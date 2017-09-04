Golden Corral Labor Day Menu 2017

Golden Corral

Golden Corral restaurants are serving up a Labor Day breakfast at participating locations and they are calling it their “Sunrise Breakfast.” If you are considering attending at a location near you, it’s important to call ahead and make sure that the restaurant is on board with the holiday special.

Other specials going on with Golden Corral stores right now are the Prime Rib and Shrimp Spectacular that takes place on Fridays through Sundays at dinner. There is also the Ultimate 7-Day Brunch, which is every day until 2 p.m. local time. And, one of the featured items in the brunch buffet is a Peaches and Cream waffle. The new Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast has been a featured option on the menu as well. Lance Trenary, President and CEO of Golden Corral, released the following statement about the franchise’s brunch:

Golden Corral is excited to provide our guests with a truly unique brunch buffet experience seven days a week. Brunch is the perfect buffet meal experience, and we’re uniquely positioned to offer our guests an incredible number of choices at brunch to enjoy.

While restaurants like Golden Corral have special Labor Day menus, others have specials going on for the holiday. For example, Firehouse Subs is offering a free medium sub with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips, and a beverage.

Don’t forget your military ID if you’re looking for a military discount on price.

Pricing may vary.