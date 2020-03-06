21 Best Mother of the Bride Pant Suits

Dresses aren’t for everyone. If you’re feeling pressured to wear a dress to your daughter’s wedding, there are some appropriate alternatives that work just as well, adding formality and elegance to your look. For any mother of the bride who prefers pants, you can find a number of formal pantsuits, meant especially for formal affairs and weddings.
We’ve pulled together a list with the best mother of the bride pantsuits. You’ll look the part with these comfortable, elegant outfits.
Available in black, navy, and mocha, this two piece set features a three-quarter sleeves, open front jacket, with an attached shell and matching pants. The pants have an elastic waistband for a comfortable fit throughout the day and the lace and sequin detailing on the shell, the jacket, and the sleeve hem keep it looking special. If you like this look but you fall into standard sizing, you can purchase the same set here in sizes 6-16.
If you’re looking for an outfit that’s comfortable yet dressy, this one hits the mark. The best part the way it functions like a pants suit but has the look of a beautiful flowing dress. The color is perfect for any formal occasion.
This lightweight and elegant pants set is a wonderful choice for any wedding. The set includes a delicate lace camisole and matching jacket with chiffon flyaway pants. The wider legs give them the look of a chiffon skirt in passing, for a formal look that will impress. If you’re not a fan of the eggplant, you can purchase this skirt in black or navy as well. Find this outfit in plus sizing here.
In addition to the classic black color pictured here, this set is available in several soft pastel colors, all great for a spring or summer wedding. Mixing comfort with classic elegance can be tricky, but this suit uses tailored lines and soft fabrics to accomplish just that. Both pieces are made with a fabric blend partially made of spandex, allowing for a bit of stretch. The beaded neckline and sleeves are a subtle formal touch that help dress up the look.
This gorgeous outfit from David’s Bridal is unique and one of a kind, with a sheer flowing cape in place of the more traditional jacket that most pants sets come with. The black color is classic and sleek, with a subtle sparkle from the sequin lace. Dress up the look with some black sequined heels and some larger statement earrings.
This flowing pants set is great for anyone who wants to steer clear of constricting tailored clothing. Both the pants and camisole are made with soft and lightweight chiffon, for a breathable and comfortable fit in basically any temperature. The set can be dressed up or down depending on accessories, making it a great choice for most wedding venues.
With a top that wows, this pant suit is one of our favorite options on the list. There’s no question that this set is fit for a more formal affair. It’s designed with so many gorgeous and feminine details that a skirt or dress will not be missed. From the sequined top, to the satin bow, to the gorgeous chiffon pants, any mother of the bride is sure to stand out. If you’re looking for something with a little more color, check out this similar option, available in turquoise.
David’s Bridal has several pant suits that are suitable (no pun intended) for a mother of the bride, mother of the groom, or even a grandmother. This one would work for any of the above, with a traditional and neutral deep navy color, and a design of lace and chiffon. Fitting a wide range of sizes, this outfit can be purchased in sizes 14 through 24 plus.
With tons of five star reviews and available in a variety of colors, this jumpsuit bridges the gap between pant suit and evening gown, for a modern and fashion forward option. The fabric is stretchy, comfortable, and easy to wear. The cut of the dress is slimming, and features a few unique features like the drawstring waistline, subtle slit in the pants, and the keyhole back. Even though it has a youthful vibe to it, this look can easily be made more sophisticated with some formal accessories.
Fairly similar to the cape style above, but available for half the price or less, this is a great alternative if you’re trying to keep costs down. The polyester fabric has five percent of spandex in the blend, giving it a bit of stretch for a comfortable breathable fit.
With a unique neckline and tons of sparkle, this is a very special mother of the bride option. While it doesn’t come with a coordinating jacket, you could easily pair this with a simple black crepe shawl for added coverage. It’s a more formal option that we love.
This mother of the bride pant option maintains a modern style while still providing a good amount of coverage. It has a one-shoulder silhouette which is really fun and unique as well as a belt for the perfect amount of sparkle. The wider leg is very flattering, and we love that it does have a shoulder strap to keep things in place throughout the evening.
The lace dealing and gorgeous long jacket make this outfit stand out among the rest. The champagne color is perfect for any mother of the bride or mother of the groom. It has a very flattering silhouette and the cut and fabric make it appropriate for any season.
It’s not often you find a really beautiful formal outfit at this price point which is what makes it so special. It’s a beautiful midnight blue color which is perfect for a mother of the bride and features just the right amount of sparkle.
Stand out with a gorgeous asymmetrical jumpsuit that has a very flattering fit for moms of all shapes and sizes. It has a nice stretch to it, which makes it more comfortable than many options out there and ensures you’ll feel great in it for many hours.
Any mother of the bride who is looking for a Spring outfit to wear to their daughter’s wedding will love this blush colored suit. The silhouette is flattering as well as comfortable for the best of both worlds. The jacket is an added feature that can easily be removed if you’d like. A simple nude strappy sandal is the best to go with this outfit. If you are on the shorter side, the pants might need a slight alteration, but aside from that this does run true to size.
This black jumpsuit screams class and sophistication. While it’s formal and modest, the perfect option for a fashionable mother of the bride, it also has several unique visual features like the drapey wide legs and beaded bodice. It’s appropriate even for a black-tie affair and runs true to size.
Sometimes a mother of the bride pant suits can feel very dates, reflecting the style of a grandmother more than a fashionable mother. This one is far from that, with a unique one-shoulder drape that not only is figure-flattering but also beautiful. The wide-leg pants offer another trendy element and if you’re not a fan of this beautiful sky blue (perfect for a spring or summer wedding) you can also order this pantsuit in black.
If you’re someone who is a bit self-conscious of your arms, this beautiful mother of the bride pantsuit offers some coverage and concealment without the formality and structure of a full jacket – a perfect compromise. It’s made with a stretchy fabric for the best fit, has a waist band to hide and trouble spots, and a gorgeous and attractive v-neck design. The best part is the color, which can be worn in any season.
If long sleeves are your jam but you’re not into the look of a full jacket, this is a wonderful pantsuit option that has the same amount of coverage with a little less fabric. The silk trimmings give this a tuxedo-like look and the beautiful deep red makes this a perfect choice for a winter or fall wedding.
If you’re shopping on a budget, check out this mother of the bride pantsuit, which is less than you could ever imagine spending. It’s very highly rated, with beautiful details like a belted waist, ruffle sleeves, and wide pant legs that are all flattering and comfortable for the big day.