101 Best Cool Gifts for Boys: The Ultimate List

Whether he’s into gaming, sports, computers, toys, RC cars, Marvel or any other bit of pop culture, this list is filled with the coolest toys and tech that make great gifts. Here are the top 101 best cool gifts for boys in 2020:

Funny Gifts

There are plenty of great funny gifts that you can get for any boy this Christmas that will make him laugh. One of my favorite gag gifts in 2019 is the Original Bag of Poo Cotton Candy. Also, given the TikTok and YouTube trend of Don't Laugh Challenges, check out the Don't Laugh Challenge: 12 Year Old Edition Book.

Another great funny gift your kids will get a kick out of is this super dumb burrito blanket (it's also soft and cozy - perfect for movie nights).

Cool Tech Gifts for Kids

Kids absolutely love cool tech, and if you've got a tech-loving kid that you're shopping for, there are plenty of great options to get them this year. I'd start by looking at RC drones and RC cars if they're in their teens. If they're any sort of artistic, check out the 3Doodler Create+ 3D Printing Pen that allows them to draw in 3D and create their own plastic toys. If they enjoy tinkering and solving things, I highly recommend the GoCube (essentially, it's like a smart app-connected Rubix cube).

You also can't go wrong with an electric scooter for kids (our top option is the GoTrax GKS).

Personalized Gifts

For the most part, you're likely not going to get the reaction you're looking for when it comes to giving personalized gifts. At least - they're not going to be all sappy about it. It's just not a boy's way, generally speaking.

