. Javits Center.

Toy Fair is the place to be in the toy world and is a great way to see what the rest of the year has in store. While some companies will be showing off prototypes, many will use the opportunity as a chance to showcase their heaviest hitters. And yes, some will even be thinking about Christmas already. I know! Terrible, isn’t it?

While I won’t be at this year’s Toy Fair, I will be keeping an eye on it from afar, so be sure to keep an eye on the Heavy Toys channel in the coming weeks for all the important news coming out of Toy Fair 2020.

