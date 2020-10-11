101 Best Cool Gifts for Boys: The Ultimate List

If they’ve shown any interest in drones over the past couple of years but haven’t quite picked one up yet, the Potensic Dreamer 4K is the best camera drone in the price range; you won’t find a more user-friendly option than the Dreamer 4K under $400.

Not only does it have an impressive flight time that rivals DJI’s Phantom, but it also has 4K capability, a Follow Me mode, Altitude Hold, Circle Flight, Waypoint, Auto-Return, and more. It also has one key takeoff and landing, as you’d expect for a drone in its price range, and it comes with a great telescopic controller that snaps to most phones (as long as it is 178cm in length or below). The Dreamer 4K hooks up to an app akin to what Parrot uses, and that makes flying and getting camera footage super easy.

This drone also comes with an interesting propeller system that doesn’t require any screws for assembly, so there aren’t any tools required to get it in the air.

One thing I absolutely love about the Dreamer 4K is its GPS find function which shows you exactly where the drone last dropped on a map in the app. This allows you to pinpoint the location of your lost drone if it’s taken by the wind or if you lose it while flying from a distance.

The Dreamer 4K comes with everything he needs to fly, including the drone, battery, transmitter, and charging cables.