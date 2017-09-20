Allyson Brittany Moran: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Macon County Sheriff's Office

A girls soccer coach and substitute teacher was arrested after a student told authorities the pair had sex on more than one occasion. Allyson Brittany Moran, 26, was taken into custody in Illinois. However, the alleged crimes took place in Michigan, where Moran was teaching at Stockbridge High School in Stockbridge. The town is located 70 miles west of Detroit. The Lansing State Journal reports that Moran is facing charges of third-degree criminal sexual contact involving a student as well as one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact. The suspect is a native of Mount Zion, Illinois.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Authorities Say Moran Sent Nude Photos to the Student

The State Journal reports that Moran is accused of having sex with a student at her home in Dansville, Michigan, twice in April 2017. It wasn’t until August that the student told authorities about the abuse. The State Journal report says that Moran admitted to the abuse during a hearing.

At that same hearing, an investigator said that Moran had sent nude pictures to the student. Those photos were sent before the alleged intercourse took place, reports the Detroit Free Press.

2. Moran Was a Biology Major in College

According to an announcement in the Decatur Herald & Review, Moran married Ryan Moran on June 15, 2013. The article gives Moran’s maiden name as Staudenmaier. It also says that Moran was a student at Millikin University in Decatur at the time of her wedding.

An online profile says that Moran was a biology major with a focus on secondary education. Moran is a member of Delta Delta Delta, Alpha Lamda Delta and Sigma Zeta. The bio concludes with, “[Moran] continutes to grow as a person and to-be teacher as a tutor and teaching assistant. She enjoys haiku and its ability to relate to her life.”

While at the school, Moran was a recipient of the Clyde Dennis Award, a scholarship given to biology students.

3. Moran Could Be Facing 15 Years in Prison

Moran is out on bail, reports the State Journal. The suspect posted 10 percent of her $7,500 bond. Moran had been extradited from Macon County in Illinois to Ingham County in Michigan on September 18. If found guilty on all charges, Moran could face 15 years in prison. Moran will return to court on October 5.

The Decatur Herald & Review reports that Moran was arrested at a motel in Decatur on September 14 at around 5 p.m. Moran was picked up on a contempt of court charge.

4. Moran Is No Longer Employed by the School District

During the 2016-17 school year, Moran was employed by Stockbridge High School has a year-long substitute teacher and as a girls soccer coach. Officials have said that Moran was actually employed by a staffing company, EDUStaff, that supplies teachers to the district. In a statement, the Stockbridge Schools Superintendent Karl Heidrich told the Herald & Review, that Moran is not affiliated with the school “in any capacity.”

EDUStaff President Clark Galloway told the Detroit Free Press that Moran has been on “investigative leave” since August 2017.

5. Female Educators Make Up a Small Fraction Teacher/Student Sexual Assault Convictions

Slate reported that female educators make up 4 percent of convicted rapists in teacher/student crimes in 2006. While in 2016, former Department of Education chief of staff, Terry Abbott, wrote in the Washington Post that teacher/student sexual abuse were on the rise. For example, in Kentucky in 2011, the state saw the number of teacher/student sexual relationships nearly double.