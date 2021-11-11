Lego Boba Fett’s Starship: Where to Buy Right Now

Grab The Lego Boba Fett’s Starship Here

Hot on the heels of last year’s Razor Crest set comes the Lego Boba Fett’s Starship, which is sure to be the most sought-after Lego set of the year.

This isn’t the first time Lego has released Boba Fett’s starship. Previously, the ship – then known as Slave 1 before the name was changed to become more inclusive – was available as part of a larger, nearly $300 set.

This newer version takes what people love about the ship and downsizes it into a much more affordable package, which I’m sure is going to please parents and collectors everywhere.

How Many Pieces Are In The Set?

The Boba Fett’s Starship set comes in 593 pieces. The main bulk of the set is made up of the highly-detailed starship itself. There’s also a ship transporter to build designed to maneuver the ship around when it’s land-based. Oh, and there’s a carbonite slab. That counts as a brick technically, but I’d imagine it’s mostly included so kids can role-play bounter hunter adventures. Cool!

Ship Features

I’m actually amazed by how much this ship can do given it’s priced down the lower end of the spectrum. The Starship boats rotating wings, four blasters – two of which fire studs – an opening cockpit, and a specially designed handle so you can hold the ship without needing to worry about it breaking apart.

Which Mini-figures Are Included?

Although there’s no Grogu included in this set, you do get two awesome mini-figures in a Beskar armor Mandalorian and a modern Boba Fett. The Mandalorian comes with a Beskar spear and cape, while Boba is armed with his blaster and jetpack.

It’s a cool selection of mini-figures as far as I’m concerned. Those are the two figures you want included in this set and are enough for kids who own no other Lego sets to get creating adventures straight out the box.

Age Recommendation for the Lego Boba Fett’s Starship Set

According to Lego, this set is aimed towards kids (and adults) aged nine and up. As a side note, if you get the chance definitely try building Lego as a family. The kids will always take over, but they love having a parent there to help them when they get stuck. And yes, I’m talking from experience here.

How Hard Will It Be to Get in Time for Christmas?

It’s impossible to say for certain, but we can take an educated guess based on previous years. Christmas Lego Sets are always hard to get hold of, and as shipping still isn’t flowing as well as it should be, so if you are shopping for Christmas, I would absolutely recommend buying in advance. The closer we get to Christmas, the harder items are to get hold of, which leaves only two options: Don’t get it, or potentially pay over-the-odds due to third-party scalpers.

This is one gift you do not want to leave until the last minute. So shop smart and buy early if you can.

Where to Buy Right Now

As the Boba Fett’s Starthsip set is already released, there are a few places to pick it up. Our first choice is Amazon, but you can also grab it from Target, Walmart, and the Lego Shop. As for the cost, you can pick this set up for $49.99.





