Corpus Christi Rainfall Totals for Hurricane Harvey Aug. 26

National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane around 10 p.m. Central on Friday night, landing between Port Aransas and Port O’Connor. The hurricane arrived a few hours earlier than anticipated and made landfall in Rockport, about 30 miles north of Corpus Christi. As of 2 p.m. CST Saturday, it’s been downgraded to a tropical storm.

Hurricane Harvey was a Category 4 when it made its first landfall tonight. This powerful storm was heavy with rain and many areas quickly felt the effects of it.

You can find the latest Hurricane Harvey rainfall totals for Corpus Christi, Texas below. All totals are in inches.

According to Weather Underground, Corpus’ rainfall total for Friday, August 25 was 1.97 inches. It feels like this may be a little low, especially considering some of the footage we saw of cars underwater. However, if you look at Weather Underground’s rain predictions for the next day, you see the number increasing significantly. In the next seven hours, about 2.74 inches of rain are forecast to fall. But in 24 hours, that could grow to 3.66 inches.

As of 2:15 p.m. CST, the National Weather Service shared this image showing rainfall totals in Corpus Christi in the last 24 hours. It indicates that some areas of Corpus received 4 to 5 inches, other areas 3 to 4 inches, and some may have received up to six inches.

The total rainfall will likely be even more than that after five days, according to the National Hurricane Center’s map. You can see it at the top of this page or below, here:

Here are the expected rainfall totals through next week, as of 4:30 a.m. August 26:

According to the National Weather Service: