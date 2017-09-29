Top 10 Best Exam Success Gifts 2017

Tests cause a lot of stress, and with good reason. The scores your kids receive on classroom tests and standardized tests help to determine their quality of life as adults. So when your child does well on a big exam, a little positive reinforcement can go a long way. If they just aced the big test, reward them with one of these exam success gifts. Most of the gifts on our list are affordable, and suitable for rewarding success on midterms, finals, standardized tests, placement tests, and more. We have rounded up quite an assortment of different exam success gift ideas, with some picks being better for younger test takers, and others being better suited for older test takers.

1. ‘This is What a Winner Looks Like’ Tee

This is a great shirt for any winner who vanquished the big test. All shirts are North American made, and made from pre-shrunk cotton, so you can order true to size and not worry about shrinkage. Show your kid some support with this simple gift, which will boost their confidence. Another option to consider is this “Wicked Smaht” shirt, which would be great for anyone studying in New England.

2. Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit

This is a pretty fancy Star Wars toy, so it’s suitable for celebrating a big academic win. This kit from littleBits is extremely user-friendly, so many kids will be able to play with this kit without any adult supervision. Kids can use the Droid Inventor app (available for both iPhone & Android), and teach their droid new skills like head spins and self navigation. Parents can feel good about giving this gift as a reward for testing well, since it’s a toy with huge STEM value. An educational gift is both a reward, and a tool to ensured continued educational growth.

3. The Best Is Yet to Come Custom Music Box

When you’re a student, you’re never really done with studying. Every week, there’s some new knowledge to assimilate, or some upcoming test to start cramming for. This gift reminds the recipient that the best is yet to come, and that all this hard work now means a better life when they reach adulthood. This handmade, maple music box plays “The Best Is Yet to Come” when you turn the key. There’s space on the bottom of the music box where you can add a custom engraved message of support and love.

4. ‘Moonwalking with Einstein: The Art and Science of Remembering Everything’ by Joshua Foer

Anyone who is studying for a big test is always looking for tips and tricks to memorize facts in the best possible way. This creative book teaches readers the special art of memorizing anything related to any topic, often using mnemonic devices. The books author, Josh Foer, competed in the United States Memory Championship, so you know he’s a guy who has mastered the art of memorization at the highest level. The book also explains the “Memory Palace” memorization technique, made popular by the Sherlock TV series. A similar book you might consider given instead of (or in addition to) Foer’s book is How to Develop a Brilliant Memory Week by Week: 52 Proven Ways to Enhance Your Memory Skills.

5. Fairytale Brownies Congratulations Gift Box

This congratulatory gift box is ideal for any smart cookie with a sweet tooth. Each gift box contains a dozen 3″ x 3″ Fairytale Brownies, with a variety of flavors included in each box. The flavor assortment is as follows: caramel, chocolate chip, coconut, cream cheese, espresso nib, mint chocolate, original chocolate, pecan, raspberry swirl, toffee crunch, walnut, and white chocolate. What’s not to love?

Need a healthier option? This healthy snack box gift pack is arguably better for them than decadent chocolate brownies, and will definitely keep them full and focused during late night cram sessions.

6. Rocketbook Erasable, Reusable Wirebound Notebook

Is it crazy to spend over $30 for a spiral bound notebook? Not when the notebook has a secret. This cool notebook stands out from the crowd because it’s erasable. The notebook contains 32 reusable pages, which will simply wipe clean with a damp cloth if you use the right pen. These notebooks are meant to be used with Pilot FriXion pens. One pen is included with each notebook purchase, but you might want to grab some additional pens or FriXion markers. Beyond just being a cool notebook, this product is also ideal for those who like to digitize their notes. Using a special app, you can share pictures of your notes from the notebook to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, Box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, or email. This is a great gift idea for any student who is a passionate notetaker, or anyone who cares about the environment and wants to reduce the amount of paper they use every year.

7. The Artiphon INSTRUMENT 1

Looking for a big gift to reward a truly stellar test score? This electronic instrument is a great option for any budding musician. This MIDI controller allows players to create the sounds of a guitar, bass, synth, violin, drum pads, or other instruments, all using the same controller. It’s lightweight, and has about six hours of battery life, so it’s perfect for traveling to a friend’s house to jam. This instrument is compatible with iOS, Mac, and PC. Studying music has been proven to help with math skills, so this is a gift you can feel good about giving. Who knows? Maybe their next math test score will be even higher after playing an instrument for a while.

8. ‘Intelligence Is The Ability To Adapt To Change’ Mug

Are you raising the next world-famous physicist? They’ll love this funny coffee mug with a Stephen Hawking quote on it. This is a great gift for a scientist, or for anyone who is capable of critical thinking. The mug holds 11 ounces of their favorite beverage. It’s microwave and dishwasher safe, so it’s easy to keep clean. This is a simple gift that will help inspire them, and fuel their late night study sessions. To make this gift more complete, consider pairing the mug with a Stephen Hawking book, a Numi Tea gift set, or a gift set of Kauai Coffee beans.

9. PlayStation VR Start Bundle

Video games can be a healthy way to blow off steam after a hard week of studying. This PlayStation bundle includes a PS4 Pro console (with 1TB storage) and PlayStation VR headset, allowing them to enjoy immersive solo games as well as multiplayer campaigns with friends around the country. This bundle comes with all the cables you need, along with power cords, adapters, headphones, a PlayStation VR Demo Disc, PlayStation Camera, 2 PlayStation Move motion controllers, and seven different games. This is an over-the-top gift that’s perfect for someone who doesn’t have the PS4 Pro console or a VR headset yet. This is a great gift for acing the SATs, crushing finals week, or getting top marks on an entrance exam.

10. HeartSpace Cards Premium Bamboo Congratulations Card

Sometimes a simple card says it all. We love this eco-friendly card because you can reuse it, and because a card made of wood just has more gravitas than a paper one. To make this gift more special, tuck a hand-written note of congratulations inside. You could also tuck some cash, a check, or a gift card inside of the bamboo card. To ensure their success on future tests, you might also want purchase some good luck charms for them. You could go with the classic lucky rabbit’s foot, a good luck “voodoo doll”, or a Japanese hachimaki headband.

