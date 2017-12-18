Top 20 Best Dirt Cheap Christmas Gifts for Boys 2017

Whether you’re shopping for your son, grandson, or nephew, finding the perfect Christmas gift for the little man in your life can be a lot of fun. All boys love toys, especially when they align with their interests…like sports equipment for little sluggers, and LEGOs for mini builders. Many boys even like to read, and you can’t go wrong with a practical gift like a sweet tee shirt. The problem with shopping for boys is, of course, it takes money. If you’ve already maxed out on your Christmas spending but still need a few items, this list of dirt cheap Christmas gifts for boys can help you out.

We’ve scoured the web to find the best inexpensive gifts that are sure to be a big hit on Christmas morning, without taking a hit to your bank account. Everything on this list is less than $15, so they’re cheap but still worthy of the favorite boy in your life.

Read on for our round-up of the best dirt cheap Christmas gifts for boys, listed in no particular order.

1. Activ Life Best Kid’s Frisbee Rings

Have some fun outside with these cool frisbee rings. The rings are super light so they are safe and comfortable to catch, which is nice for younger boys who are just learning how to throw a frisbee. The set comes with two brightly colored Activ Flyers, and you can choose between green/orange, pink/purple, red/blue, and yellow/cyan. Frisbee rings are an easy toy to take outside year round, making them a fun, cheap Christmas gift for boys.

Price: $13.99

2. Hot Wheels Track Builder With Car

What little boy doesn’t love Hot Wheels? This cool gift has 15 feet of straight track, and also one Hot Wheel car. The track includes an assortment of nine inch track and 12 inch track, as well as 18 track connectors. The track allows your kiddo to use their imagination and build a track however they want, which can means hours of entertainment. And with all the track connectors, the track can connect to other Hot Wheel sets as well. This is a great gift for the Hot Wheels fan, or someone who is just starting their collection.

Price: $9.29 (23 percent off MSRP)

3. Paw Patrol Pup Pals – Marshall

If you have a toddler or young boy who’s obsessed with Paw Patrol, this little stuffed animal makes a great Christmas gift. Marshall, one of the characters in the show, comes fully outfitted in his brightly colored uniform, and he is plush and about eight inches long. He’s the perfect size for little arms, and could even make a nice stocking stuffer. Don’t forget to add other pups from the show as well, like Skye, Rubble, and Chase.

Price: $10.25 (15 percent off MSRP)

4. Kangaroo Police Role Play Kit

Who says dress up is just for girls? If your little guy has dreams of being a big hero, start him off early with this police role play kit. The set has 14 pieces, including handcuffs, shades, a whistle, and an official police badge. Most of the pieces in the set are made of plastic, so they are lightweight and easy to clean. The kit is good for both toddlers and older kids, and could be played with by multiple kids at a time.

Price: $14.95

5. Activ Life LED Bike Wheel Lights

Your kid will be the talk of the neighborhood with these cool bike lights. The LED bike rim lights fit on most bikes ranging from toddler to adult sizes, and no tools are required to install them. Not only do they look super cool, you can feel good knowing that your kid can easily be seen when riding at night. The lights are available in blue, green, multicolor, pink, red, and white, so you can choose your child’s favorite color, a set to match his bike, or you can mix and match. Note that the set only includes enough lights for one tire, so you will need to purchase two sets if you want lights for both wheels.

Price: $14.99

6. MasterPieces Explorer Kids Puzzle USA Map

If you have a kid who loves puzzles, maps, or both, this is a great Christmas gift. The 60-piece puzzle features a map of the USA, with each state cut-out in its actual shape. Each of the states also has a couple of key historical landmarks or animals that are associated with the state, so it’s a nice educational tool. This also makes the puzzle interactive, as you can talk about the history of the USA with your kid as you complete the puzzle. The puzzle is 16.5 inches by 12.75 inches so it’s a good size for small fingers, and it’s made with cardboard.

Price: $6.98 (30 percent off MSRP)

7. Knock-Knock Jokes for Kids

If your son is the jokester of the family, set him up for comedic success with this hilarious Knock-Knock Jokes for Kids book. The book is full of knock-knock jokes that provide hours of entertainment for kids. The jokes are simple enough that kids understand them, but they’re still funny for adults as well. Not only will your boy love this gift, it’s a present for you as well every time you hear your kids crack up at a simple joke.

Price: $3.43

8. HAPTIME Action Figure Army Soldiers

This set of six army soldiers is great for boys who love to play army or war. The figures in the set are about 10.5 centimeters tall, and they each come with a weapon and have a different look. The head, arms, and legs can move, so unlike figures that are stationary, you can realistically play with these army men. The weapons are removable, so you can switch up which soldier has which weapon as you play. This toy encourages your kiddo to use his imagination, and is just under $12.

Price: $11.98

9. Minecraft Papercraft Hostile Mobs Set

It’s no secret that many boys are obsessed with Minecraft. Bring the video game to life with this 30-piece papercraft set, which allows you to create different characters and blocks from the game with paper. The paper arrives flat, but you are then able to fold and shape each sheet so that it looks like a figure from the game. You can then play with the paper figures like you play the video game, which gives the kids a nice screen time break. These also make great decorations for a Minecraft room or birthday party.

Price: $13.99

10. Hasbro Speak Out Game

Games make fun Christmas gifts, especially hilarious games like this one. Speak Out includes 200 double-sided cards and 10 mouthpieces. You break up into teams, and one player will put a mouthpiece in their mouth and read the funny phrase on the card while the rest of the team tries to guess what they are saying. The mouthpieces are positioned in a way that don’t allow you to close your mouth, which adds to the hilarity. It’s a game that’s fun for all ages, so everyone in the family can get involved. Boys especially love this game, as the mouthpieces allow them to be silly and crazy as part of the game. Usually priced at $21.99, this is a Christmas steal.

Price: $12.99 (41 percent off MSRP)

11. LEGO Creator Blue Express 3-in-1 Building Kit

If your little tike loves to build, this LEGO 3-in-1 kit will be a hit. The Lego Creator Blue Express Building Kit allows you to create a tank engine, carriage, or fast train, all from the same pieces. The set comes with six wheels, two buffers and a front light, so it’s good for younger kids as there aren’t too many pieces. And since there are three ways to form these pieces, you could purchase a few different kits and put them together to create a whole train.

Price: $6.99

12. The Adventures of Captain Underpants

If your elementary-aged boy hasn’t started reading Captain Underpants yet, he’s missing out. The Adventures of Captain Underpants series is great for beginning readers, and it provides a lot of action and a lot of laughs. The series includes 12 books, but this is the first book and the obvious place to start. The book has both pictures and words, so it’s an easy read and perfect for even the most reluctant readers.

Price: $4.50

13. LEGO Watches Star Wars Luke Skywalker Kids Watch

This Christmas gift combines two of every boy’s favorite things: LEGOs and Star Wars. The Star Wars watch features Luke Skywalker on the face, and the band on the watch looks like LEGO pieces. The cool thing is you can actually build the watch yourself as each of the links hook together, and there are 12 additional watch links included. The watch face has an analogue display, so it’s also good for kids who are learning how to tell time.

Price: $14.76 (41 percent off MSRP)

14. Crazy Dog T-Shirts Ask Me About My T-Rex Flip Tee

Clothes aren’t exactly the most exciting gift to open for boys, but sometimes it’s a needed gift during Christmas time. This tee is actually super cool (and a little silly), as it has a hidden picture on the inside of the shirt. The outside says “Ask me about my T-Rex,” and the inside reveals a T-Rex head when flipped up over your head. The shirt is available to blue, grey, green and red, and comes in youth sizes small to extra large. Made of pre-shrunk cotton, it’s really soft and lightweight to wear.

Price: $8.99 and up, depending on size and color

15. Diggin PopOut Ring Toss

This ring toss game is super fun, both indoors and out. The mat folds out and five target posts pop up, so it’s easy to transport around the house or outside. Six soft rings are included, and it’s a simple game that can be played alone or with friends. For older kids, you could even assign points to each of the posts to make it a scored game. The game also comes with a storage bag, so it’s easy to fold up and put away when you’re all finished.

Price: $12.59 (37 percent off MSRP)

16. Made by Me Build & Paint Wooden Cars

Play to your boy’s creative side with this wooden cars build and paint kit. There are enough materials within the kit to build and design three cars, including paint and stickers. Each of the cars is made with 100% real wood, so you can be sure they will last a long time. Whether you choose to make the cars display pieces or play pieces, the cars provide a lot of fun. If you don’t love the car look, the same type of kit is available for rescue vehicles and a wooden train (found at the same link below).

Price: $12.97 (13 percent off MSRP)

17. Scientific Explorer My First Mind Blowing Science Kit

If you have a mad scientist in your midst, this is a cool (and cheap) Christmas gift. The science kit comes with 20 different pieces that allow you to perform different chemical science experiments, and each one is totally safe for kids. This is also a fun project to do together, especially if you are giving it to a younger child (the kit is recommended for kids six years and up). If you’re looking for a Christmas gift that’s a break from all the toys and is educational and fun, this is a great option.

Price: $10.49 (56 percent off MSRP)

18. Hasbro Nerf Pocket Aero Flyer

Football fanatics will get a kick out of this flyer, as it’s pocket-sized. The nerf football has an aerodynamic stick connected on the back that allows for lots of air time, but the entire thing is still super small. It’s fun for playing pass or starting a pick-up game, and since it’s miniature sized, you can easily pack it in a sweatshirt pocket or backpack.

Price: $11.49

19. Ideal My First Magic Set

This cheap Christmas gift is ideal for an aspiring Harry Houdini. This magic set has 20 easy tricks that range from making candy disappear to a magic cat puzzle. The kit also comes with an instruction book and instructional DVD, so your kiddo can learn and perfect the tricks as they go through each of the steps. This truly is a beginner’s magic trick, as you can start as early as four years old. This is an unexpected gift that will provide hours of entertainment.

Price: $13.63 (35 percent off MSRP)

20. Animal Planet Hatch and Grow Sea Creatures

This hatch and grow egg set provides tons of fun, as you place the eggs in water and wait for the animals to hatch and grow. Each of the eggs takes about 24-36 hours to crack, and close to 48 hours to fully hatch. Then, you can continue to watch the animals grow by leaving them in the water, or take them out to play. The animals will shrink once out of the water, but you can place them back in and they will grow again. The key to good growth is fresh water, so make sure you change it out every day. The set includes three different sea creatures: a shark, a turtle, and a blue crab.

Price: $11.99 (8 percent off MSRP)

