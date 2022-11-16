5 Best Fall Guys Toys: Your Ultimate Guide (All Official)

As we head into fall, it’s the Fall Guys who are leading the pack. Fall Guys toys are set to be some of the hottest Christmas toys available this year, so if you’re looking to find out which gifts should be on your radar, read on to discover our top picks.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What happens when you combine Fall Guys with a more affordable version of nanoleaf? That’s where the WOW! PODS Fall Guys Light Up Pods come in.
Nanoleaf is a premium set of wall lights that often frequents our best cool gifts for boys guide. This Fall Guys version ditches the high buy-in price but keeps the essence of stylish lights for kids alive.
There are six different pods to collect, and each one comes with a different Fall Guys character atop a base, including Astronaut, Ecto Pirate, Fairycorn, Hot Dog, Palatin, and Wicked Witch.
If we were to make an educated guess (as someone who loves the Fall Guys video game), the Hot Dog is sure to be the most popular figure here.
All of the pods connect to each other as well, so kids and collectors are to come up with some really cool designs.
Lastly, at $14.99, that’s surprisingly cheap for what is one of the biggest IPs in the world of gaming. It’s perfect stocking filler territory. Plus at four inches in height, you don’t need to loads of space to display the whole bunch. Not bad, eh?
| Recommended Ages: 13 Years and Up | Material: Vinyl | Batteries: 3 AAA (Included) |
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If there’s one board game you can never go wrong with, it’s Monopoly. It is the perfect board game, and with child-friendly versions like Monopoly Fall Guys Edition Board Game, everyone can get in on the fun.
This version is all about becoming the champion of the Fall Guys’ Blunderdome. Dodge obstacles, avoid moving walls, attempt to maneuver around the iconic Big Yeetus, and do your best not to fall off beams. It’s chaotic and sure to have everyone crying from laughter.
And of course, the Monopoly tokens have all been taken over by Fall Guys’ beans, so expect a host of different character tokens to play with.
| Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up | Batteries: n/a | Includes: Small plastic pieces |
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of our favorite Fall Guys toys at the moment is the Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout 4-Inch Mix and Match Action Figure range.
Fall Guys are, essentially, Russian Dolls. The idea in the game is you mix and match different outfits to create your own custom character. Or monstrosity. Actually, “monstrosity” is probably more likely.
What these figures from Moose Toys do is bring that video game logic into the real world. Each of the four figures – Fairycorn, Paladin, Astronaut, and Topsy – can be pulled apart and then combined with other figures in the range to create different characters.
Want a dinosaur with a ballerina tutu? You can totally do that. What’s not to love?
| Recommended Ages: 13 Years and Up | Materials: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polyvinyl Chloride | Brand: Moose Toys | | Size: 4 Inches |
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One gift you can never go wrong with are plushies. Kids – both boys and girls – always love collecting plushies. Just look at how popular Squishmallows are!
These Fall Guys 8-inch Plushies cover a host of different characters – Blue Freeze, Chicken, Glow in The Dark Spooky Doodles, Lightning, Original Pink, Original Yellow, Pigeon, Preppy Penguin, and Sprinkles are all present.
Each Fall Guy comes with a deluxe display box and are all made from nice and super-squishy materials that are perfect for cuddling up to.
And if eight inches isn’t enough, you can also pick up the slightly larger 12-inch versions featuring Coral Blue, Fairycorn, and Hot Dog.
| Recommended Ages: 13 Years and Up | Brand: Moose Toys | Size: 8-Inches
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Why go small when you can go big? How big you may ask? A massive 18-inches!
That’s how large the Deluxe Fall Guys Plush Toys stand. They’re HUGE!
Your options are limited to two plushies: Original Pink and Raptor. Both, aside from being comically oversized, are super-soft and super-squishy, and come packed on an ‘L’ shaped box made from card. It’s nice and environmentally friendly, then.
| Recommended Ages: | Brand: Moose Toys | Material: Polyester |