101 Best Cool Gifts for Boys: The Ultimate List

Whether he’s into gaming, sports, computers, toys, RC cars, Marvel or any other bit of pop culture, this list is filled with the coolest toys and tech that make great gifts. Here are the top 101 best cool gifts for boys in 2020:
If you’ve got a boy that you’re shopping for who absolutely loves puzzles and solving things, I can’t recommend the GoCube enough. So, what is the GoCube? It’s essentially a MUCH IMPROVED version of the classic Rubix Cube, which at first, might sound a bit boring — but let me explain! Not only is it an app-connected version that can help to improve his solving power, but there’s also a social and competitive aspect to it as well. Because, believe it or not, with the GoCube, he’ll be able to play against his friends online.
Competitively.
He can battle online in real-time through the app to see who can solve the cube the quickest. It has a 60+ hour battery life, too, so it’s perfect for long road trips and vacations.
Seriously, if they’ve ever played with a Rubix cube and shown any interest, check out the GoCube.
For under $100, you won’t find a better new RC boat than Altair’s AA Aqua. It’s ultra-fast for the price range, coming in at slightly over 18mph ith the included 1500mAH batteries (it ships with two, for the record). It’s also a great-looking boat, with a slim design that has a red and black hull. It also has an anti-capsize hull so that it will flip itself over if it ever flips upside down.
The AA Aqua also has a low battery alarm and out of range alarm, meaning you’ll always be notified when you need to bring it back to port. On top of all that, it has a great safety feature called CSP – Child Safe Propeller System – which means the propellers won’t be able to turn unless they’re in water!
We also included it on our list of the best RC boats available right now, and you can find other RC boats on our list of the best gifts for 12 year old boys.
Recommended Ages: 14+
If he’s a mobile gamer, he ABSOLUTELY NEEDS the Razer Kishi controller. This isn’t your average gaming pad; it brings console-quality controls to your mobile gaming and, because it isn’t using Bluetooth, it provides zero latency controls.
It feels like an Xbox One controller with a Nintendo Switch design, and it’s the perfect mobile controller for Android users who love to use the Steam Link app or play mobile games like Fortnite or PUBG. Personally, I use it with the Steam Link app to play all of my PC games while watching TV at night with my wife. It’s the perfect controller for Skater XL, which is a game that requires ultimate precision controls to master your tricks.
The Razer Kishi fits most Android phones, as it clamps onto your phone from both sides. It uses a Type C Charging port to connect to your phone.
Even if he already has a Bluetooth gamepad that he uses for his phone, trust me when I tell you that replacing it with the Razer Kishi will change his mobile gaming entirely.
We also included this on many of our other gift guides here at Heavy Shopping, including our guide containing the Best Gifts for 14 Year Old Boys.
.
3D printing has come a long way in a very short period of time, and now, home-ready 3D printers are super affordable. If he’s shown any interest in being able to 3D print toys or gadgets or anything else, check out one of the best first 3D printers on the market, the Comgrow Creality Ender 3 Pro.
What I love most about this printer is the ability to resume printing from the correct position if you’re in the middle of printing and have a power outage or any interference.
It’s also worth noting that this printer has a super easy-to-setup kit and a removable surface plate, AND you get 24/7 professional customer service for life.
If he’s a gamer, a great mid-tier i7 gaming laptop is always a great gift option. For example, check out the VR-ready MSI GF65 Thin, which has an Intel Core i7-10750H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti, 8GB DDR, 512GB NVMe SSD, and a gorgeous design.
The GF65 Thin is lightweight, coming in at just 4.10 pounds, making it one of the lightest gaming laptops I’ve had.
The GF65 Thin runs beautifully (and quietly), allowing you to bring your games on the go with you as you travel. It’s VR ready, and runs games like No Man’s Sky, Superhot VR, and Job Simulator with ease.
It also runs Overwatch flawlessly on ultra settings at 70fps without any tinkering needed. You can get it up to 120fps (it has a 120hz screen, by the way) with minor adjustments. It also runs the new Microsoft Flight Simulator via Games Pass for PC very well.
I can also run Escape From Tarkov on it with Max settings without losing any frames.
The keyboard is illuminated in red, giving this gaming laptop a menacing-looking glow.
On top of that, MSI provides a full 1-year limited warranty for the laptop should anything happen to it.
If he’s showing interest in the RC hobby, check out this absolute BEAST of a RC Truck: the Hosim 1:10 Scale High Speed 4WD Monster Truck. This thing is one of the fastest RC trucks on the market under $200, and it’ll handle any terrain you want to throw it on. It’s ipx4 water-resistant and it has massive foam-filled tires that are ultra-durable. It can hit speeds of up to ~30mph right out of the box.
Meccano’s latest product, the Meccasaur, takes their popular robot toy from last year and gives it a prehistoric spin, basically turning it into a dinosaur. It’s one of the best building toys available this year, and I personally can’t wait for my son to unwrap his on Christmas morning so that we can begin putting it together. It responds to yes or no questions and stomps around, and it also reacts to being petted. Its cool look is noteworthy, and thanks to its bright green, grey and dark grey colorway, they’ll be proud to have it displayed in their room.
If they’ve shown any interest in drones over the past couple of years but haven’t quite picked one up yet, the Potensic Dreamer 4K is the best camera drone in the price range; you won’t find a more user-friendly option than the Dreamer 4K under $400.
Not only does it have an impressive flight time that rivals DJI’s Phantom, but it also has 4K capability, a Follow Me mode, Altitude Hold, Circle Flight, Waypoint, Auto-Return, and more. It also has one key takeoff and landing, as you’d expect for a drone in its price range, and it comes with a great telescopic controller that snaps to most phones (as long as it is 178cm in length or below). The Dreamer 4K hooks up to an app akin to what Parrot uses, and that makes flying and getting camera footage super easy.
This drone also comes with an interesting propeller system that doesn’t require any screws for assembly, so there aren’t any tools required to get it in the air.
One thing I absolutely love about the Dreamer 4K is its GPS find function which shows you exactly where the drone last dropped on a map in the app. This allows you to pinpoint the location of your lost drone if it’s taken by the wind or if you lose it while flying from a distance.
The Dreamer 4K comes with everything he needs to fly, including the drone, battery, transmitter, and charging cables.
You can’t go wrong with a highly-rated board game when it comes to picking out a great gift for someone, and one of the best new board games of 2018 is Martin Wallace’s Wildlands.
It’s a brilliantly-designed fantasy-set game set in the lawless ruins known as the Wildlands that tasks players with collecting shard crystals scattered around the map. Obviously, to collect these shards, players have to meet certain criteria.
A player will choose to control one of four factions: Mages’ Guild, Gnomads, Lawbringers, or Pit Fighters. Each faction has its own playstyle with unique action cards that are used in battle.
The figures are well-designed, bringing each character to life — and the art is fantastic. It’s a great competitive game that has a high replay value, too, so he’ll play it over and over again.
It plays like a light skirmish game that’s easy for new players to digest and tons of fun. 2-4 players and recommended for ages 14+.
Another great new Nerf gun of 2019 is the brand new Nerf Elite Titan CS-50 blaster – which just launched! This mega-sized blaster utilizes a fully-motorized drum that holds up to 50 darts at a time, allowing users to spam a seemingly never-ending wave of darts per each drum.
It’s intended to be carried on the user’s shoulder (via the included strap) and held at waist level, and it feels like something you’d see out of the Gears of War video game. It requires 4 D batteries (not included), so be sure to pick a pack or two up in your travels.
It’s available in the common Nerf-brand colorway of dark blue, orange, and black – so, it’ll fit right in with the rest of your nerf gun collection.
And to the kids reading this – if you’re looking for things to add to your Christmas list to give to your parents or grandparents, the Nerd Elite Titan CS-50 is definitely a great option!
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
This year, NERF has introduced what is quite possibly their best water gun yet: the Super Soaker Soakzooka. This baby has a tank that holds up to 55 fluid ounces (roughly a 2 liter), and it has a cool pump handle as the firing mechanism.
Best of all is the look of this thing: it has a sort of design that makes it look like it was pulled right out of a video game.
If they love water fights, they’re going to flip out when you buy them the ultimate water gun: the Soakzooka!
-
Nothing beats a comfy bean bag chair, and Moon Pod chairs are, essentially, bean bag chairs reinvented. Instead of being filled with cheap styrofoam, Moon Pod chairs are filled with responsive high-density beads that give you the sensation of Flotation Therapy.
Flotation Therapy promotes calmness and relaxation and reduces depression and anxiety. And although Moon Pod chairs don’t exactly dunk you in a tank of water, they simulate a similar feeling, providing some of those benefits without the need to get wet.
With Moon Pods, he can sit on it to play video games, recline on it while watching a movie, or lay down on it while reading or taking a nap. It’s a versatile bean bag chair that might be a tad bit too costly for your liking – but it’s worth every penny!
The Nanoleaf Rhythm Smarter Kit is a fantastic smart LED lighting kit that takes a more artful approach than other smart LED lights. It’s about creating scenes on your wall (or ceiling) using Wi-Fi enabled, high-quality colored LED light panels.
The core kit comes with 9 panels that are easy to set up and mount on the wall (without ruining your walls, by the way). The lights can be controlled by a smartphone app, and they’re highly customizable.
What’s more – this kit comes with the Rhythm Upgrade Module that makes these lights capable of reacting to sound.
The app is also compatible with IFTTT, Google Assistant, Alexa, and Apple Home for smart integration.
Really, anything from Nanoleaf makes for some of the best gift ideas for gamers because, if you check out Twitch, there are MANY streamers who have them as a part of their setup.
Weighted blankets are absolutely great for teens and kids who tend to have higher anxiety than the average kid, and they’re especially great for those kids/teens on the Autism spectrum. Gravity blankets have some of the highest quality weighted blankets available, and by far, our favorite is their Gravity Cooling Blanket.
It’s a weighted blanket that’s perfect for use during the summer, thanks to its moisture-wicking material that removes moisture and retains cooler temperatures than the average weighted blanket.
If you’ve got a high anxiety teen boy or one who has trouble falling asleep, I highly suggest picking up this cooling weighted blanket.
There are three colors available: a dark blue, a dark gray, and a white.
Logitech’s gaming division has seriously stepped their game up by releasing a new wave of awesome gaming PC peripherals. One of their newest additions is the Prodigy G213 gaming keyboard. It not only looks great, with up to 16.8 million colors to choose from and five individual lighting zones, but it’s also spill-resistant and durable. it has adjustable feet and dedicated media controls to make their music listening easy. It’s also 4x faster than standard keyboards as it’s tunned to enhance the tactile experience with ultra-quick and responsive key presses.
One way to waste the day away is to stream on Twitch (which can also actually earn them a decent income if taken seriously). To stream their Xbox One, PS4 or Wii U gameplay on Twitch, they’ll need a gaming capture card, and the best available is the Elgato Game Capture HD60 which captures their gameplay in full 1080p and 60 fps (the highest quality possible). Streaming gameplay on Twitch is not only fun, but some people actually make a living off of doing it, and they’ll also be able to create videos for YouTube as well.
-
LEGO has a ton of cool stuff available for boys, and one of our favorites is the Technic Street Motorcycle (#42036). This kit comes with 375 pieces, and it can also be built into a retro bike as well. The street bike has a cool modern look to it, and it measures 6″ high x 12″ long x 3″ wide. If you’re looking for the best LEGO Technic Sets available, this is a great option for 9-16 year olds.
-
Does he love Pokemon? Of course he does, because Pokemon is fantastic! This year, the best Pokemon toy ever created was revealed, and it’s this Power Action Pikachu. He’s super cool; when someone shakes him, his tail and cheeks illuminate. He also says 15+ phrases and responses.
-
Nintendo’s newest handheld/home console hybrid is absolutely on a tear since its release in March 2017. It has sold over 3 million units to date, and new units are only beginning to ship now after they’ve been sold-out since the initial launch.
There are already a handful of great new games to play on the Switch, and whether they ‘re always on the go or they prefer gaming on the TV, they can do both with the Nintendo Switch.
In fact, the Switch now has one of the highest rated video games of all-time with the recent release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and it’s getting more new games by the day. Although Nintendo has said it won’t be treated as a 3DS replacement, chances are they’re going to want to leave their old Nintendo handheld behind. Upgrade them to a Switch. (We also included the Switch on our list of the best gifts for 13 year old boys).
GoPro cameras are bigger than ever, as people like to show-off the fact that they’re not sitting on the couch eating corn chips (although, I’m sure a GoPro video of that exists, too). If your boy is someone who isn’t a sit-on-the-couch type, he’ll love the GoPro Hero7 released earlier this year.
The Go Pro HERO7 is the best-selling and highest-rated action camera available, as it captures stellar quality 4K video at 60fps. 12MP stills. The coolest feature, in my opinion, is that it can stream live video straight to Facebook…nothing else needed.
-
If you have a comic book-lover in your house, or someone who just likes to draw, chances are that they’ve thought about making their own comic book at one point or another. With the Lulu Jr. My Comic Book Kit, your child can write and illustrate their very own full-color, 18 page comic book and then have it professionally printed by the company that makes the kit. It comes with ready-to-use book pages, a pencil and artist eraser, outline pen, markers, and a prepaid postage envelope and instructions to show you how to get it professionally printed.
It’s a great way to fuel his creativity, and it’s great for virtually all ages.
Retro gaming is all the rage nowadays, and the greatest video game console of all-time is the SNES. The Hyperkin Supaboy allows you to bring your SNES games with you on the go, and even has a headphone jack so you don’t disturb those around you. It makes the perfect retro-inspired gift for gamers, allowing them to play their classic Super Nintendo games like Super Mario World, Battletoads, and Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo.
-
This year’s hottest new console is the Xbox One X, which touts itself as the most powerful console ever made. It’s the creme de la creme of video game consoles, and buying them any other sort of Xbox is just going to be disappointing.
It has 40% more power than any other console on the market, which means that all multi-console games will play the best on the Xbox One X. It has 12GB DDR5 RAM and a 6 Teraflop GPU that’ll help push the graphical capabilities to the max. It also has a 4K Blu-ray player and has 4K streaming capabilities. It’ll also make their current collection of Xbox One games better, as most games will soon get an update to be enhanced for Xbox One X.
Check out our Xbox One X review here.
Where was this Castle Play Tent when I was a kid!? This thing is awesome! It’s a super easy to set up tent (seriously — it took me 10 minutes) that looks like a castle right out of a fantasy series. It also comes with a great sword and shield knight set that will allow your kids to pretend they’re knights protecting the king and queen. It’s good for both indoors and outdoors, and it’s recommended for ages 3 to 7 years old.
At first glance, the Akai Professional MPK Mini MKII might be intimidating. But, if you want to get his creative juices flowing, this is the best selling computer recording midi controller system on the market today, and Akai’s quality is second to none. Basically, the MPK is a tool that helps create electronic music with a computer. Not only is it one of the best music-making tools available, it’s also a ton of fun to use. And if he doesn’t have any idea what he’s doing at first — and trust me, he won’t — there are a ton of YouTube videos with how-tos and best practices.
I’ve already raved about the Logitech G920 Force Xbox One Racing Wheel in my review, but it’s easily the best Xbox One steering wheel available now. Logitech is well-known for their high-quality gaming peripherals, and this wheel is no exception. It looks great, has great controls, and it’s easy to set up. If your son owns Forza 6 or Project CARS, he’ll definitely want to play them both with a steering wheel. (Check out more of the best Xbox One steering wheels here).
-
The biggest issue with drones is that, in our experiences, the most enjoyable drones require a large, open space; the most fun we have with our drones is when we’re outside with them. But RISE has made it their mission to bring indoor drone racing, which typically requires a lot of space, into the home with their RISE Vusion House Racer kit. This kit comes with everything you need to create fun FPV drone racers right in your living room. It comes with the Fusion House Racer 125 FPV Quadcopter that comes equipped with a 600TVL camera for FPV purposes, as well as a 4.3 inch 5.8GHz FPV monitor and even FPV Goggles (FPV-G1). The drone has auto-flip functionality as well as three custom flight modes, so whether he’s a beginner, intermediate, or advanced pilot, he’ll have something to play with on those rainy days.
But what we like to do with ours is use the Gate System that Rise also has available for $40, which adds the ability to create races indoor with the use of two rings, a checkered flag gate, and three arrows.
The Amazon Fire TV stick is the easiest (and I believe, cheapest) way for them to get all of their streaming needs to their TV. At just $35, it has all of the apps he’ll need, including Netflix, SlingTV, Amazon Video, Twitch, and Spotify. It has its own dual-core processor and dedicated GPU, as well as 8GB of storage, which is 4X more than the Chromecast. It’s easy to setup, and it works with any HDMI capable TV or PC monitor. In fact, they’ll be ready to bingewatch their favorite shows in no-time.
This black and white Batman statue is based on the designs of Jae Lee, and is sculpted by Jonathan Matthews. It’s a collectible that’ll instantly take your boy’s collection to the next level. There are only 5,200 of these made, so it’s a limited edition. It’s approximately 7.8″ high, and is modeled after the DC Comics series Batman/Superman.
Earlier this year, I brought home the GOTRAX GXL v2 Commuter Scooter – an absolutely fantastic electric scooter that’s made for 16 years and up. And although my son (10 years old) wanted to ride it, he was a bit too small for it – which was a bummer. Luckily, GOTRAX also has a slower/safer version of their electric scooters called the GOTRAX GKS that’s perfect for kids.
Instead of going 16MPH, the GKS only hits a max of 7.5MPH. It’s also half the price of the GXL v2, so parents will appreciate that aspect of it. It’s especially great if you have an electric scooter to ride along with him!
Traxxas is mostly known for their incredibly fast Traxxas XO-1 RC supercar, which is one of the fastest RC cars available. But Traxxas also makes toy drones, including the Traxxas 6608 LATrax Alias Quad-Rotor RTF Heli. This little guy has four rotors and an auto-leveling 6-axis flight system that make it incredibly easy to fly. Its clean-sheet design focuses on durability, speed, and responsiveness, making it one of the best drones for sale. New pilots are able to fly faster and perform aerobatic maneuvers sooner than ever possible with Alias’ unique flight control system. It has a 10 minute flight time, and has a fast USB charger. The transmitter also comes with four AAA batteries. The LaTrax Alias comes ready to fly, so buyers can take it for a spin right when it is shipped to your home. The Traxxas LaTrax also has bright and colorful LEDs for night flying.
-
The Redcat Racing Lightning EPX Drift Car is a standout in the price range among RC cars. It sports a 2.4GHz radio (which requires 8 AA batteries), aluminum capped oil filled shocks with a stellar polycarbonate body with 3 color options. The black and orange Lamborghini style has an undeniable aesthetic appeal. It’s fast and durable as well. And, as expected, it drifts wonderfully, allowing you to turn corners without hiccups. The battery leaves much to be desired, but if you or your child is seriously starting to get into RC cars as a hobby, Redcat Racing’s Lightning EPX Drift Car is a great choice.
While it will appeal most to specific tastes, this Hot Wheels Back to the Future DeLorean Time Machine Replica is incredibly awesome on so many different levels. It looks just like the famed DeLorean from the series, and the hood and doors flip up. If he likes the Back to the Future trilogy, the DeLoren Replica makes a great gift for boys.
The Astronaut Instruction Manual isn’t your everyday normal book for kids. Instead, it’s a functioning instructional guide for the first steps into becoming an astronaut. It’s super cool, and it’s driven by enthusiasm for space exploration. It’s clear that the author, Mike Mongo, has a genuine passion for space exploration, and this bright-eyed take on becoming an astronaut is a great way to get them interested and possibly excited for life in space.
Funko Pop figures are everywhere. They’re taking over cubicles, desks, backpacks, bedrooms and dorm rooms. Funko has created a multi-million dollar toy company by just taking the best movie, TV and video game franchises and creating cute-ified action figure toys for them. The result? Hundreds and hundreds of uniquely designed action figures we can’t get enough of. Whatever pop culture your boy is into, there’s a 99.99% chance that there is a Funko Pop version of it available.
While there is also a super cool Nerf zombie strike water blaster, the FlipFury blaster can be used indoors and year-round. Toy Nerf guns are always a hot seller come Christmas time, but the design of the FlipFury is incredibly cool. We also spoke about its bigger brother in our post of the best toy guns. I’ll also note that Nerf guns make great beach toys because they’re typically cheap, easy to pack up and take with you, and kids absolutely love them.
Every Star Wars fan needs a millennium falcon replica in their room. It’s not an opinion — it’s a fact of life. This Star Wars Millennium Falcon Model Kit is easy to assemble and doesn’t require any glue. It also comes pre-painted, so you don’t have to do that yourself, either. It includes an opening cockpit with two figures and a boarding ramp.
This massive kit has over 900 parts, and the resulting built is a 1:72 scale Millennium Falcon. The landing gear can be shifted in up or down positions.
If they’re a lover of all things Star Wars — and, let’s be honest, who isn’t — check out this LEGO Star Wars Death Star building kit. It’s intended for advanced LEGO builders only, as it comes with a massive 4,016 pieces. While it’s going to take awhile to put together, the end result is a top-notch Death Star replica.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens will bring a new droid into the Star Wars universe. It’s named BB-8, and there’s a replica Sphero droid available that is, simply put, awesome in every way. It’s controlled with a smartphone, and BB-8 recognizes and reacts to your voice, also. We love this little thing, and it’s why we also included it on our list of the best robot toys for kids.
Whether it’s his first guitar or an upgrade, Fender is the most trusted guitar brand in the music industry. The Standard Stratocasters sound great, and have a maple fretboard. It has a fast neck and string-bending is easy. It offers a great range of classic and contemporary tones.
Want to know what you look like every Monday morning? Look no further than the Vandor Star Wars Yoda mug, which has a big photo of Yoda plastered on the front of it. The mug also reads “May the Force Be With You” on one side, and the bright green color of the mug is sure to wake you up. It’s dishwasher and microwave safe, and holds 18-ounces of coffee. Vandor also has a Storm Trooper mug and a R2-D2 mug available, but Yoda is likely your son’s favorite (because, you know, he’s everyone’s favorite Star Wars character).
The Last of Us won award after award after award after its release, and then it was re-released on the PS4 last year, and won even more awards. The majority of its acclaim comes from its incredibly creative post-apocalyptic world that has spectacular design. The cities re-taken by nature create fantastic artwork, and The Art of the Last of Us delves into the character model design as well as some great concept art from the production of the game. The Art of the Last of Us makes a great conversational coffee table book.
2015 was the 30th anniversary of Back to the Future Trilogy, one of the greatest movie trilogies of all time. If he loves Marty McFly and Doc Brown, he’ll want to check out the 30th anniversary Blu-ray, which contains hours of bonus features from Steven Spielberg, and “the two Bobs,” Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale.
A mechanical keyboard makes PC gaming much more responsive than it would be with a standard keyboard. The Cougar 700K Mechanical Keyboard is, in my humble opinion, the best gaming keyboard on the market. It not only looks great, with illuminated keys and a brushed metal back drop, but it’s also highly customizable and responsive. And even if they don’t play games on their PC, the Cougar 700K keyboard makes typing a breeze.
Bose is well-known for high-quality sound output in their speakers and their headphones. Their Soundlink On-ear bluetooth headphones provide crisp and powerful sound and sports a whopping 15 hours of playtime on one single charge. They’re very light, weighing in at just .3 lbs, and the white design looks especially great. The earcups rotate for an adjustable fit, and the headband is soft and rests gently on your head. The earcups are soft, and fold up so that you can store them in its compact carrying case. A quick 15-minute charge gives an extra 2 hours of playback, which is the quickest charge out of any wireless headset in its class. The SoundLink Bluetooth headphones also adjust their volume as the noise around you changes. These are the best wireless headphones for the price available for the non-athlete.
The NFL is the most-watched sport in America, and it’s likely that your boy is a fan of American football. Even if their favorite team is having a bad season so far (like, for example, the Carolina Panthers), an official NFL jersey from Nike will cheer them up.
Obviously, How to Survive Anything is a book that isn’t intended to be taken seriously. It’s filled with wit, and it’ll teach your son how to survive anything form an earthquake to a zombie apocalypse. It’s funny and well drawn, and it’s a great, funny stocking stuffer that’s good for a quick read and a laugh.
Sure, RC cars are cool, and LEGO building kits are cool, and Batman is cool — but have you ever seen all three of those in one package?
Check out the new LEGO Batmobile App-Controlled RC Building Kit. It’s 321 pieces and recommended for ages 8+, and the package contains everything he’ll need to build his very own smartphone-controlled RC LEGO Batmobile!
It measures 3″ high, 7″ long and 5″ wide.
You could pretty much paint anything with a glow-in-the-dark colorway and kids would be into it, so it’s no surprise that the Pro Performance Glow in the dark Basketball Hoop and Ball set makes a great gift for boys and girls alike. It’s made with a polycarbonate shatter-proof backboard that has a foam padded back. It comes with a 5″ mini glow-in-the-dark ball for the breakaway rim, which is 9″ diameter. It’s perfect for their rooms or the garage.
The Sky Viper Nano Drone is a great toy for boys who like a few moments of distraction. It’s perfect to keep them occupied for a little while. It measures just 2.75″ blade to blade, so it’s incredibly tiny and fits in even the littlest of hands. It has an unprecedented level of control, and it’s super fun to fly. The Nano drone can do tricks and flips with the push of a single button, which is one of the main reasons we put it on our list of the best drones under $300.
If he has a Samsung Galaxy S6 or S6 Edge, you can pick up a Samsung Gear VR headset for just $99 that will allow him to get great 3D content on his phone. It has some great apps like Oculus Cinema, Cinema 360 videos and Oculus Games that will provide him with endless amounts of amusement.
Of course, your LEGO Star Wars collection would be incomplete without the AT-ST Walker (#75153). It’s one of the highest rated LEGO toys on Amazon, holding 4.7 out of 5.0 stars on Amazon from over 240 reviewers. It’s intended for ages 8-14, and comes with 449 pieces.
It’ll allow you to build your very own LEGO AT-ST Walker with posable legs, and opening cockpit, and two spring-loaded shooters. It comes with Baze Malbus, a Rebel Trooper, and an AT-ST Driver.
LEGO is always coming up with some creative ideas, and the reason LEGOs are so popular is because they’re tools that help fuel your child’s (or teen’s) imagination. This year, LEGO has introduced the LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox Building Kit, which comes with all of the tools your creator will need to make something super cool.
It comes with over 840 LEGO pieces, a LEGO move hub, interactive motor, as well as a color and distance sensor. These tools will let your kids build, code, and play with their new robot toy. There are 5 pre-made models included, and step-by-step instructions can be found int eh free LEGO Boost app on any smartphone or tablet. It also has 60+ activities in the app, so there’s plenty here to keep your child occupied.
You can’t go wrong with a DJ Controller, as pretty much all kids love to make music. The 2-deck Hercules DJ Control Glow allows users to mix two tracks with 2 jog wheels, 1 cross fader, 2 volume faders and more buttons and switches than I, personally, know what to do with. It’s USB-powered, so there’s no need to worry about needing another plug. And, of course, it wouldn’t be called Glow if it didn’t illuminate and look cool.
If they love great board games, and they love all-things zombie-related (and, what boy DOESN’T), check out Zombicide, a fun new board game for ages 13 and up. Playtime can range from 20 minutes to 3 hours, depending on the board used, and you can play with up to six players. It’s a fun strategy game that, obviously, revolves around zombies and survival. Each player controls one survivor in a zombie-infested town, in which players frequently turn from preys to predators. Your goal is to find weapons scattered about, kill zombies, and as players level up, more zombies enter the game. How long will they be able to last?
In case you missed it, littleBits announced a brand new Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit on Force Friday this year (which was just a couple of weeks ago). This newest addition to their line of cool STEM toys allows your child to build their very own R2-D2 ALL BY THEMSELVES — that’s right, no parents necessary! It has step-by-step, in-app instructions that are incredible easy, and it’s highly customizeable as well.
Each block is reconfigurable and has a different function, enabling kids to build and rebuild their R2-D2 in numerous ways.
With the warm weather just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about some awesome beach toys, and this cool inflatable donut float will surely make him laugh. It’s a great gift for boys who love the beach, the lake, and the like.
Want them to be able to enjoy their music loudly but still be able to hear you call them down for dinner? Want to give them the gift of sound but with the safety of being able to hear their surroundings while going out for a run? Check out these bone conduction headphones from AfterShokz.
The AfterShokz Air are a favorite of mine, and I even bought a pair for my 10 year old son after using them, myself. Now, he can listen to music in his room or while hanging out around the house while still being able to hear me call to him from down the stairs.
They sound great, and they’re quite durable – so you won’t have to worry about them breaking easily!
We all scoffed with the Xbox One Elite controller was originally introduced, but upon further review, and getting our hands on it ourselves, we’re more than sold. In fact, I’d probably call it the best video game controller of all-time. Not only does it have a hefty weight to it, but it also has swappable thumdbsticks and D-pads, as well as hair trigger locks that allow gamers to fire faster. It also has a rubberized grip, and it’s a serious step-up from the original Xbox One controller.
Batman v Superman Rock ’em Sock ’em Robots is a must-have for any superhero-loving boy. It pits Batman against Superman in a battle of fists. It plays like the original game, where players press their buttons to punch left or right in an effort to dismember their opponent. It’s an absolute blast.
While NERF just announced their spring 2018 lineup, those new Nerf guns aren’t available just yet. However, they have already introduced numerous new products this year that your kids will want. We’ve been seeing numerous commercials for the NERF Rival line, and the coolest of the bunch is the new Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K. It has a sort of paintball gun feel to it, using small round balls that are dropped into the top of the tank. It’s fully motorized, and it’ll rapidly fire the 100 balls it holds per round with ease. We’ve used ours extensively, and we haven’t had a single jam yet!
Summer is on the way, and pretty soon, they’re going to be looking to get outside and play with their friends (sorry, I mean “hang out” with their friends because kids don’t “play” any more). Still, GoSports Slammo is a fun game to play with their friends that will keep them active. It was the best-selling new game of last year, and it’s going to only rise in popularity this year.
The new Plantronics Rig 800LX Xbox One Headset gives you a full 24 hours of wireless gaming, and not just wireless in the sense that it’s wireless to the console, but also entirely wireless; there’s no cord running from the headset to the controller, either. Best of all, it uses Dolby Atmos for headphones which uses moving audio that sweeps around you and above you in the most realistic way (it also comes with a prepaid code for it).
These have a noise cancelling mic that flips up to instantly mute as well, so other players don’t have to hear your snack break in between rounds.
The Rig 800LX is the most advanced Xbox One headset in the price range, and it’s our pick for the best new gaming headset of 2017.
MicroSD cards have gone way down in price, and now is the best time to pick one up. And, it makes for one of the best gifts for boys in 2018 because virtually all of their electronic devices can benefit from it.
Whether they frequently complain that their smartphone is out of storage, or their tablet needs new life, or they need a storage option for their GoPro, the SanDisk Extreme 64GB MicroSD card is a great choice. It’s temperature proof, water proof, shock proof, and x-ray proof, and it’s built for harsh conditions.
The Logitech G903 Wireless Gaming Mouse is a modern marvel of sorts. Basically, anytime a gamer hears the term “wireless mouse,” they cringe and run in the other direction, as wireless PC mice have a stigma that they aren’t as accurate/responsive as wired mice. But Logitech has set out to prove that stigma false, and the G903 wireless gaming mouse has a lot to love about it. It’s ultra responsive, and you can change your pointer speed with buttons on the top of the mouse (so if you need to change on the fly to adjust to a new weapon, you can do so).
Secondly, it can be plugged in as wired and used as well, so if it needs a charge, it’s as simple as plugging it in. It uses Logitech’s most accurate optical sensor yet, using pixel-precise performance that even the top-tier eSports athletes can rely on. What’s all that mean? Basically, it’s the best wireless gaming mouse available, and he’ll absolutely love it.
If he’s more the artistic type, getting him a great sketchbook to jot his ideas down in makes a great gift. The best we’ve found (and the highest rated on Amazon) is this Leather Journal Travel Sketchbook by Sovereign-Gear, which uses antique soft leather as a cover. It has a rustic design, and it uses quality cream, unlined paper (300 pages). It’s compact, and it’s great for any artist or writer.
The Amazon Echo has come a long way since its rocky launch last year. Instead of the barebones experience it once was, the Amazon Echo has a lot of great features and apps that your kids will absolutely love. Not only does it play all of your music from Amazom Prime, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and more, but it also allows for hands-free convenience.
Your young ones can simply tell Alexa (that’s what the Amazon Echo’s name is) to play their music. They don’t have to get up or pick up their smartphone. More importantly, it will make it so that you don’t have to answer all of their curious questions, as the Echo is a compendium of knowledge, there to answer their every query (which is why we also consider it one of the best smart home products out there)..
What’s more, it provides sports scores, can read them audiobooks, and can even order pizza from Dominos.
Every kid dreams of one day being Batman, and with Mattel’s new Batman Voice-Changer Helmet inspired by the look of Batman in the recently released Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, they can at least sound like the Dark Knight. The mask is perfect for role-playing, and it plays sounds from the movie as well. If your kid loves all things relating to the Caped Crusader, he’s not going to be able to stop wearing this mask.
Kids are all about competition, and just about every child in their early to late teens has a Fitbit (or something similar) to track their activity to compare it with their friends and family. I actually bought one of these for my seven year old, and he won’t take the thing off, wearing it at school, at home, at karate, and at baseball practice. They are both highly functional and stylish. Kids will be able to accurately track their daily stats like number of steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned and the like all from a smartphone app (or their desktop). Creating competition through technology is a great way to start them on the right path towards living a healthy lifestyle in the future.
At one point, we all cringed at the thought of not owning a fitted hat. But those days are over, and now the world has moved onto the classic look of a snapback cap. It’s undeniable that the snapback has made a comeback over the past few years, and whether they love football, baseball, soccer, or virtually any other sport, there is a great-looking hat for them. Check out these NFL New Era 9Fifty Turnover Two-Tone Snapback Caps and see if it’s something they might be interested in wearing.
Batman: The Killing Joke is one of the greatest Batman graphic novels of all-time, and it’s a perfect read for boys ages 13 and up. It has some PG-13 content in it, but if they love Batman, it’s an essential read that provides an interesting addition to the Batman mythos. It’s easily Alan Moore’s best and most memorable work to date. What’s more, now is the perfect time to pick it up, since there will soon be an animated The Killing Joke movie hitting shelves soon.
Like Batman, the Man of Steel has his own essential graphic novels that fans of Supes should read, with Mark Waid’s Kingdom Come being at the top of that list. It’s the winner of five Eisner and Harvey Awards, and it’s a tale about the struggle of good vs evil within superheroes, themselves. Also, if you don’t know about artist Alex Ross, he is one of the most prolific comic book artists still alive.
Kubb is another one of the best outdoor games for kids, and it’s certainly one of the most unique. It takes strategy and wit to beat your opponent in a game of Kubb. Of course, it also requires throwing skill and good aim.
There are two teams, and players layout their kubbs as they see fit. Then, each team will take turns throwing a baton across a field at the other team’s kubbs. However, it’s not just about knocking kubbs out of the game, as each kubb becomes a defense of sorts when they’re hit. The object of the game is to be the first team to knock over the king (the biggest kubb). It’s super fun, and it is a perfect backyard game for the family.
Your kids will always be cool just the way they are right now, but these Nike Jordan Kids Air Jordan 3 Retro shoes will take their level of cool to an entirely new level, at least among their peers. The mulberry, dark grey and black are the best-looking colorway available, and they create an undeniably clean look. Plus, they look great with a variety of different clothes, from jeans to shorts. Prices start at $47.14.
Skateboarding is a great way for kids (and adults) to express themselves. Sure, you could go the simple route and buy him a complete skateboard deck, but what kind of fun is that?
Admittedly, it’s still fun, because skateboarding is awesome, but why not tickle their artistic side by letting them design their own skateboard. Buy them a blank skateboard deck, some paint, and let them pick their own grip tape. Their skateboard will grow with them, and it’ll be an experience they’ll talk about for years to come (the time they built their own skateboard).
Literally the coolest new toy on the market in 2017 is the Transformers Trypticon Platinum Edition figure — and that’s coming from a person who despises the Transformers series. It’s a mega, 3-in-1 dino figure that also turns into a battle station and city. In dino mode, it can even walk. It converts between each in just 6 steps.
It also comes with a Brunt Tank vehicle, three weapon accessories, two scanner accessories, two blaster stands, two loading ramps, and two connectors. Trypticon wants to obliterate his enemies from existence entirely, and in his battle station mode with two cannons, he can do that with no problems.
-
There’s always been a barrier to being able to pick-up and practice an electric guitar: the amps and cords and pedals take a while to set up, and some of them can be quite heavy — not to mention that they can take up a lot of room.
Now, the Jamstick aims to solve those issues, and it does so quite well. Think of Jamstack as a portable amp that attaches to the head of your guitar, providing high-quality sound in a small package. It’s no bigger than the average Bluetooth speaker, and it’s super lightweight. But the sound quality is definitely there, too.
Using the Jamstack and iOS/Android apps, he’ll be able to pick up and jam on his electric guitar in less than a minute, without having to lug around a practice amp or any of his pedals. It’s super cool, and it’s perfect for traveling as well.
Best of all? It has a 30-day no-questions-asked return policy — so if he hates (he won’t, I promise you) you can just return it without being hassled.
If they’re into podcasting and have talked about making their own podcast with their friends, or they want to start creating YouTube videos or other audio or video content, chances are they’re going to need a better than average microphone to provide great sound capturing capabilities.
If you want to fuel their creative side, a Blue Snowball USB Microphone is a great entry-level podcasting microphone that’s super easy to setup and use. And, this bundle comes with the mic, studio headphones and a pop filter. Think of it this way: would you rather him be in his room, recording his voice with his friends, or out terrorizing the neighborhood with his friends? Tough choice.
Learning the guitar is incredibly tough, and it takes a lot of practice. But lugging around their guitar with them everywhere isn’t ideal, give the typical size of guitars. But having this Jamstik+ Portable SmartGuitar in their arsenal of learning tools is a great way to allow them to practice and learn on the go.
It is the world’s first digital guitar that connects wirelessly to iOS devices, and it comes with interactive teaching apps to help them learn. The guitar has the ability to sense the actual placement of your fingers and display them in real-time on-screen, showing the user what they’re doing right and what they’re doing wrong AS THEY’RE DOING IT. What’s more, he’ll never have to tune the Jamstik+, so he can just connect it and start jamming. It also works as a MIDI controller, so he’ll be able to record songs easily.
With the warmer weather slowly creeping in, he’s going to be looking to get out of the house and into the water, or in this case, on the water. Check out the Intex Challenger K1 Inflatable Kayak, a perfect entry-level kayak that’s easily transported and reliable. It’s nimble, and it has eye-catching graphics that will keep him noticed on the water for added safety. When inflated, it measures 30 by 15 by 108 inches, and it weights 27.2 pounds. It has a 220 pound maximum capacity. It makes for a great gift for older boys entering into their teens.
Customizing things, especially his bedroom, will always pique his interest. With the LIFX Wi-Fi Smart bulbs, he can create his own unique lighting in his room, and it’s as easy as screwing in a lightbulb and downloading an app. With the LIFX app, you can pick from various premade scenes and colors, or you can use a color wheel to choose your own from over 16 million available colors. You can change the brightness as well, and there are also some cool effects like giving it a candle-like flicker, strobe, or various other movement abilities. What’s more, it is compatible with IFTTT (If This Then That), which will allow his light to react to things like getting a new DM on Twitter, a new Facebook update, when his favorite team scores, and more.
Arcade1up has exploded in popularity thanks to its 3/4 scale classic arcade cabinets. This colorful cabinet includes 3 games in 1 (Street Fighter II Champion Edition, Street FIghter II The New Challengers, and Street Fighter II Turbo) – three ultimately classic arcade games that are a staple in the fighting games community.
The unit measures 45.8″ x 22.75″ x 19″, and it comes with an upgraded 17″ color LCD screen. It’s made with commercial grade construction so it’s of the highest quality possible.
No quarters required, either – so they can play without having to fill it with their own money. It plugs into a standard AC outlet.
Obviously, Fortnite is wildly popular among boys ages 7 and up. And now, thanks to McFarlane Toys, fans can bring a piece of that game to life with the Fortnite Rainbow Smash Premium Pickaxe Harvesting Tool.
It’s 39-inches tall and it’s designed right from the in-game assets for a premium level of detail and accuracy.
Spyro the dragon is here to hold his video game controller. It stands 8″ tall and it can hold either a PlayStation controller or an Xbox controller (or the Nintendo Switch Pro).
It also has a 2M cable for charging.
Know what’s better than a plain mirror hanging on your wall? A Batman Logo Mirror hanging on your wall.
This mirror is shaped after the Batman logo and measures 27.5 inches x 13 inches.
Don’t underestimate the value of having cool socks! Stance socks has a lot of great, comfortable (and durable) socks with cool prints. Our personal favorite? Their newest line of Star Wars socks, like this pair of ‘Disturbance’ Star Wars Crew socks.
Although it won’t be available until May 2019, this incredibly well-designed Viserion Ice Dragon Figure by McFarlane Toys will make a perfect addition to his collection.
Its wings span 16.5″ wide and can move up and down for posing.
Laser X returned in 2018 with a brand new set, the Laser X Micro Blasters set. Instead of coming with just 2, full-size blasters, their newest kit comes with four smaller micro blasters and four smaller receivers. Instead of the receivers being worn on the chest (like their original line), these micro blasters are worn on the upper arm.
The Micro Blasters set will let him play a super fun game of laser tag right in his backyard, local park, or right in your living room with up to 3 of his friends/siblings. And because both the blasters and the targets are smaller than the original kit, they’re much better for transporting/traveling.
If you’re looking for a great seating option for a playroom or his bedroom, look no further than the Big Joe XXL Bean Bag. This baby is PERFECT for lounging, especially when gaming, reading, or watching movies. It’s super comfy, and its size means that it’s also great for him and a friend to hangout in.
Got any sheep? Catan (formerly known as Settlers of Catan) is the premier board game of the resource trading genre and is world renown for jeopardizing relationships of all kinds. In this game, 3-4 players exchange goods with one another while trying to outrace one another for real estate on the island of Catan. I consider this an essential part of any board game collection.
Skateboarding has remained a cool and convenient hobby for longer than anyone thought possible. With the innovation of ultra-durable Penny Boards, it is now a viable commuter option for getting around town (as long as you have decent balance). This 27-inch cruiser is great for learning to get around on a skateboard. The more daring might even attempt a few tricks on it. But at the end of the day, the Penny Board is just a fun way to surf the sidewalks and have some fun outside.
If you’ve been seeing tall poles with chains and baskets on them around, then you probably live next to a free disc golf course that you aren’t even taking advantage of. This low-stress hobby is a great way to get outside and hone your disc-throwing skills and the Innova Disc Golf Starter Set is all you need to get going. If you live near Portland’s Pier Park course, come say hello. I play every Sunday.
If your guy has to plug his phone into an outlet at every stop you visit, then its time to introduce him to portable power banks. The Anker Powercore is a 10,000 mAh portable battery that delivers quick-charging power out of its PowerIQ USB port. Its capacity is high enough to charge most phones three times over and it easily fits in a pocket on the go.
The brand new ARRMA Limitless 6S Street Racer is currently the fastest RC Car available to the general public, coming in at over 100mph right out of the box. This beautiful blue beast is a 1:7 scale supercar that puts even Traxxas’ XO-1 to shame, coming in at almost half the price of the former top-tier fast RC car option.
This version comes with some building needed, so it’s a great car for boys who love to tinker. The battery, transmitter, receiver, servo, esc, and motor are not included in this package, so he’ll get to install it all himself.
The boy you’re shopping for – is he a foodie? If he is, and he loves hot sauce like many teen boys do, you might want to check out this hot sauce making kit. It will allow him to create 7 bottles of his very own gourmet hot sauce using things like ancho chilies, chipotle chilies, habanero peppers, some ghost pepper, and more.
It includes some safety equipment for handling as well (like gloves!), so it’s a safe way to create your own hot sauces.
Let’s ignore the fact that this awesome new NERF Fortnite AR-L Elite Dart Blaster is themed around Fortnite – which is cool, sure – and just appreciate its design otherwise. It has a cool cartoony look and fires elite darts quickly, allowing you to rain fire on your foes.
It’s motorized and has 10 darts per clip. It comes with 20 darts in total. This Nerf Fortnite gun also has flip-up sites for ultimate accuracy.
Do your kids like to bang on stuff to make music? Of course they do — what kid doesn’t?! Sphero knows that, and that’s why they created the Sphero Specdrums. With Specdrums, your kids will use colors to represent different sounds. When they tap those different colors with their Specdrums rings, those colors trigger the specific sound they’re assigned to via the app.
It’s. Super. Cool.
Essentially, with Specdrums, any surface (yes, seriouslly!) can become an instrument. They’re great for musicians of all skill levers and can be scaled up for more advanced creation.
Each of the Specdrums rings lasts for 2 hours per charge, and they include the Specdrums mix and other music apps that contain curated sound packs.
We recommend buying a set of two Specdrums for the ultimate fun.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The biggest movie of 2019 among kids is Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which brought the series to its finale. LEGO has a couple of brand new kits to celebrate its release, including the Avengers Ultimate Quinjet (#76126).
It’s a mega-sized LEGO set that comes with 838 pieces, including six minifigs: Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Rocket, and two Chitauri.
The kit allows you to build a spectacular air vehicle, complete with an opening cockpit, passenger compartment, stud shooters, a fold-out 6-stud rapid shooter, and a trike that also shoots studs.
Once built, the Quinjet measures 4″ x 15″ x 11″ — so it’s quite sizeable.
If your kids are obsessed with Marvel superheroes, they’re going to love the LEGO Quinjet.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Overwatch isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and we’re super stoked to see Blizzard team up with the LEGO brand to release a bunch of Overwatch LEGO kits.
Our favorite of the new line LEGO Overwatch line is this one: the D.Va and Reinhardt Building Kit (#75973), which is 455-piece kit that gives you everything you need to build the two characters (coincidentally, I’m a Reinhardt main and my wife is a D.Va main…so this kit works out perfectly).
The resulting figures are super cool-looking LEGO versions of the characters that are great for play or display.
There are other great Overwatch LEGO kits available, including a Genji vs. Hanzo kit, a Bastion Kit, a Dorado Showdown kit, and a Watchpoint: Gibraltor kit.
Recommended Ages: 10 years and up
DC Collectibles has a ton of awesome new collectibles for your favorite villains and heroes of the DC universe this year, but by far, our favorites are these new PVC figures with a black and white theme.
There are seven figures in total, and they’re limited editions, and each box set includes five variations of Batman over the years like the Adam West version and the Batman: The Animated Series version – all with a black, white, and gray colorway.
There are two different sets available, and the second (shown here) includes Bruce Timm’s Harley Quinn and Frank Quitely’s Robin.
These figures will look great among your other Batman toys!
Recommended Ages: 15 years and up
The super popular Laser X line has been expanded in 2019 with the brand new Laser X Morph set. What makes the new blasters cool? For one, they can transform into a target for practice when you can’t get outside or don’t have anyone else to play with. Secondly, for the first time ever, you can go from having the target directly on your gun to wearing it on your arm.
It has a range of 300 feet, and works both during the day and at night.