25 Best Cheap Lego Star Wars Sets Under $50: Your Ultimate Guide

Looking for the best cheap Lego Star Wars sets for under $50? If so, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up all the important cheap Lego toys into one handy list for your reading pleasure.
Our Review
It’s amazing how many variants of Han getting frozen there are. And yet, the Lego Star Wars Carbon-Freezing Chamber set manages to still be a worthy investment.
Although the whole build is pretty killer, the best part is the rotating carbon pod.
Oh, and that pod? You can actually fit the included Han Solo figure in. So feel free to chuck him in there.
If you haven’t already got a Carbon-Freezing Chamber on Cloud City playset, this is the one to go with.
Recommended Ages: 7 and Up
Now this is an unusual-but-awesome Lego set.
The Lego Star Wars Episode VIII First Order Heavy Scout Walker is a weird beast.
It doesn’t follow the traditional Star Wars style of sharp angles, and instead, opts for a more thrown together at random approach.
The result, while definitely odd, is something that really stands out next to the AT-ATs of this world.
Throw in General Hux, First Order Gunner, Resistance Trooper, and a First Order Flametrooper and this set really is something different (in a good way).
Recommended Ages: 9 and Up
The LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Transformation is a reenactment of one of, if not the, most important scenes of the entire Star Wars saga.
You know that bit in Episode III where Anakin goes swimming in lava then gets rebuilt by Palpatine?
Yeah, this is that scene, only in Lego form.
The table even comes with a helmet applicator too!
And more importantly, yes, Darth Vader has a pearly white Lego head under his helm. That’s some solid attention to detail, Lego.
If you ask me, this is easily one of the best cheap Lego Star Wars sets there is. Just look at it!
Recommended Ages: 7 and Up
The Lego Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Yoda’s Hut is one for every single fan of the Original Trilogy.
Yoda’s Hut is an iconic scene in the movies, so getting a Lego version wasn’t a case of if, more a when.
The result really is something special. If you watched that scene then had to build it in Lego form, this is exactly how it’d look.
The inside is fully-furnished as well, complete with a fold down bed. How cool is that?
Recommended Ages: 7 and Up
The Lego Star Wars – Luke’s Landspeeder is another fun build.
The landspeeder is multilayered at the front to allow the curving pieces enough space to get in. It’s a smart design choice.
The front looks kind of like an ice-cream sandwich, actually.
Moving on. Over on the mini-figure front, you’ve got a good selection of fan favorites. Namely Luke Skywalker, Ben Kenobi, a Tusken Raider, and a pompous golden robot.
It’s a solid set for a good price.
Recommended Ages: 7 and Up
Simple? Yes. But the LEGO Star Wars Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter is still great as a showpiece.
On the mini-figure front, you’ve got R2-D2 and Yoda.
Both are always popular choices, so if you’re after this as a gift to someone, there’s a 90 percent chance they’re going to like the mini-figs.
Who doesn’t love R2 and Yoda?
As for the Starfighter, it’s an iconic ship that you just cannot go wrong with.
Recommended Ages: 8 and Up
The Lego Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Boba Fett counts as Lego Star Wars, right?
The Lego Bionicle-esq style of action figures look incredible when they’re built and put on display.
Building a figure is different from building a set, but each offer their own kind of satisfying completionist feeling.
This Boba Fett looks even better in the flesh. The colors pop, and the damage accents on the body and head are vivid.
If you’ve avoided these for whatever reason, definitely reconsider. They are just wonderful.
Recommended Ages: 8 and Up
People overlooked the Lego Star Wars Episode VIII Elite Praetorian Guard at release, which was a mistake.
This figure is great.
Is it the jaggedy shoulder guards? The Jedi-slaying weapon? The expert sculpted head? Or maybe it’s the flowing skirt.
Also, for your information, the material used in these figures is really nice and soft. Surprisingly so!
It’s a solid figure that would look sweet on a shelf surrounded by more Lego.
Recommended Ages: 8 and UP
The LEGO Star Wars Clone Scout Walker – 20th Anniversary Edition is another example of cheaper sets coming up with something meaningful and worthwhile.
The Clone Scout Walker is a cool Lego Build.
Even though it’s small, there’s tons of detail that go into making this build the best it can be.
Just take a look at the legs and you’ll see what I mean.
Elsewhere in the set, you’ve got Darth Vader on a display stand, a battle Droid, and Chewbacca mini-figures.
There’s also a pretty neat buildable AT-RT Walker featuring posable legs and a rotating turret.
Recommended Ages: 6 and Up
The Clone Wars Anakin’s Jedi Starfighter is how you do cheap Lego sets.
Not every cheaper-priced set needs to be a small scenery build with nothing much else.
Anakin’s Starfighter feels like an expensive build, only shrunk down some.
It’s fun to build, and looks great in any collection.
Plus you can never have too many R2-D2 figures.
Recommended Ages: 7 and Up
Picking the right Lego for the right age group is imperative. If it’s too difficult for the age, then it’s going to end in tears.
Thankfully, the LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter Trench Run is here to save the day.
If you’ve got a little one who’s into Lego Star Wars and is too old for Duplo, this set is a good halfway house.
It’s simple, but without being patronizing. Perfect for the budding master builders out there.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
Ever wanted to recreate the epic lightsaber battle with Darth Maul and Qui-Gon Jinn? Now you can with the Lego Star Wars Duel on Naboo.
It’s a really solid set. The Pit of Doom is brilliantly put together, and the laser gates look really add to the overall aesthetic.
Plus they open and close via a mechanism, rather than just being stationary, which is a nice little touch.
If you’re a Star Wars fan, this set is too good to pass up.
Recommended Ages: 7 and Up
Back in the day, getting hold of General Grievous for cheap wasn’t possible. Now, thanks to the Lego Star Wars: The Clone Wars General Grievous’ Combat Speeder, you can get both General G and Mace Windu in one awesome, cheap, set.
The Combat Speeder itself looks great when finished, but the coolest part is the secret area to store fallen Jedi lightsabers.
One thing I will warn you about in advance in Grievous’ arms.
I had an issue with the connectors on the arms snapping if you take them on and off too much.
That said, if you’re careful going into it, you shouldn’t have any issues.
Recommended Ages: 7 and Up
The LEGO Star Wars TIE Fighter Attack Building Kit is another cheap Lego Star Wars set that’s perfect for the younger builder.
It’s recommended for ages four and up, meaning, any kid who’s new to Lego or moving on from Duplo is sure to be able to build it.
Plus it’s Lego, so it’ll come with easy to understand, detailed instructions.
This set is so simple, in fact, it’s essentially four sections that all clip together.
You’ll need to build each of the four sections, but it’s all honestly simple stuff.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
This LEGO Star Wars Imperial Dropship – 20th Anniversary Edition set is for those of us wanting to build out their Stormtrooper collection.
Any good Star Wars display is made ten times better the more Stormtroopers you add. That’s a totally legit Star Wars fact.
With this inexpensive set you get three Stormtroopers to add to your growing Imperial fleet.
It’s a cheap way to build a collection without needing to buy those awful knock-off mini-figures that lack the same quality as real Lego.
This set also comes with an old-school Han Solo mini figure, too, which is packed full of nostalgia goodness.
Oh, and there’s a perfectly fine dropship to build.
Recommended Ages: 6 and Up
If you’re after a clean and inexpensive set, look no further than the Lego Star Wars: A New Hope Death Star Escape.
Not all Lego sets need to be nightmarishly difficult to make them a worthwhile purchase.
Sometimes going for the basics works just as well.
That’s where this set comes in. The mini-figure selection is bang on the money (Luke, Leia, Stormtrooper), and the build – while not groundbreaking – does the job and looks great.
Bonus points to anyone who can make this fit inside the giant Lego Death Star.
Recommended Ages: 7 and Up
RIght. So. Episode One is, as the critics say, a bit rubbish. But! Podracing is great and makes for some of the best cheap Lego Star Wars sets.
The Lego Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Anakin’s Podracer is a fun build that looks great when it’s finished.
It’s surprisingly large as well. What’s especially neat is the translucent slats on the underside.
There’s no way the pod would have held up on its own without warping the connector rods, so this is yet another bit of clever Lego engineering.
On the mini-fig front, you’ve got child Anakin and Padme, as well as the 20th anniversary Luke (complete with generic yellow head!).
Recommended Ages: 7 and Up
Just look at how cute the LEGO Star Wars: A New Hope Escape Pod vs. Dewback Microfighters set is!
Right? Who knew cheap Lego Star Wars set could be so darn adorable.
The Dewback itself is just a wholesome, fun thing to make.
Likewise, the escape pod with R2-D2 and a golden whiny robot is also great.
Personally, I love the Sandtrooper. That orange shoulder cape and sandy mask really help make this mini-fig.
Recommended Ages: 6 and Up
Want a great Birthday gift that doesn’t cost a bomb? Check out the Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Duel on Starkiller Base.
I can’t recommend these smaller sets enough for people looking to pad out their scenery collection.
Plus this one folds up to create a different style depending on how you want it.
The best part of this set? It comes with both Rey and everyone’s favorite cry baby Kylo Ren, complete with his cross lightsaber.
Recommended Ages: 6 and Up
I mentioned earlier how great the cheaper sets are for building an army, and the Lego Star Wars: The Last Jedi Elite Praetorian Guard Battle Pack is no different.
In terms of building, there’s a platform with spinning discs on. This is great as a kids toy for battling, but I suspect adults will be buying this for the mini-figures.
Included are three Praetorian Guards and a Stormtrooper, so if you’re after an inexpensive way to create an armada of Praetorian Guards, this is the way to do it.
Recommended Ages: 6 and Up
The Lego Star Wars Sith Infiltrator Microfighter is an absolute steal.
As a random gift or stocking filler, the fighter ship is perfectly fine. There’s not much to it, but at this price, you can understand why.
The main hook here is this set comes with a Darth Maul mini-figure.
According to Bricklink, although the price of individual figures varies drastically on any given day, the Darth Maul figure goes for around $13 on its own.
So considering you’re getting a ship with the figure, and it’s brand new, you really cannot go wrong with this set.
Recommended Ages: 6 and Up
Another gift that’s perfect for when you’re looking to save money, it’s the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Microfighter.
The Microfighters range is all about value for money. It’s a mini-figure plus a small ship of some description.
With some of the sets, the actual buildable isn’t all that exciting. This set is the exception.
Shrinking the Millennium Falcom down to size was no easy feat, but somehow Lego managed it, and the result has a serious wow factor.
Who doesn’t want a tiny Millennium Falcon?
Recommended Ages: 6 and Up
The Lego Star Wars Cloud-Rider Swoop Bikes are pure, undiluted fun.
You can never go wrong with sets that include speeder bikes.
They’re always a blast to build and look great when integrated into a collection.
The side turret on the second bike is A+ as well, so do check that out.
Kids also love zooming them around the living room, too, so if you’re buying for a child, this is well worth your consideration.
Recommended Ages: 8 and Up
Another one from the easy-to-build Microfighters range, this time the Lego Star Wars: The Last Jedi A-Wing vs. TIE Silencer set.
Included in this set are two mini-figures in Kylo Ren figure and an A-Wing Pilot figure, as well as buildable versions of the A-Wing fighter and TIE Silencer.
For the price, this set works as both a small present or as a stocking filler-type of gift.
Recommended Ages: 6 and Up
The Lego Star Wars: The Last Jedi Ahch-To Island Training is another iconic scene that’s perfect for a Lego adaptation.
Luke’s hut is a multilayer build – lots of vertical pieces create the shell – and the end result just … looks how it should in your head, you know?
Elsewhere in the set are Rey and Old Man Luke mini-figures, accessories, and an absolutely adorable mini Porg.
It’s may not be the cheapest set on this list, but it’s one of the meatiest for sure.
Recommended Ages: 7 and Up