50 Best Cool Cheap Toys: Your Ultimate List

Laser tag doesn’t have to be limited to a fun center or arcade. Engage in epic battles and endless fun with the Spaceship Laser Tag set by Discovery Kids. Players attach the devices to their hands, using lasers to try and hit their “base”. Once hit, players will feel a vibration and sound. Included in this set are two “shapeships” to get your tag squad started. Hours of fun without breaking the bank? No wonder it’s on our list of the best cheap toys under $25.

We frequently see a lot of Discovery Kids products in Amazon’s list of clearance toys online, so keep an eye out here.