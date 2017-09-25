Bernie Sanders Debates the Graham-Cassidy Health Care Bill Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Getty

With a vote on a revised health care bill looming, CNN is hosting a town hall debate featuring the authors of its latest version.

Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy will look to explain more about the bill to Americans while they stand across the stage from Sens. Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar. The debate is scheduled for 9 p.m. Eastern on Monday and can be seen live on CNN. CNN anchor Jake Tapper and chief political correspondent Dana Bash will moderate the event from Washington D.C.

Cassidy and Graham are co-authors of the newest effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, and Sanders recently introduced a “Medicare for all” bill. The Senate has until the end of September to pass a bill with a simple majority — 51 votes — under the reconciliation procedure.

The Graham-Cassidy bill would repeal individual and employer mandates and calls for a block grant program to be created in place of federal funds that were directed toward expanding Medicaid.

It’s not yet clear whether there are enough Republicans willing to vote in favor of the Graham-Cassidy bill, but Sens. John McCain and Rand Paul both said they couldn’t support the bill. Sen. Susan Collins said she was leaning voting no on it.

Regardless, it appears the piece of legislation is heading toward a vote sometime this week.

White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short said on Meet the Press on Sunday that they’re aiming for a Wednesday vote on the bill.

If you want to watch the healthcare town hall debate live but are not near a television, read on below for instructions on how to live stream CNN on your computer.

If You’re in the United States & Don’t Have a Cable or Satellite Log-In

Desktop

Users can watch CNN’s coverage live via Sling TV, an online streaming service that provides access to select channels for a monthly fee. Here’s how to sign up for a free 7-day trial:

1) Click here to go to the Sling website.

2) Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free.”

3) Create an account.

4) Select the channel package or packages you want. Make sure to include Sling Orange, which includes CNN.

5) Enter your payment information. Sling Orange costs $20 per month, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged.

6) Download the app for your computer to start watching

Tablet or Other Streaming Devices

If you have a Sling TV subscription (read above to learn how to start a free trial), you can watch CNN’s coverage on tablets and other compatible devices via the Sling TV app.

CNNGo is available for Apple TV and Roku steaming devices. However, you need a cable or satellite account to access it.

If You Have a Cable or Satellite Log-In

The event will be live streamed on CNNgo, which is available online and on mobile devices. The live stream will start automatically after you log in using your cable/satellite account.

You can access CNN’s free live stream of the debate at this link.