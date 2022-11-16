5 Best Fall Guys Toys: Your Ultimate Guide (All Official)

What happens when you combine Fall Guys with a more affordable version of nanoleaf? That’s where the WOW! PODS Fall Guys Light Up Pods come in.

Nanoleaf is a premium set of wall lights that often frequents our best cool gifts for boys guide. This Fall Guys version ditches the high buy-in price but keeps the essence of stylish lights for kids alive.

There are six different pods to collect, and each one comes with a different Fall Guys character atop a base, including Astronaut, Ecto Pirate, Fairycorn, Hot Dog, Palatin, and Wicked Witch.

If we were to make an educated guess (as someone who loves the Fall Guys video game), the Hot Dog is sure to be the most popular figure here.

All of the pods connect to each other as well, so kids and collectors are to come up with some really cool designs.

Lastly, at $14.99, that’s surprisingly cheap for what is one of the biggest IPs in the world of gaming. It’s perfect stocking filler territory. Plus at four inches in height, you don’t need to loads of space to display the whole bunch. Not bad, eh?

| Recommended Ages: 13 Years and Up | Material: Vinyl | Batteries: 3 AAA (Included) |