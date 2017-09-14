Fort Bragg Explosion Leaves Several Soldiers Injured

Getty

An explosion at Fort Bragg in North Carolina has left over a dozen people injured. Fort Bragg officials have confirmed that several soldiers were injured in the explosion, but have not given any further details at this time.

“We‘re looking into an incident that occurred today on Fort Bragg,” said Lt. Col. Robert Bockholt, a spokesman for the United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC). “It did incur injuries, but the extent of the injuries are yet to be determined,” Bockholt said, according to the Army Times.

The incident occurred on a firing range this morning during a training session, though it is unclear what might have caused the explosion. It is also unclear whether or not this was an accident, although some unconfirmed reports claim that it was.

According to WRAL, 15 soldiers were injured, but the extent of their injuries are unknown. All of the soldiers were members of the USASOC. They were taken by helicopter to Womack Army Medical Center. It is possible that more people were injured, but officials at Fort Bragg have not released an update of any kind since the news first broke.

“Details right now are a little bit sketchy, but we have learned that this explosion occurred, we believe, on range #76 at Fort Bragg. It was during training by members of the U.S. Army special operations command,” said WRAL’s Gilbert Baez.

Fort Bragg is a military installation located near Fayetteville, North Carolina, and has been home to the United States Airborne for several decades. The 82nd Airborne Division was first assigned here after returning from Europe in 1946.

On Wednesday morning, 15 marines from California’s Camp Pendleton were taken to the hospital following a training exercise accident, according to Fox News. It does not sound like these two incidents were related in any way, but social media is already speculating and drawing comparisons.

More details to follow.