60 Best Toys for 1 Year Old Girls

Are you shopping for a birthday gift? Maybe you have a 1 year old girl at home and simply would like to shop for the best toys for 1 year old girls. Either way, there are tons of options and you want to make sure you choose something that aids with development, but that’s also fun and entertaining for the kid.
Luckily, most of the best toys for 1 year old girls aren’t terribly expensive, so you can keep them coming throughout the year, making sure she always has something new at her tiny fingertips.
Our Review
The Cozy Coupe is an all-time favorite among one and two-year-old kids, both boys, and girls. It’s a super popular first birthday gift option, a true classic that doesn’t cost too much. This Amazon exclusive offers a unique color combo, perfect for a little girl with a fairy design. Like other Cozy Coupes, it has built-in cup holders and a gas gap for a real car experience.
If you’re looking for an awesome first birthday girl for a special little girl, look no further. This push car classic is perfect and not insanely expensive so it won’t break the bank. The muted pink and purple is the perfect color combination and has the perfect seat with a built-in belt for neighborhood walks. This Mercedes model is a slightly upgraded version.
This highly rated toy for 1 year old girls is perfect for kids ages 1-3, a solid investment since you’ll get a few years out of it and it’s incredibly inexpensive. It has music and lights, making for a fun tea party.
Looking for a summertime toy that your kid can play with outside? This little kiddie pool is perfect for a one-year-old girl, with so many features to keep her entertained like a built-in slide (with a landing mat for extra cushioning at the bottom), water spray, and balls to throw through the candy hoop. Want to shop for other kiddie pools? Check out this post for a great buying guide.
Kids love to help their parents do all things adult – whether it’s cooking, vacuuming, mowing the lawn or gardening, they learn by repetition. If you love spending time in the garden, teach your little one to do the same with this awesome toy for 1-year-old girls. They’re made with durable, non-hazardous materials with plastic handles and rounded non-sharp edges that are ideal for small kids.
I don’t know what it is about young toddlers but they love diving head first into soft things. This couch is amazing, giving them their very own cozy retreat that they can read in, watch tv on, and more. The best part is that it opens up into a bed, perfect for sleepovers and lounging as they get older. The size is manageable, perfect for a playroom.
This is a really fun and affordable toy for 1-year-old girls – a true classic from Little Tikes. It has tons of awesome reviews and can be used for both indoor and outdoor play. The toy can be used up until 3 years of age, giving you a nice life span for the small investment. My twins are turning one this week and this is on their birthday gift list!
Every child deserves a space of their very own. This inexpensive play tent is the perfect toy to give your little girl a special hideout that she’ll love playing and spending time in. The tent is easy to build and comes with everything you need and assembly instructions. It’s durable and made with quality fabric that’s made to last making it a great investment.
Kids will love learning to make music from an early age with this drum set which has both light and sound for a fun experience. Each drum has its own unique sound and there are volume setting to prevent loud drumming in your ear all day long. The set is small, which is great as it won’t take up too much space in your home. It’s one of those toys that’s bound to keep your child occupied for hours on end.
It’s easy to choose a toy when it’s educational too. This LeapFrog teaches over 100 words in both Spanish and English, all of which are age appropriate to teach your children a larger vocabulary – with words having to do with pets, animals, food, mealtime, colors, activities, opposites, outside, vehicles, clothes, my body, and fruit. There are batteries included.
While at first glance you might think this looks to advanced for a one-year-old, keep in mind that many kids learn how to climb before they learn how to walk. Even if they’re not quite walking yet, they’ll love using the bars to walk around, gain some height and explore. The fun and bright colors make this perfect for kids. Looking for an awesome first birthday gift? This hits the mark.
This toy is an awesome option for girls who love music. While it is very small (check out some of the images to see the scale), it packs a big punch with tons of awesome features. The pink keyboard has an adjustable microphone, 24 keys piano, 22 demo songs, 4 musical instruments, and volume and rhythms control. As your child gets older, they can use some of the more advanced features like the record and playback buttons. It’s a great gift that will keep your child entertained for hours.
Puzzles are a perfect gift for girls who are in their first year, especially simple easy to assemble ones like these. We love the fun and colorful shapes. They’re made with nice quality wood that will last for years along with non-toxic water-based paint so even if one of the pieces winds up in your child’s mouth, you don’t have to worry.
It’s never too early to start teaching kids how to save – right? Even if that aspect of this toy is a little bit over their heads, it’s something they can grow to understand and there are other great features they’ll love in the meantime. They can listen to the 40 plus songs and phrases, and practice their motor skills, putting the coins through the slot. This pink color piggy is great for any little girl.
There’s nothing my one-year-old twins love more than swinging at the park. They usually have huge smiles plastered to their faces the entire time, but unfortunately, it’s not always easy to make it there. This toy brings the park right to your very backyard, with a perfect size swing for an existing playset or large branch. It’s made of durable plastic that’s made to last and even withstand outdoor elements between uses.
There’s nothing that says little girls can’t play with trucks and we’re all about this toy to bring some equality into the children’s toy world. The purple and pink color is awesome and the truck is really well made. The price point won’t break the bank so if you’re looking to get a little girl a unique gift, this is a great option.
There are lots of musical instrument sets you can choose from for kiddos. What we like most about this one is the price point when compared to the quality and what’s included. The instruments are all made with non-toxic and high-quality materials that won’t break or chip. There are also quite a few instruments included, plenty to keep a one-year-old entertained for quite some time. With bright colors and fun sounds this toy is a sure winner.
Sensory water tables like this one provide endless fun and are a sure win for one-year-olds. They’ll love splashing around with the included toys, especially on hot summer days and you’ll love that they’re entertained. Check out the best of best water tables here if this one isn’t quite your style.
There are a lot of play kitchens on the market but what we like best about this one is the deluxe kitchen accessory set, which includes electronic stove burner features as well as fun lights and sound. It’s realistic in so many ways, and while the price isn’t cheap, it’s something that will be used for years to come. Don’t forget to include this 122 piece play food set for even more fun.
- This playhouse is a must have for every little one. It has tons of realistic features like a working doorbell, Dutch-style door, and a fun pass-through mail slot. Interior features a kitchenette, kitchen seat, fireplace, wall clock, and fun play phone. It’s easy to assemble, can be used both indoors and out, and comes in two colors if pink isn’t your thing.
The labebe – Baby Rocking Horse is a wonderful gift for one-year-old girls, especially because of the built-in safety features such as the secure seat and the belt. The design is superior, made from cotton that is soft to the touch on any baby’s skin and a sturdy structure that won’t tip over. Kids will love the plush and soft unicorn character, made with bright pink hues. The quality makes the slightly higher price point entirely worth it.
If you’re looking for a gift that will grow with your child, the Radio Flyer 4-in-1 Stroll ‘N Trike Pink is excellent. It starts as a stroller and converts into a tricycle, simply by removing various parts. Children can use the built-in footrest while they’re still learning to pedal and then move on to the easy to use pedals, once they’re comfortable. The fun pink color is a win for any little girl.
The Little Tikes Easy Score Basketball Set is a classic toy, given an upgrade for little girls with this Amazon exclusive. The coloring is the only change though – with the traditional adjustable design that will grow as your child does. It comes with three air-filled basketballs, and can easily be made sturdy with some sand or water in the base so it doesn’t tip.
Children will love playing for hours on end with the SoftScape Toddler Playtime Corner Climber. Not only does it help kids develop motor skills, but they’ll have so much fun on the plush blocks. They’re great for one-year-old children to learn to climb, crawl, walk, and explore, with a textured non-slip bottom ideal for indoor use. They are easy to wipe clean or move around and will last for years.
Little Baby Bum is a favorite show for this age group, with age-appropriate songs and characters that children will love. The Little Tikes Little Baby Bum Wheels on The Bus Climber is the perfect toy, designed with a small and manageable slide, places for climbing, and designed with the show’s characters throughout. It has an interactive dashboard as well as sounds and music to keep them engaged and having fun.
This sandbox is one of the best on the market, made with durable stained cedarwood and an eco-friendly polyethylene Sandbox cover that will prevent excess moisture and unwanted animals. It includes everything needed for assembly and even has wide seat boards surrounding the sandbox that parents can comfortably sit on while they supervise. The sandbox holds up to 500lbs of sand, which needs to be purchased separately.
The Manhattan Toy Tree Top Adventure Activity Center is a wonderful learning tool for 12-month-old girls and boys. It stands at the perfect height, allowing them to practice standing and eventually walking and keeps them engaged with a plethora of activities. Within the activity center kids will find gliders, springy flaps, spinning dials, bead runs, and shape recognition, along with additional toddler activities.
This collection of plush multicultural dolls is a top seller. The culturally diverse set is a great, small size for little ones. They can practice matching the blanket sacks to the hats, as well as fine motor skills as they dress and undress the dolls. They all fit neatly into the bassinet, which your little girl will love toting around. They’re well made and have embroidered faces that maintain a safe playing atmosphere.
If you’re looking for a gift that will really impress, or perhaps something fun to add to a one-year-old girl’s birthday party, this bounce house is the best. It’s easy to inflate and deflate and isn’t so big that it’s not manageable to store. It holds three kids at a time and has a continuous airflow to keep it inflated as they jump to their heart’s content.
Not only is this an inexpensive toy that will keep a child occupied and playing happily, but it’s an educational toy, meant to help teach spatial reasoning and hand-eye coordination. The colors are soft but bright and the blocks are very easy for little hands to grasp and place. This is made of 100 percent non-toxic wood and is a wonderful Montessori toy if you’re looking for one.
Any type of standing activity center, such as the VTech Magic Star Learning Table, is an ideal toy for a one-year-old girl. Various music, sounds, buttons, and lights will keep them engaged as they learn and explore. This table has six activities in both English and Spanish, and if preferred, you can remove the legs to make this a sit and play toy.
As a one-year-old girl, one of my child’s favorite activities was building with blocks. This building table is the perfect height for this age group and is a toy they’ll enjoy playing with for several years. This set comes with the table, 30 blocks, rolling vehicles, and a tabletop track. Bright and fun colors like purple, pink, and teal are used for this special set of LEGOS.
Looking for a toy that won’t just be good for a few months? The Magna-Tiles Stardust Set is a toddler favorite for both girls and boys and something they can actually use for years to come. They’ll love stacking them, building skyscrapers, and knocking them down – only to start again from scratch. The magnetic tiles are very intuitive so even younger children can figure out how they come together. This set includes 15 blocks of various sizes and colors.
The Costzon 4 in 1 Toddler Slide Rocking Toy is perfect for those who like the idea of having some climbing type playground equipment, without the bulk and space needed for a true playset. The four in one design includes a baby rocking horse, sturdy slide, basketball hoop, and ring game as one and easily converts from one toy to the next. It’s available in both pink and teal, is easy to assemble, and is made of non-toxic and safe materials.
This toy inspired endless ball pit fun with a plush and safe pit that won’t bend, break, or cause any injuries. The balls are included in beautiful colors that won’t be an eyesore in your playroom or home. The ball bit is great for babies as young as one and can grow with them until they’re three years of age. No assembly or building required.
The allobebe Baby Balance Bike is awesome because it teaches kids how to ride a bike without training wheels from an early age. It’s the perfect size for a young tot who might still be learning to walk on their own, with an approachable size that they can get on and off of themselves. It can be used both inside and outside and takes only several minutes to assemble. As the child grows, the handlebar and seat are both adjustable so that they can continue using it.
The VTech Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker is one of the most popular gifts for one-year-old kids, with so many awesome activities for them to engage with. It helps them to find balance on the move and works well on both carpet and hardwood floors. It has over 70 phrases and songs as well as activities to help with fine motor skills. It takes just seconds to put together and is a toy they can play with until about three years of age.
This balance bike is one of the most popular picks for children this age, especially if you’re shopping for a kid who’s always on the go. This strider bike is nice and lightweight so children can walk with it and eventually learn to ride it on their own, creating momentum with their feet. The bright colors are so fun for kids and the tires are perfect for all-terrain riding, even on grass or gravel.
The Fisher-Price Brilliant Basics Stroll-Along Walker has a few functions. First, it severs as a baby stroller, great for stimulating pretend play. It also functions as a walker, great for kids who are getting comfortable walking. It has a few great engaging elements like a spinner, roller bar, flipbook, and music that plays as the child walks.
With easy to grab wooden knobs, these Melissa & Doug Jumbo Knob Puzzles are perfect for chunky toddler fingers. They’re made with bright colors, solid wood that will hold up against time and wear and tear, and easy matching – with full illustrations below each piece. Puzzles are wonderful for helping children learn hand-eye coordination and object recognition. This set includes two puzzles – one with shapes and one with fun and friendly farm animals.
Any little girl who loves baby dolls will adore this four-piece set. It includes a realistic bouncer/car seat, high chair, play crib, and stroller, perfect for imaginative play with her dolls. Everything folds up and stores neatly in a convenient carry-case so it can be put away when it’s not in use. Everything is also well-made and easy to assemble, making life a bit easier for parents and caretakers.
Create a special space for a little girl with this darling children’s tent. The highly-rated tent is superior to others, with a durable design that won’t collapse or tip over. It has five wooden poles, creating a pentagon shape. The tent is ideal for independent playtime, reading, coloring, or even napping. The tent includes assembly instructions and comes together easily.
he hammer & pounding bench wooden toy is a classic toy. The colorful hamsters on the bench go up and down with the use of a magnet and can be hammered back into place – something any one-year-old will love doing. Each component of this toy is made from solid wood. The toy can be turned on its side to become a musical instrument or alternative that can be flipped, with a side dedicated to colorful, turning gears.
If you’re looking for a very special gift for a one-year-old, consider a customized name puzzle that they’ll have forever. Everything can be made to your liking, from the name to the color of the blocks used for a truly special piece. The pieces are nice and thick so toddlers can handle them, and as they get older they’ll be able to practice letter recognition and eventually spell their names. Each puzzle is made with high quality wood and finished with non-toxic paint that’s safe for children.
Suitable for children as young as 12 months, the Kid Trax Toddler Disney Minnie Mouse Electric Quad Ride On Toy goes at a maximum speed of 1.5 miles an hour, so you can feel good about their safety. The easy push-button is on the handlebars and kids can easily accelerate by pressing it or come to a stop by letting go. It’s operated by a rechargeable battery and can run for a long time between charges, something parents will find very convenient. If you’re not a fan of the Minnie Mouse design, this can also be purchased in several other designs.
Any little girl will feel like a real-life princess with the Little Tikes Princess Horse & Carriage. The ride-on toy is made for parents to operate or for a child to walk themselves, depending on their age and skill level. Parents can pull from the reigns or push from the carriage, or the floorboard can be easily removed if the child wants to take charge! While some assembly is required, it’s not too difficult to put together. The ride-on toy also has the sound effect of a horse trotting to make it even more realistic.
If you’re looking for a gift that gives back, this CUDDLE + KIND doll would be ideal. The dolls empower talented women artisans with equitable, fair trade employment, and with each doll purchased, 10 meals are provided to children in need. Each doll is handcrafted in Peru using the highest quality yarn, making it extra plush and cuddly. The dolls come with a lifetime guarantee because they are so well made. Choose between the two various sizes or shop alternative designs here.
It seems like every child this age is obsessed with cars and busses. Let them explore their very own vehicle with this popular toy, which encourages a crawling, standing, and walking. It includes over 75 songs, sounds, tunes to keep children engaged as they play. Children can also sit inside, pretend to drive, honk the horn, and more. With no assembly required, this is a perfect toy for immediate play.
Once toddlers learn to walk, running and jumping follow shortly thereafter. By 18 months they are truly unstoppable, with tons of energy. A trampoline is a great way for them to get some energy out and can be used safely indoors or outdoors. This trampoline has safety handles to help kids balance and once they’re a bit more confident, they can be removed. Each leg has a rubber foot to protect floors and prevent movement.
Storytime is such a crucial part of development for one-year-old children. They crave the one on one time with parents and caregivers, allowing their imagination to flourish. This particular set is carefully curated with books that are all about friendship. The books are designed for early readers on a level they will understand with colorful designs and easy to follow storylines.
Children this age love anything that they can cuddle with, whether it be at night, during nap time, or simply as part of their day. Betsy the Bunny is knitted with high-end organic cotton yarn. Don’t be intimidated by her white color, she can be machine washed between snuggles. The cotton yarn is extremely soft and parents will feel safe knowing that there are not any detachable parts like an eye or nose that can become choking hazards.
This beautiful wood piano is something any little girl will love making music on. Get her started early with this bright and vibrant confetti themed piano, with 18 keys and a foot pedal. You can purchase some matching additional instruments for a complete musical set or let the piano shine alone depending on your budget.
This train set is super robust, with tons of accessories to inspire play in younger tots and older children. Unlike comparable toys which just include a few train cars and the tracks, this one is inclusive of so much more. There is a large fire station building with two firemen, one hospital building with two doctors, a railroad crossing, one ambulance, one fire engine, two helicopters, one wooden toy train, and a bridge.
There’s nothing not to love about the Little Tikes Princess Cozy Coupe First Swing. It’s highly-rated, well-made, and a classic buy for this age group. It’s made sturdy and can be tied to a tree or existing swing set with quick and easy assembly. It comes with stickers to complete the design and works for children aged 6 months all the way to 2-3 years old. The seat belt keeps children safe and fastened in so you can swing them as high as they’d like without worrying.
With tiny teeth starting to poke their way through, getting girls of this age to brush their teeth is a must. While it seems fairly easy, parents can attest that most children fight this process. This book makes brushing teeth a fun activity as each Brushie book and toothbrush set has its own character and story. The brushes are safe for children, made with food-grade silicone that’s perfect for brushing, and the inevitable chomping.
This hands-on toy is ideal for toddlers age 10 months to 36 months, with lacing needs, two-way connecting pieces, and 48 beautiful and bright beads. The beads connect in nine various ways, with twists, snaps, and tons of alternative methods for endless creativity and independent play. The beads are dishwasher safe, making them easy to keep clean, and are made with BPA and PVC free materials so you won’t have to worry even if these wind up in your little one’s mouth. These are great for fine motor development as well as pattern recognition.
Add a special character full of learning opportunities to a playroom with this Playful Pony from Maisonette. The activity horse is packed with multiple play surfaces, including bead runs, peg mazes, and tons of beautiful colors. Not only is this a fun, engaging toy for toddlers but it also helps with the development of fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination.
If you’re looking for an extra special toy for a child, this beautiful block set is something they will treasure for years to come. It’s made of high-quality sustainable wood that will last for years to come and can even be passed down from one generation to the next. This set is ethically crafted and has a removable roof, nine pairs of brightly-colored animals plus figurines of Noah. This toy is ideal for storytelling, independent play, and fine motor learning.
Inspire pretend and imaginative play with this darling Wooden Shopping Trolley, made entirely of wood. Manufactured by a French company, this trolley comes with five cardboard boxes of food along with two shopping bags and is perfect for children 18 months and older. It does require a bit of assembly but comes together easily, with elements that look very realistic.