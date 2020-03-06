21 Best Mother of the Bride Pant Suits

Dresses aren’t for everyone. If you’re feeling pressured to wear a dress to your daughter’s wedding, there are some appropriate alternatives that work just as well, adding formality and elegance to your look. For any mother of the bride who prefers pants, you can find a number of formal pantsuits, meant especially for formal affairs and weddings.

We’ve pulled together a list with the best mother of the bride pantsuits. You’ll look the part with these comfortable, elegant outfits.