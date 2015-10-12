Top 100 Best Cool Gifts for Boys: The Ultimate List 2018

Whether your own boy has a big birthday coming up, he’s graduating school, or he’s just done something that warrants giving him a gift for, it’s probable that at some point during the year you’re going to have some gifts to buy for a boy. Of course, that means it’s time to start thinking about shopping. So, as always, we’re here to help point you in the right direction when it comes to picking great gifts.

This mega list of the top 102 best cool gifts for boys contains something for every type of boy for birthdays, Christmas, or whatever other gift-giving occasion you’re looking for. Whether they’re into gaming, sports, computers, toys, RC cars, Marvel or any other bit of pop culture, this list is filled with toys and tech that will satisfy.

So if you’re looking for gift ideas, here are the top 100 best cool gifts for boys in 2018:

1. Technic Street Motorcycle (42036)

LEGO has a ton of cool stuff available for boys, and one of our favorites is the Technic Street Motorcycle (#42036). This kit comes with 375 pieces, and it can also be built into a retro bike as well. The street bike has a cool modern look to it, and it measures 6″ high x 12″ long x 3″ wide. If you’re looking for the best LEGO Technic Sets available, this is a great option for 9-16 year olds.

Price: $57.86

2. Nintendo Switch

Nintendo’s newest handheld/home console hybrid is absolutely on a tear since its release earlier in March 2017. It has sold over 3 million units to date, and new units are only beginning to ship now after they’ve been sold-out since the initial launch. There are already a handful of great new games to play on the Switch, and whether they ‘re always on the go or they prefer gaming on the TV, they can do both with the Nintendo Switch. In fact, the Switch now has one of the highest rated video games of all-time with the recent release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and it’s getting more new games by the day. Although Nintendo has said it won’t be treated as a 3DS replacement, chances are they’re going to want to leave their old Nintendo handheld behind. Upgrade them to a Switch. (We also included the Switch on our list of the best gifts for 13 year old boys).

Price: $299.99

3. Nyrius Aries Home+ Wireless HDMI Transmitter

The Nyrius Aries Home+ would be one great gift that they probably don’t have any idea about. What the Aries Home does is allow gamers to wirelessly stream any HDMI-capable device — like your Xbox One, PS4, Wii U, BluRay, etc — to a second TV or PC monitor, so that if someone else is occupying the main living room TV, they’re still able to use their consoles or media players on another TV without having to go through the painful process of unplugging them from one TV and bringing them to another. The Nyrius Aries streams your content, flawlessly, laglessly and in full 1080p HD to another TV. I have my Xbox One and PS4 both plugged into it in case one of my kids is occupying the TV so that I can always game when I want to. Don’t let the higher price tag fool you — it’s much cheaper than buying a second gaming console. And, this will especially come in handy if they’re moving back home after college (they won’t hog the living room TV) or if they’re moving to a dorm with a shared living room.

Price: $249.99

4. Anki Cozmo

The Anki Cozmo is one of our top picks for the best gifts for 8 year old boys, and for a few good reasons. First, it’s one of the top new STEM toys available right now, it’s incredibly cute, and even you’ll have some fun with it. Basically, Cozmo is a robot that has its own personality that evolves with your children as they hang out with it, expressing “real” emotions in response to their actions. It’s controlled and updated through an app on your smartphone, with new games and upgrades being unlocked the more that they play with it. It isn’t a robot that’s just controlled like a drone or RC car, but instead, it explores and discovers, learning more as it’s played with. The Cozmo is going to be on many of the best toys for boys lists this year.

Price: $179.99

5. Elgato Game Capture HD60 for PS4, Xbox One or Wii U

One way to waste the day away is to stream on Twitch (which can also actually earn them a decent income if taken seriously). To stream their Xbox One, PS4 or Wii U gameplay on Twitch, they’ll need a gaming capture card, and the best available is the Elgato Game Capture HD60 which captures their gameplay in full 1080p and 60 fps (the highest quality possible). Streaming gameplay on Twitch is not only fun, but some people actually make a living off of doing it, and they’ll also be able to create videos for YouTube as well.

Price: $151.99

6. Xbox One X

This year’s hottest new console is the Xbox One X, which touts itself as the most powerful console ever made. It’s the creme de la creme of video game consoles, and buying them any other sort of Xbox is just going to be disappointing.

It has 40% more power than any other console on the market, which means that all multi-console games will play the best on the Xbox One X. It has 12GB DDR5 RAM and a 6 Teraflop GPU that’ll help push the graphical capabilities to the max. It also has a 4K Blu-ray player and has 4K streaming capabilities. It’ll also make their current collection of Xbox One games better, as most games will soon get an update to be enhanced for Xbox One X.

Check out our Xbox One X review here.

Price: $499.99

7. CybertronPC Patriot-HBX Gaming Desktop PC

If you’re looking to pick up one of the best cheap gaming PCs for him this holiday season, the CybertronPC Patriot-HBX Gaming Desktop is one of the best gifts for boys who love games in 2016. It comes with an AMD A4-6300 3.7GHz processor, 16GB DDR3 RAM, 1TB SSHD hybrid drive, and a Radeon HD 8370D graphics card. It’ll run less graphics intensive games like Overwatch and World of Warcraft with ease. What’s more, it’s upgradeable, so if you want to upgrade the processor and graphics card, you can do so easily.

Also check out the coolest gaming PC cases on the market this year for more ideas.

Price: $319.00

8. My Comic Book – Create Your Own Comic

If you have a comic book-lover in your house, or someone who just likes to draw, chances are that they’ve thought about making their own comic book at one point or another. With the Lulu Jr. My Comic Book Kit, your child can write and illustrate their very own full-color, 18 page comic book and then have it professionally printed by the company that makes the kit. It comes with ready-to-use book pages, a pencil and artist eraser, outline pen, markers, and a prepaid postage envelope and instructions to show you how to get it professionally printed.

It’s a great way to fuel his creativity, and it’s great for virtually all ages.

Price: $66.94

9. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Tech Manual

It’s hard to fuel an interest in reading these days, but what about reading about their favorite hero? This Batman v Superman Tech Manual takes an in-depth look at the many toys Batman has at his disposal, including his arsenal of weapons, vehicles, Batsuits and the Batcave. It’s on our list of the best Batman v Superman toys for sale right now, just before the movie’s release.

Price: $27.16

10. New Nintendo 3DS XL

The newly announced Nintendo 3DS XL adds a C Stick for enhanced controls and is faster than the one that was on the market previously, and most importantly, it has a bigger screen. It’s also NFC enabled for their amiibo. If your boy loves Nintendo — and let’s be honest, who doesn’t? — he’ll love the brand new version of the Nintendo 3DS XL. Also, Nintendo recently announced a brand new colorway for the 3DS XL named Galaxy, which adds a star-filled sky to the back of their TV.

Price: $174.96

11. ASTRO Gaming A50 Xbox One Headset

Nothing beats a great gaming headset, and the best wireless gaming headset available is the ASTRO Gaming A50 Xbox One headset. It has a great design, blending great looks and great features. It has full Dolby 7.1 surround sound and is wireless, so they don’t have to worry about annoying wires getting in their way. They’re tuned by pro gamers and top audio designers to deliver the highest level of clarity at every frequency. It also uses a higher frequency than most wireless headsets, as it uses 5.8GHz wireless technology (meaning clearer sound and further range). The ASTRO Gaming A50s are a great addition to any gamer’s Xbox One.

Price: $283.54

12. Amazon Prime Gift Subscription

There’s a lot to love about Amazon Prime, such as unlimited free two-day shipping on Amazon.com, discounts on great products, unlimited ad-free access to over a million songs, instant streaming of thousands of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Instant Video, free books to read each month through Kindle First and Lending Library, and free unlimited photo storage in Amazon Cloud Drive. All that for $99/year? It’s a Christmas or birthday gift that keeps on giving.

Price: $99/year

13. GoPro HERO4

GoPro cameras are bigger than ever, as people like to show-off the fact that they’re not sitting on the couch eating corn chips (although, I’m sure a GoPro video of that exists, too). Your graduate probably isn’t a sit-on-the-couch type, given that they were at least able to have enough motivation to graduate college. The Go Pro HERO4 is the best-selling and highest-rated action camera available, as it captures 1080p video at 60fps. It won’t necessarily help their career in any way, but they’ll appreciate getting one as a graduation gift since they’ve wanted one for the past year. Now, the GoPro Hero4 has dropped $50 to $349 for the holiday season, so it’s a great time to pick one up.

Price: $329.99

14. PS4 Pro

Just yesterday, Sony unveiled the PS4 Pro, the long-rumored next iteration of the PS4 that was previously codenamed PS4 Neo. The new PS4 Pro will add 4K, HDR and TWICE the gpu power of the original PS4. Despite its mixed messaging caused by it releasing alongside the PS4 slim (or, rather, the new PS4 standard model), the PS4 Pro is one of the most formidable gaming consoles on the market. Sony showcased some of the most anticipated games running in 4K, including Insomniac’s Spider-Man game and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. What’s more, it comes with 1TB of hard drive space, so there’s plenty of room to install new games. The PS4 Pro is going to be one of the best gifts for boys in 2016, and it’s more than likely going to be sold out come Christmas time.

Price: $399.99

15. RISE Vusion House Racer

The biggest issue with drones is that, in our experiences, the most enjoyable drones require a large, open space; the most fun we have with our drones is when we’re outside with them. But RISE has made it their mission to bring indoor drone racing, which typically requires a lot of space, into the home with their RISE Vusion House Racer kit. This kit comes with everything you need to create fun FPV drone racers right in your living room. It comes with the Fusion House Racer 125 FPV Quadcopter that comes equipped with a 600TVL camera for FPV purposes, as well as a 4.3 inch 5.8GHz FPV monitor and even FPV Goggles (FPV-G1). The drone has auto-flip functionality as well as three custom flight modes, so whether he’s a beginner, intermediate, or advanced pilot, he’ll have something to play with on those rainy days.

But what we like to do with ours is use the Gate System that Rise also has available for $40, which adds the ability to create races indoor with the use of two rings, a checkered flag gate, and three arrows.

Price: $179.99

16. Logitech G920 Force Xbox One Racing Wheel

I’ve already raved about the Logitech G920 Force Xbox One Racing Wheel in my review, but it’s easily the best Xbox One steering wheel available now. Logitech is well-known for their high-quality gaming peripherals, and this wheel is no exception. It looks great, has great controls, and it’s easy to set up. If your son owns Forza 6 or Project CARS, he’ll definitely want to play them both with a steering wheel. (Check out more of the best Xbox One steering wheels here).

Price: $272

17. Space Bar Keyboard Organizer & USB Hub

Sitting on my desk right now, I have a Witti Notti, a mouse, keyboard, my smartphone, and a couple of remotes. So, if you can imagine, my desk might seem a little cluttered. But since I use the Quirky Space Bar Keyboard Organizer & USB hub, it all fits nicely and looks organized on my desk. This sleek monitor stand allows you to slide your keyboard underneath it, and set your devices on top of it. It’s a great way to keep your workstation looking clean.

Price: $89.99

18. Divoom Voombox Wireless Speaker

Don’t be fooled by a lot of the other Bluetooth speakers out there. Sure, many of them come in at about $30 less than the Divoom Voombox, but they also sound like they should at $30. The Divoom Voombox is the most impressive Bluetooth speaker for the money. It sends out 15W of rich, resonant sound with impressively deep bass. It has a rechargeable battery that lasts for up to 12 hours of playtime, so you don’t have to worry about charging it as frequently as some of the other speakers on the market. It has a rugged design, and is splash resistant. Although it’s built for the outdoors — and you’ll definitely use it outdoors — its loudness makes it perfect for dorm parties.

Price: $49.90 (50 percent off MSRP)

19. Plantronics BackBeat GO 2 Wireless Earbuds

A lightweight pair of earbuds that sound great and are long lasting is an important item for boys to have. The Plantronic BackBeat Go 2 Wireless Earbuds last for up to 4.5 hours of listening and 5 hours of talk time, and their holder doubles as an on-the-go battery charger. They stay in your ears nicely, and sound great. They’re also quite durable, and I’ve had the same pair for nearly two years without any damage.

Price: $34.99

20. Hyperkin Supaboy Portable Pocket SNES

Retro gaming is all the rage nowadays, and the greatest video game console of all-time is the SNES. The Hyperkin Supaboy allows you to bring your SNES games with you on the go, and even has a headphone jack so you don’t disturb those around you. It makes the perfect retro-inspired gift for gamers, allowing them to play their classic Super Nintendo games like Super Mario World, Battletoads, and Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo.

Price: $84.50

21. Logitech Prodigy G213 Keyboard

Logitech’s gaming division has seriously stepped their game up by releasing a new wave of awesome gaming PC peripherals. One of their newest additions is the Prodigy G213 gaming keyboard. It not only looks great, with up to 16.8 million colors to choose from and five individual lighting zones, but it’s also spill-resistant and durable. it has adjustable feet and dedicated media controls to make their music listening easy. It’s also 4x faster than standard keyboards as it’s tunned to enhance the tactile experience with ultra-quick and responsive key presses.

Price: $69.99

22. Fire TV Stick

The Amazon Fire TV stick is the easiest (and I believe, cheapest) way for them to get all of their streaming needs to their TV. At just $35, it has all of the apps he’ll need, including Netflix, SlingTV, Amazon Video, Twitch, and Spotify. It has its own dual-core processor and dedicated GPU, as well as 8GB of storage, which is 4X more than the Chromecast. It’s easy to setup, and it works with any HDMI capable TV or PC monitor. In fact, they’ll be ready to bingewatch their favorite shows in no-time.

Price: $32.39

23. Chromecast Audio

Google just recently announced the Chromecast Audio device, which basically works like the Chromecast does for video content, but for your music and stereo system. So, using your smartphone, tablet or PC, you’re able to stream your music to the device, which is plugged into your stereo’s aux in. It works like a dream, eliminating the hassle of pairing that Bluetooth requires.

Price: $35

24. Black & White by Jae Lee Statue

This black and white Batman statue is based on the designs of Jae Lee, and is sculpted by Jonathan Matthews. It’s a collectible that’ll instantly take your boy’s collection to the next level. There are only 5,200 of these made, so it’s a limited edition. It’s approximately 7.8″ high, and is modeled after the DC Comics series Batman/Superman.

Price: $62.99 (21 percent off MSRP)

25. Traxxas 6608 LaTrax Alias Quad-Rotor RTF Heli

Traxxas is mostly known for their incredibly fast Traxxas XO-1 RC supercar, which is one of the fastest RC cars available. But Traxxas also makes toy drones, including the Traxxas 6608 LATrax Alias Quad-Rotor RTF Heli. This little guy has four rotors and an auto-leveling 6-axis flight system that make it incredibly easy to fly. Its clean-sheet design focuses on durability, speed, and responsiveness, making it one of the best drones for sale. New pilots are able to fly faster and perform aerobatic maneuvers sooner than ever possible with Alias’ unique flight control system. It has a 10 minute flight time, and has a fast USB charger. The transmitter also comes with four AAA batteries. The LaTrax Alias comes ready to fly, so buyers can take it for a spin right when it is shipped to your home. The Traxxas LaTrax also has bright and colorful LEDs for night flying.

Price: $94.95 (37 percent off MSRP)

26. Redcat Racing Lightning EPX Drift Car

The Redcat Racing Lightning EPX Drift Car is a standout in the price range among RC cars. It sports a 2.4GHz radio (which requires 8 AA batteries), aluminum capped oil filled shocks with a stellar polycarbonate body with 3 color options. The black and orange Lamborghini style has an undeniable aesthetic appeal. It’s fast and durable as well. And, as expected, it drifts wonderfully, allowing you to turn corners without hiccups. The battery leaves much to be desired, but if you or your child is seriously starting to get into RC cars as a hobby, Redcat Racing’s Lightning EPX Drift Car is a great choice.

Price: $135.34 (29 percent off MSRP)

27. Hot Wheels 1/18 Back to the Future DeLorean Time Machine Replica

While it will appeal most to specific tastes, this Hot Wheels Back to the Future DeLorean Time Machine Replica is incredibly awesome on so many different levels. It looks just like the famed DeLorean from the series, and the hood and doors flip up. If he likes the Back to the Future trilogy, the DeLoren Replica makes a great gift for boys.

Price: $115.69

28. Akai Professional MPK Mini MKII 25-Key USB Keyboard & Pad Controller

At first glance, the Akai Professional MPK Mini MKII might be intimidating. But, if you want to get his creative juices flowing, this is the best selling computer recording midi controller system on the market today, and Akai’s quality is second to none. Basically, the MPK is a tool that helps create electronic music with a computer. Not only is it one of the best music-making tools available, it’s also a ton of fun to use. And if he doesn’t have any idea what he’s doing at first — and trust me, he won’t — there are a ton of YouTube videos with how-tos and best practices.

Price: $99

29. The Astronaut Instruction Manual Book by Mike Mongo

The Astronaut Instruction Manual isn’t your everyday normal book for kids. Instead, it’s a functioning instructional guide for the first steps into becoming an astronaut. It’s super cool, and it’s driven by enthusiasm for space exploration. It’s clear that the author, Mike Mongo, has a genuine passion for space exploration, and this bright-eyed take on becoming an astronaut is a great way to get them interested and possibly excited for life in space.

Price: $10.82

30. Nintendo amiibo

Whether you love them or hate them, Nintendo’s marketing plan for Amiibo is rather genius. Basically, make kids want these “functional” action figures for their Wii U or new 3DS because they look cool. Well, kudos to Nintendo, because everyone is craving more Amiibo. Amiibo are going to be THE hot toys of 2016 this Christmas.

Price: Starting at $7.99

31. Funko Pop Figures

Funko Pop figures are everywhere. They’re taking over cubicles, desks, backpacks, bedrooms and dorm rooms. Funko has created a multi-million dollar toy company by just taking the best movie, TV and video game franchises and creating cute-ified action figure toys for them. The result? Hundreds and hundreds of uniquely designed action figures we can’t get enough of. Whatever pop culture your boy is into, there’s a 99.99% chance that there is a Funko Pop version of it available.

Price: Starting at $6.69

32. Nerf Zombie Strike FlipFury Blaster

While there is also a super cool Nerf zombie strike water blaster, the FlipFury blaster can be used indoors and year-round. Toy Nerf guns are always a hot seller come Christmas time, but the design of the FlipFury is incredibly cool. We also spoke about its bigger brother in our post of the best toy guns of 2015. I’ll also note that Nerf guns make great beach toys because they’re typically cheap, easy to pack up and take with you, and kids absolutely love them.

Price: $28.00

33. HobbyZone Delta Ray RC Plane

Another great starter RC plane is HobbyZone’s Delta Ray with SAFE technology. Like the Sports Cub S, the Delta Ray will help you train and hone your flight skills. But where the Delta Ray stands out is in its physical design — it looks like a cool, unique plane. In fact, it’s what we were imagining as kids when we’d fold-up our paper into planes. It gets up to 10 minutes on one battery. It also has the panic button that self-corrects any flight errors. In fact, it has one of the quickest recovery switches we’ve seen (as they’ll demonstrate in the video above). Also worth noting about the Delta Ray is that it has a place for you to hold it with your hands on its bottom so that it’s comfortable and ready for a hand-launch. It’s also very lightweight, thanks to its heavy-duty foam construction. It is controlled by a DX4 controller that will feel like home to any gamer.

Price: $179.99 (22 percent off MSRP)

34. Star Wars Millennium Falcon Model Kit

Every Star Wars fan needs a millennium falcon replica in their room. It’s not an opinion — it’s a fact of life. This Star Wars Millennium Falcon Model Kit is easy to assemble and doesn’t require any glue. It also comes pre-painted, so you don’t have to do that yourself, either. It includes an opening cockpit with two figures and a boarding ramp.

Price: $35.50 (41 percent off MSRP)

35. LEGO Star Wars Death Star

If they’re a lover of all things Star Wars — and, let’s be honest, who isn’t — check out this LEGO Star Wars Death Star building kit. It’s intended for advanced LEGO builders only, as it comes with a massive 4,016 pieces. While it’s going to take awhile to put together, the end result is a top-notch Death Star replica.

Check out more of the best LEGO Star Wars Sets here.

Price: $499.95

36. Loot Crate Subscription

Loot Crate also saw a significant rise in popularity this year. Basically, if the boy loves pop culture and video games, he’ll like the Loot Crate subscription box, which ships a box with toys, books, comic books and shirts worth over $40 every month. Each month is a new theme (for example, the theme above was “Play”).

Price: Starting at $11.95-$13.95/month

37. BB-8 Sphero

Star Wars: The Force Awakens will bring a new droid into the Star Wars universe. It’s named BB-8, and there’s a replica Sphero droid available that is, simply put, awesome in every way. It’s controlled with a smartphone, and BB-8 recognizes and reacts to your voice, also. We love this little thing, and it’s why we also included it on our list of the best robot toys for kids.

Price: $134.99

38. Meccano Meccanoid G15 KS

The Meccano Meccanoid G15 KS is a completely revolutionary toy that allows kids to build, program and play with an intelligent robot. It’s powered by an 1800 mAh battery and has 10 motors to make it move. It can capture motion and repeat it, as well as be configured in many different ways for different functions. It teaches kids basic programming while providing them with endless hours of fun. If your boy loves building things, the Meccano Meccanoid is a fantastic choice, which is why we also included it on our list of the best robot toys for kids.

Price: $217.95

39. iTunes Gift Card

Media isn’t cheap. Whether they want movies, TV shows, music, games or apps, they can get it on iTunes. Buying an iTunes gift card will allow him to pick his own music, movies or whatever else he wants.

Price: $53.64

40. Fascinations Levitron Revolution Platform w/ EZ Float Technology

If your son has a lot of cool action figures, there’s a cool new way to display them: Fascinations Levitron Revolution Platform. Basically, it uses magnets to float action figures in the air and shines a light on them. His room will look even cooler!

Price: $62.22 (38 percent off MSRP)

41. Hey Vegetarians, My Food Poops on Your Food

It can be annoying to hear vegetarians talk about how great their life style is and how much better they feel living off of vegetables and fruits. And, while they’re right, nothing is better than reminding them that the food you eat takes a big ‘ole dump on the food that they eat. So, you know, neener, neener, vegetarians. But funny shirts always make great gifts for boys.

Price: $12.99-$29.99 (Size Dependent)

42. Fender Stratocaster Guitar

Whether it’s his first guitar or an upgrade, Fender is the most trusted guitar brand in the music industry. The Standard Stratocasters sound great, and have a maple fretboard. It has a fast neck and string-bending is easy. It offers a great range of classic and contemporary tones.

Price: $499.99

43. Star Wars Yoda Mug

Want to know what you look like every Monday morning? Look no further than the Vandor Star Wars Yoda mug, which has a big photo of Yoda plastered on the front of it. The mug also reads “May the Force Be With You” on one side, and the bright green color of the mug is sure to wake you up. It’s dishwasher and microwave safe, and holds 18-ounces of coffee. Vandor also has a Storm Trooper mug and a R2-D2 mug available, but Yoda is likely your son’s favorite (because, you know, he’s everyone’s favorite Star Wars character).

Price: $11.00

44. The Art of the Last of Us

The Last of Us won award after award after award after its release, and then it was re-released on the PS4 last year, and won even more awards. The majority of its acclaim comes from its incredibly creative post-apocalyptic world that has spectacular design. The cities re-taken by nature create fantastic artwork, and The Art of the Last of Us delves into the character model design as well as some great concept art from the production of the game. The Art of the Last of Us makes a great conversational coffee table book.

Price: $28.79

45. Back to the Future Trilogy 30th Anniversary Blu-Ray

2015 was the 30th anniversary of Back to the Future Trilogy, one of the greatest movie trilogies of all time. If he loves Marty McFly and Doc Brown, he’ll want to check out the 30th anniversary Blu-ray, which contains hours of bonus features from Steven Spielberg, and “the two Bobs,” Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale.

Price: $29.77

46. Cougar 700K Mechanical Keyboard

A mechanical keyboard makes PC gaming much more responsive than it would be with a standard keyboard. The Cougar 700K Mechanical Keyboard is, in my humble opinion, the best gaming keyboard on the market. It not only looks great, with illuminated keys and a brushed metal back drop, but it’s also highly customizable and responsive. And even if they don’t play games on their PC, the Cougar 700K keyboard makes typing a breeze.

Price: $154

47. Bose SoundLink On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones

Bose is well-known for high-quality sound output in their speakers and their headphones. Their Soundlink On-ear bluetooth headphones provide crisp and powerful sound and sports a whopping 15 hours of playtime on one single charge. They’re very light, weighing in at just .3 lbs, and the white design looks especially great. The earcups rotate for an adjustable fit, and the headband is soft and rests gently on your head. The earcups are soft, and fold up so that you can store them in its compact carrying case. A quick 15-minute charge gives an extra 2 hours of playback, which is the quickest charge out of any wireless headset in its class. The SoundLink Bluetooth headphones also adjust their volume as the noise around you changes. These are the best wireless headphones for the price available for the non-athlete.

Price: $219

48. Nike NFL Jersey

The NFL is the most-watched sport in America, and it’s likely that your boy is a fan of American football. Even if their favorite team is having a bad season so far (like, for example, the Carolina Panthers), an official NFL jersey from Nike will cheer them up.

Price: $23.99

49. “Blood Spatter” Xbox One Custom Controller

The “Blood Splatter” controller looks like something out of Dexter, and will let his friends know that he takes his gaming seriously. This is one of the best Xbox One controllers on the market.

Price: $99.95 (23 percent off MSRP)

50. Seagate Backup Plus 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive

External hard drives are always great to have around, but now more so than ever, because of our new generation of gaming consoles. With the average Xbox One and PS4 game requiring 30-50GB of data, it’s no surprise that reaching the original PS4 and Xbox One’s 500GB capacity doesn’t take long. There was a recent update to the Xbox One that made it so that users are now able to use external USB 3.0 hard drives, as long as the drive has over 256GB of memory. A truly great, cheap and portable hard drive to use is the Seagate 2TB 2.5-inch USB 3.0 Portable External Drive. 2TB for less than $100 is a great price, and would make a great addition. Did I also mention you’re able to play movies from your hard drive as well? So if you’re son has an Xbox One and doesn’t have an external drive yet, it’s probably time for a storage upgrade.

Price: $69.99

51. Lenovo G50 Laptop (AMD Quad-Core A8 Version)

If you’re looking for a middle of the line laptop under $500 for your child, your best bet is the impressively-designed Lenovo G50, which comes in at just $321.99. It has an AMD Quad-Core A8 processor with 6GB memory, 500GB HD, a DVD drive, and all of the standard laptop features you could want, such as Bluetooth 4.0, WiFi, and an HDMI port. It even has a USB 3.0 port. The Lenovo G50 also has a webcam, but it’s just 0.3MP. But, most impressively, it also contains an AMD Radeon R5 graphics chip that will allow you to play the less-graphically-intensive PC games like World of Warcraft, Counterstrike: Global Offensive, and Minecraft. It makes a great gift for boys and girls alike, as it’ll double as a gaming rig and a workstation.

Price: $322.97

52. How to Survive Anything Book by Lonely Planet

Obviously, How to Survive Anything is a book that isn’t intended to be taken seriously. It’s filled with wit, and it’ll teach your son how to survive anything form an earthquake to a zombie apocalypse. It’s funny and well drawn, and it’s a great, funny stocking stuffer that’s good for a quick read and a laugh.

Price: $12.94

53. SodaStream Fountain Jet

When you buy brands like Coke, Pepsi, or Surge, you’re buying chemical garbage. With the SodaStream Fountain Jet, you have better control over what’s contained in your soda, so it’s easier to make soda that isn’t as toxic. It’s one of the best boy gifts because they’ll love creating their very own soda flavors.

Price: $79.99

54. Sky Viper Nano Drone

The Sky Viper Nano Drone is a great toy for boys who like a few moments of distraction. It’s perfect to keep them occupied for a little while. It measures just 2.75″ blade to blade, so it’s incredibly tiny and fits in even the littlest of hands. It has an unprecedented level of control, and it’s super fun to fly. The Nano drone can do tricks and flips with the push of a single button, which is one of the main reasons we put it on our list of the best drones under $100.

Price: $29.99

55. Griffin PowerMate USB Multimedia Controller

Mostly, the Griffin PowerMate USB multimedia controller serves one function: looking cool. But it’s a cool gadget that kids love, because it allows them to change their music, turn the volume up or down, and a number of other functions from across the room. Note: don’t buy the Bluetooth one, as it doesn’t work very well.

Price: $38.00

56. Samsung Gear VR

If he has a Samsung Galaxy S6 or S6 Edge, you can pick up a Samsung Gear VR headset for just $99 that will allow him to get great 3D content on his phone. It has some great apps like Oculus Cinema, Cinema 360 videos and Oculus Games that will provide him with endless amounts of amusement.

Price: $99.99

57. Meccano Meccasaur

Meccano’s latest product, the Meccasaur, takes their popular robot toy from last year and gives it a prehistoric spin, basically turning it into a dinosaur. It’s one of the best building toys available this year, and I personally can’t wait for my son to unwrap his on Christmas morning so that we can begin putting it together. It responds to yes or no questions and stomps around, and it also reacts to being petted. Its cool look is noteworthy, and thanks to its bright green, grey and dark grey colorway, they’ll be proud to have it displayed in their room.

Price: $41.03 (50 percent off MSRP)

58. Intocircuit Power Monster

The Intocircuit Power Monster is especially useful on long car trips to help power his car toys (like his tablet or smartphone). So, it makes a great gift for boys and girls if he/she is power hungry for their gadgets on the go. It has enough juice — 32000mAh — to fully charge most laptops, or charge most smartphones over 15 times on a single charge.

Price: $119.99

59. LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Walker

Of course, your LEGO Star Wars collection would be incomplete without the AT-ST Walker (#75153). It’s one of the highest rated LEGO toys on Amazon, holding 4.7 out of 5.0 stars on Amazon from over 240 reviewers. It’s intended for ages 8-14, and comes with 449 pieces.

It’ll allow you to build your very own LEGO AT-ST Walker with posable legs, and opening cockpit, and two spring-loaded shooters. It comes with Baze Malbus, a Rebel Trooper, and an AT-ST Driver.

Price: $31.97 (20 percent off MSRP)

60. Razor Hovertrax 2.0 Hoverboard

Remember all of those shoddy hoverboards that released late last year but were then recalled just before the holidays? Well, the Razor Hovertrax 2.0 Hoverboards are nothing like that. With Razor, you can be sure that you’re getting a quality-built toy, and these hoverboards are even more popular than they were last year at this time. Because of the brand name you’re getting with this hoverboard, we included it in our list of the hottest new toys for Christmas..

Price: $349.99 (24 percent off MSRP)

61. ASUS ROG Zephyrus GX501VS Gaming Notebook

If you have a gamer in your life that takes their gaming seriously, the most wanted gaming notebook of 2017 is the ASUS ROG Zephyrus GX501VS. This baby is a power house as well (even moreso than the Xbox One X, of course), and it’s considered a top-of-the-line gaming computer.

It has all of the bells and whistles you’d expect: a Full HD 120Hz G-Sync display, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5, 7th Generation Kaby Lake Intel Core i7-7700HQ Quad Core processor, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. And, if you buy it right now, you’ll also get an ASUS ROG Gladius Gaming Mouse, Gaming Mouse Pad, Wireless Gaming Controller, and a Ranger Compact Case (an added $195 value).

This is one of the highest-rated gaming notebooks of the year, and everything about it screams quality. If you have a PC gamer in your life, this is going to rock their world.

Price: $2,299.00

62. LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox Building Kit

LEGO is always coming up with some creative ideas, and the reason LEGOs are so popular is because they’re tools that help fuel your child’s (or teen’s) imagination. This year, LEGO has introduced the LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox Building Kit, which comes with all of the tools your creator will need to make something super cool.

It comes with over 840 LEGO pieces, a LEGO move hub, interactive motor, as well as a color and distance sensor. These tools will let your kids build, code, and play with their new robot toy. There are 5 pre-made models included, and step-by-step instructions can be found int eh free LEGO Boost app on any smartphone or tablet. It also has 60+ activities in the app, so there’s plenty here to keep your child occupied.

Price: $159.95

63. Satechi LED IQ Strip

For another cool gadget gift they’ll have some fun with, check out the Satechi LED IQ Strip. It’s a light strip of color-changing LED lights that they can control via a smartphone app, allowing them to illuminate the LEDs with a color palette of over 16 million colors. It also has a Disco Mode where the lights dance to the music and sound it hears. It uses an adhesive strip, so it’s easily installed.

Price: $39.99 (11 percent off MSRP)

64. Hercules DJ Control Glow

You can’t go wrong with a DJ Controller, as pretty much all kids love to make music. The 2-deck Hercules DJ Control Glow allows users to mix two tracks with 2 jog wheels, 1 cross fader, 2 volume faders and more buttons and switches than I, personally, know what to do with. It’s USB-powered, so there’s no need to worry about needing another plug. And, of course, it wouldn’t be called Glow if it didn’t illuminate and look cool.

Price: $89.99

65. Fluance: Fi50

The Fluance Fi50 Bluetooth Premium Wood Speaker System provides high fidelity sound that results in clean, undistorted bass, a clear midrange, and natural sounding highs at any volume level. It hooks up to smartphones via Bluetooth, allowing him to use his favorite music app to play his music. It also has a classic, clean look to it. If sound is important to him, the Fluance Fi50 is the best choice in the price range.

Price: $199

66. Zombicide

If they love great board games, and they love all-things zombie-related (and, what boy DOESN’T), check out Zombicide, a fun new board game for ages 13 and up. Playtime can range form 20 minutes to 3 hours, depending on the board used, and you can play with up to six players. It’s a fun strategy game that, obviously, revolves around zombies and survival. Each player controls one survivor in a zombie-infested town, in which players frequently turn from preys to predators. Your goal is to find weapons scattered about, kill zombies, and as players level up, more zombies enter the game. How long will they be able to last?

Price: $59.28 (34 percent off MSRP)

67. Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit

In case you missed it, littleBits announced a brand new Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit on Force Friday this year (which was just a couple of weeks ago). This newest addition to their line of cool STEM toys allows your child to build their very own R2-D2 ALL BY THEMSELVES — that’s right, no parents necessary! It has step-by-step, in-app instructions that are incredible easy, and it’s highly customizeable as well.

Each block is reconfigurable and has a different function, enabling kids to build and rebuild their R2-D2 in numerous ways.

Price: $99.95

68. Inflatable Donut Float

With the warm weather just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about some awesome beach toys, and this cool inflatable donut float will surely make him laugh. It’s a great gift for boys who love the beach, the lake, and the like.

Price: $20.72 (59 percent off MSRP)

69. Alienware Alpha ASM-1000-1580 Steam Machine

Steam Machines are going to make great gifts for gamers this holiday season. If you’re unsure of what they are exactly, they’re basically gaming computers in the shape/form of a home console. So, you’re able to play your PC games from the comfort of your couch and on your living room TV, as opposed to being forced to play hunched over a computer desk. The Alienware Alpha ASM-100-1580 is a lower-end steam machine, but it still provides high quality gaming capabilities. It comes with an Intel i3, 4GB DDR3 Ram, 500GB 5400 RPM Hard Drive, and Windows 10. You could also buy them a gaming laptop, so check out our Top 5 Best Gaming Laptops Under $1000 2015 list.

Price: $424.53 (23 percent off MSRP)

70. Magnetic Car Loader by Melissa & Doug

While the majority of this list is aimed at the slightly older crowd, I realize that some of our readers might be looking for great gifts for their toddler boys. And, for the younger crowd, we always begin looking at Melissa & Doug toys because they’re typically of the highest quality. One great toy that my own son loved when he was younger is the Melissa & Doug Magnetic Car Loader, which featured a big red loading truck that magnetically loaded smaller cars onto its bed.

Price: $19.95

71. Super Mario Odyssey

Mario’s most anticipated return is a Nintendo Switch exclusive, and it’s one of the most anticipated games of the year. It’s called Super Mario Odyssey, and this time around, Mario will have a sentient hat that will give him cool new abilities that he’ll use to traverse the semi-open world of the game.

It has a Mario Sunshine meets Mario 64 vibe to it, and being that those are two of Mario and Nintendo’s highest games, we wouldn’t be surprised if this ends up being Game of the Year.

Price: $59.99

72. Xbox One Elite Controller

We all scoffed with the Xbox One Elite controller was originally introduced, but upon further review, and getting our hands on it ourselves, we’re more than sold. In fact, I’d probably call it the best video game controller of all-time. Not only does it have a hefty weight to it, but it also has swappable thumdbsticks and D-pads, as well as hair trigger locks that allow gamers to fire faster. It also has a rubberized grip, and it’s a serious step-up from the original Xbox One controller.

Price: $149.00

73. LG Electronics 55-inch 1080p 120Hz LED TV

For the ultimate gift for boys, especially those over twelve years old, check out the LG 55-Inch 1080p 120Hz LED TV. It has beautiful picture quality with Triple XD video processing, 20W audio output and Clear Voice technology (so they can hear the whispering in movies without having to blast your TV). Whether they’re gamers or movie-lovers, they’ll love you forever with this gift.

Price: $585.50

74. Akracing Ak-6014 Ergonomic Series Gaming Chair

The Akracing AK-6014 Ergonomic Series computer chair is THE chair to own for long gaming sessions on PC, with adjustable tilt, height and back, armrests and back angle. It supports up to 396 lbs, and comes in four different colors (red, blue, green and white). These chairs are built to last, and make a great gift for him.

Price: $349.99 (26 Percent off MSRP)

75. Batman v Superman Rock ’em Sock ‘Em Robots

Batman v Superman Rock ’em Sock ’em Robots is a must-have for any superhero-loving boy. It pits Batman against Superman in a battle of fists. It plays like the original game, where players press their buttons to punch left or right in an effort to dismember their opponent. It’s an absolute blast.

Price: $24.99

76. NERF Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K Blaster

While NERF just announced their spring 2018 lineup, those new Nerf guns aren’t available just yet. However, they have already introduced numerous new products this year that your kids will want. We’ve been seeing numerous commercials for the NERF Rival line, and the coolest of the bunch is the new Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K. It has a sort of paintball gun feel to it, using small round balls that are dropped into the top of the tank. It’s fully motorized, and it’ll rapidly fire the 100 balls it holds per round with ease. We’ve used ours extensively, and we haven’t had a single jam yet!

Price: $88.00 (12 percent off MSRP)

77. Treasure Trove

If you want to take them away from the screen and interact with them a bit more, try Treasure Trove, a family board game that’s great for ages 7 and up. It has a playtime of anywhere between 20 and 45 minutes, and it puts you and your boy on a treasure hunt around the world. To read more about it, check out our list of the 20 best board games for kids.

Price: $24.99

Ages: 7+

78. Plantronics Rig 800LX Xbox One Headset

The new Plantronics Rig 800LX Xbox One Headset gives you a full 24 hours of wireless gaming, and not just wireless in the sense that it’s wireless to the console, but also entirely wireless; there’s no cord running from the headset to the controller, either. Best of all, it uses Dolby Atmos for headphones which uses moving audio that sweeps around you and above you in the most realistic way (it also comes with a prepaid code for it).

These have a noise cancelling mic that flips up to instantly mute as well, so other players don’t have to hear your snack break in between rounds.

The Rig 800LX is the most advanced Xbox One headset in the price range, and it’s our pick for the best new gaming headset of 2017.

Price: $149.99

Buy the Plantronics Rig 800LX Headset here.

79. SanDisk Extreme 64GB MicroSD Card

MicroSD cards have gone way down in price, and now is the best time to pick one up. And, it makes for one of the best gifts for boys in 2016 because virtually all of their electronic devices can benefit from it. Whether they frequently complain that their smartphone is out of storage, or their tablet needs new life, or they need a storage option for their GoPro, the SanDisk Extreme 64GB MicroSD card is a great choice. It’s temperature proof, water proof, shock proof, and x-ray proof, and it’s built for harsh conditions.

Price: $27.99 (72 percent off MSRP)

80. Leather Journal Travel Sketchbook w/ Antique Soft Leather

If he’s more the artistic type, getting him a great sketchbook to jot his ideas down in makes a great gift. The best we’ve found (and the highest rated on Amazon) is this Leather Journal Travel Sketchbook by Sovereign-Gear, which uses antique soft leather as a cover. It has a rustic design, and it uses quality cream, unlined paper (300 pages). It’s compact, and it’s great for any artist or writer.

Price: $27.97

81. Amazon Echo

The Amazon Echo has come a long way since its rocky launch last year. Instead of the barebones experience it once was, the Amazon Echo has a lot of great features and apps that your kids will absolutely love. Not only does it play all of your music from Amazom Prime, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and more, but it also allows for hands-free convenience. Your young ones can simply tell Alexa (that’s what the Amazon Echo’s name is) to play their music. They don’t have to get up or pick up their smartphone. More importantly, it will make it so that you don’t have to answer all of their curious questions, as the Echo is a compendium of knowledge, there to answer their every query (which is why we also consider it one of the best smart home products out there).. What’s more, it provides sports scores, can read them audiobooks, and can even order pizza from Dominos.

Price: $179.99

82. GoSports Slammo

Summer is on the way, and pretty soon, they’re going to be looking to get outside and play with their friends (sorry, I mean “hang out” with their friends because kids don’t “play” any more). Still, GoSports Slammo is a fun game to play with their friends that will keep them active. It was the best-selling new game of last year, and it’s going to only rise in popularity this year.

Price: $38.29 (4 percent off MSRP)

83. 1byOne Bluetooth Sport Wireless Earbuds

Wireless earbuds have come a long way since their original introduction to techies. Now, they are built to last, and deliver great sound. This pair of 1byOne Bluetooth Sport Wireless Earbuds are absolutely perfect for your kids to wear around the house, while playing, or on their way to and from school. Not only do they have a great bright, neon green color to them, they also use a high quality Panasonic battery for longer battery life. They connect to any smartphone or tablet (or any Bluetooth enabled device). They’re also sweat-proof, so you won’t have to worry about your sweaty children ruining their new headphones. And whether they want to get lost in their music while lounging around the house, or they’re outside shooting hoops in the driveway, your kids will quickly appreciate their new gift.

Price: $38.99 (44 percent off MSRP)

84. Logitech G900 Wireless Gaming Mouse

The Logitech G903 Wireless Gaming Mouse is a modern marvel of sorts. Basically, anytime a gamer hears the term “wireless mouse,” they cringe and run in the other direction, as wireless PC mice have a stigma that they aren’t as accurate/responsive as wired mice. But Logitech has set out to prove that stigma false, and the G903 wireless gaming mouse has a lot to love about it. It’s ultra responsive, and you can change your pointer speed with buttons on the top of the mouse (so if you need to change on the fly to adjust to a new weapon, you can do so). Secondly, it can be plugged in as wired and used as well, so if it needs a charge, it’s as simple as plugging it in. It uses Logitech’s most accurate optical sensor yet, using pixel-precise performance that even the top-tier eSports athletes can rely on. What’s all that mean? Basically, it’s the best wireless gaming mouse available, and he’ll absolutely love it.

Price: $126.99

85. Batman Voice-Changer Helmet

Every kid dreams of one day being Batman, and with Mattel’s new Batman Voice-Changer Helmet inspired by the look of Batman in the recently released Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, they can at least sound like the Dark Knight. The mask is perfect for role-playing, and it plays sounds from the movie as well. If your kid loves all things relating to the Caped Crusader, he’s not going to be able to stop wearing this mask.

Price: $24.86 (17 percent off MSRP)

86. Redcat Racing Lightning EPX Electric Drift Car

RC cars have come a long way since the hobby first started up. Now, it seams as though every new RC car to hit the market aims to be the fastest (or the fastest for the money, rather). Redcat Racing’s Lightning EPX Electric Drift Car doesn’t shoot for speed (although, admittedly, it does have some zip to it). Instead, it aims to be the best rc drift car on the market, allowing your child to take top speed turns with ease, helping them to win races with their friends. Plus, it is one of the coolest-looking RC cars on the market.

Price: $169.99

87. Fitbit Charge

Kids are all about competition, and just about every child in their early to late teens has a Fitbit (or something similar) to track their activity to compare it with their friends and family. I actually bought one of these for my seven year old, and he won’t take the thing off, wearing it at school, at home, at karate, and at baseball practice. They are both highly functional and stylish. Kids will be able to accurately track their daily stats like number of steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned and the like all from a smartphone app (or their desktop). Creating competition through technology is a great way to start them on the right path towards living a healthy lifestyle in the future.

Price: $109.95 (15 percent off MSRP)

88. NFL New Era 9Fifty Turnover Two-Tone Snapback Cap

At one point, we all cringed at the thought of not owning a fitted hat. But those days are over, and now the world has moved onto the classic look of a snapback cap. It’s undeniable that the snapback has made a comeback over the past few years, and whether they love football, baseball, soccer, or virtually any other sport, there is a great-looking hat for them. Check out these NFL New Era 9Fifty Turnover Two-Tone Snapback Caps and see if it’s something they might be interested in wearing.

Price: $17.95+

89. Batman: The Killing Joke Deluxe Edition

Batman: The Killing Joke is one of the greatest Batman graphic novels of all-time, and it’s a perfect read for boys ages 13 and up. It has some PG-13 content in it, but if they love Batman, it’s an essential read that provides an interesting addition to the Batman mythos. It’s easily Alan Moore’s best and most memorable work to date. What’s more, now is the perfect time to pick it up, since there will soon be an animated The Killing Joke movie hitting shelves soon.

Price: $10.16

90. Kingdom Come (Superman Graphic Novel)

Like Batman, the Man of Steel has his own essential graphic novels that fans of Supes should read, with Mark Waid’s Kingdom Come being at the top of that list. It’s the winner of five Eisner and Harvey Awards, and it’s a tale about the struggle of good vs evil within superheroes, themselves. Also, if you don’t know about artist Alex Ross, he is one of the most prolific comic book artists still alive.

Price: $12.19

91. Darth Vader Motion Activated Battle Buddy

The Darth Vader Motion Activated Battle Buddy is a great addition to any kid’s room (although, admittedly, I actually keep one of these next to the very desk I’m writing this article from right now). He’s a great-looking replica of Darth, and with the touch of a button, it plays catchphrases heard in the original trilogy. It doesn’t serve much other function than looking cool, but that’s really all that’s important to kids anyway.

Price: $101.61

92. Glow in the Dark Basketball Hoop

You could pretty much paint anything with a glow-in-the-dark colorway and kids would be into it, so it’s no surprise that the Pro Performance Glow in the dark Basketball Hoop and Ball set makes a great gift for boys and girls alike. It’s made with a polycarbonate shatter-proof backboard that has a foam padded back. It comes with a 5″ mini glow-in-the-dark ball for the breakaway rim, which is 9″ diameter. It’s perfect for their rooms or the garage.

Price: $29.66

93. Kubb

Kubb is another one of the best outdoor games for kids, and it’s certainly one of the most unique. It takes strategy and wit to beat your opponent in a game of Kubb. Of course, it also requires throwing skill and good aim. There are two teams, and players layout their kubbs as they see fit. Then, each team will take turns throwing a baton across a field at the other team’s kubbs. However, it’s not just about knocking kubbs out of the game, as each kubb becomes a defense of sorts when they’re hit. The object of the game is to be the first team to knock over the king (the biggest kubb). It’s super fun, and it is a perfect backyard game for the family.

Price: $35.00

94. Nike Jordan Kids Air Jordan 1 Retro High GG Basketball

Your kids will always be cool just the way they are right now, but these Nike Jordan Kids Air Jordan 1 Retro High GG Basketball shoes will take their level of cool to an entirely new level, at least among their peers. The mulberry, dark grey and black are the best-looking colorway available, and they create an undeniably clean look. Plus, they look great with a variety of different clothes, from jeans to shorts. Prices start at $47.14.

Price: $47.14+

95. Transformers Trypticon Figure Platinum Edition

Literally the coolest new toy on the market in 2017 is the Transformers Trypticon Platinum Edition figure — and that’s coming from a person who despises the Transformers series. It’s a mega, 3-in-1 dino figure that also turns into a battle station and city. In dino mode, it can even walk. It converts between each in just 6 steps.

It also comes with a Brunt Tank vehicle, three weapon accessories, two scanner accessories, two blaster stands, two loading ramps, and two connectors. Trypticon wants to obliterate his enemies from existence entirely, and in his battle station mode with two cannons, he can do that with no problems.

Price: $145.69 (14 percent off MSRP)

96. Roku 3

In my binge-watching experience, the best streaming media device for the money is the Roku 3. I know, I know — there’s a Roku 4 already available, but I had one issue with Roku 4 that stopped me from loving it (at least right now). Basically, the Roku 4 doesn’t play nice with Sling TV, where as Sling TV works better on Roku 3. So if he’s a Sling TV user, you’re definitely going to want to get the Roku 3, which also has other great apps of course, including Netflix, Hulu, Pandora, Amazon Music, Amazon Video, and more. If he’s big into TV and movies, the Roku 3 makes for a truly great gift.

Price: $89.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

97. Blank Skateboard Deck

Skateboarding is a great way for kids (and adults) to express themselves. Sure, you could go the simple route and buy him a complete skateboard deck, but what kind of fun is that? Admittedly, it’s still fun, because skateboarding is awesome, but why not tickle their artistic side by letting them design their own skateboard. Buy them a blank skateboard deck, some paint, and let them pick their own grip tape. Their skateboard will grow with them, and it’ll be an experience they’ll talk about for years to come (the time they built their own skateboard).

Price: $18.00 (10 percent off MSRP)

98. Blue Snowball USB Microphone with Studio Headphones and Pop Filter

If they’re into podcasting and have talked about making their own podcast with their friends, or they want to start creating YouTube videos or other audio or video content, chances are they’re going to need a better than average microphone to provide great sound capturing capabilities. If you want to fuel their creative side, a Blue Snowball USB Microphone is a great entry-level podcasting microphone that’s super easy to setup and use. And, this bundle comes with the mic, studio headphones and a pop filter. Think of it this way: would you rather him be in his room, recording his voice with his friends, or out terrorizing the neighborhood with his friends? Tough choice.

Price: $89.00

99. Jamstik+ Portable SmartGuitar with Interactive Guitar Lessons

Learning the guitar is incredibly tough, and it takes a lot of practice. But lugging around their guitar with them everywhere isn’t ideal, give the typical size of guitars. But having this Jamstik+ Portable SmartGuitar in their arsenal of learning tools is a great way to allow them to practice and learn on the go. It is the world’s first digital guitar that connects wirelessly to iOS devices, and it comes with interactive teaching apps to help them learn. The guitar has the ability to sense the actual placement of your fingers and display them in real-time on-screen, showing the user what they’re doing right and what they’re doing wrong AS THEY’RE DOING IT. What’s more, he’ll never have to tune the Jamstik+, so he can just connect it and start jamming. It also works as a MIDI controller, so he’ll be able to record songs easily.

Price: $239.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

100. Intex Challenger K1 Inflatable Kayak

With the warmer weather slowly creeping in, he’s going to be looking to get out of the house and into the water, or in this case, on the water. Check out the Intex Challenger K1 Inflatable Kayak, a perfect entry-level kayak that’s easily transported and reliable. It’s nimble, and it has eye-catching graphics that will keep him noticed on the water for added safety. When inflated, it measures 30 by 15 by 108 inches, and it weights 27.2 pounds. It has a 220 pound maximum capacity. It makes for a great gift for older boys entering into their teens.

Price: $65.99 (55 percent off MSRP)

101. Arris FPV250 Racing Drone

Have you heard the recent story about the 15 year old British boy who won $250,000 by winning a drone race? It’s just one of the recent events that has doused the flames of drone racing with fuel. Now, it’s more popular than ever, and more and more kids are looking to get into the rising sport. The Arris FPV250 is one of the best racing drones to buy right now, as it comes pre-assembled and nearly ready to fly. It’s a good starter racing drone for those who want to learn quickly.

Price: $209.00

102. LIFX Wi-Fi Smart LED Bulb

Customizing things, especially his bedroom, will always pique his interest. With the LIFX Wi-Fi Smart bulbs, he can create his own unique lighting in his room, and it’s as easy as screwing in a lightbulb and downloading an app. With the LIFX app, you can pick from various premade scenes and colors, or you can use a color wheel to choose your own from over 16 million available colors. You can change the brightness as well, and there are also some cool effects like giving it a candle-like flicker, strobe, or various other movement abilities. What’s more, it is compatible with IFTTT (If This Then That), which will allow his light to react to things like getting a new DM on Twitter, a new Facebook update, when his favorite team scores, and more.

Price: $59.99

103. Sky Rocket Fuze Cyclone Bike Water Blaster

Sure, you could also pick him up any of the cool super soakers that are currently available, but how about something with a unique spin? Check out the Sky Rocket Fuze Cyclone Bike Water Blaster, one of our picks for the best water guns out right now. It awesomely attaches to the front of a bike and sits on the handlebars, so he can easily aim and shoot without having to get off of his bike.

Price: $59.89

