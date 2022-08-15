Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball Is a Must-Have Toy

Hot on the heels of one of the hottest toy launches of the last few years the Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron, Mixies are back with an exciting new toy kids are sure to love, the Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball.

Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball – What Is It?

The Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball tasks kids with becoming a real Mixieologist. It is, as the name suggests, a crystal ball with a magical twist.

The idea here is for kids to create their own Magic Mixies character and summon it into the crystal ball itself. Simply wave the interactive magical wand, speak some magic words, and the crystal ball comes to life – complete with a mystifying mist.

The crystal ball reacts to the lights on the wand as kids continue on with their incantation to give the mixie inside its color, voice, and fortune-telling powers.

Kids complete the spell with the words “Magicus Mixus,” at which point the mist dissipates and the Magic Mixie plush is finally revealed to them.

The fun isn’t over once the plushie is revealed, though. The Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball offers up different modes of play: Fortune Telling, Spell, Game, and Tickling.

Fortune Telling Mode sees the kids ask the mixie a question, to which the mixies’ forehead gems light up to reveal the answer.

What’s especially cool about this set is it’s not a one-and-done. Kids can redo the whole magical creation process to make the mixie disappear and reappear again and again. And that crystal ball it comes in? You can switch it into night light mode and keep it in their room.

If this all sounds ridiculously cool, that’s because it is. Magic Mixies is one of the few kid’s brands that understands how to make something truly magical. Anyone can buy a magic kit, but magic kits often ruin the illusion. With Magic Mixies, even adults don’t understand how they work. You really can’t understand just how magical an experience it is until you’ve seen one in action.

Magic Mixies Crystal Ball Price

The Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball is set to retail for $84.99.

To put that in perspective, the original Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron came in at $74.99. As the Mixies Crystal Ball features more stuff, it’s hard to bemoan the 10 bucks difference.

Normally this is the point where we’d compare the Mixies Crystal Ball with similar products on the market, but the truth is, there really isn’t anything out there like this.

Magic kits cost on average between $20 to $40, but they’re very much a different beast. Likewise, you can’t compare plushies because the Mixie plushie is only part of the package. The only real comparison, then, is a direct head-to-head between the crystal ball and the original misting cauldron.

Which is the better of the two? Both offer similar magic experiences, and owning both is sure to impress. That said, the new Mixies Crystal Ball offers up much more thanks to the four different modes. Plus it doubles as a night light! You can never go wrong with night lights.

Availability and Pre-Order Info

The Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball is due for release in October 2022, is available for presale starting September 1, 2022, and will be available at all major retailers.

Age Recommendation

The Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball is suitable for ages five to eight, though we’d argue kids a little older than that who love plushie-collecting are sure to get a kick out of it.

Mixies Crystal Ball Hands-on Impressions

Heavy was sent an early prototype of the Mixies Crystal Ball and we can safely say it’s every bit as good as it looks.

Setting it up requires no effort as it all comes assembled. Getting into the magic really is as simple as grabbing the instructions, turning on the wand, and turning on the crystal ball. Read, button, button. It’s that simple.

The magical element here is astounding to see firsthand. Watching as swipes of the wand cause the crystal ball to respond is enchanting, and we can see how kids are going to be spellbound by this toy.

As for the mixie plushie toy itself, it just oozes cuteness and the use of what feels like armature clips for the moving parts means it can be posed in all kinds of different directions.

In short, we can see the Magical Mixies Crystal Ball being one of the hottest toy launches this year.