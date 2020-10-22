Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Razor Crest: Where to Buy

Get The Lego Razor Crest Here

If you’re a fan of The Mandalorian then boy oh boy have we got the Lego set for you.

The Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Razor Crest set is the must-have Lego set this year. It is just AWESOME.

The Razor Crest, for those who don’t know, is the Mandalorian’s ship. What’s wild is despite this ship being a fairly standard Star Wars design, it’s not the easiest dimensions to translate into Lego form.

Getting that rounded, long shape with the engines built into the sides may look simple when you’re staring at the finished product, but you just know a team of builders has spent weeks screaming at bricks to get it looking this good.

I’ve been trying to work out what it is that makes this set stand out so much, and it’s the smaller details, isn’t it? Anyone can build a rectangle and plant some extra on the sides, but getting the detail work right is what separates good sets from great sets.

It’s the rounded front, the triangular curved pieces, the hatch-like area on the roof, or the right placement of stickers that really bring this ship to life.

What Mini-figures Come with the Mandalorian Razor Crest Ship?

I’m a big fan of the mini-figure selection in this set. Obviously people will want a Mandalorian mini-figure in this set, but the question I had was how would Lego handle The Child given its much smaller form factor? It turns out really well. The Baby Yoda figure, while tiny, is great. It even has space on the inside so it can be placed on the Mandalorian’s hand.

Elsewhere in this set are the leader of the guild Greef Karga, a Scout Trooper, and an IG-11 droid mini-figure. As I say, it’s a great selection given the build.

How Many Pieces Is the Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian Razor Crest Set?

This set comes in at a meaty 1023 pieces. For a ship set, that sounds about right. It’ll be a challenge, for sure, but don’t let the high piece-count scare you. As I mentioned before, this is a set with a lot of detail.

Not only that, with ships, you need to have a lot of pieces so it all holds together securley when you’re flying it around.No one wants a Lego ship that breaks apart as it soars through the air.

So yes, it’s a high piece-count, but it’s fine. Don’t worry.

What Age Is the Razor Crest Ship Set For?

Lego recommends ages 10 and up for this set. It’s worth remembering, this is more of a guide for complexity, so it’s worth adhering to unless your child is an experienced Lego builder.

Although saying that, me and my kids love working together to build the more complex sets. So long as there’s an adult to read instructions or double-check where everything is going, you’ll be fine.

Seriously, though, try building Lego as a family. It’s the best.

What Is The Mandalorian?

The Mandalorian follows the exploits of a bounty hunter who ends up the stand-in parent of a small alien child. If you’ve heard the name “Baby Yoda,” the Mandalorian is where that’s from.

It’s a fun, family-friendly Star Wars saga that’s as cute as it is interesting (IGN loved it equally as much as I did).

Where to Buy the Lego Mandalorian Razor Crest Ship

Amazon is always a solid choice for grabbing stuff fast. Prime gets you the item in a couple of days, and if it sells out, there’s always the option of third-party sellers to fill the void. It’s also currently the cheapest online, so there’s that.

Target – Not Available

At the time of writing, there’s no sign of this Mandalorian set over on Target. Should that change, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Having just checked, Walmart has three left in stock and the third-party seller is coming in quite a bit higher than Amazon. Hopefully once more stock comes in, the price will drop back down, but as of right now, I’d definitely go for the cheaper option.

