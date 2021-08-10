11 Best Pop It Fidget Toys for All Ages

Whoever said less is more is wrong. More is always better. Just take this 27-Piece Fidget Toys Set for example. It has everything.

If you’re buying a fidget for someone with autism, it’s important to try out different toys. Trying one singular toy and assuming they’re rubbish because it didn’t work limits the potential to help. Everyone is different, so trying out other fidget toys is the way to go.

Don’t forget about slime-type toys as well. My wife uses clay and it works really well.

Back on topic, this pack has a bit of everything to test out. You’ve got a pop it fidget toy but also a host of other toys, including footballs, finger traps, fidget cube, fidget ball, to name but a few. It’s great value for money and when you’ve found the right toy for the job, that’s when you can expand into something more personal to their interests.